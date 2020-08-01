Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr Ardra Thorat MS Shalyatantra
Rx  Injection TT 0.5cc deep IM for prophylaxis against tetanus.  Treatment of wound in the form of cleaning, dressing or...
Wound Suturing :- Primary suturing – Suturing the wound within a few hours following as injury, is called primary suturing...
Wound excision and primary suturing of skin :- This is indicated when – 1) When edges are jagged. 2) Wound is contaminated...
Wound excision and delayed primary suturing :-  This indicated in lacerated wound with major crush injuries.  Primary su...
Secondary suturing After operations, suturing may not done ; because of sever infection with persistent discharge of pus. ...
Complications of wound healing :-  Infection –Most important complication which is responsible for delay in wound healing...
Factors affecting wound healing :- General factors :- a) Age – In children, wound heal faster, healing is delayed. b) Debi...
Local factors – a) Poor blood supply –Wound over knee or on shin of tibia heal slowly but on face heal fast. b) Local infe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Treatment & Complications of wound

28 views

Published on

Treatment & Complications of wound

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Treatment & Complications of wound

  1. 1. Dr Ardra Thorat MS Shalyatantra
  2. 2. Rx  Injection TT 0.5cc deep IM for prophylaxis against tetanus.  Treatment of wound in the form of cleaning, dressing or suturing.  Monitoring of temperature, pulse and respiration, BP.  Systemic antibiotics depending upon contamination of wound. 8/1/2020 Dr Ardra Thorat
  3. 3. Wound Suturing :- Primary suturing – Suturing the wound within a few hours following as injury, is called primary suturing. Precaution to be taken do primary suturing- 1) Foreign body, if present in deeper aspects of wound, should be removed. 2) Associated injury to blood vessels, nerves or tendons should be recognized and repaired. 3) Wound on abdomen may have associated visceral injuries. 4) Prevention of tetanus by using tetanus toxoid 0.5 ml intramuscularly. 8/1/2020 Dr Ardra Thorat
  4. 4. Wound excision and primary suturing of skin :- This is indicated when – 1) When edges are jagged. 2) Wound is contaminated with organism or foreign body. 3) Tissue are crushed and devitalized. Precaution to be taken are – 1) It should be done with 6 hours. 2) Tetanus and gas gangrene prophylaxis. 8/1/2020 Dr Ardra Thorat
  5. 5. Wound excision and delayed primary suturing :-  This indicated in lacerated wound with major crush injuries.  Primary suturing within 6 hours is not done in these wound. Because of a) Gross oedema of part. b) increased tissue tension. c) Haematoma. d) Contamination with bacteria. 8/1/2020 Dr Ardra Thorat
  6. 6. Secondary suturing After operations, suturing may not done ; because of sever infection with persistent discharge of pus. In such cases 7- 14 days later, after controlling infection, the skin is freed from edge of wound and granulation tissue and skin are approximated. This type of suturing called secondary suturing. 8/1/2020 Dr Ardra Thorat
  7. 7. Complications of wound healing :-  Infection –Most important complication which is responsible for delay in wound healing. Majority of bacteria are endogenous.  Ugly scar –It is result of infection.  keloid and hypertropic scar  Pigmentation of skin  Majolins ulcer 8/1/2020 Dr Ardra Thorat
  8. 8. Factors affecting wound healing :- General factors :- a) Age – In children, wound heal faster, healing is delayed. b) Debilitation – Wound healing is delayed because of vit c deficiency, Vit c is neccessory for synthesis and maintenance of collagen. c) In diabetic patients – Wound healing is delayed because of several factors such as microangiopathy, atherosclerosis, decreased phagocyti activity d) Jaundiced and uraemic patients have poor wound healing because fibroblastic repair is dealay. 8/1/2020 Dr Ardra Thorat
  9. 9. Local factors – a) Poor blood supply –Wound over knee or on shin of tibia heal slowly but on face heal fast. b) Local infection – c) Position of skin wound – d) Movements –Movements delays wound healing. So rest is very essential for wound healing. e) Exposure to ionizing radiation-Previous X- radiation may affected vascularity of part. It also causes delay in formation of granulation tissue. f) Foreign bodies - 8/1/2020 Dr Ardra Thorat

×