Programación Grupo 04

PROGRAMACIÓN EN TINKERCAD Grupo 04
Arianna Tirado 01 Leandro Velasquez 02 MARIA F YARICAHUA 03 CESAR TARRILLO 04 I N T E G R A N T E S
PROPÓSITO El alumno visualiza videos sobre el estado del arte y realiza un circuito sencillo en el microcontrolador ARDUIN...
VISUALIZACIÓN DE los VIDEOs 01 Programación con ARDUINO
COMENTARIOS DEL VIDEO 1: Bueno en este video se observa el uso de un Arduino y también su programación la cual se basa en ...
COMENTARIO DEL VIDEO 2 Visualizamos en este video como se puede conectar un sensor de temperatura al ARDUINO , vemos que t...
PROGRAMACIÓN DEL CIRCUITO 02 TINKERCAD
La programación Quisimos intentar hacer un sensor de distancia con el ARDUINO el cual su código nos dice que que primero t...
LINK https://www.tinkercad.com/things/9QCKkRCWgo Q-super-blad-rottis/editel?tenant=circuits
INTEGRANTES TIRADO, ARIANA BRAVO, SAMANTHAALVARADO,KEVIN ALVEAR,JOSUE REMUZGO MARIANA PROFESORES JESUS CHUMBIPUMA LUIS GOM...
Grupo 2 CIRCUITOS y SENSORES
INDICE PROPÓSITO PULSADORES 01 02 03 POTENCIOMETRO SENSOR DE LUZ
PROPÓSITO Lograr que los alumnos puedan reconocer y trabajar con sensores y circuitos mediante diferentes aplicativos, com...
Pulsadores 01 Circuito Pull Down
Elementos utilizados: ❖ Mini protoboard ❖ Resistencia ❖ Sensor pulsador ❖ Suministro de energía ❖ Arduino ❖ Voltimetro
CÓDIGO
AL INICIAR SESIÓN
AL PRESIONAR EL BOTÓN
POTENCIOMETRO 02
Elementos utilizados: ❖ Mini protoboard ❖ Potenciometro ❖ Suministro de energía ❖ Voltímetro ❖ Arduino
CÓDIGO
EL MÍNIMO VALOR
MÁXIMO VALOR
Sensor de luz 03 Fotorresistencia
Elementos utilizados: ❖ Mini protoboard ❖ Fotorresistencia ❖ Suministro de energía ❖ Voltímetro ❖ Arduino
CÓDIGO
NUESTRO CIRCUITO NOTA: Solo se puede mover el voltaje hasta 5, si no se quema
GRACIAS
PROYECTO
Propósito El estudiante construye un circuito y realiza la programación del mismo, para la lucha contra la pandemia por Co...
Integrantes Arianna Tirado Leandro Velasquez Maria F Yaricahua Leandro Velasquez
En el primer video que observamos, nos dimos cuenta sobre el uso y las funciones del servomotor, en este caso con el uso d...
En este video observamos cómo programar el ARDUINO para que un foco LED prendiera cuando la fotoresistencia detecte una ca...
Aquí aprendimos cómo programar un display para que pudiera encenderse denotando números, usando la sencilla programación e...
En esta página logramos observar los diversos conexionados que puede tener un sensor de gas también sus diferentes tipos h...
Los materiales que usamos para la 1era experimentación son:
Aquí desarrollamos basándonos en el video un circuito que controla al servo y al mismo tiempo la intensidad del led con un...
Y esta fue nuestra programación
Los materiales que usamos para la 2da experimentación son:
Aquí desarrollamos basándonos en el video un circuito que con ayuda de la fotorresistencia que mide la luz, cuando este en...
Y esta fue nuestra programación
Links Trabajo 1: https://www.tinkercad.com/things/kFFPs2Tu61u Trabajo 2: https://www.tinkercad.com/things/jp2yXXqSMD1
Aquí podremos observar la implementación de nuestra cuarta parte del trabajo de programación esta vez con el descubrimiento de nuevos sensores.

Published in: Education
Programación Grupo 04

  1. 1. PROGRAMACIÓN EN TINKERCAD Grupo 04
  2. 2. Arianna Tirado 01 Leandro Velasquez 02 MARIA F YARICAHUA 03 CESAR TARRILLO 04 I N T E G R A N T E S
  3. 3. PROPÓSITO El alumno visualiza videos sobre el estado del arte y realiza un circuito sencillo en el microcontrolador ARDUINO y comenta sus resultados
  4. 4. VISUALIZACIÓN DE los VIDEOs 01 Programación con ARDUINO
  5. 5. COMENTARIOS DEL VIDEO 1: Bueno en este video se observa el uso de un Arduino y también su programación la cual se basa en la lectura de pasadores los cuales son los que están conectados a los LED’s, por lo que al iniciar simulación cada LED se enciende acorde a su tiempo y eso signiﬁca que esta programado de forma correcta.
  6. 6. COMENTARIO DEL VIDEO 2 Visualizamos en este video como se puede conectar un sensor de temperatura al ARDUINO , vemos que tiene tres patas, una que se conecta a 5V ( la de un extremo ) y otra al GND (la de otro extremo) , vemos se mide subiendo o bajando la temperatura. Le hacen un código analógico , y como vemos este puede tomar varios números , el máximo es 1023.
  7. 7. PROGRAMACIÓN DEL CIRCUITO 02 TINKERCAD
  8. 8. La programación Quisimos intentar hacer un sensor de distancia con el ARDUINO el cual su código nos dice que que primero tiene que leer el sensor de distancia y si la distancia es mayor a 150 , el LED tendrá que prender , esto nos dice que la distancia que estamos manteniendo es la indicada con la persona de al lado .
  9. 9. LINK https://www.tinkercad.com/things/9QCKkRCWgo Q-super-blad-rottis/editel?tenant=circuits
  10. 10. INTEGRANTES TIRADO, ARIANA BRAVO, SAMANTHAALVARADO,KEVIN ALVEAR,JOSUE REMUZGO MARIANA PROFESORES JESUS CHUMBIPUMA LUIS GOMEZ 4° “B” ROBÓTICA
  11. 11. Grupo 2 CIRCUITOS y SENSORES
  12. 12. INDICE PROPÓSITO PULSADORES 01 02 03 POTENCIOMETRO SENSOR DE LUZ
  13. 13. PROPÓSITO Lograr que los alumnos puedan reconocer y trabajar con sensores y circuitos mediante diferentes aplicativos, como Tinkercad que faciliten su aprendizaje de una forma didáctica.
  14. 14. Pulsadores 01 Circuito Pull Down
  15. 15. Elementos utilizados: ❖ Mini protoboard ❖ Resistencia ❖ Sensor pulsador ❖ Suministro de energía ❖ Arduino ❖ Voltimetro
  16. 16. CÓDIGO
  17. 17. AL INICIAR SESIÓN
  18. 18. AL PRESIONAR EL BOTÓN
  19. 19. POTENCIOMETRO 02
  20. 20. Elementos utilizados: ❖ Mini protoboard ❖ Potenciometro ❖ Suministro de energía ❖ Voltímetro ❖ Arduino
  21. 21. CÓDIGO
  22. 22. EL MÍNIMO VALOR
  23. 23. MÁXIMO VALOR
  24. 24. Sensor de luz 03 Fotorresistencia
  25. 25. Elementos utilizados: ❖ Mini protoboard ❖ Fotorresistencia ❖ Suministro de energía ❖ Voltímetro ❖ Arduino
  26. 26. CÓDIGO
  27. 27. NUESTRO CIRCUITO NOTA: Solo se puede mover el voltaje hasta 5, si no se quema
  28. 28. GRACIAS
  29. 29. PROYECTO
  30. 30. Propósito El estudiante construye un circuito y realiza la programación del mismo, para la lucha contra la pandemia por Covid19.
  31. 31. Integrantes Arianna Tirado Leandro Velasquez Maria F Yaricahua Leandro Velasquez
  32. 32. En el primer video que observamos, nos dimos cuenta sobre el uso y las funciones del servomotor, en este caso con el uso del potenciómetro se puede ordenar a qué dirección iría el servomotor.
  33. 33. En este video observamos cómo programar el ARDUINO para que un foco LED prendiera cuando la fotoresistencia detecte una cantidad baja de luz del exterior.
  34. 34. Aquí aprendimos cómo programar un display para que pudiera encenderse denotando números, usando la sencilla programación en relación con la conectividad de los pines que se ven en la imagen.
  35. 35. En esta página logramos observar los diversos conexionados que puede tener un sensor de gas también sus diferentes tipos he incluso una programación para iniciar en el tinkercad.
  37. 37. Los materiales que usamos para la 1era experimentación son:
  38. 38. Aquí desarrollamos basándonos en el video un circuito que controla al servo y al mismo tiempo la intensidad del led con un potenciómetro.
  39. 39. Y esta fue nuestra programación
  40. 40. Los materiales que usamos para la 2da experimentación son:
  41. 41. Aquí desarrollamos basándonos en el video un circuito que con ayuda de la fotorresistencia que mide la luz, cuando este en luz muy baja o no haya , el LED se encenderá y si está encendido el LED esta apagado.
  42. 42. Y esta fue nuestra programación
  43. 43. Links Trabajo 1: https://www.tinkercad.com/things/kFFPs2Tu61u Trabajo 2: https://www.tinkercad.com/things/jp2yXXqSMD1
