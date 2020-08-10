MRUV 30 06-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
aceleración MOVIMIENTO RECTILÍNEOuniforme variado GRUPO 2 - 4° “B” Y aceleración
ALVARADO, KEVIN01 BRAVO, SAMANTHA03 ALVEAR, JOSUE02 TIRADO,ARIANNA 04 05 REMUZGO, MARIANA
PROPÓSITO Desarrollar una descripción cualitativa y cuantitativa del movimiento.
ACELERACIÓN
¿QUÉ ES? Es una magnitud que indica cómo cambia la velocidad del objeto en una unidad de tiempo.La aceleración también es ...
VELOCIDAD = ACELERACIÓN Mide la tasa de movimiento de un objeto, es decir, la distancia recorrida por unidad de tiempo. Ac...
Diferencias entre: Velocidad y aceleración Fórmulas Conceptos
Diferencias entre MRU y MRUV En el movimiento rectilíneo uniforme (MRU) la velocidad es constante, es decir, la aceleració...
MRUV
DEFINICIÓN Es el movimiento cuya trayectoria es una recta y el módulo de la velocidad varia la misma cantidad en cada unid...
FÓRMULA
EJEMPLOS
Conclusión Como conclusión se logró entender que el MRUV, está presente en la vida diaria, ya que se puede encontrar desde...
bibliografías https://es.slideshare.net/JulianaIsola/mru-y-mruv-26194106 https://concepto.de/aceleracion/
Emprendimiento https://planet.mblock.cc/project/29 4057
¡GRACIAS!
