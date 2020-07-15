Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El nombre APOLO hace referencia al dios griego del mismo nombre, que representa la armonía, el equilibrio, la belleza y la...
Parte Frontal - Cámara Frontal 18 mpx - Parlante - Flah Led Parte Posterior Panel Posterior - Cámara 24 mp - Flash Led - B...
Parte Frontal Parte Superior Parte Posterior Parte Lateral Izquierda Derecha Parte Inferior Parlante Botón de bloqueo Flas...
Parte Frontal Parte Posterior 5 cm 3 cm 1,5 cm 15 cm 7 cm DIGITALIZACIÓN 3 cm 14,6 cm Pantalla
Parte Superior Parte Lateral Derecha Parte Inferior DIGITALIZACIÓN 0,7 cm 0,7 cm 7 cm 15 cm Izquierda
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

6 bm ariel flores

21 views

Published on

Boceto Planos y Digitalización

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

6 bm ariel flores

  1. 1. El nombre APOLO hace referencia al dios griego del mismo nombre, que representa la armonía, el equilibrio, la belleza y la perfección, al igual que el circulo. Además de ser un nombre fácil de recordar. El isotipo está creado a partir de un circulo, el mismo que representa la perfección, innovación, protección, y la creatividad. El color principal de la marca es el negro que connota elgancia y soﬁsticación MARCA
  2. 2. Parte Frontal - Cámara Frontal 18 mpx - Parlante - Flah Led Parte Posterior Panel Posterior - Cámara 24 mp - Flash Led - Botones de Volumen - Lector de Huellas - Borde de Aluminio - Carcaza de aluminio mate BOCETO
  3. 3. Parte Frontal Parte Superior Parte Posterior Parte Lateral Izquierda Derecha Parte Inferior Parlante Botón de bloqueo Flash Led Cámara Frontal Display Cámara Principal Flash Led Botones de Volúmen Entrada Pin y Memoria Sd Lector de Huellas Auriculares Micrófono Pin de Carga Parlante PLANOS Y PERSPECTIVA
  4. 4. Parte Frontal Parte Posterior 5 cm 3 cm 1,5 cm 15 cm 7 cm DIGITALIZACIÓN 3 cm 14,6 cm Pantalla
  5. 5. Parte Superior Parte Lateral Derecha Parte Inferior DIGITALIZACIÓN 0,7 cm 0,7 cm 7 cm 15 cm Izquierda

×