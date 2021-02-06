Successfully reported this slideshow.
CENTRO REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN NORMAL “DR. GONZALO AGUIRRE BELTRÁN” LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR “EVIDENCIAS DE MIS ...
• Dicho Informe comprende dos jornadas de prácticas profesionales, perteneciente al séptimo semestre de la Licenciatura en...
• Ante esta contingencia por la que estamos pasando, el realizar mi practica fue una experiencia muy bonita. Dos veces por...
• Herramientas que se utilizaron para poder comunicarse con padres de familia: WhatsApp Llamadas telefónicas • Herramienta...
• Material y recursos que se utilizó para la realización de las diferentes actividades: • Colores Hojas Blancas Recortes d...
• Campos y/o asignaturas abordadas en las actividades realizadas durante la primer jornada y los logros obtenidos, compren...
• Problemáticas presentadas: • • La ausencia de alumnos en las clases virtuales. Evidencias de trabajos. Cabe mencionar qu...
• EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS: Plasmaron las diferentes emociones que han experimentado. Aprendieron a germinar una planta y l...
Identifican las elementos con los que se elabora un altar. Siguen el orden de acuerdo a patrones. Identifican qué es una r...
Identifican el valor de las monedas. Identifican el valor de las monedas.
CONCLUSIÓN: • Sentí un poco difícil el tener que tomar como base los aprendizajes esperados de la programación televisiva ...
CONCLUSIÓN: • Finalmente puedo decir que los pequeños a pesar de la situación por la que estamos pasando han logrado apren...
Esta es una evidencia final de mis practicas profesionales, correspondientes al séptimo semestre, de la Licenciatura en Educación Preescolar.

  1. 1. CENTRO REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN NORMAL “DR. GONZALO AGUIRRE BELTRÁN” LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR “EVIDENCIAS DE MIS PRÁCTICAS PROFESIONALES”. NOMBRE DE LA ALUMNA: ARELI MORGADO SANCHEZ DOCENTE: MTRA. ANADHELI SOLÍS MÉNDEZ MATERIA: PRÁCTICA PROFESIONAL. 7° SEMESTRE GRUPO: “A”. A 10 DEFEBRERO DE 2020; TUXPAN DE RODRÍGUEZ CANO, VER.
  2. 2. • Dicho Informe comprende dos jornadas de prácticas profesionales, perteneciente al séptimo semestre de la Licenciatura en Educación Preescolar. • El grupo con el que se trabajó es de segundo grado, integrado por una cantidad total de 15 alumnos. A CONTINUACIÓN, SE PRESENTA EL INFORME DE MI PRÁCTICA PROFESIONAL: Las Jornadas mencionadas se llevaron a cabo con pequeños, que cursan su educación inicial, en un jardín de niños, en la ciudad de Tuxpan de Rodríguez Cano, Ver.
  3. 3. • Ante esta contingencia por la que estamos pasando, el realizar mi practica fue una experiencia muy bonita. Dos veces por semana nos reuníamos por diferentes plataformas para tomar clase virtual, una hora por sesión. • Respecto a mis planeaciones las elaboré con las mismas características y aspectos, pero en base al contenido de aprende en casa, adecuando los contenidos al nivel de los niños de segundo grado y, • Posteriormente, realicé un formato en donde plasme únicamente las secuencias didácticas, lo cual fueron enviadas por medio de un grupo de WhatsApp que se tiene con los padres de familia y con el apoyo de ellos fueron realizando las actividades los pequeños.
  4. 4. • Herramientas que se utilizaron para poder comunicarse con padres de familia: WhatsApp Llamadas telefónicas • Herramientas utilizadas para poder tener contacto con los pequeños, poder tener clases y trabajar diferentes actividades: • Zoom Videollamadas por WhatsApp Pagina de Facebook
  5. 5. • Material y recursos que se utilizó para la realización de las diferentes actividades: • Colores Hojas Blancas Recortes de Revistas, Periódicos. • Videos Didácticos Ejercicios Online Pagina de Facebook con videos. • Cartón Celulares Televisiones Tijeras Pegamento • Por Mencionar Algunos.
  6. 6. • Campos y/o asignaturas abordadas en las actividades realizadas durante la primer jornada y los logros obtenidos, comprendida del 12 al 30 de Octubre de 2020. CAMPOS DE FORMACIÓN ÁCADEMICA: LOGROS OBTENIDOS: EDUCACIÓN SOCIOEMOCIONAL  Reconocieron las diferentes emociones. EXPLORACIÓN Y COMPRENSIÓN DEL MUNDO NATURAL Y SOCIAL  Registran el proceso de germinación de una planta.  Identifican los elementos que causan la contaminación, así como los resultados de la contaminación. LENGUAJE Y COMUNICACIÓN  Narran su rutina diaria siguiendo la secuencia y el orden de las se hace escuchar y entender con claridad.  Comenta, a partir del cuento visualizado, lo sucesos, protagonistas ideas principales del mismo.  Identifican qué es el día de muertos, así como los protagonistas y la importancia de él, también las transformaciones con el paso del tiempo a partir del video y testimonios. PENSAMIENTO MATEMÁTICO  Compara y clasifica colecciones con base en la cantidad de elementos.
  7. 7. • Campos y/o asignaturas abordadas en las actividades realizadas durante la primer jornada y los logros obtenidos, comprendida del 30 Noviembre al 18 de Diciembre. CAMPOS DE FORMACIÓN ÁCADEMICA: LOGROS OBTENIDOS: EXPLORACIÓN Y COMPRENSIÓN DEL MUNDO NATURAL Y SOCIAL  Identifica las palabras que suenan igual y juega con palabras creando rimas.  Reconoce las partes de su cuerpo.  Reconoce los oficios y servicios que existen en su ciudad. LENGUAJE Y COMUNICACIÓN  Adivinanzas con rimas. PENSAMIENTO MATEMÁTICO  Sigue correctamente diferentes patrones siguiendo el que se les da.  Reconocer las relaciones de equivalencia en las monedas utilizando monedas un peso.
  8. 8. • Problemáticas presentadas: • • La ausencia de alumnos en las clases virtuales. Evidencias de trabajos. Cabe mencionar que, no todo el grupo se encontró con estas problemáticas. • Soluciones: • Motivaciones por medio de Diplomas a través de WhatsApp al cumplir con evidencias. • Una de las mejores estrategias ante las clases virtuales fueron las actividades interactivas en línea.
  9. 9. • EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS: Plasmaron las diferentes emociones que han experimentado. Aprendieron a germinar una planta y la importancia de ello. Identifican los elementos que causan la contaminación y los resultados de la contaminación Identifica colecciones con base en la cantidad de elementos. Mayor qué, menor qué.
  10. 10. Identifican las elementos con los que se elabora un altar. Siguen el orden de acuerdo a patrones. Identifican qué es una rima. Clase virtual. Identican las diferentes partes del cuerpo y nuestra cara. Identifican los servicios y oficios de su comunidad.
  11. 11. Identifican el valor de las monedas. Identifican el valor de las monedas.
  12. 12. CONCLUSIÓN: • Sentí un poco difícil el tener que tomar como base los aprendizajes esperados de la programación televisiva lo cual en algunas ocasiones sentí que era muy alto el nivel de contenido para los pequeños, pues lo tuve que adaptar con actividades las cuales pudieran facilitarse al niño, así como también la manipulación de materiales muy sencillos, los cuales consideraba que pudieran tener. • Esta jornada me ha dejado una gran reflexión, uno como educador debemos de buscar los medios para poder seguir compartiendo grandes saberes con los pequeños, ya que el tiempo pasa y no debemos de desaprovechar lo más mínimo en la educación de cada uno de nosotros, así como también a ser muy empática hacia con las personas en este caso con los padres de familia ya que no todos cuentan con las mismas posibilidades, también aprendí a ser más paciente. • En lo general puedo decir que tengo una gran satisfacción ante mis logros, ya que uno de ellos fue cuando nos reuníamos y los cuestionaba acerca de diferentes actividades las cuales les hacía llegar a los padres de familia para la elaboración, podía darme cuenta que, sí realizaban y aunado a ello veía las clases “aprendo en casa”.
  13. 13. CONCLUSIÓN: • Finalmente puedo decir que los pequeños a pesar de la situación por la que estamos pasando han logrado aprender ciertos conocimientos los cuales se fueron realizando con diversas actividades y pude constatar gracias a los diversos videos, fotografías y sesiones por zoom que tuvimos. • Agradezco también el apoyo que tuve por parte de mis maestros que siempre estuvieron al pendiente de mí, así como el de mi educadora por brindarme apoyo en todo momento y proporcionarme diferentes estrategias para poder llevar a cabo mis actividades. La comunicación fue la base ante todo momento. No debo dejar de lado el apoyo de la directora del jardín hacia con nosotras las practicantes, de tomarnos en cuenta en cada consejo técnico y opinar en las diversas situaciones que se presentaron. • En general, me siento muy contenta y agradecida por esta oportunidad que me han brindado.

