COVID-19: The Financial Challenge We Face
Black Swan Events? Characterized by: • Extreme rarity • Severe impact • Widespread insistence they were obvious in hindsig...
Our Fukushima Tsunami Crisis Earthquake 🡪 tsunami 🡪 nuclear disaster 🡪 aftermath Our Fukushima Disaster: What Can We Learn...
Insight from Higher Education “Presidents Fear Financial, and Human, Toll of Coronavirus” Inside Higher Education. March 2...
COVID-19 Pandemic vs The Great Recession COVID-19 vs Great Recession: How do these two crises compare?
• Timing • Goodwill • Refunds • Emergency ﬁnancial aid • Reductions in force • Perception and reality: upward or downward ...
• Federal and state emergency funding • Cashﬂow • Financial viability, stability, and sustainability Seduction of False Op...
A Model for Decision-Making Community Centered Mission Driven Data Informed+ +
Not the right action at this time. A Model for Decision-Making Does this action align with our mission and values? NO NO N...
Maxim 1: Run your model many times to build a curve of possibility. Maxim 2: Models are iterative and must be reﬁned over ...
COVID-19: The Financial Challenge We Face •Our Fukushima tsunami crisis •Financial viability, stability, and sustainabilit...
Introducing Our Model School: Corona School ”Causing havoc since December 2019” • 300 student • K-12 school • $31,586 tuit...
Modeling the Impact of COVID-19 on Independent Schools
What can and should schools do on their own? And yes, Ari and Kelsey (and others) are available to help! Interested in the...
Questions and Courage for the Future! Ari M. Betof, Ed.D. Kelsey Vrooman
Independent schools must quickly prepare for the unprecedented financial sustainability challenges the COVID-19 global pandemic poses. Ongoing expense obligations coupled with potential declines in net tuition revenue, philanthropy, and auxiliary income risk creating a multi-stage crisis that will challenge all independent schools and may push schools in weaker positions past the point of viability.

AIMS and AISGW invite heads of school and CFOs to join in discussion with Ari Betof and Kelsey Vrooman as they model the combination of financial factors already impacting independent schools and those likely to arise in the weeks ahead. Using example schools with differing levels of financial health, this webinar will drive home the importance of mission-driven, community-focused, data-informed decision making in response to financial challenges and offer strategies for school leaders in uncertain times.

  1. 1. Navigating the COVID-19 Independent School Financial Crisis Head of School & CFOs April 14, 2020 Kelsey Vrooman Ari M. Betof, Ed.D.
  2. 2. Kickoﬀ, Intro, Agenda • Who we are and who is in the room • Understanding the magnitude of the crisis • Mission-driven, community-centered, data-informed decision making • Modeling FY2019-2020 • Modeling FY2020-2021 • Discussion and questions
  3. 3. COVID-19: The Financial Challenge We Face
  4. 4. Black Swan Events? Characterized by: • Extreme rarity • Severe impact • Widespread insistence they were obvious in hindsight ~investopedia “[A]n unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences.”
  5. 5. Our Fukushima Tsunami Crisis Earthquake 🡪 tsunami 🡪 nuclear disaster 🡪 aftermath Our Fukushima Disaster: What Can We Learn from Compounding Crises?
  6. 6. Insight from Higher Education “Presidents Fear Financial, and Human, Toll of Coronavirus” Inside Higher Education. March 27, 2020
  7. 7. COVID-19 Pandemic vs The Great Recession COVID-19 vs Great Recession: How do these two crises compare?
  8. 8. • Timing • Goodwill • Refunds • Emergency ﬁnancial aid • Reductions in force • Perception and reality: upward or downward spiral Impact of Crisis Communications on Financial Sustainability “Choose your own adventure but at least know the hazards….”
  9. 9. • Federal and state emergency funding • Cashﬂow • Financial viability, stability, and sustainability Seduction of False Optimism
  10. 10. A Model for Decision-Making Community Centered Mission Driven Data Informed+ +
  11. 11. Not the right action at this time. A Model for Decision-Making Does this action align with our mission and values? NO NO NO YES YES YES! Does this action match the underlying anxieties and drivers of our community? Does my best available data support this action?
  12. 12. Maxim 1: Run your model many times to build a curve of possibility. Maxim 2: Models are iterative and must be reﬁned over time. The Value of Modeling When your best available data is uncertain.
  13. 13. COVID-19: The Financial Challenge We Face •Our Fukushima tsunami crisis •Financial viability, stability, and sustainability •Mission-driven, community-centered, data-informed decision making •Iterative data modeling gives us a clearer picture of what could happen in times of uncertainty Recap and pause before we move to the model.
  14. 14. Introducing Our Model School: Corona School ”Causing havoc since December 2019” • 300 student • K-12 school • $31,586 tuition • 25% students on ﬁnaid • $18,353 avg ﬁnaid grant • $5MM endowment
  15. 15. Modeling the Impact of COVID-19 on Independent Schools
  16. 16. What can and should schools do on their own? And yes, Ari and Kelsey (and others) are available to help! Interested in the model and consulting? Contact Kelsey@actionableird.com
  17. 17. Questions and Courage for the Future! Ari M. Betof, Ed.D. Kelsey Vrooman

