Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GUIDE : Mrs NEHA GUPTA GGMrsguiEHA GUPTA Team members GUIDE : Mrs NEHA GUPTAGUIDE : Mrs NEHA GUPTA Team members Team membe...
A biometric is a physiological or behavioral characteristic of a human being that can distinguish one person from another ...
Facial recognition is a form of computer vision that uses faces to attempt to identify a person or verify a person’s claim...
Face Recognition Face recognition systems (FRSs) are an important field in computer vision, because it represent a non-inv...
Describe the different methods of face recognition- Feature extraction methods- The input image to identify and extract (a...
During the past decades, several ML algorithms have been proposed for classification tasks. Most of them are from the theo...
1.Replacement of PIN 2. Border control 3. Voter verification 4. Computer security 5. Government Use 6. Security/Counterter...
1.E. Garc´ ıa Amaro, M.A. Nu ˜ no-Maganda and M. Morales-Sandoval, “Evaluation of Machine Learning Techniques for Face Det...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
Aug. 28, 2021
25 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Face recognition and detection

Download to read offline

Engineering
Aug. 28, 2021
25 views

This project is about biometrics

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Coming Back Alive: The True Story of the Most Harrowing Search and Rescue Mission Ever Attempted on Alaska's High Seas Spike Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(0/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Face recognition and detection

  1. 1. GUIDE : Mrs NEHA GUPTA GGMrsguiEHA GUPTA Team members GUIDE : Mrs NEHA GUPTAGUIDE : Mrs NEHA GUPTA Team members Team members
  2. 2. A biometric is a physiological or behavioral characteristic of a human being that can distinguish one person from another and that theoretically can be used for identification or verification of identity.” Biometric applications available today are categorized into 2 sectors - Psychological: Iris, Fingerprints, Hand, Retinal and Face recognition - Behavioral: Voice, Typing pattern, Signature
  3. 3. Facial recognition is a form of computer vision that uses faces to attempt to identify a person or verify a person’s claimed identity. For face recognition there are two types of comparisons, cont… 1) IDENTFICATION - figure out “Who is X?” - accomplished by system performing a “one-to-many ” search 2) VERIFICATION - answer the question “Is this X?” - accomplished by the system performing a “one-to-one” search.
  4. 4. Face Recognition Face recognition systems (FRSs) are an important field in computer vision, because it represent a non-invasive BI technique. 1. A face detection algorithm is used for extracting faces from video frames (training videos) and generating a face database. 2. Filtering and preprocessing are applied to face images obtained in the previous step. 3. A collection of machine learning algorithms are trained using as input data the faces obtained in the previous step. 4. Finally, the classifiers are used for classify faces obtained from video frames
  5. 5. Describe the different methods of face recognition- Feature extraction methods- The input image to identify and extract (and measure) distinctive facial features such as the eyes, mouth, nose, etc. Compute the geometric relationships among those facial points, thus reducing the input facial image to a vector of geometric features. Holistic methods- Holistic approaches attempt to identify faces using global representations, i.e., descriptions based on the entire image rather than on local features of the face.
  6. 6. During the past decades, several ML algorithms have been proposed for classification tasks. Most of them are from the theoretical view under some assumption about data distribution, characteristics of the classification task, signal to-noise-ratio, etc. In reality, these assumptions are often hard to be verified. Therefore, a practical solution for selecting an appropriate model for a given classification task is to experimentally compare these algorithms. Five widely used machine classifiers- K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN) Locally-Weighted Learning (LWL) Naive Bayes classifier (NB) Decision Table Classifier (DT) Single Decision Tree (SDT).
  7. 7. 1.Replacement of PIN 2. Border control 3. Voter verification 4. Computer security 5. Government Use 6. Security/Counterterrorism. 7. Immigration 8. Commercial Use 9. Residential Security 10. Banking using ATM
  8. 8. 1.E. Garc´ ıa Amaro, M.A. Nu ˜ no-Maganda and M. Morales-Sandoval, “Evaluation of Machine Learning Techniques for Face Detection and Recognition”, IEEE 2012. 2. Claudia Iancu, Peter Corcoran and Gabriel Costache,” A Review of Face Recognition Techniques for In-Camera Applications”, IEEE 2007. 3. Brian C. Becker, Enrique G.Ortiz, “Evaluation of Face Recognition Techniques for Application to Facebook ” 2008 IEEE 4. D. Bhattacharyya, R. Ranjan, F. Alisherov, and M. Choi, “Biometric authentication: A review,” International Journal of u- and e- Service, Science and Technology, vol. 3, no. 2, pp. 23– 27, 2009. 5. C. M. Bishop, Pattern Recognition and Machine Learning (Information Science and Statistics). Secaucus, NJ, USA: Springer-Verlag New York, Inc., 2006 6. G. Bradski and A. Kaehler, Learning OpenCV. O’Reilly Media Inc., 2008.

    Be the first to comment

This project is about biometrics

Views

Total views

25

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×