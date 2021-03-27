❤Read [PDF]❤ Mountains of Southern Africa TRIAL EBOOK

GET NOW : https://pin-book-pdfaccesfull.blogspot.com/?serverp1=0869772279 Severe land degradation, including soil erosion caused by water run-off, inappropriate agronomic practices and overgrazing, is a major contributor to declining food security in Lesotho. This situation is exacerbated by climate change and compounded by socioeconomic challenges. Given the strong need for evidence-based decision-making, this new land cover atlas will serve as a baseline for the assessment and analysis of the status of natural resources and agriculture, land and water conditions, and climate and environment. It will build and support dialogue and technical information flow among gvernment institutions, national and local authorities, farmers and other stakeholders, and inform policies for the protection and sustainable exploitation of Lesotho's natural resources.