Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Audiobooks for Kids Free: Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Listening to stories read a...
Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental Twelve new and traditional instrumental lullabies. These songs are great to play for your b...
Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental
Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobooks for Kids Free: Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental | Children's Audiobooks Free Download

13 views

Published on

Listening to stories read aloud is proven to help improve kids' reading skills. Parents can download the best children's audiobooks for road trips, fun, and learning for babies, elementary, and middle school kids.
Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental Audiobooks for Kids Free | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Audiobook Free
Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental Audiobooks for Kids Free | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Audiobook Download
Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental Audiobooks for Kids Free | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Audiobook Free Download
Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental Audiobooks for Kids Free | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Audiobook Download Free

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobooks for Kids Free: Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental | Children's Audiobooks Free Download

  1. 1. Audiobooks for Kids Free: Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Listening to stories read aloud is proven to help improve kids' reading skills. Parents can download the best children's audiobooks for road trips, fun, and learning for babies, elementary, and middle school kids. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental Twelve new and traditional instrumental lullabies. These songs are great to play for your baby when putting them to bed or for naptime. These soft songs will calm them and guide them into dreamland! Track List: 1. Dance To Your Daddy 2. All Through The Night 3. Rockin' 4. Sleep, Baby Sleep 5. Armenian Lullaby 6. Now The Day Is Over 7. All Night, All Day 8. Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star 9. Baby Bunting 10. All The Pretty Little Horses 11. Raindrops 12. Fingers And Toes Runtime: 27:18:00
  3. 3. Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental
  4. 4. Daddy's Lullabies Instrumental

×