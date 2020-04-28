Navigating the COVID-19 Independent School Financial Crisis

April 14, 2020

Presenters: Ari Betof and Kelsey Vrooman



Independent schools must quickly prepare for the unprecedented financial sustainability challenges the COVID-19 global pandemic poses. Ongoing expense obligations coupled with potential declines in net tuition revenue, philanthropy, and auxiliary income risk creating a multi-stage crisis that will challenge all independent schools and may push schools in weaker positions past the point of viability.



AIMS and AISGW invite heads of school and CFOs to join in discussion with Ari Betof and Kelsey Vrooman as they model the combination of financial factors already impacting independent schools and those likely to arise in the weeks ahead. Using example schools with differing levels of financial health, this webinar will drive home the importance of mission-driven, community-focused, data-informed decision making in response to financial challenges and offer strategies for school leaders in uncertain times.

