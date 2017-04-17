PUBLIC March 22, 2017 Shannon McMahon-Kennedy, SAP Darrow Weiss, SAP Value Academy: Maximize SAP Ariba Solution ROI Throug...
2PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public “Surveying” your knowledge On a scale of 1...
3PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public Success Measurement  What Is Success Meas...
Success Measurement
5PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public 1 Prove value proposition from the busines...
6PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public For customers who are actively measuring p...
7PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public VALUE LEVER METRIC BOTTOM 25% VALUE CONTIN...
Success Measurement Workshop Activity
9PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public Real-time benchmarking Using your mobile d...
10PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public Metrics that matter Business area Metric ...
11PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public Success measurement activity Using the “m...
Policies
13PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public Policies can vary from centralized to cen...
14PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public  Executive sponsorship  Alignment to cl...
Policies Workshop Activity
16PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public Write the policy Read through the assigne...
17PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Public “Surveying” your knowledge On a scale of ...
Thank you Contact information: Shannon McMahon-Kennedy Darrow Weiss Director Value Realization Director Value Realization ...
Maximize SAP Ariba Solution ROI Through Optimized Governance, Compliance, and Success Measurement

Effective use of SAP Ariba solutions can drive significant results, but to maximize value, a focus on factors like governance, compliance, and success measurement is critical. How do you leverage your executive sponsorship to drive compliance? How do you measure success and communicate it? Learn how to align these factors to unlock value and win the hearts and minds of your stakeholders. In this session, we also review actions you can take now to get a plan on track.

Maximize SAP Ariba Solution ROI Through Optimized Governance, Compliance, and Success Measurement

  PUBLIC March 22, 2017 Shannon McMahon-Kennedy, SAP Darrow Weiss, SAP Value Academy: Maximize SAP Ariba Solution ROI Through Optimized Governance, Compliance, and Success Measurement
  "Surveying" your knowledge On a scale of 1 to 5, How knowledgeable are you about choosing and calculating metrics to measure success of your Ariba program? On a scale of 1 to 5, Rate your confidence in writing or revising compliance-related policies that will drive spend adoption.
  Success Measurement  What Is Success Measurement? – Why Measurement Is Important  Performance Measurement Best Practices  Success Measurement Workshop Activity: – Real-Time Benchmarking – Metrics That Matter – Custom Scorecard Policies  Why Policies?  Key Elements of a Good Policy  Compliance Workshop Activity: Write the Policy Agenda
  4. 4. Success Measurement
  1 Prove value proposition from the business case to ensure continued progress and how clients are meeting their objectives with SAP Ariba solutions 2 Educate and train on how and what to measure against best-in-class companies 3 Provide framework for ongoing best practice "health check" discussions 4 Take the emotion out of decision making, allowing facts to rule over feelings 5 Provide targets to achieve and support continuous improvement Why is measurement important? It can be used to: What is success measurement? Drive business value through strategic improvement linked to key metrics of lowering cost, increasing effectiveness, and maintaining through compliance.
  For customers who are actively measuring performance, the benefits are well worth the effort Quantitative1 – Increased program sponsorship and engagement – Increased alignment between business groups – Tighter strategy-to-execution loop – Improved change management and end-user adoption Strategic (1) Performance of companies with high level of best-practices adoption compared to those with low levels of adoption Source: SAP Value Management Best Practices Survey; 630+ respondents 1.9X more On time Projects delivered on or below budget 1.5X more On budget 1.5X higher On value projects delivering value on or ahead of schedule projects delivered on or below budget business benefits achieved Companies with active value management overachieve on all value drivers
  VALUE LEVER METRIC BOTTOM 25% VALUE CONTINUUM TOP 25% Spend under management % addressable spend under management 59% 80% Cost reduction savings as a % of spend – indirect 0.85% 3.8% Control and compliance Maverick spend (%) 25% 5% Compliant PO spend (as % of total PO spend) 2% 50% Process efficiency % of electronic POs through Ariba Network (as % of total SAP Ariba POs) 59% 99% POs per procurement FTE 1,332 10,721 PO cycle time (days) 1.9 0.2 % of transaction lines that are catalog based (as % of total transaction lines) 41% 96% % electronic invoices through Ariba Network (as % of total SAP Ariba invoices) 45% 99% Invoices per FTE 5,958 24,371 % of invoices that are touchless 80% 98% Days to approve invoice 18.8 6.9 Cash management Days payable outstanding 28 45 Supplier discounts realized (per $B in invoice spend)* 0K $2M Recommended performance measures across 4 value levers for a complete view of performance 20% 20% 270 6,371 10 0% Sample data only Original business case indicates steady-state savings of $2M through tactical sourcing, collaboration, and spend visibility Original business case indicates steady-state savings of $3M through contract compliance and invoice error reduction Original business case indicates steady-state savings of $0.7M through reduction in PO and invoice processing FTEs Original business case indicates steady-state savings of $0.2M through early payment discounts
  8. 8. Success Measurement Workshop Activity
  Real-time benchmarking Using your mobile devices, please answer the questions below using a scale of 0-5: 0- Not at all, I'm not sure, or I don't know 1- Only has a few of these specific metrics, and few tie directly to financials 2- Many of these metrics could be tied to financials, but are not today 3- Many of these specific metrics, but few tie directly to financials 4- Many metrics and some already tie to financials 5- All or nearly all our org's metrics tie to at least to one or more of our company financials Do your organization's performance metrics tie directly to financial value for… 1. Cost reduction (examples: operational, inventory)? 2. Compliance (examples: buy from contracts, catalogs)? 3. Process efficiency (examples: electronic invoice/payment, order-to-pay cycle time)? 4. Cash management (examples: invoice error, days payable outstanding)?
  Metrics that matter Business area Metric Laggard Customer value Best in class Cost reduction Sourcing Average project sourcing savings % 4% 14% # of suppliers per $1B in spend 7,500 2,500 Spend under management 39% 95% Fiscal control and compliance Procurement % of spend on catalog 0% 58% PO and invoice lines against contract 20% 75% # of POs per procurement FTE 2,000 12,000 Process efficiency Finance and accounts payable % of electronic invoices 7% 55% # of invoices per AP FTE 9,109 45,000 Cash management WCM and discounts Avg. invoice approval days 20 2.3 % of spend on discount terms 2% 15% Days payable outstanding 28 55
  Success measurement activity Using the "metrics that matter" framework, select one metric for each value lever to create a scorecard that could be implemented within your organization. Discuss at your table and share what your respective organizations are doing today…  What has worked well  What could be done better Call to action:  Discuss your custom scorecard with your management team and SAP Ariba account team to see how to put it into practice.
  12. 12. Policies
  Policies can vary from centralized to center-led to a blended approach to help achieve value:  Clear policies help measure adoption and outcome  They provide specific expectations for compliance  They align to a corporate strategy – To achieve specific business outcomes Why policies?
  Executive sponsorship  Alignment to clear business goals – Risk management, quality assurance, profitability, efficiency, …  Supported with required procedures and tools  Communication strategy and training  Measurement that ensures compliance  Effective date and version of policy Key elements of a good policy
  15. 15. Policies Workshop Activity
  Write the policy Read through the assigned policy that best-in-class companies implement: • No PO, no pay • Competitive bid • Supplier noncompliance to Ariba Network Select the elements that could apply to your own company to create a customized policy. Collaborate with others at your table to see what has worked with them and get additional suggestions on what to include.
  "Surveying" your knowledge On a scale of 1 to 5, How knowledgeable are you now about choosing and calculating metrics to measure success of your Ariba program? On a scale of 1 to 5, Rate your confidence now in writing or revising compliance-related policies that will drive spend adoption.
  18. 18. Thank you Contact information: Shannon McMahon-Kennedy Darrow Weiss Director Value Realization Director Value Realization shannon.mcmahon.kennedy@sap.com darrow.weiss@sap.com

