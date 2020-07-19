PeekaPost presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Enhance your web presence by curating relevant digital breadcrumbs 1 of 19
PeekaPost is a content curation platform that allows curating relevant content from across the most popular social network...
Current Problems • Poor outreach to audience: When you post a link just once, only a small segment of people will ever see...
Social networks are filled with interesting, relevant content. The challenge lies in the content you are able to make avai...
• Reach your audience: With PeekaPost you can reach out to your audience where they are. Your audience doesn't need to lea...
• Share your stories: PeekaPost allows you share your albums in all major social networks. It also allows you to easily en...
Reviews: You can collect all your customer reviews to one album and present it to prospect clients – word of mouth is the ...
• PeekaPost users are able to save public posts, tweets, URLs or videos they find online, to albums from all the popular s...
Product Demo 9 of 19 https://peekapost.com/msvtlv/album/batch-7-from-the-media
Revenues generated by companies who provide content marketing services Content Curation Market -1 10 of 19
Amount brands spend in-house & on contractors for content marketing Content Curation Market -2 1 of 19
Content Marketing by Targeted End Users Content Curation Market -3 12 of 19
Social Content Aggregators Content Curation tools Collaborative Bookmarking apps Competitive Landscape - 1 13 of 19
Bookmarking Apps Content Curation Tools Aggregators Social + URLsURLsURLsSocialContent Around the web + Selected posts fro...
Our customers segments: PeekaPost platform is for SMBs, agencies, personal users and brands. Focus first: Start with SMBs ...
Value driversUse caseChannelCustomers An album of customers’ recommendations embedded on the SMB’s website and FB page can...
Freemium Business Model - There will be a free plan with basic features and in order to have additional features customer ...
Ariel Barkan - Founder Entrepreneur with 15 years of development and project management tasks. experienced with leadership...
Thank you! 19 of 19
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PeekaPost presentation

24 views

Published on

Overview presentation for investors & marketers

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PeekaPost presentation

  1. 1. Enhance your web presence by curating relevant digital breadcrumbs 1 of 19
  2. 2. PeekaPost is a content curation platform that allows curating relevant content from across the most popular social networks and from across the web (like posts, tweets, URLs or videos you find online) and displaying it in visual personalizes and engaging albums around any topic or theme. Users can share it to inspire customers, colleagues and prospect clients. What we do? 2 of 19
  3. 3. Current Problems • Poor outreach to audience: When you post a link just once, only a small segment of people will ever see it. This is due to such variables as people not being online at the time you post and quirks of social network algorithms • Limited picture: Blink on most social media platforms and you may miss the conversation Broader conversations often remain locked on one site or platform • Lifetime of a post on social networks is very short: Some of your greatest content might be old, but that doesn’t mean it’s no longer useful (Evergreen Content) • Non searchable on search engines: Google not indexing FB posts 3 of 19
  4. 4. Social networks are filled with interesting, relevant content. The challenge lies in the content you are able to make available to your Facebook audience whilst staying true to your purpose, objectives and brand DNA. PEOPLE: need filters to reduce the flow of information BUSINESSES: Most of the posts are lost in the feed before your audience have a real chance to see them The pain 4 of 19
  5. 5. • Reach your audience: With PeekaPost you can reach out to your audience where they are. Your audience doesn't need to leave your website to view your social content • Big picture: Adding content from several sources will enable customers to see the big picture of your story and make your content more exciting and interactive. PeekaPost helps you to tell a story around any topic, whether it's around your brand to help you emphasize your brand values, or any other trending topic. • Content stays live: PeekaPost allows businesses connecting social networks content with their websites to provide a more engaging experience • SEO friendly: Items saved to PeekaPost are indexed on search engines. • Create more engagement: By just a click on the mouse, users will be able to like, comment or share the post without leaving the site. Incorporating all your content from several social networks into one place will bring to more engagement and create a deeper level of engagement with your audience. • Create a visual impact: PeekaPost albums are designed to make your social content stand out and create a visual impact. Our responsive design makes your albums look amazing on any device of any size. The solution 5 of 19
  6. 6. • Share your stories: PeekaPost allows you share your albums in all major social networks. It also allows you to easily engage with your fans and followers. • Create more engagement: With PeekaPost you can drive more engagement with your content. By just a click on the mouse, users will be able to like, comment or share the post without leaving the site. Incorporating all your content from several social networks into one place will bring to more engagement and create a deeper level of engagement with your audience. • Create a visual impact: PeekaPost albums are designed to make your social content stand out and create a visual impact. Our responsive design makes your albums look amazing on any device of any size. Additional Benefits 6 of 19
  7. 7. Reviews: You can collect all your customer reviews to one album and present it to prospect clients – word of mouth is the best way to drive more customers in. Campaigns: You can run social campaigns. Ask users to share their posts and photos and use your hashtag. Your customer's generated content will then come to live through your brand's album. Social hub: Pull social media posts from all the most popular social networks to create a social media hub for your brand. You can display your social media hub on your website. Events: Display your event social posts and see how your event # becomes trendy. With PaakaPost it's easy to feature your event guests' content on social networks, and display it on your event album, at the event. Use cases 7 of 19
  8. 8. • PeekaPost users are able to save public posts, tweets, URLs or videos they find online, to albums from all the popular social networks and from any webpage and save them to albums. • They can save items directly from within the network/page itself by installing the PeekaPost Chrome extension, just as simple as saving an image to Pinterest, no tech skills are required. • While browsing a social network, users are able to collect relevant posts and articles like tips and advice from friends, customers reviews, press coverage, interesting videos, popular hashtags, fans content etc. and save them to albums by clicking the “Save to PeekaPost” button on the post. • The content is saved in a beautiful album in a way easier to organize around topics, filter, share and embed on any website. • Users can create public or private albums for any topic or theme. • Users can share the albums to inspire customers, colleagues and prospect clients. How it works? 8 of 19
  9. 9. Product Demo 9 of 19 https://peekapost.com/msvtlv/album/batch-7-from-the-media
  10. 10. Revenues generated by companies who provide content marketing services Content Curation Market -1 10 of 19
  11. 11. Amount brands spend in-house & on contractors for content marketing Content Curation Market -2 1 of 19
  12. 12. Content Marketing by Targeted End Users Content Curation Market -3 12 of 19
  13. 13. Social Content Aggregators Content Curation tools Collaborative Bookmarking apps Competitive Landscape - 1 13 of 19
  14. 14. Bookmarking Apps Content Curation Tools Aggregators Social + URLsURLsURLsSocialContent Around the web + Selected posts from social Networks Around the web Around the web Your Social Feeds, #hashtags Source ManualManualManualAutomaticCuration Yes?YesNoAdditional Personal Commentary Topical + Visual + Personalize Topical + Visual + Personalize TopicalVisual + Personalize Display YesNoYesNo (Dynamic)SEO friendly Yes (Future)YesYesNoDiscovery Yes (Future)Yes?NoCollaboration Competitive Landscape - 2 14 of 19
  15. 15. Our customers segments: PeekaPost platform is for SMBs, agencies, personal users and brands. Focus first: Start with SMBs segment. Use case: SMBs can use PeekaPost to create albums of users generated content such as reviews, photos with their products, feedbacks, recommendations etc. and embed them on their website and other digital assets. Value drivers: Customers rely on word-of-mouth in the decision-making process – either from people they know or online customers they don’t. An album of customers’ positive interaction with the brand embedded on the SMB’s website and FB page helps SMBs drive more customers into buying their products/services. Channels: Address Website Development companies and agencies that run websites and social media assets for SMBs so they will create albums for them. Go to Market Strategy 15 of 19
  16. 16. Value driversUse caseChannelCustomers An album of customers’ recommendations embedded on the SMB’s website and FB page can help SMBs drive more customers into buying their products/services. create albums of users generated content such as reviews, photos with their products, feedbacks, recommendations etc. and embed them on their website and other digital assets. Agencies/ Website Development companies SMBs Develop widget for WixStrategic platforms SMBs Save interesting and relevant posts by topic. Thought leadership Design virality features Consumers/ Individuals Brands Go to Market Strategy 16 of 19
  17. 17. Freemium Business Model - There will be a free plan with basic features and in order to have additional features customer must pay a subscription price. From individuals and SMBs to agencies and brands, we have a plan for everybody. PremiumGold (Large)Silver (Medium)Standard $250 (~TBD)$99 (~TBD)$9 (~TBD)FreePrice/Month +++-Ad free +++-Featured posts ++--Promoted posts ++--Analytics +---White label BrandsAgencies/PRSMB’sConsumers/ individuals Customers Business Model 17 of 19
  18. 18. Ariel Barkan - Founder Entrepreneur with 15 years of development and project management tasks. experienced with leadership of complex web projects for global brands. Out-of-box thinker with the right mix of interpersonal skills. About me ariel@peekapost.com +972.52.349.0812 https://www.linkedin.com/in/barkanariel 18 of 19
  19. 19. Thank you! 19 of 19

×