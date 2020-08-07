Successfully reported this slideshow.
GEOGRAPHICALIA (1999),37,37-53 IMPACTOS MEDIOAMBIENTALESY SOCIALES DEL TRANSPORTE Jos� GARRIDO Departamento de Geograf�a y...
38 J. GARRIDO En una primera parte se acometen aspectos conceptuales del transporte desde la pers- pectiva del medio ambie...
Impactos ambientales y sociales del transporte 39 Esta es la clara situaci�ii de Arag�ii, dado que adem�s de la justificad...
40 J. GARRIDO Ejemplos comunes de esta situaci�n soii las en~isionesmasivas de CO, a la ati~i�sfera, el vertido de petr�le...
Impactos ailibieiitales y sociales dcl transporte 41 As� pues, la capacidad de carga de un ecosisteii~apresenta unos l�mit...
42 J. GARRIDO uno de ellos precisamente el transporte, y determina para el a�o 2000 el cumplimiento de una serie de objeti...
Iinpactos ainbieiltales y sociales del transporte 43 y el transporte a�reo para distancias superiores a los 300 km., pues ...
44 J. GARRIDO Tren Intercity I Autob�s AVE O,62 1Veh. Gasolina 0,75 : I Avi�n 1,10 l 1 O 0,5 1 1,5 2 Fuente. MOPT (1992) F...
Iinpactos ambientales y sociales del transporte 45 disponga de veh�culo propio. Por ello habr� que motivar al usuario para...
46 J. GARRIDO Accidentes Seg�n estimaciones de la Direcci�n General de Tr�fico,desde mediados de siglo el auto- m�vil se h...
Iriipactos ail-ibientales y sociales del trarisporte 47 La segregaci�n espacial y social En ocasiones se ha comparado la s...
48 J. GARRIDO Otra consecuencia de la motorizaci�n en la ciudad es la segregaci�n espacial que opera en la escala de barri...
Iiiipactos ambiei-itales v sociales del trai~sporte 49 por las infraestructuras corno por la propia actividad del transpor...
50 J.GARRIDO BALLESTEROS, M. et al. (1997):((Biocarburantesde origen vegetal: una opci�n limpia para el trans- porte~,Tecn...
Iinpactos aii~lziei~talesy sociales del trarisporte 51 PINEIRO PELETEIRO, R. (1990):Conzt~rcioy trniisporte, S�ntesis, 140...
Impactos medioambientales y sociales del transporte

Impactos medioambientales y sociales del transporte

Published in: Environment
Impactos medioambientales y sociales del transporte

  1. 1. GEOGRAPHICALIA (1999),37,37-53 IMPACTOS MEDIOAMBIENTALESY SOCIALES DEL TRANSPORTE Jos� GARRIDO Departamento de Geograf�a y Ordenaci�n del Territorio Universidad de Zaragoza Resumen: Este trabajo estudia la interacci�n entre el transporte y el medio ambiente, considerando los impactos del primero sobre el entorno y la salud p�blica. Palabras clave: Transporte, medio ambiente, movilidad, ecolog�a, energ�a Abstract: This work studies the interaction between transport and environment, con- sidering the impact of the former in the surroundings and the public health. Key words: Transyort, environment, mobility, ecology, energy La iiiteracci�n mutua de transporte y medio aiiibieiite constituye una preocupaci�n creciente eii el mundo actual. El efecto invernadero y la reducci�n de la capa de ozono son algunos de los ejemplos que expresan ese car�cter universal. El reconocimiento de la pre- ocupante situaci�n se manifiesta en Docuinentos como finnsport 2000 Plus (1991), el Libro l?erde sobre el Inzpacto Medioambiental del Tralzsportc (1992), el V Prograinn de Acci�n sobre el Medio Ambiente (1992) o el Inforine para la Constnicci�~zde t~izMarco Comuizitario que gman- tice la Movilidad Sostenible (1993), as� coii-iola Czlnzbre de la Tierrn. Por su parte, la incidencia de los impactos nocivos del transporte rebasa los l�mites del entorno para afectar a la propia salud liuniana y por supuesto al desarrollo de las regio- nes. Eii este trabajo no pretendeiiios abordar el coiijurito de los problemas que coinporta la actividad del traiisporte, ni se�alar todas las soluciones que pueden ofrecerse en este tema, sino tan s�lo queremos enfatizar aquellos puntos de mayor trascendencia de esa interacci�n y proponer algunas tendencias nd Izoc.
  2. 2. 38 J. GARRIDO En una primera parte se acometen aspectos conceptuales del transporte desde la pers- pectiva del medio ambiente, cuestionando la demanda constante de iiifraestructuras o la propia movilidad y estableciendo el l�mite del crecimiento de la actividad. M�s tarde se tratan los impactos ambientales y sociales del transporte. EL TRANSPORTE DESDE LA PERSPECTIVA DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE Si bien la preocupaci�n del transporte en Europa se remonta a la d�cada de los setenta, en Espa�a es m�s reciente, en torno a mediados de los ochenta, debido fundamentalmente a dos factores: La creciente preocupaci�n ambiental de la sociedad El desarrollo del marco legislativo En cualquier caso e independientemente del �mbito espacial y de la �poca de su inte- r�s, el transporte y el medio ambiente constituyen dos elementos que deben entenderse, limitando as� la creciente motorizaci�n que altera el entorno y reflexionando sobre los principios de actuaci�n de la econom�a ecol�gica del transporte que complementa los modelos de la econom�a tradicional. Transporte versus medio ambiente Se comenta que el transporte constituye un (cproblema),para el medio ambiente cuando en realidad su g�nesis est� en la propia poblaci�n que demanda ese servicio. Ahora bien, m�s que dos variables opuestas que se alejan y viajan separadas en el tiempo y en el espacio, hay que intentar aunarlas, que se respeten y que sus efectos nocivos sean los m�nimos posibles. Sin embargo, el desarrollo del transporte es considerado, en sentido amplio, como siii�iiinio de riqueza, progreso y como un bien en s� niisilio que debe potenciarse. Buena parte de la poblaci�n clama por m�s infraestructuras y de mayor calidad, medios de trans- porte potentes y r�pidos, y mayor volumeii de servicios de tra~isporteque facilite el des- plazaniieiito de personas y mercanc�as. Junto a ello, las regiones y ciudades compiten en el Olimpo nacional por atraer hacia s� nuevas aiitopistas, autov�as, el AVE o la captaci�n de pasajeros o mercanc�as. Se trata, pues, de escalar posiciones en el ranking nacional e internacional donde se puja por la mayor consideraci�ii de regi�n o ciudad desarrollada.
  3. 3. Impactos ambientales y sociales del transporte 39 Esta es la clara situaci�ii de Arag�ii, dado que adem�s de la justificada autov�a Norte- Sur en construcci�n, se reclama el paso del AVE para el a�o 2002, a ser posible con para- das en la Estaci�ii Interinodal y en el Aeropuerto, y se exige la implantaci�n de una plata- forma log�stica que diiiamice el complejo aeron�utico e iinpulse el tr�fico a�reo a cotas elevadas en el marco nacional. Esta es la situaci�n de la Comunidad aragonesa y esos son los deseos de buena parte de la poblaci�n, de los diferentes partidos pol�ticos y de los principales agentes sociales. Pero frente a ello cabe preguntarse si realmente esta deinanda de infraestruch~rasy medios de transporte tiene l�mite o, mejor a�m, si el sacrificioambiental puede soportar tales peticiones. Es habitual, por otro lado, minorar los efectos perniciosos de aquellos elementos que tanto anhelan, y sobre todo cuando se acompa�an de la ciencia y tecnolog�a ya experi- mentadas en pa�ses m�s desarrollados. Es decir, el esplendor de las nuevas iiifraestructu- ras justifica sobremanera cualquier objeci�n o impacto negativo. No obstante, desde el punto de vista ecol�gico el sistema de transporte ilimitado choca frontalmente con el fraccioiiamiento de los ecosistemas (BARKE, 1986).En efecto, de la energ�a irradiada por el Sol solamente una parte es absorbida por las plantas; mediante la fotos�ntesis esa energ�a solar es transformada en energ�a qu�mica, la cual se distribuye en el propio desarrollo de los vegetales, en el alimento de los herb�voros y en la constituci�n de la biomasa vegetal cuando las liojas caen o se iliuere la planta (MARGALEF,1992). En cualquier caso, lo relevante es el hecho de que una peque�a parte de esa energ�a pasa a los niveles tr�ficos de los consumidores y que aquella debe dosificarse adecua- damente para su cuperviveiicia. Estas son, pues, las dos ideas clave que quereinos des- tacar: por un lado, la parte sustancial de la biomasa y de la energ�a se localiza en el reino vegetal; y, por otro, la energ�a disponible eii los consumidores es muy limitada y precisa una gesti�n correcta. En esta l�nea queremos situar el transporte, pues la expansi�n de la denominada ((TripleA>>del transporte -Autom�vil, AVE y Avi�n- requiere cada d�a inayor cantidad de energ�a, la cual es escasa, y se contrapone al funcionamieiito de los ecosistemas terres- tres. Por su parte, la construcci�n de nuevas iiifraestructuras reduce el espacio ocupado por la Naturaleza, fracciona el li�bitat de las diferentes especies y limita la supervivencia de muchos seres vivos. Adem�s, las altas tasas de motorizaci�n exigen la utilizaci�n de elevadas cantida- des de materiales y energ�a (TOLLEY, 1995). Precisamente algunos de los materiales necesarios para la construcci�ii de los medios de transporte se encuentran en situaci�n �cr�tica�o son muy escasos sobre la Tierra. Asimismo, la geiieralizaci�n del transporte produce enormes masas de residuos s�lidos, l�quidos y gaseosos que la Natilraleza es incapaz de digerir.
  4. 4. 40 J. GARRIDO Ejemplos comunes de esta situaci�n soii las en~isionesmasivas de CO, a la ati~i�sfera, el vertido de petr�leo en los niares y los veh�culos desecl-iadosque se acumulan eii el mejor de los casos en vertederos controlados. Cuando las cantidades son peque�as el ecosistema global es capaz de absorber y autodepurar los efectos nocivos, pero citando la degradaci�n alcanza ciertos niveles el proceso es exponencial y se acerca r�pidameiite a situaciones de ruptura (MEADOWS, 1985) Los l�iiiites ambientales El concepto que mejor define el l�mite ambiental es el de capacidad de carga, enteii- dida como la �caiitidad total de transporte que un ecosistema natural puede soportar sin superar cierto umbral de deterioro))(ESTEVAN, 1996).En otras palabras, la contradicci�n que existe entre el crecimiento ilimitado del transporte y el medio ambiente tiene su in�xima expresi�n en la ruptura del equilibrio ecol�gico. Esta preocupaci�n por el crecimiento ilimitado del transporte se constata en el Primer Proyecto Oficial de la Uni�i-iEuropea, dado que una de las soluciones estrat�gicas que pos- tula es la de a�duire le taux de croissance, sp�cialenient en refl�tant correcteilient dans les prix la facture environiiementale du transport), (COMISI�NDE LAS COMUNIDADES EUROPEAS, 1997). Aliora bien, el l�mite ambiental no es est�tico, pues la tecnolog�a y la organizaci�ii del transporte pueden conseguir que la capacidad de carga sea m�s elevada. Por ejemplo, la introducci�n de catalizadores eii los veh�culos puede reducir la emisi�n de plomo a la atm�sfera, lo cual facilita que mayor n�mero de autom�viles puedan circular por el misilio ecosisteina sin rebasar los l�mites de plomo establecidos. De igual manera se puede pensar en un ecosisteilia urbano, por ejemplo Zaragoza, doiide el perfeccionamiento de la organizaci�i~del tr�fico con la coiistrucci�n de los Cinturones de Ronda comportan mayor dispersi�n de la carga contaiuinai-ite, en particu- lar alivia esa carga en unos puntos coiicretos de la ciudad donde precisamente reside gran parte de la poblaci�n. Asiinismo, si la coiigesti�n de tr�fico es menor el volumen total de eniisiones tambi�n se reducir�. Por tanto, est� claro que el l�mite ambiental se eleva con relaci�n a la teciiolog�a y la organizaci�n, pero coilio todo fen�meno f�sico esta afectado por la ley de los rendi- mientos decrecientes. De hecho, si se aumenta la velocidad en los desplazamientos, a igualdad de las dem�s condicioi-ies f�sicas impl�citas en el movimiento, s�lo puede lograrse a costa de mayores coiis~iniosde energ�a y tanibi�ii de los diversos inateriales ~itilizadoseii la construcci�n de veli�culos e iiifraestructuras, de forn-ia que el incre- mento de la velocidad seguir� ofreciendo reiidiinieiitos decrecientes eii relaci�n coii esos coiisuinos.
  5. 5. Impactos ailibieiitales y sociales dcl transporte 41 As� pues, la capacidad de carga de un ecosisteii~apresenta unos l�mites absol~itosque nunca lian de superarse. Si se auinenta el transporte de forma ilimitada, si se incrementa la velocidad, o ambas a la vez, en un deterri~iiiadoecosisteina, �ste se deteriorar5 progre- sivarneiite y las medidas tecnol�gicas y organizativas �nicaineiite lograr�n frenar o mode- rar el proceso pero no invertirlo. Esta es la clave del problema del transporte y el medio ambiente, ya que sit�a el equili- brio ecol�gico eii priilier t�rmino de los intereses liuiiianos a largo plazo, pero se enfrenta a los intereses inmediatos del transporte. En cualquier caso, esa concepci�n aporta un marco general de actuaci�n pero no la conipre~isi�iiglobal del dilema ambiental del transporte. Quiz� sea menester recordar que el deterioro ambiental se 11a acentuado tras el inicio de la revoluci�n industrial, habida cuenta que las nuevas tecnolog�as lian aumentado la carga del transporte y la velocidad (WOLKOWITSCH, 1992).Por contra, ese desarrollo tec- nol�gico no ha conseguido freiiar la afecci�n al medio anibieiite, pese a que se lia poten- ciado la sensibilizaci�n ambiental en los �ltiinos a�os. La conciencia ainbieiital y la situaci�ii de la carga ambiental del transporte, la cual ha superado l�mites socialmente admisibles en determinadas regiones o ecosistemas urbanos del inundo desarrollado, ha supuesto que en determinados niveles de la Administraci�n se hayan adoptado medidas para afrontar esta problem�tica. Un ejemplo ilustrativo de esto se muestra en el Informe Transport 200 Plus: el trans- porte eii Europa eii r�pida transformaci�n, pues se expone que ((desdehace algunos a�os Europa parece haber sobrepasado el punto m�s all� del cual cualquier incremento del tr�- fico es contraproducente. La suma de efectos negativos parece cancelar los incrementos de riqueza, eficiencia, confort y facilidad que deber�an resultar del creciiliiento del volumeii de tr�fico)). Al igual que en Europa, en el �mbito nacional y regional tratan de adaptarse a la nor- mativa de la Uni�n Europea y asumir las mismas preocupaciones en materia medioam- biental, traduci�ndose para el traiisporte en la necesidad de reducir, moderar o estabilizar el voluinen total de tr�fico y la demanda de transporte como �nica forma de contener los efectos negativos de esta actividad. IMPACTOS MEDIOAMBIENTALES DEL TRANSPORTE La estrategia del Banco Muiidial para todos los pa�ses es promocionar pol�ticas de transporte y apoyar proyectos que ayuden a frenar el deterioro ambiental y reducir el nivel global de emisiones. En la misma l�nea, el V P~ogrnmade Acci�n sobre el Medio Alnbieizte de la Uni�n Europea concentra su actividad en cinco sectores econ�micos principales, siendo
  6. 6. 42 J. GARRIDO uno de ellos precisamente el transporte, y determina para el a�o 2000 el cumplimiento de una serie de objetivos en funci�n de los agentes contaminantes. As� pues, veamos la situa- ci�n del transporte y la interacci�n de �ste con el consumo de energ�a. Situaci�n del transporte El transporte ha experimentado un crecimiento muy intenso en las �ltimas d�cadas. As�, desde 1970 la tasa de crecimiento anual en la Uni�n Europea ha sido del 3,l '/O en el tr�fico de pasajeros y del 2,3 % en mercanc�as (C�DIZ, 1994),de modo que las previsiones entre el a�o 1990y el 2010se�alan que el transporte por carretera de mercanc�as se dupli- car� y el de pasajeros se incrementar� alrededor del 50 %. Tabla 1.Tr�fico Interior de viajeros en Espa�a (millones viajeroslkm) / Modos Total (1980) '/O Total (1985) % Total (1993) % 1 Carretera 198.217 90,12 179.232 88,56 231.109 89,4 Ferrocarril 14.826 6,74 17.038 8,42 17.624 68 A�reo 5.762 2,62 5.216 2,58 8.642 3,3 Mar�timo 1.126 0,51 888 0,44 1.200 0,5 L I Fuente: Piiieiro (1990)y MOPTMA (1994) Tabla 2. Tr�fico Interior de mercanc�as en Espa�a (millones de tndkm) 1 Modos Total (1980) % Total (1985) O/' Total (1993) % 1 Carretera 98.898 68,480 120.045 73,02 160.000 78,8 Ferrocarril 11.300 7,83 11.906 7,24 9.550 4,7 A�reo 74 0,05 60 0,03 96 0,4 Mar�timo 31.125 21,55 29.299 17,78 32.711 16,l 1 I Fuente: Puieiro (1990)y MOPTMA (1994) A su vez, la distribuci�n modal del transporte pone de relieve la preeminencia del tr�- fico rodado, tanto de pasajeros como de mercanc�as, con porcentajes que alcanzan el 89,4 % y 78,8 %, respectivamente. Por su parte, los valores del resto de los modos de transporte distan mucho de los umbrales mencionados. El reparto modal no ha variado sustancialmente en los �ltimos a�os, aunque se apre- cia una tendencia expansiva del tr�fico a�reo en detrimento del ferrocarril y mar�timo. No obstante, el Tren de Alta Velocidad puede ser un competidor significativo para la carretera
  7. 7. Iinpactos ainbieiltales y sociales del transporte 43 y el transporte a�reo para distancias superiores a los 300 km., pues la facilidad del trans- porte interurbano y la rapidez del desplazamiento (velocidades medias de 250 km/hora) l-iacen muy eficaz este inodo de transporte. Igualmente el ferrocarril se plantea como un modo sustitutivo a la carretera en los corredores donde hay problemas de congesti�n, como es el caso de las cercan�as, si bien s�lo existen en algunas ciudades. Transporte y energ�a Los diferentes inodos de transporte se caracterizan por ser grandes consumidores de energ�a1, siendo uno de los subsectores que m�s contribuye al deterioro ambiental. Adem�s, los prod~ictosenerg�ticos que se utilizan son, en su mayor parte, de energ�as no renovables, de forina que el 65 '1' de la eiierg�a coiisumida por el transporte proced�a de los derivados del petr�leo en 1990, y la tendencia es de incrementarse hasta el 75 % a medio plazo. En Espa�a, la participaci�n de los transportes en el consumo de energ�a final fue del 33 O/O en 1980 y del 42% en 1990,cuyos porcentajes son superiores a la Uni�n Europea, ya que alcanzaron unos valores del 25 % y el 33 % durante el mismo per�odo. Seg�n un estudio realizado en la Uni�n Europea sobre el consumo de energ�a por modos de transporte (MOPT, 1992),el resultado revela que la carretera consume el 84,4 % del total2,el transporte a�reo el 11,l '10,el ferrocarril el 2,5 % y la navegaci�n fluvial el 2 '10. Sin embargo, esos valores son globales para el conjunto de veh�culos, por lo que es importante determinar cu�l es el modo que consume menos energ�a por pasajero. Esto se define como intensidad de utilizaci�n de energ�a o consumo espec�fico de energ�a (figura 1). Del estudio precitado se extraen una serie de conclusiones: El transporte a�reo es el modo de transporte con mayor consumo espec�fico de energ�a. El transporte a�reo consume el doble de energ�a que el Tren de Alta Velocidad Coii una tasa de ocupaci�n del 100 %, el ferrocarril y el autob�s presentan el con- sumo espec�fico m�s bajo. Este �ltimo aspecto es relevante porqtie durante las horas punta el consumo real de ener- g�a de los autom�viles es muy alto debido a la coiigesti�n del tr�fico, adem�s de su escasa 1 Seg�u-ilas estad�sticas de Eurostat, el corisuino de energ�a del sector del transporte alcanz� en 1988 el 29,s YO del consuino total de eiierg�a fuial. Esto eq~uvaleal c o n s ~ ~ m ode energ�a de la industria en el mismo �mbito de la Uni�n Europea. , 2 De ese valor, el 55 % corresponde al veh�culo privado.
  8. 8. 44 J. GARRIDO Tren Intercity I Autob�s AVE O,62 1Veh. Gasolina 0,75 : I Avi�n 1,10 l 1 O 0,5 1 1,5 2 Fuente. MOPT (1992) Figura 1.Consumo de energ�a seg�n inodos de transporte (100 '/O de ocupaci�n) en megajulios de energ�a primaria por pasajero-km ocupaci�n (1� 2 personas por veh�culo), mientras que el nivel de ocupaci�n del ferrocarril y el autob�s es muy elevado, a la par que el consumo de energ�a es notablemente inferior. Por otro lado, el consumo de energ�a no difiere apenas entre el ferrocarril y el autob�s; sin embargo, la disponibilidad de plazas, velocidad y fiabilidad hacen m�s ventajoso el pri- mero. Los valores obtenidos para el transporte de viajeros de los diferentes modos son v�li- dos tambi�n para el transporte de mercanc�as, pues las diferencias entre ellos se mantienen. En definitiva, el impacto ambiental es la m�s urgente y principal limitaci�n al desarrollo de los modos de transporte que consumen m�s energ�a. Por tanto, la pol�tica de transportes debe orientarse en la l�nea de considerar estas restricciones, favoreciendo el transporte p�blico como modo m�s eficiente desde el punto de vista energ�tico (ESTEVAN, 1994). Por otra parte, el transporte es el principal causante de la contaminaci�n total de la atm�sfera, de modo que genera la tercera parte del mon�xido de carbono, la mitad de los hidrocarburos, �xidos de iiitr�geiio y plomo, y la cuarta parte de las part�c~ilas(L�PEZ, 1994).Por tanto, esta actividad terciaria supone un factor clave en la alteraci�n de la com- posici�n normal del aire. Tendencias sobre la inotorizaci�n En principio, la importancia del tr�fico rodado est� ilz cuescelzdo, de tal modo que las previsiones para el a�o 2010 en la Uni�n Europea es de que uno de cada dos ciudadanos
  9. 9. Iinpactos ambientales y sociales del transporte 45 disponga de veh�culo propio. Por ello habr� que motivar al usuario para que opte por un veh�culo m�s respetuoso con el medio ambiente y m�s eficaz en t�rmiiios de consumo energ�tico, as� como por un uso racional del mismo. Desde el punto de vista de la motorizaci�n, el motor diese1 puede continuar per se siendo el dominante en los veh�culos pesados y medios" pues no hay una alternativa real a gran escala. Se contiiiuar�ii haciendo progresos en la mejora de la combusti�n, la inyec- ci�n y la puesta a punto de los filtros de part�culas. Adem�s, el motor diese1ser� priorita- rio en los transportes urbanos, sibien aparecer�n aplicaciones punt~ialesde carburantes de sustituci�n (BALLESTEROS,1997). En cuanto a los turismos y veh�culos derivados, el motor de gasolina ser� el predomi- nante, aunque el poder de penetraci�n del inotor diese1 crecer� paulatinamente. No hay duda de las ventajas inedioambieiitales del diese1(consumo de combustible, emisiones de CO, CO,, etc.),pero por s� solo no puede asegurar el 100 '10 de la motorizaci�n por razones de calidad de combustible y eq~iilibrioen las refiner�as. Paralelamente al desarrollo del veh�culo el�ctrico, debe fomentarse la evoluci�ndel veh�- culo h�brido diesel/el�ctrico por razones de ahorro de energ�a y menor degradaci�n del entorno. En efecto, las prestaciones del motor el�ctrico en la ciudad son notables: silencioso, no contamina y velocidad limitada. Por su parte, el diese1 aporta importantes ventajas en carretera:escasa emisi�n de COy C0,4,buena relaci�ncons~~mo/velocidad/aceleraci�n,bajo consumo, fiabilidad y duraci�n. Sin embargo, el principal inconveniente de esta soluci�n es precisamente el coste, por tanto, en esta l�nea se debe progresar en los a�os venideros. Con todo, la investigaci�n del futuro debe estar dictada, a nuestro juicio, por una pol�- tica de reducci�ii de la contaminaci�n y de aliorro de energ�a, por lo que las mejoras en la motorizaci�n tender�n a conseguir ese objetivo. IMPACTOS SOCIALES DEL TRANSPORTE Aparte de los principales impactos ambientales del transporte, existen otros que tienen un reflejo social de gran trascendencia y que afectan de manera directa a la salud de los seres humanos. Entre ellos se encuentran los accidentes producidos por el tr�fico, la ocu- paci�n del suelo y la segregaci�n espacial y social. 3 Eii este sentido, recordemos que en Espai�a el 68,S % de los camiones utiliza11 el gas�leo coino coinbustible (Ministerio del Interior, 1996) 4 Es importante recordar que Arag�n emite a la atm�sfera m a s 9 Tm por habitante y alio de CO,, lo que equi- vale a m�s de la media europea y al doble de la inedia espafiola. El origen principal de este grado de emisi�ii se localiza en la central t�rmica de Andorra y eii menor medida e11 las de Escuclia y Escatr�ii.
  10. 10. 46 J. GARRIDO Accidentes Seg�n estimaciones de la Direcci�n General de Tr�fico,desde mediados de siglo el auto- m�vil se ha cobrado m�s de 200.000 vidas humanas yl-ia generado m�s de tres millones de heridos en Espa�a. Por coiisiguiente, la gravedad social de este fen�meno no admite dudas que supone un punto importante en el discurso de la actividad del transporte. El hecho de que se produzcan eii Espa�a en torno 5.000 muertes por a�o en la d�cada de los 905puede parecer alarmista; sin embargo, es curioso observar c�mo las sociedades desarrolladas asumen y aceptan la inseguridad del transporte en su m�s cruda expresi�n y sin embargo reaccionan de distinta manera cuando en una cat�strofe fallecen unos pocos ciudadanos. Constitiiye, por tanto, una legitimaci�n social que supera a cualquier otra actividad. En el caso de Arag�n, la siniestralidad supera el 4 % nacional, lo que supone unos 200 fallecidos por a�o en nuestras carreteras, de los que m�s de la mitad est�n concentrados en la provincia de Zaragoza6.Estas cifras de siniestralidad en Arag�n son equiparables a su situaci�n general en el marco espa�ol, pues s�lo tienen valores inferiores las Comunidades Uniprovinciales. A veces, una manera s~~bliminalde desvirtuar la gravedad de un hecho real es modi- ficar el concepto de los t�rminos. As� nos podemos encontrar con u11 elemento poco cono- cido como el de peligro y riesgo, de forma que la Seguridad Vial los utiliza con cierta pro- fusi�n, pero que en ocasiones se prestan a una incorrecta interpretaci�n. Es interesante observar esta contradicci�n en los peatones y ciclistas, liabida cuenta que objetivamente no representan peligro para nadie, pero en cambio son extremadamente vulnerables, y debido a que los usuarios son los que registran mayor riesgo de lesiones se dice que son modos de transporte �peligrosos)).Todo ello, claro est�, frente a los modos de transporte denominados <<seguros�(autom�vil, ferrocarril, etc.). As� pues, los accidentes de tr�fico son consecuencia del propio desarrollo de la humanidad, pero un desarrollo que comporta gran n�mero de fallecidos que es urgente reducir. Para ello las medidas no deben ir solamente en la l�nea de educar a los peatones y conductores, sino en la adeciiaci�n de los medios de transporte a las caracter�sticas de la circulaci�n, como por ejemplo adaptar la velocidad de los veh�culos a la permitida por la normativa vigente. 5 En el a�o 1996se produjeron 5.830inuertos, contabilizados a 30 d�as, Mi~iisteriode Foiiiento (1997):Aiziinrio Estn~i�stico1996, Direcci�n General de Prograinaci�n Ecoil�inica y Presupuestaria, 540, Madrid. 6 Por ejemplo, en el ario 1996 liubo 174 muertos en Arag�n, de los que 112 corresponde11 a la provu-icia de Zaragoza, 46 a la de I-Iuesca y 16 a la provincia dc Teruel. Por su parte, del global de fallecidos en Arag�n, 34 corresponde11 al �inbito urbano; es decir, el 20 % de los inuertos se produceil eii las ciudades. Ministerio de Foineiito (1997).
  11. 11. Iriipactos ail-ibientales y sociales del trarisporte 47 La segregaci�n espacial y social En ocasiones se ha comparado la situaci�n del autom�vil en la ciudad con la de una <(bomba)),toda vez que la onda expansiva se extiende progresivamente alejando los edifi- cios y las actividades. Pues bien, algo as� es lo que ocurre en el interior de las urbes con el desarrollo del transporte, de modo que la ocupaci�n del suelo para el estacionamiento de los veh�culos, la red viaria y los equipamientos necesarios exige que las actividades l-iuma- nas se expandan por el territorio. Este alejamiento provoca los desplazamientos inotorizados que, a su vez, generan m�s espacio para su utilizaci�n. Es decir, se entra en un c�rculo vicioso donde una necesidad arrastra a la siguiente. Una segunda cuesti�n es el hecho de que eii la ciudad se han cre- ado espacios monof~incionales,en los que predomina una actividad urbana, tales como zona escolar, pol�gonos industriales, �reas de ocio, �reas comerciales, barrios dormitorio, etc. Esta dispersi�n de actividades increinenta las distancias entre los diferentes usos y reduce la posibilidad de acceso a pie o en bicicleta; por tanto, esta disposici�n est� for- zando el uso de otros modos de transporte. El resultado de este proceso es lo que SORIAexplic� hace unos a�os (1980),aduciendo qiie el desarrollo del transporte motorizado sirve parad�jicamente para acercar puntos y para alejar usos. Pero para lo que tambi�n sirve es sin duda para reducir la propia esencia de las urbes: la convivencia y la comunicaci�n entre los seres humanos. Es decir, hay que intentar conseguir una ciudad habitable donde existan m~iltiusosque eviten desplazamientos innecesarios en la medida de lo posible. En este sentido parece normal que cuando el AVE se detenga en Zaragoza los viajeros dispongan de medios para alojarse y descansar, en lugar de tener que desplazarse a otras �reas de la ciudad. Por el contrario, no parece razonable que el tiempo que se ahorra un pasajero con el AVE lo invierta en desplazarse a un liotel, am�n de los impactos que genera el propio movimiento de los veh�culos. Se podr�a justificar que la ciudad crece paralela a su evoluci�n demogr�fica, pero el caso es que en urbes donde la poblaci�n apenas sufre variaci�n, o bien en otras donde su tasa de crecimiento es exigua, tambi�n se realiza el mismo proceso. Esto puede observarse en Zaragoza, por ejemplo, dado que su expansi�n por el Sur (Montecanal)o por el Norte (ACTUR)en los �ltimos a�os no se justifica s�lo por el crecimiento demo- gr�fico (CALVO, 1995). Existen, por tanto, otras connotaciones que expliquen este fen�meno am�n del volu- men de poblaci�n. Quiz� el deseo de mayor espacio para el desarrollo personal, la ampli- tud de las nuevas �reas residenciales o bien la adaptaci�n a costumbres for�neas, pero cualquiera que sea la explicaci�n, lo cierto es que las ciudades se transforman y el uso del transporte constituye un eslab�n inexcusable.
  12. 12. 48 J. GARRIDO Otra consecuencia de la motorizaci�n en la ciudad es la segregaci�n espacial que opera en la escala de barrio. El tr�fico constituye una barrera infranqueable eiitre las dos aceras de una calle, si bien no es lo in�s importante la distancia f�sica que supone la separaci�n de la anchura de la calle, sino la separaci�n psicol�gica y los comportamieiitos que acarrea. Un estudio sobre la evoluci�n del comportamiento social nos ilustra que el tr�fico llega m�s lejos que la propia separaci�n espacial. El estudio se basa en la comparaci�n de movi- lidad de los ni�os ingleses eii 1971y 1990 (TOLLEY, 1995).El resultado fue que los ni�os de 7-8 a�os realizaba11 solos el desplazamiento al colegio en un 80 % durante el a�o 1971; mientras tanto, en el a�o 1990 otros ni�os de la misma edad lo realizaban en un 9 '/O. Por supuesto que la independencia de los ni�os se ha reducido notablemente, pero adem�s los padres se han convertido en ch�feres de sus hijos y en traiisportistas de los ali- mentos y otros productos necesarios para la familia. Por tanto, est� claro que la depen- dencia del veh�culo ha significado algo in�s que una transformaci�n espacial, y sobre todo ha significado una modificaci�n de las relaciones interpersonales. Otro aspecto interesante de relieve social es el retroceso de espacio pfiblico asignado a la poblaci�n en beneficio del autom�vil y ferrocarril, esencialmente,pues donde anta�o los ni�os pod�an jugar o las personas adultas se sentaban al socairede su casa durante las horas de des- canso, ahora existe Lma carretera, LUI aparcamiento o una v�a ferroviaria que entra�a riesgo para los ciudadanos, por lo que se hanvisto obligados a abandonar esos lugares (SANZ, 1994). CONSIDERACIONES FINALES A modo de conclusi�n, los impactos medioambieiitales se configiiraii como una de las m�s importantes restricciones al desarrollo de los transportes y, por tanto, a la actividad humana. Es iiicuestionable la preeminencia del transporte por carretera, tanto de pasaje- ros como de mercanc�as, pero tambi�n es cierto que desde el punto de vista del entorno y del consumo energ�tico se debe priorizar el transporte colectivo. Las perspectivas de futuro parece que est�n orientadas a lograr progresos sustaiicia- les en los motores de combusti�n tradicioriales (gasolina y diesel), y de forma muy espe- cial el diesel. Por otro lado, los combustilsles llamados de sustituci�n (gas de petr�leo licuado, gas tiatiiral coinprirnido, etanol, rnetanol, etc.) presentan ventajas sigiiifica~ivas, pero poseen notables limitacioiies en cuanto a poder calor�fico, coste, autonom�a, reiidi- rnieiito, etc. Ahora bien, estos combustibles pueden encontrar aplicaciones limitadas para algfiii tipo de transporte: autobuses p�blicos, taxis, etc. Una cuesti�n importante en el transporte es conocer los mecanismos establecidos por las instituciones para evitar, reducir o corregir los iinpactos ambientales, generados tanto
  13. 13. Iiiipactos ambiei-itales v sociales del trai~sporte 49 por las infraestructuras corno por la propia actividad del transporte.En su coiicepci�n sub- yace la idea de evitar eii gran medida los efectos daiiinos al il-iedioambiente. Las l�neas de actuaci�n son dos: los estudios de impacto arnbieiital y el proceso de internalizaci�n de los costes externos del transporte. El Real Decreto 1131/1988, de 30 de septiembre de 1988, define la Evaluaci�n de Impacto Ambiental (EIA)coilio un �estudio realizado para identificar,predecir e interpretar, as� como para prevenir las consecuencias o efectos ainbieiitales que determinadas acciolies, planes, prograinas o proyectos pueden causar a la salud y al bienestar humanos y al entorno),. As� pues, la EIA es un procedi- miento adiniiiistrativo que tiene por objeto la b�isqueda de alternativas de construcci�ii de obras p�blicas y privadas m�s benignas ambiental y socialmente y, en todo caso, estable- cer las medidas correctoras oportunas para disminuir los da�os inevitables. Ahora bien, la EIA converge con las externalidades o las co~isecuenciasambientales y sociales de la actividad del transporte, las cuales iio se traducen en un coste econ�mico del causaiite, sino que repercuten en la colectividad y en el eiitorno. Este debate ya lia sido manifestado expl�citaineiite en el Libro Verde aprobado por la Coinisi�ii Europea (1995), donde se inicia el texto con esta afirmaci�n: �Se coniprueba crecientemente que, con las pol�ticas vigentes, las tendencias del transporte so11 insosteiiibles)). La manera de solventarlo es el incremento de las tarifas finales del transporte en fun- ci�n de las consecuencias ambientales y sociales que cada modo genera. No obstaiite, este punto de vista simplista topa con dificultades de diversa �ndole. Por un lado, la subjetivi- dad de valoraci�ii de los da�os ambientales y, por otro, la presi�n ejercida por los propios modos de transporte en el seiitido de que, por ejeiliplo, la carretera paga sobradameiite los costes ambientales que genera. En definitiva, cualquier tasa ecol�gica deber�a pasar por las negociaciones de Bruselas, lugar donde convergen los mismos actores que conforman los niecanisinos de la regulaci�n convencional. Lo que s� cabe se�alar es orientar la demanda del transporte hacia aquellos modos m�s benignos social y ambientalmente, aunque siempre con la sal- vedad de que uiia reducci�n dr�stica de consumos de combustible, por ejemplo, qiiiz� comporte una elevada subida de tasas. En cualquier caso es la inejor soluci�n que se vis- lumbra a medio plazo. Por otra parte, una tendencia fundamental del transporte es su tratamiento desde el punto de vista de la movilidad <<sostenible�,la cual trata de reducir los desplazamientos y de fomentar los niodos de transporte m�s respetuosos con el medio ambiente. A nuestro juicio, adem�s de esos cambios de escenario, el futuro del transporte debe estar arropado de una inversi�n de valores colectivos, donde sea una virtud permanente el caminar por la ciudad para acceder al trabajo, al colegio, ir de compras o por el siinple gusto de pasear y comunicarse. Este valor en alza es el que se propone y para el que se requiere, por supuesto, una nueva perspectiva cultural.
  14. 14. 50 J.GARRIDO BALLESTEROS, M. et al. (1997):((Biocarburantesde origen vegetal: una opci�n limpia para el trans- porte~,Tecnonnzbiente, 74, Ciemat y Medio Ambiente, Madrid. BARKE, M. (1986):finrzsport and Trade, Oliver and Boyd, 249 p., Edinburgh. C�DIZ DELEITO, J.C. (1994): �El transporte y la contaminaci�n. Posibles estrategias y solucio- nes�, Ciridad y Territorro, vol 11, 100-101, Ministerio de Obras P�blicas, Transportes y Medio Ambiente, Madrid. CALVO PALACIOS, J.L. (1995): �El Eje de desarrollo del Valle del Ebro y las perspectivas del Eje Norte-Sur de Arag�nn, 111 Congreso de Econoiiz�il Arilgorzesa, 341-374, Zaragoza. COMISI�N DE LAS COMUNIDADES EUROPEAS (1995). L~broVerde. Hacia iiiin liiizprn y eficrente tnrlfilci�rz en el traizsporte. Pol�ticas para la z~zternnliznci�nde los costes externos del trallsporte en la Unz�lz Eliropea, COM 691 final, Bruselas. COMISI�N DE LAS COMUNIDADES EUROPEAS (1997):Sciiecliza de Developpenzei~fdel l'espnce con?- iizinzaiitaire, Noordwilk. ESTEVAN, A. (1994):((Unaaproximaci�n a las cuentas del transporte en Espa�a, a la luz de la eco- nom�a ecol�gica�, Cziidad y Erritorio, 11, 100-101, Ministerio de Obras P�blicas, Transportes y Medio Ambiente, 313-333, Madrid. ESTEVAN, A. Y CANZ, A. (1996):Hacia la reconversr�li ecol�gica del transporte erz Espnfia, Centro de Documentaci�n y Estudios para la Paz, 384 p., Bilbao. GROUPE TRANSPORT 200 PLUS (1990):Transport iiz n.fasf cliilizcing Elirope, 7, Bruselas L�PEZ BONILLO, D. (1994):El 17zedio anzbieizte, C�tedra, 395 p., Madrid. MARGALEF, R. (1992):Ecolog�a, Omega, 951 p., Barcelona. MEADOWS, D.H. et alt. (1985):Los l�l~zitesdel crecriizlrizto. Iizjorliie al Clilb dr Ron~n,Fondo de Cultura Econ�mica, M�xico. MINISTERIO DE FOMENTO (1997): Aizziario Estad�stzco 1996,Direcci�n General de Programaci�n Econ�mica y Presupuestaria, 540 p., Madrid. MOPT (1992):�El Libro Verde sobre el impacto del transporte en el medio ambiente>>.Documentos. Comunicaci�n de la Comisi�n al Consejo y Parlamento, Estiidios de Transportes, 37, 49-85, Madrid. MOPTMA (1994):Plan D~rectorde Iifrnestrr~ctirms1993-2007,2"edici�n, Ministerio de Obras P�blicas, Transportes y Medio Ambiente, 427 p., Madrid.
  15. 15. Iinpactos aii~lziei~talesy sociales del trarisporte 51 PINEIRO PELETEIRO, R. (1990):Conzt~rcioy trniisporte, S�ntesis, 140 p., Madrid. SANZ ALDUAN, A. (1994): �Calmar el tr�fico, domesticar el autom�vil. Posibilidades de dise�o urbano)), Ciirdnd y Territorio, 100-107, Ministerio de Obras P�blicas, Transportes y Medio Ambiente, 397-409, Madrid. SORIA Y PUIG, A. (1980):��Aqu� se llama trarisporte?�,Cii~diid!/ Territorio, 2, Instit~itode Estudios de Administraci�n Local, Madrid. TOLLEY, R. y TURTON, B. (1995): finilsport systeins, polic!/ nizd pla~ziiiilS.A g e o g r ~ p l ~ ~ c dnpproncI~, Longman, 402 p., London. WOLKOWITSCH, M. (1992): G�ogrnphie des trniisporfs,Armand Colin, 191p., Par�s.

