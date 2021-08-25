Lasticenlavidacotidiana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALUMNA: GUADALUPE ARELY LÓPEZ GARCÍA GRUPO: M1C2G33-087 PREPA EN LÍNEA-SEP
Introducción  Las TIC En La Sociedad.  ¿Como Se Usan La TIC En Mi Comunidad?.  ¿Como Usa Mi Compañero La TIC?.  Conclu...
LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD  El uso de las tecnologías de información y comunicación entre los habitantes de una población, ay...
¿Como Se Usan La TIC En Mi Comunidad?.  Cuando pensamos en las tecnologías de comunicación e información, TIC, nos imagin...
¿Como Usa Mi Compañero La TIC?.  Mis compañeros usan las tic en base a las redes sociales los cuales pueden ser las mas c...
Conclusiones  Las tic son muy importantes en la vida cotidiana, puesto que están pueden ser de útil ayuda para obtener in...
Education
Aug. 25, 2021
23 views

0

Education
Aug. 25, 2021
23 views

  1. 1. ALUMNA: GUADALUPE ARELY LÓPEZ GARCÍA GRUPO: M1C2G33-087 PREPA EN LÍNEA-SEP
  2. 2. Introducción  Las TIC En La Sociedad.  ¿Como Se Usan La TIC En Mi Comunidad?.  ¿Como Usa Mi Compañero La TIC?.  Conclusión.
  3. 3. LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD  El uso de las tecnologías de información y comunicación entre los habitantes de una población, ayuda a disminuir en un momento determinado la brecha digital existente en dicha localidad, ya que aumentaría el conglomerado de usuarios que utilizan las TIC como medio tecnológico para el desarrollo de sus actividades y por eso se reduce el conjunto de personas que no las utilizan.  Las Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicación (TIC) son incuestionables y están ahí, forman parte de la cultura tecnológica que nos rodea y con la que debemos convivir. Amplían nuestras capacidades físicas y mentales. Y las posibilidades de desarrollo social.  Se incluye en el concepto TIC no solamente la informática y sus tecnologías asociadas, telemática y multimedia, sino también los medios de comunicación de todo tipo: los medios de comunicación social ("mass media") y los medios de comunicación interpersonales tradicionales con soporte tecnológico como el teléfono, fax...
  4. 4. ¿Como Se Usan La TIC En Mi Comunidad?.  Cuando pensamos en las tecnologías de comunicación e información, TIC, nos imaginamos los equipos usados en la NASA o los sofisticados equipos de los laboratorios de astrofísica. En realidad, estas tecnologías se refieren a las nuevas formas de comunicación, a través de herramientas tecnológicas que facilitan la emisión, acceso y tratamiento de la información y aseguran la comunicación, como resultado de la combinación de conocimientos informáticos, microelectrónicos y de telecomunicaciones.
  5. 5. ¿Como Usa Mi Compañero La TIC?.  Mis compañeros usan las tic en base a las redes sociales los cuales pueden ser las mas comunes ya que se usan con frecuencia y son de uso cotidiano y son utilizados como medios de información para poder darle solución a alguna duda o buscar información sobre algún tema, se utiliz como apoyo educativo, informal, hasta informal ya que depende de que red social ocupen.
  6. 6. Conclusiones  Las tic son muy importantes en la vida cotidiana, puesto que están pueden ser de útil ayuda para obtener información sobre temas que requerimos buscar y podemos encontrar la información sobre ellas ahí en las tic, también nos ayuda para el aprendizaje educativa, para hacer documentos, entrevistas, entre otros aprendizajes que podemos encontrar en las redes sociales.

