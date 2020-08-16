Presentación actividad crear un recurso multimedia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CREAR UN RECURSO MULTIMEDIA NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: ARELI SÁNCHEZ VALADES NOMBRE DEL FACILITADOR: YAZMIN MIRANDA ROJAS GRUPO: M1C1G23-015 FECHA: 16 DE AGOSTO DE 2020
  2. 2. LAS TIC EN LA CASA Las TIC son de gran ayuda ya que al paso de los años se a convertido en una herramienta básica de aprendizaje y enseñanza en casa, las TIC no solo nos permiten tener información si no que también tener conocimientos y creatividad ya que a través de las TIC podemos hacer uso de aplicaciones y documentos. Son muchas las posibilidades de las tecnologías TIC en los hogares. Hay una gran cantidad de servicios por ejemplo en el entretenimiento (servicio multimedia).
  3. 3. Cada día son más los dispositivos que se encuentran en los hogares y que tienen algún tipo de conectividad. Existen algunas localidades que utilizan las TIC como medio de tecnología para el desarrollo de sus actividades. Con respecto al tema (Leibowiez 2003) Las telecomunicaciones, desde el teléfono, el fax, el correo electrónico hasta los medios masivos de comunicación (radio TV señal abierta, TV por cable o vía satélite y las redes electrónicas como internet) contribuyen a realizar con efectividad y eficiencia los procesos de aprendizaje tanto individuales como grupales significativos y en colaboración.
  4. 4. LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO Las TIC han sido de ayuda en el cambio progresivo del docente dentro del aula la cual ayuda al alumno en su proceso de aprendizaje. El conocimiento en esta sociedad de la información como bien dijo cesar call en su trabajo Aprender y enseñar con las TIC espectativas realidad y potenciales en 2008, se ha convertido en una de las mercancías más valiosas de nuestro tiempo donde la educación no solo es útil para el desarrollo socio cultural del individuo si no como un elemento para formar su identidad ciudadana. Por ello ante está premisa las nuevas tecnologías en especial las TIC son indispensables para fomentar el aprendizaje.
  5. 5. El uso de las TIC facilita la evaluación y el control, promoviendo la actualización profesional. Algunos beneficios del uso de las TIC en el ámbito educativo son: • Funcion informativa • Función instructiva • Función avaluadora • Función investigadora • Función expresiva • Función creativa
  6. 6. Conforme va avanzamos la sociedad en esta nueva era de la información donde las empresas como personas deben actualizarse a nivel tecnológico. Dentro del entorno laboral, la incorporación de las TIC no es una opción si no una necesidad ya que su evaluación en el mercado es cada día más avanzado. LAS TIC EN EL AMBITO LABORAL
  7. 7. Para Alemán y Gómez (2011), el estudio de la capacitación laboral ha evolucionado a lo largo del tiempo mediante tres perspectivas: la historia, la sociedad y la economía. • La historia: los cambios en la economía y la sociedad impulsaron un modelo de desarrollo enfocado en la producción. • La sociología: las estructuras que forman una empresa y la capacitación, especialmente a partir del surgimiento de las micro, pequeñas y medianas empresas. • La economía: busca la formación y capacitación no solo de los empleados si no también de las mismas empresas.
  8. 8. FUENTES DE INFORMACIÓN • Uso de las tic en el hogar http:/blog.unach.mx/juan_lopez/2010/11/07/las-tic% • Rappoprt S. (2018). Debates y prácticas para la mejora de la calidad de la educación. Guadalajara: Asociación investigación, formación y desarrollo de proyectos educativos 123pp. Madrid, noviembre 2018 • Castro Santiago: Guzmán, belkys, Casado Dayanara las Tic en los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje Laurus, vol. 13 num. 23, 2007, pp.213-234 Universidad pedagógica experimental libertados Caracas Venezuela http:/www.redalyc.org/org/articulo.aa?id=76102311 • Yahanna Abarca amador Revista de lenguas modernas N°25,2016/343-354/ ISSN: 1659-1933

