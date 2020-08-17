Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL MEMORANDO NTC 3397 DEFINICIÓN. Documento de comunicación interna, que consiste en un mensaje de poca extensión entre fu...
EL MEMORANDO NTC 3397 FORMAS DE PRESENTAR LOS DATOS DEL DESTINATARIO Y REMITENTE PRIMERA OPCIÓN Ejemplo: PARA: Tratamiento...
El memorando ntc 3397
El memorando ntc 3397

documento memorando

El memorando ntc 3397

  1. 1. EL MEMORANDO NTC 3397 DEFINICIÓN. Documento de comunicación interna, que consiste en un mensaje de poca extensión entre funcionarios de una misma empresa con un propósito específico. USO. Se utiliza en empresas tanto públicas como privadas, para dar instrucciones, informes y decisiones relacionadas con las actividades de la empresa:  Informar brevemente un hecho  Confirmar eventos ocurridos o pendientes  Aclarar una situación  Expresar necesidades  Hacer requerimientos o solicitudes  Tramitar, desarrollar o agilizar un asunto  Responder brevemente una comunicación recibida  Reiterar o confirmar una información o una solicitud urgente  Informar detalles sobre un asunto determinado o específico  Aclarar y/o corregir una situación  Solicitar informes, documentos u objetos  Felicitar o hacer llamado de atención por alguna circunstancia  Invitar o convocar a reuniones no protocolarias CARACTERÍSTICAS DE REDACCIÓN Y PRESENTACIÓN. Como todo documento administrativo, el memorando debe redactarse con claridad, brevedad, coherencia, cohesión, corrección, precisión y cortesía para lograr el propósito del mensaje. En el memorando, se debe tratar un solo tema; su redacción será de manera impersonal o en la primera persona del plural La distribución de sus partes debe ser de acuerdo a la extensión PARTES DEL MEMORANDO  Encabezado: se escribe la palabra MEMORANDO en mayúscula sostenida, centrado en el margen superior Código (N° del consecutivo) Ciudad y fecha  Encabezamiento: Datos del destinatario y el remitente se escriben las siguientes palabras en mayúsculas sostenidas, seguida de dos puntos (:) usar dos renglones en blanco entre estas. PARA: *(Destinatario) DE: *(Remitente) * Tratar de justificar los datos del destinatario, remitente y asunto, con el fin de lograr una mejor presentación del documento Sobre cómo presentar los datos del destinatario y el remitente existen tres opciones (Ver hoja 3)  ASUNTO : se escribe en mayúscula sostenida, seguida de dos puntos (:) a un renglón de los datos del remitente  Texto: Se escribe a dos o tres interlineas libres del Asunto. En los memorandos, el primer párrafo se inicia con una fórmula de saludo, es decir, el saludo no va separado. Entre párrafos se deja una interlinea libre.  Presentación y redacción: aplica igual que en las cartas  Despedida: aplica igual que en las cartas  Remitente y firma: se escribe a cuatro o cinco interlineas libres de la despedida. En la primera opción, solo va la firma del remitente; En las opciones dos y tres, se escribe el nombre del remitente en mayúsculas sostenidas. La alineación depende del estilo del memorando (bloque, bloque extremo y semibloque)  Anexos: detallar los anexos  Copia: cuando se envía copia a otra persona, se escribe el tratamiento, el nombre y el cargo  Identificación del digitador: es opcional escribir el nombre completo de quien digitó y solo el nombre y la letra inicial del apellido
  2. 2. EL MEMORANDO NTC 3397 FORMAS DE PRESENTAR LOS DATOS DEL DESTINATARIO Y REMITENTE PRIMERA OPCIÓN Ejemplo: PARA: Tratamiento, nombre y cargo (El cargo se separa con una coma (,). Use mayúscula Inicial DE: Nombre y cargo del remitente (El cargo se separa con una coma (,). Use mayúscula Inicial PARA: Doctora Laura González Alcalá, Médico General DE : Alberto Díaz Sierra, Auditor Médico NOTA: En esta opción NO se digita el nombre del remitente al final del memorando, porque ya se mencionó arriba. Se dejan 4 ó 5 interlineas libres para la firma sin raya. Así: Atentamente, SEGUNDA OPCIÓN Ejemplo: PARA: Tratamiento, nombre y cargo (El cargo se separa con una coma (,) Use mayúscula Inicial DE: Cargo del remitente y/o el área de la empresa PARA: Doctora Laura González Alcalá, Médico General DE : Auditor Médico NOTA: En esta opción SÍ se digita el nombre completo del remitente al final del memorando, pero SIN el cargo, porque ya se mencionó arriba. Se deja espacio para la firma sin raya. Así: Atentamente, ALBERTO DÍAZ SIERRA (Sin el cargo) TERCERA OPCIÓN Ejemplo: PARA: Cargo del destinatario y/o área de la empresa Use mayúscula Inicial DE: Cargo del remitente y/o el área de la empresa Use mayúscula Inicial PARA: Médico General DE : Auditor Médico NOTA: En esta opción SÍ se digita el nombre completo del remitente al final del memorando, pero SIN el cargo, porque ya se mencionó arriba. Se deja espacio para la firma sin raya. Así: Atentamente, ALBERTO DÍAZ SIERRA (Sin el cargo)

