      2016   Lab  5   TIMER  /  PULSE-­‐WIDTH  MODULATOR   ARIEL  TONATIUH  ESPINDOLA  PIZANO ...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   2   Timer  /  Pulse-­Width  Modulator     1.   Blink  a  LED  or  sound...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   3   1.  Blink  a  led  or  sound  the  beeper     Blink  the  led  conn...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   4   3.   Write  new  value  on  PTAD     4.   Read  status  register   5. ...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   5   TXS CLI ; enable interrupts LDA #$53 STA SOPT ; disable watchdog MOV #...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   6     1.4  Results     It  is  attached  a  video  to  t...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   7         Timer:     TOF       0   Flag   TOIE     0   Time  Overflo...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   8   ORG Vtpm1ch5 ; vector name JMP InputCapture ; interruption subroutine ...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   9   InputCapture: LDA TPM1C5VL STA ReadValue2 LDA TPM1C5SC BCLR 7,TPM1C5SC...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   10   PULA DBNZA OUTER_L PULA CLI ; enable interrupts RTS ;****************...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   11   DC.W _Startup ; Reset   2.4  Results       3.  Edge-­Aligned  PW...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   12     Timer:     TOF       0   Flag   TOIE     1   Time  Overflow  In...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   13   ; ; variable/data section ; ORG Z_RAMStart ; Insert your data definit...
Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   14   ; ENCODER ENCODE: PSHH PSHX LDHX #$0000 ENC1: LDA PWM_t,X CBEQ COND,E...
Timers and Endge-aligned PWM

Input capture and Edge-aligned PWM.
Algorithm, analysis, implementation in C and Assembly language.

Published in: Engineering
Timers and Endge-aligned PWM

  1. 1.       2016   Lab  5   TIMER  /  PULSE-­‐WIDTH  MODULATOR   ARIEL  TONATIUH  ESPINDOLA  PIZANO            1459342  
  2. 2. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   2   Timer  /  Pulse-­Width  Modulator     1.   Blink  a  LED  or  sound  the  beeper   2.   Input  capture     3.   Edge-­Aligned  PWM       Objective       The  aim  of  this  practice  is  to  understand  the  TPM  functions  associated  with  a  16-­bit  counter.  Use   Assembly  language  to  develop  the  code.     Interrupt  mode     The  TPM  generates  an  optional  interrupt  for  the  main  counter  overflow  and  an  interrupt  for  each   channel.  The  MCU  provides  two  TPM  modules.  If  the  channel  is  configured  for  input  capture,  the   interruption  flag  associated  is  set  each  time  the  selected  input  capture  edge  is  recognized.  If  the   channel  is  configured  for  PWM  modes,  the  interrupt  flag  associated  is  set  each  time  the  main   timer  counter  matches  the  value  in  the  16-­bit  channel  value  register.  The  module  1  and  its  channel   5  will  be  selected  to  this  lab.     TPM  registers         •   8-­bit  status  and  control  register  (TPM1SC)   •   16-­bit  counter  (TPM1CNTH:TPM1CNTL)  (optional)   •   16-­bit  modulo  register  (TPM1MODH:TPM1MODL)     Channel  registers     •   8-­bit  status  and  control  register  (TPM1C5SC)   •   16-­bit  channel  value  register  (TPM1C5VH:TPM1C5VL)     Interruption  flags     •   Timer  overflow  flag  (TOF)  from  TPM1SC   •   Channel  5  flag  (CH5F)  from  TPM1C5SC     Interruption  vectors     •   Vtpm1ch5   o   Memory  address:  $FFEA:  FFEB   o   Vector:  TPM1  channel  5   o   Flag:  CH5F   •   Vtpm1ovf   o   Memory  address:  $FEE8:  FFE9   o   Vector:  TPM1  overflow   o   Flag:  TOF     It  is  of  notice  that  the  TPM1  channel  5  interruption  holds  higher  priority  than  the  overflow’s  one,   but  this  can  be  ignored  within  the  scope  of  this  practice.  The  registers  defined  above  will  be  used   along  the  lab  exercises. "    
  3. 3. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   3   1.  Blink  a  led  or  sound  the  beeper     Blink  the  led  connected  to  port  A  every  two  seconds,  using  the  TPM  module.  When  blinking  a  led   we  are  generating  a  signal  at  a  certain  frequency.  In  this  case  @2  Hz.       For  this  exercise  is  not  required  the  use  of  any  TPM  channel.  The  blinking  will  be  handled  by  the   overflow  interruption  flag  of  the  main  counter.     1.1  Algorithm     The  problem  is  to  find  the  correct  module  value  and  write  it  to  its  respective  register  and  wait  for   an  interruption  request  from  a  timer  overflow.  Whenever  the  flag  raises  then  we  toggle  the  current   PTAD.       By   definition   the   counter   frequency   is   the   bus   frequency   divided   by   a   factor   which   is   called   “prescaler”  denoted  by  𝑝,  or     𝑓%&' = 𝑓)*+ 𝑝   If  the  time  required  (𝑡)  is  2  seconds  and  we  get  a  counter  period  of  1  second  long,  the   calculation  would  be  two  times  (𝑛: 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑙𝑒)  the  counter  period  (𝑇%&' = 1/𝑓%&').       𝑡 = 𝑛   𝑇%&' = 𝑛 𝑝 𝑓)*+  [𝑠𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑑𝑠]   𝑛 =   𝑡   𝑓)*+ 𝑝  [𝑐𝑦𝑐𝑙𝑒𝑠]     where  𝑓)*+ = 4   𝑀 𝐻𝑧  and  𝑝 = 64  (the  prescaler  is  selected  according  to  the  module  register  size   capabilities).     𝑛 = 2   𝑠 𝑒𝑐 4𝑀 𝑐𝑦𝑐 𝑠𝑒𝑐 128 = 62500 = 0𝑥𝐹424       Registers  configuration       TOF       0   Flag   TOIE     1   Time  Overflow  Interrupt  enabled   CPWMS   0   All  channels  operates  as  selected   CLKS  [B:  A]   01   Bus  rate  clock  (BUSCLK)  selected   PS  [2  :0]   111   Prescale  Divisor  selected  as  128     TPM1SC:  %01001111  =  $4F   TPM1MODH:TPM1MODL  =  $F424     The  algorithm  to  toggle  the  data  and  make  the  LEDs  blink  is  show  below.  The  main  subroutine   does  nothing.       Step  by  step  algorithm   1.   Read  PTAD       2.   Invert  the  read  value  
  4. 4. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   4   3.   Write  new  value  on  PTAD     4.   Read  status  register   5.   Clear  7'J  bit  of  the  status  register   6.   Go  back  to  step  1  (whenever  the  interruption  is  committed)       1.2  Flow  Chart  of  interruption  subroutine                   Figure  1.1.1.-­  Flow  chart  of  the  algorithm  described  above.     1.3  Assembly  code     ;******************************************************************* ;* This stationery serves as the framework for a user application. * ;* For a more comprehensive program that demonstrates the more * ;* advanced functionality of this processor, please see the * ;* demonstration applications, located in the examples * ;* subdirectory of the "Freescale CodeWarrior for HC08" program * ;* directory. * ;******************************************************************* ; Include derivative-specific definitions INCLUDE 'derivative.inc' ; ; export symbols ; XDEF _Startup ABSENTRY _Startup ; Interruption Vector ORG Vtpm1ovf ; vector name JMP IntCnt ; interruption subroutine name ; ; variable/data section ; ORG RAMStart ; Module value used for the overflow Module: DC.W $F424 ; ; code section ; ORG ROMStart _Startup: LDHX #RAMEnd+1 ; initialize the stack pointer Read   PTAD   Start   Invert   value     Write   PTAD   Read   TPM1SC   Clear   TOF   End  
  5. 5. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   5   TXS CLI ; enable interrupts LDA #$53 STA SOPT ; disable watchdog MOV #$00,PTAD ; port configuration MOV #$F0,PTADD LDHX #$0000 LDA Module,X ; timer module value (high) STA TPM1MODH INCX LDA Module,X ; timer module value (low) STA TPM1MODL MOV #$4F,TPM1SC ; timer configuration %01001110 mainLoop: NOP ; any code here BRA mainLoop ; **** Interruption subroutine *** IntCnt: LDA PTAD ; read the port COMA ; invert the value STA PTAD ; write the port with the new value NOP ; idle machine cycle LDA TPM1SC ; TPM status control read (clear process) BCLR 7,TPM1SC ; Clear 7th MSB of status control register RTI ; return from interrupt ;************************************************************** ;* spurious - Spurious Interrupt Service Routine. * ;* (unwanted interrupt) * ;************************************************************** spurious: ; placed here so that security value NOP ; does not change all the time. RTI ;************************************************************** ;* Interrupt Vectors * ;************************************************************** ORG $FFFA DC.W spurious ; DC.W spurious ; SWI DC.W _Startup ; Reset                          
  6. 6. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   6     1.4  Results     It  is  attached  a  video  to  the  email  box  which  shows  this  lab  exercise  working  on  the   development  board  using  LEDs  and  Beeper.     Figure  1.4.1.-­  Beeper  connection  to  the  board  J_Beep  -­-­-­IO017(PTB7)       2.  Input  capture     Use  the  input  capture  mode,  record  the  rising/falling  edge  of  the  input  signal  (pressing/releasing   of  the  button).  Display  the  lower  byte  of  the  counter  value  recorded  using  the  7  segments  display.     The  TPM  can  capture  the  time  at  which  am  external  event  occurs  (in  this  case  a  rising/falling  edge   button).  When  an  active  edge  occurs  on  the  pin  of  an  input  capture  channel,  the  TPM  latches  the   contents  of  the  TPM  counter  into  the  channel  value  registers  (TPM1C5VH:TPM1C5VL).       Rising  edges,  falling  edges,  or  any  edge  may  be  chosen  as  the  active  edge  that  triggers  an  input   capture.     Since  only  the  lower  8  bits  from  the  counter  are  to  be  capture,  it  is  only  necessary  to  overflow   when  the  counting-­up  reaches  $FF.  This  happens  every     𝑡 = 32 255 4𝑀𝐻𝑧 =  2.04   𝑚 𝑠     Registers  configuration       Channel:     CH5F       0   Channel  5  Flag   CHIE     1   Channel  5  interrupt  enabled   MS5B     0   Mode  select  B  ch5  (input  capture)   MS5A     0   Mode  select  A  ch5  (input  capture)     ELS5  [B:  A]   10   Trigger  on  falling  edge   Nothing  [2  :0]   00   Reserved  bits     TPM1C5SC:  %01001000  =  $48  
  7. 7. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   7         Timer:     TOF       0   Flag   TOIE     0   Time  Overflow  Interrupt  enabled   CPWMS   0   All  channels  operates  as  selected   CLKS  [B:  A]   01   Bus  rate  clock  (BUSCLK)  selected   PS  [2  :0]   101   Prescale  Divisor  selected  as  32     TPM1SC:  %00001101  =  $0D   TPM1MODH:TPM1MODL  =  $00FF       Figure  2.1.1.-­  Connection  to  the  rising/falling  edge  button.     2.1  Algorithm     In  this  case  the  main  function  is  reading  all  the  time  a  value  from  a  variable  to  be  displayed.  This   variable  is  modified  the  time  at  which  the  channel  flag  shows  an  interruption  triggered  by  a  falling   edge.   The  algorithm  to  print  a  value  in  the  7-­segmens  display  has  been  shown  earlier  in  the  ADC  lab.     2.2  Assembly  code   ;******************************************************************* ;* This stationery serves as the framework for a user application. * ;* For a more comprehensive program that demonstrates the more * ;* advanced functionality of this processor, please see the * ;* demonstration applications, located in the examples * ;* subdirectory of the "Freescale CodeWarrior for HC08" program * ;* directory. * ;******************************************************************* ; Include derivative-specific definitions INCLUDE 'derivative.inc' ; ; export symbols ; XDEF _Startup ABSENTRY _Startup ; ; interrupts ;
  8. 8. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   8   ORG Vtpm1ch5 ; vector name JMP InputCapture ; interruption subroutine ; ; variable/data section ; ORG Z_RAMStart ; Insert your data definition here TDM_data: DS.B 3 Flag: DS.B 1 CNT: DS.B 1 ENABLE: DS.B 1 ReadValue: DS.B 1 ReadValue2: DS.B 1 Value: DS.B 1 COND: DC.B $FF TABLE: ; table for 8-segments LED DC.B $00,$3F,$01,$06,$02,$5B,$03,$4F DC.B $04,$66,$05,$6D,$06,$7D,$07,$07 DC.B $08,$7F,$09,$6F DC.B $FF ; ; code section ; ORG ROMStart _Startup: LDHX #RAMEnd+1 ; initialize the stack pointer TXS CLI ; enable interrupts LDA #$53 STA SOPT LDA #$FF STA PTDDD ; PORTD OUTPUT SEGMENTS STA PTEDD ; PORTE OUTPUT ENABLES STA PTDDS STA PTEDS LDA #$00 STA PTDD LDA #$00 ; e2,e1,e0 only enabled STA PTED LDA #$48 ; input capture %01001000 STA TPM1C5SC LDA #$00 STA TPM1MODH LDA #$FF ; to use just 8 lower bits STA TPM1MODL MOV #$0D,TPM1SC ; timer %00001100 mainLoop: NOP WAIT LDA ReadValue2 ; auxiliary variable STA ReadValue BSR Split ; TDM_data contains data BSR Print7d ; print the value on 7 seg displays MOV #$00,PTED BRA mainLoop
  9. 9. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   9   InputCapture: LDA TPM1C5VL STA ReadValue2 LDA TPM1C5SC BCLR 7,TPM1C5SC RTI ;******************************************************** ; INPUT: data (only works for 8-bit data) ; OUTPUT: stores the split value of data in 'TDM_data' vector Split: LDHX #$0000 ; start index PSHX MOV #$03,CNT ; length of vector LoopSplit: CLRH LDX #$A DIV ; A <- (H:A) / X H<- Reminder PULX ; get index PSHA ; integer PSHH ; reminder CLRH PULA ; get reminder STA TDM_data,X ; save data PULA ; get integer INCX PSHX ; index DBNZ CNT,LoopSplit PULX ; get index RTS ;******************************************************** ; INPUT: TDM_data ; OUTPUT: prints the value of 'TDM_data' on the 7-seg display Print7d: SEI ; desable interrupts PSHA LDA #$8F OUTER_L: PSHA MOV #$03,CNT MOV #$01,ENABLE LDHX #$0000 TDM_LOOP: LDA TDM_data,X STA Value JSR ENCODE STA PTDD LDA ENABLE STA PTED LSLA STA ENABLE BSR Delay INCX DBNZ CNT,TDM_LOOP
  10. 10. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   10   PULA DBNZA OUTER_L PULA CLI ; enable interrupts RTS ;******************************************************** ; INPUT: Accumulator A*times(100 cycles) ; OUTPUT: doesn't alter X nor A registers (due to Stack storing) Delay: PSHX PSHA LDX #!100 LDA #$A LOOP: NOP DBNZX LOOP DBNZA LOOP PULA PULX RTS ; ******************************************************* ; ENCODER ENCODE: PSHH PSHX LDHX #$0000 ENC1: LDA TABLE,X CBEQ COND,ENC3 CMP Value ; if not, compare BNE ENC2 ; if not eq, jump to ENC2 INCX LDA TABLE,X BRA RETURN ENC2: INCX INCX BRA ENC1 ENC3: LDA #$FF; ; FF for undefined value RETURN: PULX PULH RTS ;************************************************************** ;* spurious - Spurious Interrupt Service Routine. * ;* (unwanted interrupt) * ;************************************************************** spurious: ; placed here so that security value NOP ; does not change all the time. RTI ;************************************************************** ;* Interrupt Vectors * ;************************************************************** ORG $FFFA DC.W spurious ; DC.W spurious ; SWI
  11. 11. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   11   DC.W _Startup ; Reset   2.4  Results       3.  Edge-­Aligned  PWM     Use  PWM  mode  and  generate  different  PWM  waveforms  to  control  the  brightness  of  the  LED   (D_PWM).  Connect  J_PWM  to  MCU  pin  PTE2/TPM1CH0.     Registers  configuration       Channel:     CH0F       0   Channel  0  Flag   CHIE     0   Channel  0  interrupt  enabled   MS5B     1   Mode  select  B  ch0  (output  compare)   MS5A     0   Mode  select  A  ch0  (output  compare)     ELS5  [B:  A]   10   High-­true  pulses  (clear  output  on  compare)   Nothing  [2  :0]   00   Reserved  bits     TPM1C0SC:  %00101000  =  $28  
  12. 12. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   12     Timer:     TOF       0   Flag   TOIE     1   Time  Overflow  Interrupt  enabled   CPWMS   0   All  channels  operates  as  selected   CLKS  [B:  A]   01   Bus  rate  clock  (BUSCLK)  selected   PS  [2  :0]   101   Prescale  Divisor  selected  as  32     TPM1SC:  %00001101  =  $4D   TPM1MODH:TPM1MODL  =  $00FF   TPM1C0VH:  TPM1C0VL  =  $B71B  (initial  value,  because  afterwards  it  is  variable)       3.1  Algorithm     The  duty  cycle  is  changed  accordingly  with  an  input  value  from  the  port  A  4-­bit  dip  switch.  So   we  have  16  possible  codes  to  each  one  represent  a  duty  cycle  value.  Once  done  this  we  will   see  the  changing  brightness  of  the  LED  according  with  the  input  codeword.     A  infinite  cycle  is  polling  the  value  of  PTA.  Once  the  read  PTAD  has  undergone  a  change  then   the  duty  cycle  will  be  modified.     3.2  Flow  chart                           3.3  Assembly  code     ;******************************************************************* ;* This stationery serves as the framework for a user application. * ;* For a more comprehensive program that demonstrates the more * ;* advanced functionality of this processor, please see the * ;* demonstration applications, located in the examples * ;* subdirectory of the "Freescale CodeWarrior for HC08" program * ;* directory. * ;******************************************************************* ; Include derivative-specific definitions INCLUDE 'derivative.inc' ; ; export symbols ; XDEF _Startup ABSENTRY _Startup Read   PTAD   Start   Ecode  &  Get   DutyCycle     Write  it  on   TPM-­‐CH   Set  PWM-­‐ CH  conf.   Write   MODULO   Start   Timer  
  13. 13. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   13   ; ; variable/data section ; ORG Z_RAMStart ; Insert your data definition here Module: DC.W $F424;$007D Width: DC.W $B71B;$7A12 VALUE: DS.B 1 Result: DS.B 1 COND: DC.B $FF PWM_t: ; Duty cycle DC.B $00,$07,$01,$0E,$02,$15,$03,$1C DC.B $04,$23,$05,$2A,$06,$31,$07,$38 DC.B $08,$3F,$09,$46,$0A,$4D,$0B,$54 DC.B $0C,$5B,$0D,$62,$0E,$69,$0F,$78 DC.B $FF ; ; code section ; ORG ROMStart _Startup: LDHX #RAMEnd+1 ; initialize the stack pointer TXS ;CLI ; enable interrupts LDA #$53 STA SOPT MOV #$00,PTED MOV #$FF,PTEDD MOV #$F0,PTAD MOV #$F0,PTADD LDA #$0F STA PTAPE mainLoop: NOP LDA PTAD AND #$0F STA VALUE JSR ENCODE STA Result LDA #$00 STA TPM1C0VH LDA Result STA TPM1C0VL LDA #$28 ;PWM channel %00101000 STA TPM1C0SC LDA #$00 STA TPM1MODH LDA #$7D STA TPM1MODL MOV #$4D,TPM1SC ;TIMER %01001101 NOP BRA mainLoop ;*******************************************************
  14. 14. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   14   ; ENCODER ENCODE: PSHH PSHX LDHX #$0000 ENC1: LDA PWM_t,X CBEQ COND,ENC3 CMP VALUE ; if not, compare BNE ENC2 ;if not eq, jump to ENC2 INCX LDA PWM_t,X BRA RETURN ENC2: INCX INCX BRA ENC1 ENC3: LDA #$3E; ; 3E for undefined value RETURN: PULX PULH RTS ;************************************************************** ;* spurious - Spurious Interrupt Service Routine. * ;* (unwanted interrupt) * ;************************************************************** spurious: ; placed here so that security value NOP ; does not change all the time. RTI ;************************************************************** ;* Interrupt Vectors * ;************************************************************** ORG $FFFA DC.W spurious ; DC.W spurious ; SWI DC.W _Startup ; Reset 3.4  Results     The  results  are  shown  in  the  video  attached  to  the  mail  box.     4.  Reference     [1]  Freescale  Semiconductors  ,  Addendum  for  New  QFN  Package  Migration  MC9S08AW60   HC08  Microcontrollers  Datasheet,  Rev.  0,  07/2014          

