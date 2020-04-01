E learning areligg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
E-LEARNING ARELI GOMEZ GOMEZ 2-II
  1. 1. E-LEARNING ARELI GOMEZ GOMEZ 2-II
  2. 2. ¿QUE ES? VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS CARACTERISTIC AS IMPORTANCIA MODALIDADES BASICAS APRENDIZAJE A DISTANCIA EDUCACION PRESENCIAL PLATAFORMAS
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES E- LEARNING? Es la educación y capacitación a través de Internet, siendo un tipo de enseñanza online que permite la interacción del usuario con el material mediante la utilización de diversas herramientas informática.
  4. 4. VENTAJAS •Ahorro Económico •Versatilidad •Flexibilidad en el horario •Recursos Virtuales ilimitados •Seguimiento Personalizado Del Alumno
  5. 5. DESVENTAJAS • Autenticidad de los contenidos generados sin normativas que garanticen calidad. • Dispersión de la atención del usuario ante tanta información. • Exceso de comunicación sin sentido ni propósito dentro de los ambientes de colaboración . • Deformación de la realidad a partir de documentos que no responden a fuentes verificables
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS •Independencia espacio- temporal • Mayor numero de destinatarios •Diversidad metodológica: Auto instrucción, aprendizaje colaborativo… • Multimedia: Variedad de recursos digitales •Control del Aprendizaje por parte de alumno
  7. 7. IMPORTANCIA Es de suma importancia reconocer esta modalidad y que en el papel de la educación cada vez sea mayor la utilización de estos sistemas virtuales, pues sus beneficios serán : * Brinda capacitación flexible y económica * Combina el poder de internet con el de las herramientas tecnológicas * Anulan las distancias geográficas y temporales.
  8. 8. MODALIDADES BÁSICAS DE E- LEARLING Existen dos modalidades básicas: 1-E- Leaming : Cuando el conocimiento se distribuye de manera exclusiva por internet. 2-B- Leaming o Blended Learning: Cuando se combina el aprendizaje a distancia con el aprendizaje presencial.
  9. 9. APRENDIZAJE A DISTANCIA Hace referencia a el intercambio de conocimiento aunque el profesor y el estudiante no estén en un mismo entorno físico.
  10. 10. EDUCACIÓN PRESENCIAL Es aquella que exige y requiere de una prespecialidad obligatoria en el aula para poder dirigir el aprendizaje por medio del profesor, quien en su función mas tradicional explica, aclara comunica ideas y experiencias.
  11. 11. PLATAFORMAS Plataformas Gratuitas de E- Learning: -Plataforma edmodo -Plataforma E- Learning Caroline -Plataforma E- Learning Moodle -Plataforma E- Learning Chamilo -Plataforma E- Learning Atutor

