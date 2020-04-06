Sintaxis de los algoritmos estructurados

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA DEFENSA UNIVERSIDAD EXPERIMENTAL POLITÉCNICA DE LA...
Estructuras Secuenciales La estructura secuencial es aquella en la que una acción (instrucción) sigue a otra en secuencia....
Compra en una tienda INICIO IR HACIA LA TIENDA ELEGIR PRODUCTO PAGAR PRODUCTO SALIR DE LA TIENDA FIN INICIO IR HACIA LA TI...
Componentes de una estructura secuencial • Asignación: La asignación consiste, en el paso de valores o resultados a una zo...
Componentes de una estructura secuencial • Escritura o salida de datos: Consiste en mandar por un dispositivo de salida (e...
Componentes de una estructura secuencial • Lectura o entrada de datos: La lectura o entrada de datos consiste en recibir d...
Componentes de una estructura secuencial • Declaración de variables y constantes: La declaración de variables es un proces...
Suma de números enteros INICIO num1, num2, suma: ENTERO ESCRIBIR “diga dos números enteros” LEER num1, num2 suma = num1 + ...
La estructura de decisión no es mas que un proceso que realiza una pregunta la cual retorna verdadero o falso (evalúa una ...
Ejercicio de Ejemplo 1: • Programa que indica que números son positivos y cuales son negativos PseudoCódigo Algoritmo Nume...
• Programa que calcula el valor absoluto de un numero entero PseudoCódigo Algoritmo Num Inicio Num <0 Num=Num*(-1) Fin Ini...
 Un bucle o lazo (Loop) es un segmento de un algoritmo o programa, cuya instrucciones se repiten un número determinado de...
• El bucle de la siguiente figura es infinito, ya que las instrucciones (1), (2) y (3) se ejecutan indefinidamente, pues n...
 Si tras la lectura de la variable N se coloca una condición, el bucle dejará de ser infinito y tendrá fin cuando la cond...
 Existen tres tipos principales de sentencia de repetición: ◦ Ciclo Mientras que (While) ◦ Ciclo Repite hasta que (Repeat...
 Un ciclo es cualquier construcción de programa que repite una sentencia o secuencia de sentencias un número de veces.  ...
Mientras (Condición) Bloque de instrucciones Fin_mientras ENTRADA FALSO VERDADERO SALIDABLOQUE CONDICION
 Inicio  Hacer SU=0  Hacer C=1  Mientras C<=10 Leer VA Hacer SU=SU+VA Hacer C=C+1  Fin mientras  Escribir SU  Fin
 Esta estructura se ejecuta hasta que se cumpla una condición determinada que se comprueba hasta el final del bucle. Se e...
ENTRADA FALSO VERDADERO SALIDABLOQUE CONDICIÓN REPEAT UNTIL (CONDICION) BLOQUE DE INSTRUCCIONES
 Inicio  Hacer SU=0  Hacer C=1  Repite Leer VA Hacer SU=SU+VA Hacer C=C+1  Hasta que C>10  Escribir SU  Fin
 La estructura desde ejecuta las acciones del cuerpo del bucle un numero especificado de veces y de modo automático contr...
Para (Valor incial) <Bloque de instrucciones> Hasta (Valor final) ENTRADA NO SI BLOQUE Hasta (valor final) Para (Valor ini...
 Inicio  Hacer SU=0  Desde C=1 hasta C=10 Leer VA Hacer SU=SU+VA  Fin desde  Escribir SU  Fin
 Bucles Anidados Un bucle anidado es un bucle que se encuentra incluido en el bloque de sentencias de otro bloque. Los bu...
 Contadores Un contador es una variable cuyo valor se incrementa o decremento en una cantidad constante en cada vuelta. ...
 Acumuladores La función de los acumuladores es almacenar valores numéricos que generalmente se suman (o multiplican) en ...
Herramientas Estructuradas CASE HISTORIA: Las Herramientas CASE se iniciaron con un procesador de palabras que fue usado ...
¿Qué es la herramienta de estructura CASE? Computer Aided Assisted Automated Software Sistems Engineering Ingeniería de So...
1. Mejorar la productividad en el desarrollo y mantenimiento del software. 2. Aumentar la calidad del software. 3. Reducir...
Clasificación. No existe una única clasificación de herramientas CASE y, en ocasiones, es difícil incluirlas en una clase ...
Según su funcionalidad: Herramientas de programación: Se engloban aquí los compiladores, los editores y los depuradores d...
Componentes de una herramienta CASE De una forma esquemática podemos decir que una herramienta CASE se compone de los sigu...
Erwin: Es una herramienta de diseño de base de datos. Brinda productividad en diseño, generación, y mantenimiento de apli...
ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS DE HERRAMIENTAS CASE- Imágenes Oracle Desingner
ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS DE HERRAMIENTAS CASE- Imágenes Power Desingner
ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS DE HERRAMIENTAS CASE- Imágenes Easy CASE
ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS DE HERRAMIENTAS CASE- Imágenes Oracle Desingner
MODELO DE DATOS Es la forma de representar la Unión-Relación entre las entidades. Por lo cual es necesario conocer el prop...
Existen múltiples Modelos de Datos; presentamos los más utilizados:  RELACIÓN: Modelo más usado, permite el uso de inform...
 DE RED: Permite la vinculación jerárquica de mucho a muchos, en el cual cada registro es un conjunto a usar.  ORIENTADO...
 ENTIDAD-RELACIÓN: La entidad es un objeto real por el cuál, se agrupan atributos, registros y conjuntos que forman un do...
Elementos de un Modelo De Datos. Los elementos con los que trabajan los modelos en una BD son:  ENTIDAD: Es la representa...
Significa El Flujo de Trabajo. Es el estudio de los aspectos operacionales de una actividad de trabajo: Cómo se estructura...
 Reflejar, mecanizar y automatizar los métodos y organización en el sistema de información.  Establecer los mecanismos d...
MODELOS En un workflow intervienen personas y muchos componentes de software es dable esperar que un sistema de está natur...
APLICACIONES • Workflows Consuetudinarios, son las secuencias de operación que se establecen simplemente por el uso y la c...
• Workflows Implícitos, estas son secuencias de operación que la lógica de un sistema sugiere utilizar, normalmente corres...
Sintaxis de los algoritmos estructurados
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sintaxis de los algoritmos estructurados

16 views

Published on

Trabajo del Equipo numero 2

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sintaxis de los algoritmos estructurados

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA DEFENSA UNIVERSIDAD EXPERIMENTAL POLITÉCNICA DE LA FUERZA ARMADA NACIONAL UNEFA NÚCLEO LARA Alumno: Cedula: Ramos Josue……….…26.799.270 Ferraz Jose………….…27.761.589 Martinez Wirlenny……27.411.176 Mendoza Ariadna ……26.669.969 Nunes Juan……….……27.941.870 Segovia Francisco……26.497.143 N.T
  2. 2. Estructuras Secuenciales La estructura secuencial es aquella en la que una acción (instrucción) sigue a otra en secuencia. Las tareas se suceden de tal modo que la salida de una es la entrada de la siguiente y así sucesivamente hasta el fin del proceso. INSTRUCCIÓN 1 IINSTRUCCION 2 INSTRUCCIÓN 3 INICIO FIN
  3. 3. Compra en una tienda INICIO IR HACIA LA TIENDA ELEGIR PRODUCTO PAGAR PRODUCTO SALIR DE LA TIENDA FIN INICIO IR HACIA LA TIENDA ELEGIR PRODUCTO PAGAR PRODUCTO SALIR DE LA TIENDA FIN Pseudocódigo Diagrama de Flujo Ejemplo 1 –
  4. 4. Componentes de una estructura secuencial • Asignación: La asignación consiste, en el paso de valores o resultados a una zona de la memoria. Dicha zona será reconocida con el nombre de la variable que recibe el valor. La asignación se puede clasificar de la siguiente forma: • Simple: Consiste en pasar un valor constante a una variable. A 24 • Contador: Consiste en usarla como un verificador del numero de veces que se realiza un proceso. A A + 1 • Acumulador: Consiste en usarla como un sumador en un proceso. A A + B • De trabajo: Donde puede recibir el resultado de una operación matemática que involucre muchas variables. A C - B
  5. 5. Componentes de una estructura secuencial • Escritura o salida de datos: Consiste en mandar por un dispositivo de salida (ejemplo: monitor o impresora) un resultado o mensaje. Esta instrucción presenta en pantalla el mensaje escrito entre comillas o el contenido de la variable. Por ejemplo: INICIO “HOLA MUNDO” FIN Diagrama de Flujo INICIO ESCRIBIR “HOLA MUNDO” FIN Pseudocódigo
  6. 6. Componentes de una estructura secuencial • Lectura o entrada de datos: La lectura o entrada de datos consiste en recibir desde un dispositivo de entrada (ejemplo: el teclado) un valor o dato. Este dato va a ser almacenado en la variable que aparece a continuación de la instrucción. Por ejemplo: Diagrama de Flujo INICIO A: ENTERO LEER A ESCRIBIR “el valor es: ”, A FIN Pseudocódigo INICIO “el valor es:”, A FIN A
  7. 7. Componentes de una estructura secuencial • Declaración de variables y constantes: La declaración de variables es un proceso que consiste en listar al principio del algoritmo todas las variables que se usarán, además de colocar el nombre de la variable se debe decir qué tipo de variable es. Por ejemplo: Contador: ENTERO Edad, I: ENTERO Dirección: CADENA_DE_CARACTERES Salario_Basico: REAL Opción: CARÁCTER En la anterior declaración de variables Contador, Edad e I son declaradas de tipo entero; Salario_Basico es una variable de tipo real, Opción es de tipo carácter y la variable Dirección está declarada como una variable alfanumérica de cadena de caracteres. En el momento de declarar constantes debe indicarse que lo es y colocarse su respectivo valor. CONSTANTE Pi 3.14159
  8. 8. Suma de números enteros INICIO num1, num2, suma: ENTERO ESCRIBIR “diga dos números enteros” LEER num1, num2 suma = num1 + num2 ESCRIBIR “la suma es: “, suma FIN Pseudocódigo Diagrama de Flujo INICIO suma num1 + num2 FIN “diga dos números enteros” num1, num2 num1, num2, suma: ENTERO “la suma es: ”, suma Ejemplo 2 –
  9. 9. La estructura de decisión no es mas que un proceso que realiza una pregunta la cual retorna verdadero o falso (evalúa una condición) y selecciona la siguiente instrucción a ejecutar dependiendo la respuesta o resultado. Generalmente la instrucción “If/Then” (que es la sintaxis mas utilizada)permite ejecutar distintos bloques de código dependiendo de cuál sea la evaluación de un determinado enunciado. Si la condición es verdadera, se ejecuta el código que se encuentra a continuación de la instrucción “If/Then”. Si la condición es falsa, se ejecuta el código siguiente a la instrucción Else , terminando el proceso. Ejemplo: if (condición)then//agregamos la sentencia { (Set de instrucciones 1)//Parte VERDADERA } else { (Set de instrucciones 2) //Parte FALSA } En los diagramas de flujo (DF) las estructuras de decisiones son representadas con el siguiente símbolo: Aquí se introduce la decisión que será tomada ya sea V o F Estructura de Decisión
  10. 10. Ejercicio de Ejemplo 1: • Programa que indica que números son positivos y cuales son negativos PseudoCódigo Algoritmo Numero Inicio Numero => 0 Fin Inicio Se pide el numero al usuario D.F Se ingresa el numero Numero =>0 Se lee la variable número Falso Se imprime la pantalla Verdadero Fin
  11. 11. • Programa que calcula el valor absoluto de un numero entero PseudoCódigo Algoritmo Num Inicio Num <0 Num=Num*(-1) Fin Inicio D.F Se pide el numero al usuario Se ingresa el numero Num=Num*(-1) Falso Verdadero Se imprime “Num” FinNumero =>0 Ejercicio de Ejemplo 2:
  12. 12.  Un bucle o lazo (Loop) es un segmento de un algoritmo o programa, cuya instrucciones se repiten un número determinado de veces mientras se cumple una determinada condición (existe o es verdadera la condición). SE debe establecer un mecanismo para determinar las tareas repetitivas. Este mecanismo es una condición que puede ser verdadera o falsa y que se comprueba una vez a cada paso o iteración del bucle (total de instrucciones que se repiten en el bucle). Cuerpo del bucle Salida del bucle Un bucle consta de tres partes: 1. Decisión. 2. Cuerpo del bucle. 3. Salida del bucle. Estructuras Repetitivas.
  13. 13. • El bucle de la siguiente figura es infinito, ya que las instrucciones (1), (2) y (3) se ejecutan indefinidamente, pues no existe salida del bucle, al no cumplirse una determinada condición.
  14. 14.  Si tras la lectura de la variable N se coloca una condición, el bucle dejará de ser infinito y tendrá fin cuando la condición sea verdadera.  El diagrama de flujo escrito en pseudo código es aproximadamente el siguiente: Inicio SUMA 0 1: leer N Si N = 0 entonces Escribir SUMA Ir_a fin Si_no Suma suma + N FIN_SI IR_A 1 FIN
  15. 15.  Existen tres tipos principales de sentencia de repetición: ◦ Ciclo Mientras que (While) ◦ Ciclo Repite hasta que (Repeat) ◦ Ciclo Desde, hasta que (For)
  16. 16.  Un ciclo es cualquier construcción de programa que repite una sentencia o secuencia de sentencias un número de veces.  La sentencia o grupo de sentencias que se repite en un bloque se denomina cuerpo del ciclo y cada repetición del cuerpo del ciclo se llama iteración del ciclo.  Un ciclo while tiene una condición del ciclo, una expresión lógica que controla la secuencia de repetición.  La posición de esta condición del ciclo es delante del cuerpo del ciclo y significa que un ciclo while es un ciclo de pre-verificación de modo que cuando se ejecuta el mismo, se evalúa la condición antes de que se ejecute el cuerpo del ciclo.
  17. 17. Mientras (Condición) Bloque de instrucciones Fin_mientras ENTRADA FALSO VERDADERO SALIDABLOQUE CONDICION
  18. 18.  Inicio  Hacer SU=0  Hacer C=1  Mientras C<=10 Leer VA Hacer SU=SU+VA Hacer C=C+1  Fin mientras  Escribir SU  Fin
  19. 19.  Esta estructura se ejecuta hasta que se cumpla una condición determinada que se comprueba hasta el final del bucle. Se ejecuta al menos una vez.  La estructura repetir (repeat) se ejecuta hasta que se cumpla una condición determinada que se comprueba al final del bucle.  El bucle repetir-hasta_que se repite mientras el valor de la expresión booleana de la condición sea falsa, justo la opuesta de la sentencia mientras.  Se caracterizan porque la condición se sitúa al principio de la secuencia de instrucciones. Es decir que en una estructura Mientras…Fin-Mientras, el bucle continua mientras que la condición es verdadera.  La Condición se comprueba antes de ejecutar la acción, si es falsa: la acción no se ejecuta, y el bucle se detiene cuando la condición es falsa.
  20. 20. ENTRADA FALSO VERDADERO SALIDABLOQUE CONDICIÓN REPEAT UNTIL (CONDICION) BLOQUE DE INSTRUCCIONES
  21. 21.  Inicio  Hacer SU=0  Hacer C=1  Repite Leer VA Hacer SU=SU+VA Hacer C=C+1  Hasta que C>10  Escribir SU  Fin
  22. 22.  La estructura desde ejecuta las acciones del cuerpo del bucle un numero especificado de veces y de modo automático controla el numero de iteraciones o pasos a través del cuerpo del bucle.  En estas estructuras se repiten la acción desde un valor inicial hasta alcanzar el valor final. Si no se indica en contra con paso, se supone que los incrementos son positivos de 1 en 1. En caso de querer variar el incremento solo9 tendrá que indicarlo con Paso <expresión>. El incremento podrá ser positivo o negativo
  23. 23. Para (Valor incial) <Bloque de instrucciones> Hasta (Valor final) ENTRADA NO SI BLOQUE Hasta (valor final) Para (Valor inicial)
  24. 24.  Inicio  Hacer SU=0  Desde C=1 hasta C=10 Leer VA Hacer SU=SU+VA  Fin desde  Escribir SU  Fin
  25. 25.  Bucles Anidados Un bucle anidado es un bucle que se encuentra incluido en el bloque de sentencias de otro bloque. Los bucles pueden tener cualquier nivel de anidamiento (un bucle dentro de otro bucle dentro de un tercero, etc.). Un ciclo anidado tiene una estructura como la que sigue: for (i=0;i<10;i++){ for (j=0;j<10;j++) { document.write(i + «-» + j) } }
  26. 26.  Contadores Un contador es una variable cuyo valor se incrementa o decremento en una cantidad constante en cada vuelta.  En el diagrama de flujo presentando en la imagen anterior se desea repetir 50 veces el ciclo; el contador se representa en este ejemplo con la variable CONT.  La instrucción que representa a un contador es la asignación: CONT = CONT+
  27. 27.  Acumuladores La función de los acumuladores es almacenar valores numéricos que generalmente se suman (o multiplican) en cada iteración, por lo tanto la variable debe ser tipo entero o real. acum=acum+variable acum=acum*variable  Un acumulador se debe inicializar a cero (0) en caso de suma y en uno (1) en caso de producto y se codifica bajo el siguiente formato:
  28. 28. Herramientas Estructuradas CASE HISTORIA: Las Herramientas CASE se iniciaron con un procesador de palabras que fue usado para crear y manipular documentación. Los 70’s vieron la introducción de técnicas gráficas y diagramas de flujo de datos. Sobre este punto, el diseño y especificaciones en forma pictórica han sido extremadamente complejos y consumían mucho tiempo para realizar cambios. La introducción de las herramientas CASE para ayudar en este proceso ha permitido que los diagramas puedan ser fácilmente creados y modificados, mejorando la calidad de los diseños de software. Los diccionarios de datos, un documento muy usado que mantiene los detalles de cada tipo de dato y los procesos dentro de un sistema, son el resultado directo de la llegada del diseño de flujo de datos y análisis estructural, hecho posible a través de las mejoras en las Herramientas CASE. Pronto se reemplazaron los paquetes gráficos por paquetes especializados que habilitan la edición, actualización e impresión en múltiples versiones de diseño. A diario, las herramientas gráficas integradas con diccionarios de base de datos para producir poderosos diseños y desarrollar herramientas, podrían sostener ciclos completos de diseño de documentos. Como un paso final, la verificación de errores y generadores de casos de pruebas fueron incluidos para validar el diseño del software. Todos estos procesos pueden saberse integrados en una simple herramienta CASE que soporta todo el ciclo de desarrollo. La primera herramienta comercial se remonta a 1982, aunque algunos especialistas indican que algunos ejemplos de herramientas para diagramación ya existían. No fue sino hasta 1985 cuando las herramientas CASE se volvieron realmente importantes en el proceso de desarrollo de software. Los proveedores prometieron a la Industria que muchas actividades serían beneficiadas por la ayuda de las CASE. El objetivo en 1985 para muchos vendedores era producir software más rápidamente. Las herramientas del CASE serían una familia de métodos favorablemente estructurados para planeamiento, análisis y diseño. Esto llevaría a la generación automática de código para desarrollo de software. Esto traería como beneficio: Una mejora en la calidad, fiabilidad, utilidad y rendimiento.
  29. 29. ¿Qué es la herramienta de estructura CASE? Computer Aided Assisted Automated Software Sistems Engineering Ingeniería de Software Asistida por computador. Sus siglas significan: Las herramientas CASE son un conjunto de herramientas y métodos asociados que proporcionan asistencia automatizada en el proceso de desarrollo del software a lo largo de su ciclo de vida. Fueron desarrolladas para automatizar esos procesos y facilitar las tareas de coordinación de los eventos que necesitan ser mejorados en el ciclo de desarrollo de software. DEFINICION.
  30. 30. 1. Mejorar la productividad en el desarrollo y mantenimiento del software. 2. Aumentar la calidad del software. 3. Reducir el tiempo y coste de desarrollo y mantenimiento de los sistemas informáticos. 4. Mejorar la planificación de un proyecto 5. Aumentar la biblioteca de conocimiento informático de una empresa ayudando a la búsqueda de soluciones para los requisitos. 6. Automatizar el desarrollo del software, la documentación, la generación de código, las pruebas de errores y la gestión del proyecto. 7. Ayuda a la reutilización del software, portabilidad y estandarización de la documentación 8. Gestión global en todas las fases de desarrollo de software con una misma herramienta. 9. Facilitar el uso de las distintas metodologías propias de la ingeniería del software. OBJETIVOS: •El desarrollo del software. •La documentación. •La generación del código. •El chequeo de errores. •La gestión del proyecto. Automatizar: •La reutilización (reusabilidad) del software. •La portabilidad del software. •La estandarización de la documentación. •Integrar las Mejorar el archivo de datos (enciclopedia) de conocimientos. •Facilitar la utilización de las distintas metodologías que desarrollan la propia Ingeniería del software. Permitir: Soporte gráfico para varias técnicas (DFD, E/R, STD, modelos OO, etc.) Control de errores “Consistencia”: Unicidad identificadores, reglas metodología, etc. Validación entre diferentes modelos: En una fase (Por ejemplo: entre DFD y E/R) En varias fases (DFD análisis y diseño; DFD diseño y Diagrama de estructuras). Características que debe Soportar: Características Deseables Soporte multiusuario. Personalización. Control de documentos y versiones. Gestión de proyectos. Estadísticas de productividad y métricas del software. Pruebas. Simulación y Prototipado. Demostración correcciones especificaciones y/o software. Generación de código.
  31. 31. Clasificación. No existe una única clasificación de herramientas CASE y, en ocasiones, es difícil incluirlas en una clase determinada. Podrían clasificarse atendiendo a: Las plataformas que soportan. Las fases del ciclo de vida del desarrollo de sistemas que cubren. La arquitectura de las aplicaciones que producen. Su funcionalidad. En función de las fases del ciclo de vida que abarcan: •Herramientas de alto nivel: U-CASE (Upper CASE - CASE superior o front-end) Orientadas a la automatización y soporte de las actividades desarrolladas durante las primeras fases del desarrollo: análisis y diseño. •Herramientas de bajo nivel: L-CASE (Lower CASE - CASE inferior o back-end) Dirigidas a las últimas fases del desarrollo: desarrollo e implantación. •Juegos de herramientas o toolkits: Son el tipo más simple de herramientas CASE. Automatizan una fase dentro del ciclo de vida. Dentro de este grupo se encontrarían las herramientas de reingeniería, orientadas a la fase de mantenimiento. Según su funcionalidad: Herramientas de planificación de sistemas de gestión: sirven para modelizar los requisitos de información estratégica de una organización. Proporcionan un "metmodelo" del cual se pueden obtener sistemas de información específicos. Su objetivo principal es ayudar a comprender mejor cómo se mueve la información entre las distintas unidades organizativas. Estas herramientas proporcionan una ayuda importante cuando se diseñan nuevas estrategias para los sistemas de información y cuando los métodos y sistemas actuales no satisfacen las necesidades de la organización. Herramientas de Análisis y Diseño: Permiten al desarrollador crear un modelo del sistema que se va a construir y también la evaluación de la validez y consistencia de este modelo. Proporcionan un grado de confianza en la representación del análisis y ayudan a eliminar errores con anticipación. Entre ellas podemos encontrar: oHerramientas de análisis y diseño (Modelado). oHerramientas de creación de prototipos y de simulación. oHerramientas para el diseño y desarrollo de interfaces. Upper CASE: Herramientas de apoyo a las primeras fases Métricas del software. Estimación de costes. Planificación temporal. Medium CASE: Herramientas de apoyo a las fases centrales. Análisis. Diseño. Lower CASE: Herramientas de apoyo a las últimas fases. Implementación (generación de código). Pruebas (caja blanca y caja negra). Mantenimiento. Documentación de la implementación y documentación para el usuario final. Según su posición:
  32. 32. Según su funcionalidad: Herramientas de programación: Se engloban aquí los compiladores, los editores y los depuradores de los lenguajes de programación convencionales. Ejemplos de estas herramientas son: oHerramientas de codificación convencionales. oHerramientas de codificación de cuarta generación (asociadas a SGBD) oHerramientas de programación orientadas a objetos. Herramientas de integración y prueba: Sirven de ayuda a la adquisición, medición, simulación y prueba de los equipos lógicos desarrollados. Entre las más utilizadas están: oHerramientas de análisis estático. oHerramientas de generación de casos de prueba. Herramientas de gestión de prototipos: los prototipos son utilizados ampliamente en el desarrollo de aplicaciones, para la evaluación de especificaciones de un sistema de información, o para un mejor entendimiento de cómo los requisitos de un sistema de información se ajustan a los objetivos perseguidos. Herramientas de mantenimiento: la categoría de herramientas de mantenimiento se puede subdividir en: oHerramientas de Ingeniería Inversa. oHerramientas de reestructuración y análisis de código. oHerramientas de reingeniería. Herramientas de gestión de proyectos: La mayoría de las herramientas CASE de gestión de proyectos, se centran en un elemento específico de la gestión del proyecto, en lugar de proporcionar un soporte global para la actividad de gestión. Utilizando un conjunto seleccionado de las mismas se puede: realizar estimaciones de esfuerzo, coste y duración, hacer un seguimiento continuo del proyecto, estimar la productividad y la calidad, etc. Existen también herramientas que permiten al comprador del desarrollo de un sistema, hacer un seguimiento que va desde los requisitos del pliego de condiciones técnicas inicial, hasta el trabajo de desarrollo que convierte estos requisitos en un producto final. Se incluyen dentro de las herramientas de control de proyectos las siguientes: oHerramientas de planificación de proyectos. oHerramientas de seguimiento de requisitos. oHerramientas de gestión y medida. Herramientas de soporte: Se engloban en esta categoría las herramientas que recogen las actividades aplicables en todo el proceso de desarrollo, como las que se relacionan a continuación: oHerramientas de documentación. oHerramientas para software de sistemas. oHerramientas de control de calidad. oHerramientas de bases de datos
  33. 33. Componentes de una herramienta CASE De una forma esquemática podemos decir que una herramienta CASE se compone de los siguientes elementos: Repositorio (diccionario): Donde se almacenan los elementos definidos o creados por la herramienta, y cuya gestión se realiza mediante el apoyo de un Sistema de Gestión de Base de Datos (SGBD) o de un sistema de gestión de ficheros. Meta modelo: (no siempre visible), constituye el marco para la definición de las técnicas y metodologías soportadas por la herramienta. Carga o descarga de datos: Permiten cargar el repertorio de la herramienta CASE con datos provenientes de otros sistemas, o bien generar a partir de la propia herramienta esquemas de base de datos, programas, etc. que pueden, a su vez, alimentar otros sistemas. Este elemento proporciona así un medio de comunicación con otras herramientas. Comprobación de errores: Permiten llevar a cabo un análisis de la exactitud, integridad y consistencia de los esquemas generados por la herramienta. Interfaz de usuario: Constará de editores de texto y herramientas de diseño gráfico que permitan, mediante la utilización de un sistema de ventanas, iconos y menús, con la ayuda del ratón, definir los diagramas, matrices, etc. que incluyen las distintas metodologías. Estas herramientas pueden proveer muchos beneficios en todas las etapas del proceso de desarrollo de software, algunas de ellas son: • Mejora en la productividad • Mejora en la eficacia • Mejora en la calidad del sistema de información • Disminución de tiempo • Automatización de tareas tediosas • Garantizar la consistencia de los procedimientos • Verificar el uso de todos los elementos en el sistema diseñado. • Automatizar el dibujo de diagramas. • Ayudar en la documentación del sistema. • Ayudar en la creación de relaciones en la Base de Datos. • Generar estructuras de código. Ventajas de una Herramienta CASE. Desventajas de una Herramienta CASE. •Confiabilidad en los métodos estructurados. •Falta de niveles estándar para el soporte de la metodología. •Conflictos en el uso de los diagramas. •Diagramas no utilizados. •Función limitada. •Costo de adquisición. •Organizaciones / Empresas •Analistas. •Desarrolladores. •Ingenieros de Software. Principales usuarios para la Herramienta CASE
  34. 34. Erwin: Es una herramienta de diseño de base de datos. Brinda productividad en diseño, generación, y mantenimiento de aplicaciones. Desde un modelo lógico de los requerimientos de información, hasta el modelo físico perfeccionado para las características específicas de la base de datos diseñada. EasyCASE: Esta herramienta permite automatizar las fases de análisis y diseño dentro del desarrollo de una aplicación, para poder crear las aplicaciones eficazmente – desde procesamiento de transacciones a la aplicación de bases de datos de cliente/servidor, así como sistemas de tiempo real. Oracle Designer: Es un juego de herramientas para guardar las definiciones que necesita el usuario y automatizar la construcción rápida de aplicaciones cliente/servidor flexibles y gráficas. Integrado con Oracle Developer PowerDesigner: Es una suite de aplicaciones de Powersoft para la construcción, diseño y modelado de datos a través de diversas aplicaciones. Es la herramienta para el análisis, diseño inteligente y construcción sólida de una base de datos y un desarrollo orientado a modelos de datos a nivel físico y conceptual, que dan a los desarrolladores Cliente/Servidor la más firme base para aplicaciones de alto rendimiento. System Architect: Esta herramienta posee un repositorio único que integra todas las herramientas, y metodologías usadas. En la elaboración de los diagramas, el System Architect conecta directamente al diccionario de datos, los elementos asociados, comentarios, reglas de validaciones, normalización, etc. Posee control automático de diagramas y datos, normalizaciones y balanceamiento entre diagramas "Padre e Hijo", además de balanceamiento horizontal, que trabaja integrado con el diccionario de datos, asegurando la compatibilidad entre el Modelo de Datos y el Modelo Funcional. Rational Rose: Es una herramienta de producción y comercialización establecidas por Rational Software Corporation (actualmente parte de IBM). Rose es un instrumento operativo conjunto que utiliza el Lenguaje Unificado (UML) como medio para facilitar la captura de dominio de la semántica, la arquitectura y el diseño. Este software tiene la capacidad de : Crear, Ver, Modificar y Manipular los componentes de un modelo. ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS DE HERRAMIENTAS CASE
  35. 35. ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS DE HERRAMIENTAS CASE- Imágenes Oracle Desingner
  36. 36. ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS DE HERRAMIENTAS CASE- Imágenes Power Desingner
  37. 37. ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS DE HERRAMIENTAS CASE- Imágenes Easy CASE
  38. 38. ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS DE HERRAMIENTAS CASE- Imágenes Oracle Desingner
  39. 39. MODELO DE DATOS Es la forma de representar la Unión-Relación entre las entidades. Por lo cual es necesario conocer el propósito general al cual será dirigida la BD. A que se dedique la base de datos permitirá generar prioridades en los datos, así como su gestión, compatibilidad, entre otros. Un Modelo de Datos es un lenguaje orientado a describir una Base de Datos, típicamente un Modelo De Datos permite describir:  Las Estructuras de Datos de la Base: Son los tipos de datos que se encuentran en la base y de la forma en que se relacionan.  Las Restricciones de Integridad: Son el conjunto de condiciones que deben cumplir los datos para reflejar la realidad deseada.  Operaciones de Manipulación de los Datos: Típicamente, operaciones de agregado, borrado, modificación y recuperación de los datos de la base.
  40. 40. Existen múltiples Modelos de Datos; presentamos los más utilizados:  RELACIÓN: Modelo más usado, permite el uso de información divididas en tablas y características y su relación en cardinalidad.  JERÁRQUICO: Administración de datos en forma de árbol en una forma física y de acuerdo al almacenamiento e importancia de la información.
  41. 41.  DE RED: Permite la vinculación jerárquica de mucho a muchos, en el cual cada registro es un conjunto a usar.  ORIENTADO A OBJETOS: Es una colección de objetos o elementos incorporados (multimedia, hipertexto…) Elemento hibrido que permite no solo usar tablas, si no también archivos y elementos de software.
  42. 42.  ENTIDAD-RELACIÓN: La entidad es un objeto real por el cuál, se agrupan atributos, registros y conjuntos que forman un dominio (Extensión por relación).
  43. 43. Elementos de un Modelo De Datos. Los elementos con los que trabajan los modelos en una BD son:  ENTIDAD: Es la representación de todo objeto.  ATRIBUTO: Son aquellas características que constituyen un objeto.  RELACIÓN: Es la conexión que existe entre 2 entidades.  CARDINALIDAD: Es el flujo de datos conforme a las relaciones creadas por las Entidades.  LLAVE: Permite identificar los elementos de un conjunto (Es única). (Muchos a Muchos) (Uno a Muchos) (Uno a Uno)
  44. 44. Significa El Flujo de Trabajo. Es el estudio de los aspectos operacionales de una actividad de trabajo: Cómo se estructuran las tareas, cómo se realizan, cual es su orden correlativo, como se sincronizan, como fluye la información que soporta las tareas y como se hace seguimiento al cumplimiento de las tareas.
  45. 45.  Reflejar, mecanizar y automatizar los métodos y organización en el sistema de información.  Establecer los mecanismos de control y seguimiento de los procedimientos organizativos.  Independizar el método y flujo de trabajo de las personas que lo ejecutan.  Facilitar la movilidad del personal.  Soportar procesos de reingeniería de negocios.  Agilizar el proceso de intercambio de información y agilizar la toma de decisiones de una organización, empresa o institución.
  46. 46. MODELOS En un workflow intervienen personas y muchos componentes de software es dable esperar que un sistema de está naturaleza es complejo, a modo de referencia incluyo el modelo desarrollado por la Workflow Management Coalition, esta organización en la que participan a desarrolladores y universidades está operando desde 1993.
  47. 47. APLICACIONES • Workflows Consuetudinarios, son las secuencias de operación que se establecen simplemente por el uso y la costumbre. • Workflows Manuales, son los que se establecen en un documento que contiene reglas, secuencias de operaciones, listas de datos posibles, identificación de los V°B°, etc. y también incluyen un diagrama de flujo del proceso. Este tipo de documento es lo que se llama Procedimiento. En este procedimiento pueden intervenir sistemas computaciones como ser: correo electrónico, planillas de cálculo, ERP, entre otros. Algunas de las aplicaciones de los Workflow son:
  48. 48. • Workflows Implícitos, estas son secuencias de operación que la lógica de un sistema sugiere utilizar, normalmente corresponden a un proceso de negocios. • Workflow Documentales, estas son secuencias típicamente relacionados con un documento, sea para la aprobación de su distribución o para autorizar algún tipo de operación. Por ejemplo: autorizar la publicación de una nueva norma, definir la creación de un nuevo código de productos.

×