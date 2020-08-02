Gestion nolascobernal investigacion_g1docedu_sab_zit.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 1 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” UN I C L A UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICA...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN OBJETIVOS GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍ...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 3 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” INTRODUCCIÓN La gestión administrativa que permite ...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 4 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” control, manipulación y generación de información a...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 5 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” OBJETIVOS Investigar, en diversas fuentes de consul...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 6 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍA...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 7 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” c) Debe estar alineado a los objetivos de la empres...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 8 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Modelo autocrático: Fue el modelo prevaleciente en ...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 9 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Modelo basado en la gerencia de proyectos (administ...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 10 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” El término inventario tiene diversos conceptos, se...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 11 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” son indicadores que vigilan y nos proporcionan inf...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 12 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” d) Evaluación del inventario: Verificar las hojas ...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 13 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” 1.3. SISTEMAS DE DOCUMENTACIÓN Y ALMACENAMIENTO EL...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 14 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” un conjunto de documentos electrónicos que correpo...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 15 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” de seguridad apropiados de acceso, consulta y modi...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 16 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” pública de entes descentralizados sin fines empres...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 17 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” las BD denominado Data Warehouse, o almacén de dat...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 18 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Sin embargo, como reto, éstas plantean problemas d...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 19 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” c) Tienden a tener un amplio alcance, una sólida b...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 20 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Las características de los indicadores de eficacia...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 21 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” También otro de los aspectos relevantes en la emis...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 22 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO/ CUADROS DE INFORMACIÓN Etapasd...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 23 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Anexo 1. Cuadro. Modelos de gestión de la informac...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 24 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” una de estas modalidades de gestión de información...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 25 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Anexo 2. Cuadro. Aplicaciones educativas, platafor...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 26 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Contenido de aprendizaje autodirigido ABRA, Britis...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 27 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Repositorios externos de soluciones de aprendizaje...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 28 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” CONCLUSIÓNES El proceso administrativo con lleva p...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 29 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” recuperar la información relevante sobre su interé...
Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 30 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” FUENTES DE CONSULTA  Chiavenato, I. (2008) Admini...
  1. 1. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 1 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” UN I C L A UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN ASIGNATURA GESTIÓN TECNOLÓGICA DEL PROCESO EDUCATIVO TEMA “GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS” DOCTORANDO: MTRA. ARELY NOLASCO BERNAL CUARTO CUATRIMESTRE ASESOR DR. MARCO ANTONIO ALANÍS MARTINEZ H. ZITÁCUARO, MICH; AGOSTO DE 2020.
  2. 2. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN OBJETIVOS GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS 1.1. ADMINISTRACIÓN DE PROCESOS ADMINISTRATIVOS---------------------6 1.2. CONTROL DE INVENTARIOS--------------------------------------------------------9 1.3. SISTEMAS DE DOCUMENTACIÓN Y ALMACENAMIENTO ELECTRÓNICO DE INFORMACIÓN-----------------------------------------------13 1.4. CONTROL DE BASES DE DATOS Y BASES DE DATOS INTERACTIVAS-- -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------16 1.5. GESTIÓN CENTRAL DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y ACCESO REMOTO A LAS BASES DE DATOS-------------------------------------------------------------------17 1.6. EMISIÓN DE REPORTES E INDICADORES--------------------------------------19 DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO/CUADROS DE INFORMACIÓN-------------------------------22 CONCLUSIÓNES FUENTES DE CONSULTA
  3. 3. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 3 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” INTRODUCCIÓN La gestión administrativa que permite controlar, coordinar, dirigir actividades y acciones a través de medios y procedimientos con la finalidad de alcanzar objetivos particulares de una organización hace uso de las herramientas que brinda la tecnología para desarrollar los aspectos de tal gestión; pues hoy en día existe mayor facilidad para la conectividad y el uso de diferentes medios tecnológicos de la comunicación, del procesamiento y almacenamiento de información. Por ello, en la presente investigación se hace referencia a seis temáticas que han de brindar referentes para poner en práctica la gestión administrativa en el contexto escolar. El tema de la administración del inventario se analiza con la intención de evitar problemas financieros en las organizaciones, se concibe como un componente fundamental en la productividad de una empresa, ya que es el activo corriente de menor liquidez que contribuye a generar rentabilidad; es el motor que mueve a la organización por ser la base para la comercialización de la empresa que permite obtener ganancias. La gestión de un inventario, permite identificar eficazmente las necesidades de los mismos, para evitar compras innecesarias y contribuir a la optimización o aprovechamiento de los recursos y bienes para el cumplimiento de objetivos y toma de decisiones. Es importante retomar la importancia que tiene el acceso a la información y/o base de datos de la institución, por parte de los integrantes de la comunidad educativa (docentes, auxiliares administrativos, padres de familia y alumnos) como insumo que permite a los dos primeros mejorar los procesos de gestión en todos sus ámbitos, y en la planeación, administración, dirección, control de los procesos y evaluación de los logros y/o resultados, en relación a los objetivos establecidos, todo ello para mejorar el servicio que se ofrece y obtener así una mayor satisfacción por la practicidad y cumplimiento de expectativas en el consumo de éste por parte del cliente. A través del reconocimiento de algunas características de los sistemas de documentación y almacenamiento electrónico de información ha de permitir a las figuras educativas identificar los diferentes sistemas que se manipulan con la intención de tener un mejor
  4. 4. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 4 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” control, manipulación y generación de información a gran escala; considerando las habilidades de los docentes, el acceso a las herramientas tecnológicas y la conectividad. En el último apartado, se analizan los términos de la temática Emisión de reportes e indicadores con la intención de relacionar los vínculos con la gestión administrativa y el uso de las nuevas tecnologías, surgiendo el término de gestión de documentos, el cual, enfatiza en la producción, manejo y comunicación de los reportes principalmente de los sistemas de documentación cuya finalidad es rendir cuentas, dar a conocer el compromiso y la responsabilidad de los responsables de las dependencia educativas en atención de las actividades que se generan administrativamente.
  5. 5. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 5 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” OBJETIVOS Investigar, en diversas fuentes de consulta, de conceptos sobre el tema relacionado con la gestión tecnológica del proceso educativo. Lograr identificar la gestión administrativa apoyada en las nuevas tecnologías.
  6. 6. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 6 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS 1.1. ADMINISTRACIÓN DE PROCESOS ADMINISTRATIVOS Administrar de acuerdo a Chiavenato (2008) es el proceso de planear, organizar. Dirigir y controlar el empleo de los recursos organizacionales para conseguir determinados objetivos con eficiencia y eficacia. La administración ese da a través de la eficacia, eficiencia y efectividad, logrando así empalmarse los tres para el logro de objetivos y metas en una organización. Tomando como referencia la aportación de Munch Galindo (1997) el objetivo de la administración son los fines por alcanzar establecidos cuantitativamente para realizarlos en un tiempo determinado. Las fases del proceso administrativo son los siguientes: a) Planeación: determina los objetivos y el curso de acción a seguir para alcanzarlos. b) Organización: reúne todos los recursos básicos de forma ordenada y acomodada a las personas. Su función principal es para que apoye a las personas a que trabajen en conjunto de forma eficaz. c) Dirección: comprende la influencia del administrador en la realización de los planes, mediante la comunicación, supervisión, motivación y liderazgo. d) Control: en esta fase se miden los resultados obtenidos, con respecto a lo que se espera en los planes. Característicasdelprocesoadministrativo a) Es utilizado en empresas y organizaciones para la correcta administración y utilización de los recursos. b) Sirve para organizar procedimientos y cumplir metas y objetivos.
  7. 7. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 7 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” c) Debe estar alineado a los objetivos de la empresa y se busca que pueda ser aplicado de manera efectiva y simple. d) Sus fases están interrelacionadas y se pueden dividir en: mecánica (compuesta por la planificación y la organización) y dinámica (compuesta por la dirección y el control). e) El ciclo de sus fases se repite por cada objetivo propuesto. Son etapas cíclicas y repetitivas. f) Debe ser conocido por todos los miembros de la empresa. g) Puede ser aplicado en cualquier tipo o tamaño de empresa. h) Debe ser regulado por la cúpula administrativa de la organización. Henri Fayol, Señaló que la teoría administrativa se puede aplicar a toda organización humana (universalidad). Existen algunos modelos del sistema de administración como se muestran a continuación: El modelo de sistemas en administración (modelo sistémico): Los orígenes de este enfoque se remonta a las concepciones aristotélicas de "causa y efecto", y que todo entero forma parte de otro mayor (Teoría de sistemas). Modelo de Katz y Kahn: Katz y Kahn desarrollaron un modelo de Administración más amplio y complejo mediante la aplicación de la teoría de sistemas y la teoría de los organismos sociales. Modelos administrativos Básicamente hablamos de modelos que las empresas van copiando, adaptándolos y generalizándolos a las necesidades de las mismas, ya que estos no suelen ser rígidos. Estos se representan a través de técnicas, procesos, modelos y sistemas administrativos. Son aplicados para producir un cambio, requiere del uso de distintas herramientas, pueden aplicarse a más de un tipo de empresa, cambian la forma de desempeño del recurso humano de la empresa, a través de las herramientas aplicadas.
  8. 8. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 8 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Modelo autocrático: Fue el modelo prevaleciente en la Revolución Industrial. Este modelo depende del poder. Quienes ocupan el mando deben poseer poder suficiente para ordenar, lo que significa que el empleado que no cumpla ordenes será sancionado. El modelo de custodia: Este depende de los recursos económicos, si una organización carece de recursos suficientes para el ofrecimiento de pensiones y el pago de otras prestaciones le será imposible adoptar este modelo. Entonces el enfoque de custodia da como resultado la dependencia de los empleados respecto al organismo social. En lugar de depender de su jefe los empleados dependen de los organismos sociales. El modelo de apoyo: Un organismo social es un sistema social cuyo elemento más importante es ser trabajador. El modelo de apoyo depende del liderazgo en lugar del poder y el dinero. A través del liderazgo la empresa ofrece un ambiente que ayuda a los empleados a crecer y cumplir a favor del organismo social aquello de lo que son capaces. El modelo colegial: El término colegial alude a un grupo de personas con propósito común, tienden a ser más útil en condiciones de trabajo de lo programado, medios intelectuales, y circunstancias que permiten un amplio margen de maniobra de las labores. Modelos administrativos de segunda generación: La evolución de la tecnología, la aparición de nuevos organismos sociales así como la necesidad que origina la aparición de organismos sociales terciarios (empresas on-line, empresas descentralizadas, empresas multi-objetivos, empresas globalizadas, etc.) ha originado la aparición de nuevos modelos administrativos basados muchos ellos en la conjunción de técnicas para optimizar el uso de los recursos y el uso de tecnología en las actividades orientadas en la búsqueda de los objetivos del organismo social. Modelo basado en reingeniería de procesos: Una herramienta para el mejoramiento de los procesos en una empresa es la Reingeniería de Procesos lo cual significa, empezar de nuevo. Significa abandonar procedimientos establecidos hace mucho tiempo y examinar otra vez desprevenidamente el trabajo que se requiere para crear el producto o servicio de una compañía y entregarle algo de valor al cliente. Rediseñar una compañía significa echar a un lado sistemas viejos y empezar e inventar una manera mejor de hacer el trabajo.
  9. 9. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 9 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Modelo basado en la gerencia de proyectos (administración por proyectos): Un proyecto es un esfuerzo planificado, temporal y único, realizado para crear productos o servicios únicos que agreguen valor o provoquen un cambio beneficioso. Esto en contraste con la forma más tradicional de trabajar, en base a procesos, en la cual se opera en forma permanente, creando los mismos productos o servicios una y otra vez. ¿Qué es la Gerencia de Proyectos? (Project Management): es la disciplina de organizar y administrar los recursos, de forma tal que un proyecto dado sea terminado completamente dentro de las restricciones de alcance, tiempo y coste planteados a su inicio. Modelo six sigma (modelo 6-σ): Popularizado por Motorola, como filosofía, método de administración y herramienta para mejorar el desempeño, aumentar la rentabilidad e incrementar la satisfacción del cliente; muchas organizaciones alrededor del mundo están dirigiendo su atención a Six Sigma. Modelo de administracion estrategica: Esta basado fundamentalmente en la planificación estratégica de largo plazo como forma de definir las metas parciales dentro del horizonte de planificación, como metas de corto plazo integradas y acopladas entre si, de modo que su aseguramiento otorgue, al final, el alcance de las metas estratégicas de largo plazo definidas el principio. 1.2. CONTROL DE INVENTARIOS La Gestión de inventario se relaciona con la planificación y el control de inventarios, ya que la planificación busca responder dos preguntas: ¿Cuándo hacer los pedidos? ¿Cuánto ordenar? El control de inventarios, es un factor estratégico para mantener sanas las finanzas de la empresa; las decisiones oportunas y pertinentes para comprar los insumos, contratar la distribución de materiales o productos no se limita solamente al control físico, también es relevante la relación de entradas y salidas optimas de los recursos financieros para que se administren de mejor manera, en función de los requerimientos de la producción, negociación con proveedores y clientes. Zamora, Z (2002).
  10. 10. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 10 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” El término inventario tiene diversos conceptos, según la aplicación, por ejemplo para el comerciante, significa mercancía existente destinada para su venta, para la industria su inventario está formado por la existencia en materias primas, artículos en proceso y terminados. En el Boletín C-4, Inventarios de la Comisión de Principios de contabilidad del Instituto de México de Contadores Públicos, define a los inventarios en los siguientes términos: El inventario constituye los bienes destinados a la venta o a la producción tales como: materia prima, producción en proceso, artículos terminados y otros materiales que se utilicen para su empaque, envase de mercancía o las refacciones para mantenimiento que se consumen en el ciclo normal de cualquier operación. Otros autores, definen al inventario como activos circulantes y tangibles por naturaleza (con la excepción de los servicios, que son intangibles). Se componen de elementos que serán vendidos en el curso normal de las operaciones o incorporados formando parte de otros elementos que serán posteriormente vendidos y en general se agrupan en una de las siguientes categorías: mercancías, materias primas y auxiliares, productos en curso de fabricación, productos terminados. La forma de clasificar el inventario depende de qué tipo de empresa se trate mercantil o de manufactura. El inventario de una compañía mercantil está compuesto por diferentes productos con dos características en común: son propiedad de la compañía y están listos para ser vendidos, mientras que los productos de una empresa manufacturera también son de su propiedad pero estos productos pueden no estar listos para su venta y clasificarse en tres categorías: a. Materia prima o insumos. Son aquellos en los cuales se contabilizan todos los materiales que no han sido modificados por el proceso, es decir, que se compran, almacenan y no se han procesado. b. Productos en proceso. Son aquellos materiales que han sido modificados por el proceso pero todavía no son aptos para su venta. (Bienes en tránsito). c. Productos terminados. Son productos que se contabilizan y son ofrecidos a los clientes, es decir que son aptos para la venta. El inventario es uno de los activos más costosos, llega a representar hasta el 50 % del capital invertido, son un parámetro importante de la actividad de los negocios por lo tanto
  11. 11. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 11 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” son indicadores que vigilan y nos proporcionan información financiera. Durante las bajas economías, hay una acumulación inicial de inventario ya que toma más tiempo vender las cantidades en existencias, también es importante mantener un equilibrio entre poco inventario y demasiado, en consecuencia si se tiene poco inventario para cubrir la demanda se tendrán clientes y proveedores insatisfechos, si por lo contrario se tiene demasiado inventario acarreara costos innecesarios. El control sobre el inventario debe empezar en cuanto se reciben los artículos, el departamento de recepción de la empresa debe llenar los informes para iniciar la contabilización del inventario. A fin de que los artículos sean los que realmente se pidieron, y cada informe de recepción debe corresponder al pedido de compra original con el cual la compañía solicito la mercancía. De igual manera el precio con el que se solicitaron los artículos, como aparece en el pedido de compra. Metodología de revisión de inventarios (auditorías) La auditoría a los inventarios está relacionada directamente con compras y producción, por lo cual la metodología para llevar a cabo una revisión de inventarios es la siguiente: 1. El auditor debe iniciar con el estudio y evaluación del sistema de control interno. 2. Determinar la bondad del sistema interno, debilidades y enfoques; además de cerciorarse de los controles de compras, entradas y salidas, de inventarios, de la producción, programas de automatización, captura de datos etcétera. 3. Por medio de un diagnóstico preliminar recabar información, estudiar y evaluar los flujogramas de compras, producción, entradas y salidas de inventarios. El objetivo del diagnóstico preliminar es determinar la confianza en el sistema de control interno y con base a ello planear: a) Administrativamente: la calidad y jerarquías del personal que participara en la revisión de inventarios, los tiempos, movimientos, las etapas preliminares y final de la auditoria. b) Técnicamente: Implica determinar la naturaleza, alcance y oportunidad de los procedimientos de auditoria. c) Pruebas sustantivas: Implica la observación de los inventarios; revisión del manual para la toma física del inventario.
  12. 12. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 12 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” d) Evaluación del inventario: Verificar las hojas de costos y el método seguido: Ultimas entradas-Primeras Salidas (UEPS), Primeras Entradas-Primeras Salidas (PEPS), etc. e) Determinar y Evaluar la obsolescencia de los inventarios. La evaluación de inventarios de producto en proceso y producto terminado es todo un reto, porque la función contable adquiere hoy en día un alto valor agregado, cuando se convierte en una fuente de información oportuna que permite la toma de decisiones encaminadas a incrementar la rentabilidad de la compañía. Por esta razón, no se debe de perder de vista que el fin de la evaluación de inventarios es cuantificar el costo de los insumos y de las actividades encaminadas a agregar valor a lo que se oferta en el mercado, con el objetivo de conocer la rentabilidad de los productos así como de los servicios. El objetivo de los métodos de evaluación es determinar el costo, que será asignado a las mercancías vendidas y el costo de las mercancías disponibles al terminar cierto periodo. Se debe seleccionar el que brinde al negocio la mejor forma de medir la utilidad neta y el que sea más representativo de su actividad. El inventario debe ser administrado eficientemente, ya que según Ehrhardt y Brigham (2007) persigue dos objetivos fundamentales: 1) garantizar con el inventario disponible, la operatividad de la empresa y 2) conservar niveles óptimos que permita minimizar los costos totales (de pedido y de mantenimiento). Un inventario bajo hace aumentar los costos de pedido, mientras que los inventarios altos incrementa los costos de mantenimiento. Los inventarios o stocks según Díaz (1999) “son la cantidad de bienes que una empresa mantiene en existencia en un momento dado”, bien sea para la venta ordinaria del negocio o para ser consumidos en la producción de bienes o servicios para su posterior comercialización. Constituye el nexo entre la producción y la venta de un producto y representa una inversión considerable para la empresa, lo cual debe ser controlado cuidadosamente por ser el activo corriente de menor liquidez.
  13. 13. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 13 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” 1.3. SISTEMAS DE DOCUMENTACIÓN Y ALMACENAMIENTO ELECTRÓNICO DE INFORMACIÓN En el contexto escolar se pone en práctica la gestión en sus diferentes tipologías, para ser precisos, la gestión administrativa es uno de los procesos que se desarrollan desde la función directiva en la que se involucran los docentes por la simple razón de pertenecer a la organización institucional. Como parte de las actividades a emprender en este tipo de gestión, son las que se realizan para dirigir y organizar acciones que permitan tener un control y coordinación al momento de enfocarse en el logro de objetivos específicos. La gestión administrativa actualmente tiene estrecha relación al uso de las nuevas tecnologías, se ve reflejado al momento de realizar tareas y procesos con documentación de control escolar y financiera, para ello, los actores educativos se apoyan de los sistemas de documentación y del almacenamiento electrónico de la información, que de acuerdo a León Acuña, Garzón Caicedo & León Acuna (2018) estos son esenciales para el mejoramiento en la eficacia y eficiencia de la administración para la transparencia; así como para “cumplir una serie de requisitos que garanticen la fiabilidad, integridad, confiabilidad y disponibilidad de los e-documentos; así mismo, la preservación en el tiempo de aquellos que se requiera por su utilidad para la administración…en la gestión pública” (León Acuña, Garzón Caicedo, & León Acuña, 2018, p. 6) El sistema de gestión de documentos electrónicos de archivos es un conjunto estructurado de requisitos técnicos y funcionales obligatorios u opcionales que debe de tener un sistema de información que se usa para desarrollar y atender procesos administrativos, tomando en cuenta algunos principios como la interoperabilidad que facilita el intercambio de información entre servicios y sistemas; la neutralidad tecnoloógica, la adaptabilidad y flexibilidad, el apego a la normatividad, los cuales, deben de cubrir los requisitos de cualquier formato electrónico ya sea de texto, imagen, audio, video, entre otros. Algunos de los conceptos más relevantes dentro de la temática son: Documento electrónico de archivo que se refiere al registro de información que puede ser generada, recibida, almacenada y comunicada por medios electrónicos. El expediente electrónico es
  14. 14. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 14 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” un conjunto de documentos electrónicos que correponden a un proceso admnistrativo de cualquier tipo de información; y por último, el usuario, conceptualizado como la entidad del sitema que representa una persona o sistema al que se le asigna un rol y este tiene permiso de acceso y asignación de funciones respecto a un puesto laboral. Los sistemas de documentación y almacenamiento electrónico de información, visto desde la gestión de documentos electrónicos permite una planificación, manejo y organización de los documentos que se producen o se reciben, esto también apoya a la gestión de documentos físicos principalmente a partir de tres beneficios que describen García Caballero & Martín Galán (2020) expresando que un beneficio financiero, se relaciona con la reducción de costos en el uso de papel, se ahorra en el equipamiento para almacenar documentos; así como, aumento en la producción laboral porque se ahorra , un beneficio estrategico a partir de la organización de la labor cotidiana respecto a la producción porque se mejora el uso del tiempo y el tercer beneficio técnico es aquel que mejora en los aspectos y en los procesos tecnológicos teniendo un acceso centralizado que permite una consulta distribuida, de rápida localización, transmisión de información y seguridad para tener acceso a los documentos. A través de los sistemas de documentacicón se aplica la producción, la gestión, la organización, la transparencia, disposición, preservación a largo plazo y la valoración mediante flujos de trabajo, gestión de contenidos, clasificación documental y con la conformación de expedientes electrónicos donde se almacena la información. Para el manejo y uso de sistemas de documentación y almacenamiento de la información de manera electrónica existen algunos productos que cumplen con funcionalidades especificas como la generación, captura, recuperación y distribución de cualquier tipo de documentos. Algunas de las característics que ofrecen ciertos productos son: captura, indización y entrada automática; el cual, permite digitalizar a través del escaner y crear documentos con las aplicaciones de las herrameintas de microsof ofice. La gestión integrada del documento hace que los usuarios que estan implicados en una misma tarea puedan manejar, de forma transparente, la última versión de un documento asignando controles
  15. 15. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 15 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” de seguridad apropiados de acceso, consulta y modificación. Automatización del ciclo de vida documental, desde su captura y creación permite la agrupación lógica de documentos afines por diferentes características en un único documento compuesto de manera electrónica, es decir, conformado en expedientes con la finalidad de compartir o distribuirse por correo elctrónico, publicación en portales o en servicios de alerta. Algunos de los múltiples formatos que se pueden difundir son: pdf, html, xml, etc. Otra característica es la integración del sistema con el resto de aplicaciones de productividad con herramientas de escritorio, bases de datos, trabajo en grupo, aplicaciones, estandares como ODMA (Open Document Management API) y conectividad. En el contexto escolar se desarrollan acciones con sistemas de carácter nacional y estatal; dentro del Estado de México responden a actividdaes y acciones propios de la gestión administrativa a través del empleo de las nuevas tecnologias como lo es la conectividad a internet; en donde, se realizan, se controlan tramites y otros ofrecen servicios. SIGED: Sistema de Información y Gestión Educativa es un conjunto orgánico y articulado de procesos, lineamientos, normas, instrumentos, acciones y sistemas tecnológicos que permiten recabar, administrar, procesar y distribuir la información del Sistema Educativo Nacional, generada por los sujetos y autoridades del mismo, con la integridad, consistencia y oportunidad necesarias para apoyar a los procesos de operación, administración y evaluación del Sistema Educativo Nacional ; este tiene como por objeto dotar al SEN de una sola plataforma tecnológica de información que permita a la Autoridad Educativa Federal llevar a cabo su planeación, operación, administración y evaluación, facilitando la transparencia y rendición de cuentas. SIASE. Sistema Integral de Administración de la Secretaria de Educación. Es una herramienta de la Secretaria de Educación del Estado de México que brinda a servidores públicos acceso a noticias, expedientes electrónicos, intranet, descuentos por faltas y asistencias, calendarios de pago, calendario escolar, entre otros. SAID. Sistema Administrativo Integrado Descentralizado, es un sistema administrativo integral que permite la automatización de los procesos inherentes a la administración
  16. 16. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 16 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” pública de entes descentralizados sin fines empresariales. La Secretaria de Educación del Estado de México, lo emplea como herramienta que proporciona información a los padres de familia para realizar preinscripciones para nuevo ingreso a preescolar, primaria y secundaria; inició a operar durante el ciclo escolar 2019-2020. 1.4. CONTROL DE BASES DE DATOS Y BASES DE DATOS INTERACTIVAS Una base de datos se entenderá como una colección de datos relacionados entre sí y que tienen un significado implícito. Del mismo modo se dice que una base de datos es un conjunto estructurado de datos que representa entidades y sus interrelaciones. La representación será única e integrada, a pesar de que debe permitir utilizaciones varias y simultáneas Coincidiendo con la evolución histórica de las bases de datos éstas han utilizado distintos modelos: a) Jerárquicos b) En red. c) Relacionales. d) Multidimensionales. e) De objetos. La tecnología que se utiliza habitualmente para distribuir datos es la que se conoce como entorno (o arquitectura) cliente/servidor (C/S). Todos los SGBD relacionales del mercado han sido adaptados a este entorno. La idea del C/S es sencilla. Dos procesos diferentes, que se ejecutan en un mismo sistema o en sistemas separados, actúan de forma que uno tiene el papel de cliente o peticionario de un servicio, y el otro el de servidor o proveedor del servicio. Hoy día, los SGBD relacionales están en plena transformación para adaptarse a tres tecnologías de éxito reciente, fuertemente relacionadas: la multimedia, la de orientación a objetos (OO) e Internet y la web. Durante estos últimos años se ha empezado a extender un tipo de aplicación de
  17. 17. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 17 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” las BD denominado Data Warehouse, o almacén de datos, que también produce algunos cambios en los SGBD relacionales del mercado. A lo largo de los años que han trabajado con BD de distintas aplicaciones, las empresas han ido acumulando gran cantidad de datos de todo tipo. Si estos datos se analizan convenientemente pueden dar información valiosa Se trata de mantener una gran BD con información proveniente de toda clase de aplicaciones de la empresa (e, incluso, de fuera). Los datos de este gran almacén, el Data Warehouse, se obtienen por una replicación más o menos elaborada de las que hay en las BD que se utilizan en el trabajo cotidiano de la empresa. Estos almacenes de datos se utilizan exclusivamente para hacer consultas, de forma especial para que lleven a cabo estudios* los analistas financieros, los analistas de mercado, etc. Los administradores de BD son los responsables del correcto funcionamiento de la BD y velan para que siempre se mantenga útil. Intervienen en situaciones problemáticas o de emergencia, pero su responsabilidad fundamental es velar para que no se produzcan incidentes. 1.5. GESTIÓN CENTRAL DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y ACCESO REMOTO A LAS BASES DE DATOS Desde siempre las Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicación (TIC) han retomado un gran auge en el Sistema Educativo Nacional Mexicano y en el Sistema Educativo Internacional, pero más aún ahora que nos encontramos frente a tiempos de pandemia o Covid-19, ya que la oportunidad que éstas nos brindan para desarrollar nuevos contenidos educativos a través de canales de comunicación virtuales con los alumnos y con el apoyo de sus familias, es de gran valor para la escuela, rescatando que éstas presentan ciertas ventajas como las que se mencionan a continuación: a) El acceso a la información de personas aisladas geográficamente o con dificultades físicas. b) La posibilidad de personalizar el aprendizaje atendiendo a las distintas capacidades, conocimientos e intereses del alumno. c) La actualización constante de materiales y contenidos, entre otras.
  18. 18. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 18 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Sin embargo, como reto, éstas plantean problemas de gestión de la información en lo que refiere a la capacitación y actualización digital que apoye y fortalezca las habilidades para la operacionalización de los equipos, recursos y medios, por parte de los usuarios, en un sentido connotativo que involucra tanto el rol del docente como el del alumno. Es por ello también que para que se cubran los objetivos de la educación, en éstos tiempos, de acuerdo a las necesidades del momento y a los lineamientos e indicadores de la NEM, los cuales son excelencia, igualdad, equidad, justicia, inclusión e interculturalidad, se hace fundamental que dentro de la gestión educativa, específicamente en el área sistémica de gestión administrativa y financiera, se reconsidere a la información como uno de los recursos más valiosos con el que cuentan las instituciones, ya que ésta les permite a los miembros que la integran, hacer una adecuada planeación de su trabajo, así como un seguimiento permanente al desempeño y a los logros en los diferentes y demás ámbitos de gestión (SEP, 2019). La información se contempla también como un insumo importante que apoya para la obtención de estadísticas educativas e indicadores académicos, lo cual exige indudablemente una gestión de la información crítica, responsable y rigurosa, pues ésta abrirá los canales de comunicación que facilité la gestión de convivencia con los diferentes actores que participen en los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje, háblese de padres de familia, docentes, alumnos y comunidad educativa en general como nos lo explican de Urrea, C., Atehortúa, A., & Valderrama, C. (s.f.). Ahora bien, ya que tenemos un antecedente de los modelos de gestión de la información, es importante mencionar que para considerarlos y efectuarlos en nuestra práctica docente podemos apoyarnos de las TIC las cuales cuentan con otras ventajas que suelen reforzar y complementar el proceso educativo a través de aplicaciones, plataformas y recursos que tienen como objetivo ayudarnos, en las acciones en donde se requiere nuestra participación y la de las familias, administradores y estudiantes, proporcionándonos apoyo desde un enfoque hibrido y no únicamente uniteral, mismas que se describen y comparten a continuación: a) Ser en su mayoría gratuitas. b) Se adaptan a múltiples idiomas.
  19. 19. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 19 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” c) Tienden a tener un amplio alcance, una sólida base de usuarios y evidencia de impacto. d) Se clasifican en función de las necesidades de aprendizaje a distancia, pero la mayoría de ellos ofrecen funcionalidades en múltiples categorías para el acceso remoto a las bases de datos de las instituciones. 1.6. EMISIÓN DE REPORTES E INDICADORES Para comprender el tema en cuestión es necesario partir de la conceptualización de términos; por tal motivo, se inicia a reconocer lo que implica la palabra emisión, la cual refiere al acto de producir y poner en circulación una prueba que de fe de la realización o desarrollo de actividades y acciones particulares con la finalidad de evaluar y dar seguimiento al cumplimiento de las mismas dentro de contextos laborales. En cualquier sistema, la emisión de reportes es una de las funciones cotidiana que responde a la gestión administrativa, cada reporte o informe contiene información que se almacena o que se va generando a medida en que se va trabajando en un programa. Por considerar al reporte como una medida, con la intención de reconocer la calidad y la productividad con base en los términos de eficiencia y eficacia que están determinados por indicadores pero sin lugar a dudas con la finalidad de rendir cuentas en un acto de transparencia. Los indicadores son instrumentos de medición de carácter cualitativo y cuantitativo; retomando el concepto de indicador desde la gestión, indica que es una expresión cuantitativa cuya finalidad es entregar información acerca del grado de cumplimiento de una meta y en general de como se está administrando la empresa o unidad administrativa; en contraste, los indicadores son instrumentos que permiten a los funcionarios ahorrar tiempo y esfuerzo para desarrollar mejor su trabajo y rendir cuentas a la sociedad a la que se deben; es decir, en el contexto escolar a los padres de familia, alumnos, docentes, autoridades educativas y sociedad en general.
  20. 20. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 20 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Las características de los indicadores de eficacia, comparan la calidad, la cantidad de los productos y resultados de los programas contra lo esperado en sus términos de referencia y se miden en períodos de corto plazo. Los indicadores de eficiencia comparan lo realizado en proyectos contra lo especificado en los planes operativos anuales; estos se miden continuamente y los indicadores de efectividad miden el grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos específicos. Generalmente los reportes a través de las nuevas tecnologías se expiden en formato PDF, el cual es de gran utilidad para poder compartirlo y almacenarlo en carpetas propias del usuario. Para tener acceso a la información de este tipo de archivo es necesario tener instalado en el equipo un software que pueda dar lectura, por citar uno de los más conocidos es el de Adobe Acrobat Reader. En la emisión de reportes e indicadores destaca algunos beneficios que se relaciona con el uso de los recursos financieros, la capacidad de recopilar, procesar e interpretar información que generen estrategias para que continúen impulsando el buen funcionamiento de las dependencias, esto a través del apoyo que brindan las tecnologías y los sistemas que integren información que permiten un análisis más rápido y automatizado. El primer beneficio es el de mayor comunicación, ya que todos los colaboradores tienen acceso a la misma información, fluye y llega oportunamente a quiénes la necesitan de manera automatizada; los responsables desarrollan la capacidad de revisar constantemente los informes que detalla cada sistema. El segundo beneficio es el incremento de la productividad, hablando propiamente de una institución educativa, este se relaciona a que los docentes detectan las oportunidades para poder actuar y responder rápidamente a los reportes para incrementar su desempeño laboral con sus alumnos, por ejemplo, a través de las evaluaciones escolares. El tercer beneficio está vinculado con la competitividad, en razón de que las instituciones educativas recurren a los sistemas y a las tecnologías para administrar el análisis y la capacidad de generar informes como parte de la gestión administrativa. Y el cuarto beneficio es la precisión en el área de finanzas, porque evita un desgaste económico que con lleva a una impresión en papel.
  21. 21. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 21 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” También otro de los aspectos relevantes en la emisión de portes e indicadores es que responden a la funcionalidad; por citar a SIASE, el reporte permite contar con diversos informes sobre los registros que se realizan en un evento; las listas, generan listados de alumnos según los grupos escolares; la asistencia, da a conocer el control de faltas y la evaluación, el registro cualitativo o cuantitativo del mismo según los diferentes periodos de un ciclo escolar.
  22. 22. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 22 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO/ CUADROS DE INFORMACIÓN Etapasdel proceso administrativo 1. Planificación 2.Organización 3. Dirección 4.Control
  23. 23. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 23 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Anexo 1. Cuadro. Modelos de gestión de la información (Dante, G. 2011) Autor Descripción Modelo de gestión de información de Butcher y Rowley en el año 1988. Incluye el planeamiento de la política informativa de toda la organización, el desarrollo y mantenimiento de sistemas y servicios integrados, la optimización de los flujos de información y el fortalecimiento de las tecnologías para satisfacer los requerimientos funcionales de los usuarios finales, sin considerar su status o rol en la organización de origen. 8 Pasos (ejemplo lectura): Individuo 1. Lectura (impresa y electrónica). 2. Conocimiento y reconocimiento. 3. La reinterpretación. Organización 4. La revisión o evaluación. 5. La emisión o distribución. 6. Reestructuración. Individuo 7. Recuperación. 8. Lectura. Modelo de gestión de información de Paéz Urdaneta en el año 1992. a) Considera una dimensión referida a las funciones gerenciales: planificación, organización, control, dirección, adicionando una última a la que denomina reciclaje, unciones están respaldadas por el aprendizaje organizacional y por el comportamiento organizacional. b) Considera a los flujos de información, con diferentes facetas: necesidades, suministro, manejo y uso de la información que se desarrollan en este flujo. Varias dimensiones se reflejan con la logística, los servicios, la actividad de línea, el ambiente social (cultura) de las organizaciones, así como la calidad del trabajo. c) La representación de los activos de información aparece como fuentes, servicios y sistemas asociados a su uso, capitalización y depreciación. d) Procesos de apoyo: infraestructura, los recursos humanos, la tecnología y el suministro de materiales (logística). e) El núcleo del modelo refleja tres modalidades o dimensiones de la gestión de información (Perter): la gestión de recursos de información, la gestión de información estratégica, y la gestión de información holística, donde se tiene en cuenta el ciclo de vida de la información y el procesamiento de transacciones. Cada
  24. 24. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 24 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” una de estas modalidades de gestión de información aparece con un conjunto de principios/ actividades que forman parte de las mismas. Modelo de gestión de información orientado a procesos de Choo en el año 1999. Una organización aprende por la vía del procesamiento de información, cambia el comportamiento de sus patrones potenciales (Huber, 1991). Por tanto, la meta básica de la gestión de información, para este autor, es potenciar sus recursos de información y las potencialidades a fin de que la organización aprenda y se adapte a su ambiente cambiante. El modelo va orientado a procesos muestra como un ciclo continúo de seis actividades estrechamente relacionadas: 1. Identificación de las necesidades de información. 2. Adquisición de información. 3. Organización y almacenamiento de información. 4. Desarrollo de productos y servicios de información. 5. Distribución de información. 6. Uso de la información. Modelo de gestión de información de Ponjuán en el año 2011. La Gestión de Información es un proceso estratégico que tiene lugar en una organización de cualquier tipo (incluidas las comunidades y otras entidades de carácter social). Algunos elementos acerca de los componentes de este modelo son: 1. Necesidades y expectativas de los usuarios. 2. Generación de nueva información. 3. Políticas de información. 4. Proceso estratégico. 5. Sistemas. 6. Información en sí (o los contenidos). 7. Ciclo de vida de la información. 8. Productos o servicios (ofertas). 9. Procesos. 10. Tecnología. 11. Recursos humanos. 12. Gestión del cambio. La gestión de información debe prestar especial atención a la información acerca de los productos, de su calidad, de su aceptabilidad en el mercado, de la optimización de los costos, del comportamiento y condiciones de los que intervienen en la concepción, preparación y realización de los servicios, en su ética, en su comportamiento en general, en los niveles de aceptación que tienen los usuarios acerca de estos, en particularidades de los mismos.
  25. 25. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 25 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Anexo 2. Cuadro. Aplicaciones educativas, plataformas y recursos que apoyan al proceso de gestión de la información (UNESCO, 2019) Necesidades Recursos de apoyo (aplicaciones y plataformas) Recursos para brindar apoyo psicosocial 1. Directrices del Comité Permanente entre Agencias para proteger y mejorar la salud mental y el bienestar psicosocial de las personas en medio de una emergencia 2. Salud mental y orientación psicosocial de la OMS durante el brote de COVID-19 3. Orientación de UNICEF sobre cómo los maestros deberían hablar con los niños sobre COVID-19 Orientación de UNICEF sobre cómo los padres y cuidadores pueden hablar a los niños sobre COVID-19 Sistemas de gestión de aprendizaje digital CenturyTech, ClassDojo, Edmodo, Edraak, EkStep, Google Classroom, Moodle, Nafham, Aviones de papel, Schoology, Seesaw y Skooler. Sistemas diseñados para usar en teléfonos móviles básicos Cell-Ed, Eneza Education, Funzi, KaiOS, Ubongo, Ustad Mobile : acceda y compa Sistemas con una fuerte funcionalidad fuera de línea Kolibri, Rumie : herramientas y Ustad Mobile. Plataformas masivas de curso abierto en línea (MOOC) Alison, Canvas Network, .Coursera, European Schoolnet Academy, EdX, iCourse, Future Learn, Icourses, TED-Ed Earth School y Udemy, XuetangX .
  26. 26. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 26 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Contenido de aprendizaje autodirigido ABRA, British Council, Byju’s, Code It, Code.org, Semana del código, Discovery Education, Duolingo, Edraak, Facebook Get Digital, Feed the Monster, Historia de África, Geekie, Khan Academy, KitKit School , LabXchange, Madrasa, Mindspark, Mosoteach, Music Crab, OneCourse, Profuturo, Polyup, Quizlet , SDG Academy Library, Siyavula, Smart History e YouTube Aplicaciones de lectura móvil Libro de cuentos africano, Biblioteca Digital del Instituto Latinoamericano de la Comunicación Educativa, Biblioteca digital global, Programa de aprendizaje interactivo, Lecturas, Sala de lectura, StoryWeaver y Worldreader. Plataformas de colaboración que admiten la comunicación de video en vivo 1. Dingtalk : plataforma de comunicación que admite videoconferencia, gestión de tareas y calendario, seguimiento de asistencia y mensajería instantánea. 2. Lark : conjunto de herramientas de colaboración interconectadas, que incluyen chat, calendario, creación y almacenamiento en la nube, en japonés, coreano, italiano e inglés 3. Hangouts Meet : videollamadas integradas con otras herramientas G-Suite de Google (Google Drive, One Drive,Dropbox, Hotmail, etc. ) 4. Equipos : características de chat, reunión, llamada y colaboración integradas con el software de Microsoft Office. 5. Skype : llamadas de video y audio con funciones de conversación, chat y colaboración. 6. WeChat Work : herramienta de mensajería, intercambio de contenido y video / audioconferencia con la posibilidad de incluir máx. 300 participantes, disponibles en inglés y chino. 7. WhatsApp - Llamadas de video y audio, mensajería y aplicación móvil para compartir contenido. Zoom : plataforma en la nube para conferencias de video y audio, colaboración, chat y seminarios web. Mcrosoft Teams, Workplase, slack, Sacnning documents.., Herramientas para que los maestros creen contenido de aprendizaje digital. Thinglink, Buncee, EdPuzzle, EduCaixa, Kaltura, Nearpod, Pear Deck, Squigl y Trello.
  27. 27. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 27 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” Repositorios externos de soluciones de aprendizaje a distancia. Brookings, Educación de sentido común, Commonweatlh of Learning, Education Nation, EdSurge, Recursos de la Comisión Europea, Radio GDL, Global Business Coalition for Education, Siga aprendiendo, Koulu.me, Organization internationale de la Francophonie, :Recursos UNEVOC y ACNUR. Nota: Si bien estas soluciones no cuentan con el respaldo explícito de la UNESCO, tienden a tener un amplio alcance, una sólida base de usuarios y evidencia de impacto. Se clasifican en función de las necesidades de aprendizaje a distancia, pero la mayoría de ellos ofrecen funcionalidades en múltiples categorías.
  28. 28. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 28 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” CONCLUSIÓNES El proceso administrativo con lleva poner atención en los cuatro pasos en que se sustenta el proceso los cuales son la planeación, organización, dirección y control, mismos que van a permitir que se vaya dando una mejora constante y continua de la administración en donde se trabaje por metas y objetivos comunes con la única finalidad de lograrlos dentro de una organización. El inventario representa una de las inversiones más importantes de las empresas con relación al resto de sus activos, ya que son fundamentales para las ventas e indispensables para la optimización de las utilidades. En la práctica empresarial, muchos gerentes cometen el error de no reconocer la importancia de llevar a cabo una eficiente administración del mismo. Por ello, la importancia de emplear técnicas financieras para la gestión del inventario. Se concluyó, que a medida que se logre conocer y manejar un mayor número de técnicas en la administración del inventario, la probabilidad de éxitos, ganancias, operatividad, supervivencia, crecimiento y competitividad en las empresas se incrementará, y se optimizarán las utilidades. Los sistemas de documentación y almacenamiento electrónico de información están estrechamente relacionados con la gestión administrativa cuyo propósito de a través del Sistema de Información y Gestión Educativa, Sistema Integral de Administración de la Secretaria de Educación y el Sistema Administrativo Integrado Descentralizado; se dirigen, organizan, coordinan y controlan acciones como preinscripciones, matrícula escolar, evaluaciones, expedientes electrónicos docentes con el objetivo de atender a fines comunes de carácter nacional y estatal. Si bien es cierto que las condiciones infraestructurales, tecnológicamente hablando, ya están dadas y establecidas para dar acceso y acceder a la información mediante las bases de datos nacionales e internacionales, entonces ahora para llevar a cabo una adecuada gestión de la información es necesario capacitar a la comunidad docente y al alumnado en general, en todos sus niveles, para desarrollar en éstos las habilidades y capacidades que les permitan realizar una búsqueda eficiente y oportuna (asertiva) que les permita
  29. 29. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 29 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” recuperar la información relevante sobre su interés y necesidad; mediante escritos, bases de datos, redes, aplicaciones, plataformas, etc., y al mismo tiempo fortalezca en ellos el desarrollo de sus aptitudes, talento y capacidad para la investigación y resolución de problemas para el mejoramiento de una sociedad globalizada. La emisión de reportes e indicadores dentro de la gestión administrativa con el apoyo de las nuevas tecnologías aporta a los usuarios el beneficio de generarlo, consultarlo y compartirlo cuantas veces sea necesario, evita el gasto económico, mantiene segura la información. Para generar los reportes, se consideran indicadores que a través del uso de sistemas tecnológicos son más fáciles de evaluar y de rendir cuentas con fines de transparencia social.
  30. 30. Gestión Tecnológica del Proceso Educativo 30 “UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro” FUENTES DE CONSULTA  Chiavenato, I. (2008) Administración, proceso administrativo, 3ª Edición. Bogotá DC: Mc Graw Hill.  Díaz, A. (1999). Gerencia de inventarios. Primera edición. IESA: Caracas, Venezuela.  Ehrhardt, M. y Brigham, E. (2007). Finanzas corporativas. Segunda edición. México: Editorial Thomson.  María Estela Raffino (2020). Proceso administrativo. De: Argentina. Para: Concepto de. Disponible en: https://concepto.de/proceso-administrativo/#ixzz6TqWbV6P2 consultado: 31 de julio de 2020.  Munch Galindo, L. (1997). Fundamentos de Administración, 2da edición, México, DF.Trillas.  Zamora, Z (2002). Sistemas de Información en el proceso de Inventarios. Contaduría Pública.

×