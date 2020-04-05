Successfully reported this slideshow.
Analog to Digital Converter

Implementation in C and Assembly.

  1. 1.       2016   Lab4   ANALOG  TO  DIGITAL  CONVERTER  (ADC)   ARIEL  TONATIUH  ESPINDOLA  PIZANO            1459342  
  2. 2. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   2   Analog  to  Digital  Converter     1.   Implementation  with  7-­segments  led.   2.   8-­bit  conversion     3.   10-­bit  conversion       Objective       The  aim  of  this  practice  is  to  understand  how  the  ADC  work  either  with  8-­bit  or  10-­bit  conversion   using  interruptions  or  polling  method.  Use  the  C  and  Assembly  language  to  develop  the  code.     1.  Implementation  with  7-­segments  led  (Common  cathode)     In  order  to  visualize  the  result  of  the  conversion  is  necessary  to  work  with  either  LEDs  or  7-­ segment  display.  In  this  case  the  choice  was  using  one  of  the  7  segments  display  bar  installed   on  the  development  board  to  represent  numbers  of  3  or  4  digits  long.       1.1  Algorithm     It  is  demanded  a  whole  port  from  the  MCU  to  represent  a  number  or  a  character  on  a  7  segment   display.  If  we  wanted  to  show  a  4-­digit  number,  we  would  have  to  use  3  more  displays  and  so   other  ports.  Due  to  this  limitation  provided  by  the  chip  a  technique  is  applied  to  solve  the   problem,  time  division  multiplexing.       The  idea  is  to  interleave  the  inputs  to  their  respective  slot  of  time  as  shown  in  the  Figure  1.1.1.   This  can  be  implemented  by  setting  a  time  delay  for  every  slot  and  by  shifting  the  input   selection.         Figure  1.1.1.-­  Multiplexing  four  inputs.     Step  by  step  algorithm     1.   Establish  the  number  of  inputs   2.   Define  the  vector  of  data   3.   Initialize  the  input  selector   4.   Display  the  first  element  of  the  array  and  hold  a  time  (width  of  the  slot)   5.   Shift  the  selector  to  the  next  input   6.   If  the  selector  has  reached  the  last  input,  go  back  to  the  step  3.   7.   This  can  be  done  infinitely.      
  3. 3. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   3   Pseudo-­code     Inputs [4] Infinite loop: loop i=1:4(selctor) Output = input[i] Delay(time) i=i+1 end end                 Figure  1.1.2.-­  Flow  chart  of  the  algorithm  described  above.         2.  Analog  to  Digital  8-­bit  conversion     Write  a  program  to  perform  8-­bit  analog  to  digital  conversion  made  by  the  ADC  of  the  MCU  and   display  the  result  in  the  7-­segment  LEDs  as  varying  the  input  voltage.     2.1  Algorithm     The  steps  to  use  the  ADC  to  complete  conversions  are  as  follows:     1.   ADC  Initialization   a.   Select  the  input  clock  source  and  the  divide  ratio  used  to  generate  the  internal   clock,  ADCK.     b.   Select  sample  time  and  low-­power  configuration.   c.   Select  conversion  trigger  (hardware  or  software).   d.   Continuous  or  only-­once  conversion  configuration.   e.   Enable  or  disable  conversion  complete  interrupts.   f.   Select  the  input  channel  on  which  conversions  will  be  performed.   2.   Start  ADC  conversion   a.   Wait  for  the  status  register  7th  bit  COCO  (Conversion  complete)   3.   Get  the  result   a.   From  the  ADC1RL  and  ADC1RH  registers.   •   1.a  y  1.b  are  configured  by  ADCCFG  register.   •   1.c  are  configured  by  ADCSC2  register.   no   Start   Display   element   I  >N?   Delay   Increment   selector   yes   Reset   selector  
  4. 4. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   4   •   1.e  and  1.f  are  configured  by  the  ADCSC2  register.     Flow  chart     Figure  2.1.1.-­  Initialization  flow  chart  of  the  ADC  as  an  example  taken  from  the  MC09S08AW60   datasheet.         Registers  configuration  8-­bit  conversion  with  interruption  enabled     APCTL1  =  0x02   •   Pin  control  2:  AD2  pin  I/O  disabled.   ADC1SC2  =  0x00   •   0:3  Reserved  (00)   •   Compare  function  greater  than  disabled  (0)   •   Conversion  trigger  select,  Software  triggered  selected  (0)   •   Conversion  active,  conversion  no  in  progress  (0)   •     ADC1CFG  =  0xE0   •   0:1  Input  clock  select,  Bus  clock  (00)   •   2:3  Conversion  mode  selection,  8-­bit  (00)   •   4  Long  sample  time  configuration,  short  sample  time(0)   •   5:6  Clock  divide  select  ADIV,  input  clock/8  (11)   •   7  Low  power  configuration  enabled  (1)  
  5. 5. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   5   ADC1SC1  =  0x61   •   4:0  input  channel  (0001)   •   5  ADCO  Continuous  conversion  enabled  (1)   •   6  AIEN  Interrupt  enabled  (1)   •   7  COCO  Conversion  complete  flag  (Only  read)       Figure  2.1.2.-­  Debugging  the  code  for  the  8-­bit  ADC  conversion.     Assembly  code  for  the  8-­bit  conversion:   ; Include derivative-specific definitions INCLUDE 'derivative.inc' ; ; export symbols ; XDEF _Startup ABSENTRY _Startup ; Interruptions ORG Vadc1 JMP Read ; ; variable/data section ; ORG Z_RAMStart ; Insert your data definition here SPLIT: DC.B $00,$00,$00 CNT: DS.B 1 ENABLE: DS.B 1 ADC_DATA: DS.B 1 KBVALUE: DS.B 1 COND: DC.B $FF
  6. 6. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   6   KBTABLE: ; table for 8-segments LED DC.B $00,$3F,$01,$06,$02,$5B,$03,$4F DC.B $04,$66,$05,$6D,$06,$7D,$07,$07 DC.B $08,$7F,$09,$6F DC.B $FF ; ; code section ; ORG ROMStart _Startup: LDHX #RAMEnd+1 ; initialize the stack pointer TXS CLI ; enable interrupts LDA #$52 STA SOPT BSR SETUP_PTS BSR SETUP_CGR BSR SETUP_ADC LDHX #$0000 mainLoop: NOP ;BRCLR 7,ADC1SC1,* Read: LDA ADC1RL ;LDA #$7B STA ADC_DATA LDX #100 ; DIVIDE OVER 100 DIV ; A <- (H:A) / X; H<- Reminder LDHX #$0002 STA SPLIT,X ; SPLIT[2] DECX ; X--; PSHX ; SAVE X LDHX #$000A ; DIVISOR LDA ADC_DATA DIV ; DIVIDE OVER 10 LDHX #$000A DIV ; DIVIDE AGAIN OVER 10 PSHH ; PULA LDHX #$0000 PULX ; GET X ; STA SPLIT,X ; SPLIT[1] DECX ; X--; PSHX ; SAVE X LDHX #$000A LDA ADC_DATA DIV ; DIVIDE OVER 10 PSHH PULA LDHX #$0000 PULX STA SPLIT,X ; SPLIT[0] MOV #$03,CNT
  7. 7. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   7   MOV #$01,ENABLE LDHX #$0000 TDM_LOOP: LDA SPLIT,X ;LDA #$3F STA KBVALUE JSR ENCODE STA PTDD LDA ENABLE STA PTED LSLA STA ENABLE BSR Delay INCX DBNZ CNT,TDM_LOOP BRA mainLoop SETUP_PTS: LDA #$FF STA PTDDD ; PORTD OUTPUT SEGMENTS STA PTEDD ; PORTE OUTPUT ENABLES STA PTDDS STA PTEDS LDA #$00 STA PTDD STA PTED RTS SETUP_CGR: LDA #$78 STA ICGC1 LDA #$00 STA ICGC2 BRCLR 3,ICGS1,* RTS SETUP_ADC: LDA #$02 ; DISABLE IO FOR PIN-B1 STA APCTL1 LDA #$00 STA ADC1SC2 LDA #$E0 STA ADC1CFG ; CONFIG ADC 8-BIT LDA #$61 STA ADC1SC1 ; SET INTERRUPT AND ADC CH 1 RTS ;******************************************************** ; INPUT: Accumulator a*times(100 cycles) ; OUTPUT: doesn't alter X nor A registers (due to Stack) Delay: PSHX PSHA
  8. 8. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   8   LDX #!100 LDA #$A LOOP: NOP DBNZX LOOP DBNZA LOOP PULA PULX RTS ; ******************************************************* ; ENCODER ENCODE: PSHH PSHX LDHX #$0000 ENC1: LDA KBTABLE,X CBEQ COND,ENC3 CMP KBVALUE ; if not, compare BNE ENC2 ; if not eq, jump to ENC2 INCX LDA KBTABLE,X BRA RETURN ENC2: INCX INCX BRA ENC1 ENC3: LDA #$FF; ; FF for undefined value RETURN: PULX PULH RTS     3.  Analog  to  Digital  10-­bit  conversion     Write  a  program  to  perform  10-­bit  analog  to  digital  conversion  made  by  the  ADC  of  the  MCU  and   display  the  result  in  the  7-­segment  LEDs  as  varying  the  input  voltage.     𝐿𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑠 = 2!"#$     3.1  Algorithm     The  logic  is  the  same  to  the  section  2.1.  To  deal  with  a  10-­‐bit  conversion  changes  the  way  to   perform  arithmetic  operations  in  assembly  such  as  DIV  which  store  the  result  of  the  division  in   the  accumulator  (A)  and  the  remainder  in  the  high  parte  of  the  index  register  (H).   𝐷𝐼𝑉     𝐴 = 𝐻: 𝐴 𝑋   𝐻 = 𝑅𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟   𝐴 < −(𝐻: 𝐴)/𝑋, 𝐻(𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟)      
  9. 9. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   9   In  order  to  get  a  vector  which  later  on  will  be  used  as  an  input  of  the  TDM  system  described  in   first  section,  the  problem  may  turn  out  as  follows:     Given  a  1023  to  split:   1.   1023  /  1000,  take  the  integer  1   2.   1023  /  100  %  10,  result  in  0   3.   1023  /  10  %10,  result  in  2   4.   1023  /1  %10,  result  in  3   Then:   𝐼 = {1,0,2,3}   As  described  above  it  is  the  procedure  to  then  go  into  the  TDM  algorithm  and  finally  display  the   result  on  the  7-­‐segment  displays  now  for  10  bits.       C  code  for  10-­bit  analog  to  digital  conversion     void main(void) { unsigned char convert_value; unsigned int high_value; unsigned int value; unsigned char aa; unsigned char i; unsigned char SM_SBUFF[4]; unsigned char SM_LED_Num[17]={0x3F,0x06,0x5B,0x4F,0x66,0x6D,0x7D,0x07, 0x7F,0x6F,0x77,0x7C,0x39,0x5E,0x79, 0x71,0x00}; SEG_DD = 0xFF; DIG_DD = 0xFF; SEG_DS = 0xFF; DIG_DS = 0xFF; SEG_VAL = 0x00; DIG_VAL = 0x00; SOPT_COPE = 0; Clock_Init(); ADC0_Init(); EnableInterrupts; for(;;) { while(!AD1SC1_COCO) { ;
  10. 10. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   10   } high_value = ADC1RH; convert_value = ADC1RL; value = (high_value<<8) | convert_value; SM_SBUFF[3] = value/1000; SM_SBUFF[2] = value/100%10; SM_SBUFF[1] = value/10%10; SM_SBUFF[0] = value%10; aa = 0x01; for(i=0;i<4;i++) { PTDD = SM_LED_Num[SM_SBUFF[i]]; PTED = aa; aa = aa<<1; delay(1); } }//end of for(;;) }//end of main   Assembly  code  for  10-­bit  analog  to  digital  conversion     ; ; variable/data section ; ORG Z_RAMStart ; Insert your data definition here SPLIT: DC.B $00,$00,$00,$00 CNT: DS.B 1 ENABLE: DS.B 1 ADC_DATA: DS.W 1 DIVISOR: DC.W $1000 KBVALUE: DS.B 1 COND: DC.B $FF KBTABLE: ; table for 8-segments LED DC.B $00,$3F,$01,$06,$02,$5B,$03,$4F DC.B $04,$66,$05,$6D,$06,$7D,$07,$07 DC.B $08,$7F,$09,$6F DC.B $FF ; ; code section ; ORG ROMStart _Startup: LDHX #RAMEnd+1 ; initialize the stack pointer
  11. 11. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   11   TXS CLI ; enable interrupts LDA #$52 STA SOPT SETUP_PTS: LDA #$FF STA PTDDD ; PORTD OUTPUT SEGMENTS STA PTEDD ; PORTE OUTPUT ENABLES STA PTDDS STA PTEDS LDA #$00 STA PTDD STA PTED SETUP_CGR: LDA #$78 STA ICGC1 LDA #$00 STA ICGC2 BRCLR 3,ICGS1,* SETUP_ADC: LDA #$02 ; DISABLE IO FOR PIN-B1 STA APCTL1 LDA #$00 STA ADC1SC2 LDA #$E8 STA ADC1CFG ; CONFIG ADC 10-BIT LDA #$21 STA ADC1SC1 ; SET POLLING AND ADC CH 1 LDHX #$0000 mainLoop: NOP LDHX #$0000 BRCLR 7,ADC1SC1,* NOP Read: LDA ADC1RH STA ADC_DATA,X PSHA INCX LDA ADC1RL STA ADC_DATA,X ;------- perform data/4---- PULH BSR Divide_1000 LDHX #$0003 ; SPLIT[3] STA SPLIT,X DECX ; X--; PSHX ; SAVE X
  12. 12. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   12   BSR Read_data LDX #100 ; DIVISOR DIV ; DIVIDE OVER 100 LDHX #$000A DIV ; DIVIDE AGAIN OVER 10 PSHH ; SAVE REMINDER PULA CLRH PULX ; GET X ; STA SPLIT,X ; SPLIT[2] DECX ; X--; PSHX ; SAVE X BSR Read_data LDX #10 ; DIVISOR DIV ; DIVIDE OVER 10 LDHX #$000A DIV ; DIVIDE AGAIN OVER 10 ;DIV ; A <- (H:A) / X; H<- Reminder PSHH ; SAVE REMINDER PULA CLRH PULX ; GET X ; STA SPLIT,X ; SPLIT[1] DECX ; X--; PSHX ; SAVE X BSR Read_data LDX #10 DIV ; DIVIDE AGAIN OVER 10 PSHH ; SAVE REMINDER PULA CLRH PULX ; GET X ; STA SPLIT,X ; SPLIT[0] MOV #$04,CNT MOV #$01,ENABLE LDHX #$0000 TDM_LOOP: LDA SPLIT,X STA KBVALUE JSR ENCODE STA PTDD LDA ENABLE STA PTED LSLA STA ENABLE BSR Delay INCX DBNZ CNT,TDM_LOOP
  13. 13. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   13   BRA mainLoop Read_data: ; for div LDHX #$0000 LDA ADC_DATA,X PSHA INCX LDA ADC_DATA,X PULH RTS Divide_1000: LDX #$04 DIV PSHA ; save result of data/4 CLRH ;--- perform 1000/4 ------- LDA #$03 PSHA PULH LDA #$E8 DIV PSHA ; save result of data/1000 ; ---- finally data/4 divided by 1000/4 CLRH PULX PULA DIV ; now in A is data/1000 RTS ;******************************************************** ; INPUT: Accumulator a*times(100 cycles) ; OUTPUT: doesn't alter X nor A registers (due to Stack) Delay: PSHX PSHA LDX #!100 LDA #$A LOOP: NOP DBNZX LOOP DBNZA LOOP PULA PULX RTS ; ******************************************************* ; ENCODER ENCODE: PSHH PSHX LDHX #$0000 ENC1:
  14. 14. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   14   LDA KBTABLE,X CBEQ COND,ENC3 CMP KBVALUE ; if not, compare BNE ENC2 ; if not eq, jump to ENC2 INCX LDA KBTABLE,X BRA RETURN ENC2: INCX INCX BRA ENC1 ENC3: LDA #$FF; ; FF for undefined value RETURN: PULX PULH RTS   Results  with  Video  attached  to  the  e-­mail:        
  15. 15. Microcontroller  Units   Tongji  University   15          

