Ardi adrian 6018210015 a_business plan_seta wicaksana^j m. psi (1)

  1. 1. 1 CIPTA GUNA CONSULTING 2021 Company/Business Name: CIPTA GUNA CONSULTING Business Owner: Ardi Adrian
  2. 2. 2 I. Table of Contents II. Executive Summary…………………………………………………………. a. One Page Maximum (Written last) b. Mission Statement…………………………………………………….. III. Company Description………………………………………………………. a. 1 Year Goal………………………………………………………… b. Legal Form of Ownership …………………………………………… c. Goals and Objectives …………………………………………….. IV. Organizational Chart and Management Team……………………………… a. ManagementTeam (if applicable) ………………………………… V. Operating Procedures………………………………………………………… a. Location …………………………………………………………………. b. Equipment……………………………………………………………….. c. Personnel………………………………………………………………… d. Inventory and Suppliers…………………………………………………. VI. Marketing Plan ………………………………………………………………. a. Customer Profile/TargetMarket……………………………………….. b. Competitive Analysis………………………………………………….. c. Competitive Advantage ……………………………………………….. d. Product/Service………………………………………………………… e. Price ……………………………………………. f. Placement/Distribution VII. Promotional Plan a. A Website (Basic but functional) ………………………………………… b. Promotion / Advertising ………………………………………………… c. Sales Forecast………………………………………………………….. VIII. Financial Data………………………………………………………………….. a. Financial Write-Up ……………………………………………………….. b. Start Up Budget……………………………………………. c. Pro-Forma Income Statement……………………………… d. Break-Even Analysis ……………………………………… IX. Attachments ..…………………………………………………………
  3. 3. 3 I. Executive Summary Bisnis ini merupakan tipe bisnis yang bergerak dalam bidang jasa. Status dari bisnis ini adalah Start-up, atau dalam kata lain bisnis dibangun dari awal. Produk yang ditawarkan dalam bisnis berupa jasa konsultasi. Bisnis ini dapat dikatakan spesial dan unik karena bisnis ini menggunakan keilmuan psikologi khususnya psikologi lingkungan yang dimana keilmuan ini mempelari keterkaitan antara manusia dengan lingkungan, sehingga pada aplikasinya terhadap tata ruang dan bangunan dipercaya dapat membuat sebuah ruangan dan bangunan menjadi nyaman untuk dihuni dan nyaman untuk melakukan aktifitas didalamnya, selain itu membuat bangunan tersebut memiliki dampak yang positif terhadap lingkungan disekitarnya. Visi Menjadi sebuah bisnis konsultasi yang inovatif, kreatif dan professional dalam memberikan pelayanan kepada klien mengenai sebuah ketepatan pemetaan tata ruang dan bangunan untuk memperoleh dampak yang positif bagi klien dan lingkungan sekitar Misi - Menciptakan suasana sebuah bangunan yang dapat memberikan rasa nyaman dan aman - Memberikan posisi tata letak sebuah bangunan yang dapat mendamaikan perasaan - Membangun tingkat produktifitas karyawan berdasarkan pemanfaatan sebuah ruang dalam bangunan Keys to Success Kunci sukses dalam bisnis ini ada 3 komponen diantaranya: - Jasa dan produk dalam bidang ini masih terbilang langka - Lokasi perusahaan kami berada di wilayah pusat bisnis dan akses transportasi yang mudah dijangkau - Tim ahli diseleksi dengan baik, benar dan expert dalam bidangnya
  4. 4. 4 II. Company Description Company Description a. About the Company Cipta Guna Consulting adalah Bisnis dalam bidang jasa Psikologi yang ditawarkan dalam bisnis berupa jasa konsultasi yang berhubungan dengan tata letak ruang dan bangunan. b. Company History Bisnis ini berasal dari sebuah kolaborasi antara ilmu psikologi yang mempelajari manusia dengan ilmu arsitektur mengenai tata ruang. Bisnis ini hadir karena banyaknya permasalahan dalam tempat kerja mengenai ergonomi atau fasilitas ruangan yang dapat memperburuk kinerja karyawan.. c. About the Owner/s Pemilik bisnis jasa ini bernama Ardi Adrian yang berusia 20 tahun. Ardi membangun bisnis ini karena mendengar keluhan mengenai fasilitas yang kurang baik dari ayahnya, sehingga, ayahnya seringkali mengalami penurunan motivasi saat bekerja dan ayahnya merasa suasana kantor kurang menyejukkan meskipun terdapat ac di dalam ruangan d. Product Produk yang ditawarkan berupa jasa konsultasi mengenai penempatan tata ruang, permasalahan yang berkaitan dengan ergonomi kantor dan menyediakan jasa sketsa berbentuk blueprint mengenai tata letak ruangan e. Legal form of ownership
  5. 5. 5 Bentuk kepemilikan dari perusahaan ini termasuk kedalam Perseroan Terbatas karena investor dapat masuk kedalam bisnis ini dalam bentuk saham 1 year goals: One Annual Goals Perusahaan yang didirikan akan memperoleh profit atau pendapatan sebesar (Rp. 149.000.000,00,-) dalam ( 16 Januari 2021 – 16 Desember 2021) satu tahun, perusahaan akan menjual (30 unit) produk Milestone January Februari Maret April Mei Juni Rp.4.000.000,- Rp.4.000.000,- Rp.9.000.000,- Rp.12.000.000,- Rp.7.000.000,- Rp.12.000.000,- Juli Agustus September Oktober November Desember Rp.34.000.000,- Rp.27.000.000,- Rp.14.000.000,- Rp.12.000.000,- Rp.8.000.000,- Rp.6.000.000,-
  6. 6. 6 III. Organizational Chart and Management Bisnis ini termasuk dalam bisnis start-up, sehingga karyawan yang berada dalam bisnis ini direkrut berdasarkan lingkungan tempat kampus yang owner kenal. Bisnis ini dikelola oleh owner sebagai profesi konselor tata ruang, rekan pertama owner yang masih kuliah dalam jurusan Akuntansi dan rekan kedua owner yang masih kuliah dalam jurusan teknik arsitektur. Bisnis ini membutuhkan karyawan dengan kemampuan dalam mengelola administrasi dan memahami dalam sistem laporan pembukuan. Kemudian, bisnis ini membutuhkan seorang konselor untuk memberikan sebuah saran strategis dalam menciptakan suasana kerja yang nyaman bagi karyawan kantor. Selanjutnya, bisnis ini membutuhkan seorang arsitektur untuk membuat sebuah desain ruangan dari hasil konsultasi yang telah dilakukan.
  7. 7. 7 IV. Operating Procedures Location Bisnis kami berlokasi di daerah pemukiman padat penduduk dan diwilayah pusat bisnis sehingga dapat diasumsikan bahwa bisnis kami memiliki peluang yang besar karena bisnis kami yang mempelajari tata ruang dan bangunan terhadap dampak psikologis manusia masih terbilang langka. Equipment Total investasi yang digunakan senilai Rp. 695.550.000,00 investasi ini akan digunakan untuk; Tanah : Rp. 200.000.000,00 Bangunan :Rp. 120.000.000,00 MacBook Pro : Rp. 40.000.000,00 (2 unit) Plotter : Rp. 24.000.000,00 (2 unit) Proyektor : Rp. 24.000.000,00 (3 unit) Layar proyektor :Rp. 15.000.000,00 (3 unit) Pointer : Rp. 6.000.000,00 (3 unit) Sofa & Meja Kursi & Meja Registrasi AC Telefon/Fax Software AutoCAD Scanner Blueprint Mobil Operasional Personnel Inventory
  8. 8. 8 - Lemari File - Kursi sofa roda (3 pcs) - Printer - Software AutoCAD - MacBook Pro (2 Unit) - Mobil Suppliers Supplier yang dibutuhkan dalam bisnis ini merupakan supplier yang beroperasi dalam bidang percetakan serta bidang perpustakaan. Syarat supplier yang dibutuhkan yaitu menjual kertas foto blueprint seharga Rp. 48.000 per RIM dan memiliki koleksi buku arsitektur dan psikologi yang lengkap dengan harga dibawah Rp. 200.000 sebagai referensi bisnis
  9. 9. 9 V. Marketing Plan The Market Konsultasi kami akan menembus pasar konsumen dengan menggunakan internet, kemudian kami iklankan di lokasi yang mudah terlihat dan dapat diakses. Kami akan menyediakan juga layanan untuk konsultasi secara online, namun hanya sebagai dasar pengetahuan mereka. Sebagai tindakan lanjutan, bisnis ini akan langsung menarik mereka ke dalam layanan yang bersifat langsung ke dalam penerapan konsultasi. Konsep bisnis ini adalah bahwa pelanggan mendapatkan pesanan dengan cepat dan akurat, menerima produk berkualitas tinggi dengan harga yang kompetitif setelah menginvestasikan sedikit waktu dalam proses. Bisnis ini sebenarnya tidak dapat dikatakan unik sepenuhnya, karena bisnis serupa seperti ini sudah ada di negara-negara maju seperti Inggris dan Amerika. Akan tetapi, di Indonesia sangat jarang ada bisnis yang bergerak dalam jasa ini sehingga jika membangun bisnis menggunakan keilmuan psikologi lingkungan dalam hubungannya dengan tata ruang dan bangunan seperti ini membuatnya menjadi sebuah bisnis yang unik di Indonesia The Competition Beberapa kompetitor mengiklankan jasanya melalui website masing-masing jasanya. Beberapa pelanggan yang menjadi perhatian khusus kompetitor kami tidak jauh berbeda yaitu perusahaan kantoran atau real estate . Harga yang ditawarkan dari competitor kami berkisar minimal Rp.100.000.000,00 – Rp. 1.000.000.000 dengan kesesuaian tingkat kesulitan detailing dalam pembangunan. Harga yang ditawarkan cukup sesuai dengan kualitas yang berikan dari pihak kompetitor dengan hasil dari jasa yang diberikan. Dari segi efesiensi, jasa yang ditawarkan kompetitor terbilang cukup baik karena nilai jual dalam bangunan yang dibangun oleh arsitektur dapat meningkatkan nilai jual tersendiri bagi pemilik rumah di masa depan, namun tidak menutup kemungkinan bahwa nilai jual tersebut dapat meningkat dimasa depan. Beberapa kompetitor yang kami temukan menggunakan logo dengan nama jasa yang ditawarkan tanpa menggunakan unsur animasi didalamnya
  10. 10. 10 THE CUSTOMER Demographic Target demografis yang dituju adalah para pengelola usaha yang ingin mendirikan sebuah bisnis kecil maupun bisnis besar yang membutuhkan tata letak demi kenyamanan para calon pelanggan atau karyawan yang bekerja didalam bangunan tersebut. Akan tetapi, kami juga menawarkan jasa yang bersifat pribadi, namun hanya berfokus dalam tata letak ruangan. Market size Target pasar yang ingin dituju berada pada daerah padat industri seperti daerah Jakarta Pusat atau daerah Tanggerang dengan tingkat penduduk yang padat dan industri yang banyak. Psychographics Perilaku konsumen yang terjadi dalam wilayah penduduk biasanya cenderung tinggi karena kota metropolitan merupakan kota yang bergengsi bagi para calon pelanggan dengan status sosial menengah dan status sosial menengah keatas. THE PRODUCT 1) Product Product Description Produk yang dijual dalam bisnis ini berupa jasa konsultasi terkait tata ruang dan tata letak bangunan. Apabila dari pihak pelanggan menginginkan proses terima-jadi, bisnis kami juga bersedia menerima proyek bisnis yang diinginkan oleh pelanggan Product Benefits Biro jasa ini dilatar belakangi oleh keilmuan psikologi yang dimana cabang ilmu tersebut mempelajari manusia, sehingga kami lebih memahami tempat seperti apa yang dibutuhkan manusia, dan membuat nyaman untuk tinggal maupun beraktifitas didalamnya seperti: - Tata ruang yang membuat individu didalamnya menjadi lebih produktif - Tata letak ergonomis saat sedang dalam keadaan produktif ataupun non produktif - Desain ruangan yang simpel, namun terasa menyejukkan
  11. 11. 11 Price Bisnis kami terbilang cukup ekonomis dibandingkan bisnis jasa serupa lainnya. Bisnis ini memberikan harga yang ekonomis karena hanya berfokus pada sistem psikologis yang dirasakan oleh individu, bukan berdasarkan tingkat kemewahan atau nilai jual sebuah rumah Place PROMOTIONAL PLAN BUDGET: Jumlah kas yang dikeluarkan untuk modal promosi sebesar Rp. 20.000.000,00 selama 10 bulan melalui media online seperti iklan video youtube, Instagram, dll. Jumlah pengeluaran kas dihitung berdasarkan ukuran pasar dalam mengiklankan jasa dan penghitungan pengeluaran sebanyak Rp.500.000,00 setiap minggunya agar para penonton dapat mengetahui keberadaan bisnis yang sedang beroperasi. PROMOTION:
  12. 12. 12 VI. Financial Data a. Start-Up Budget: b. You will have many startup expenses before you even begin operating your business. It’s important to estimate these expenses accurately and then to plan where you will get sufficient capital. Even with the best of research, however, opening a new business has a way of costing more than it is anticipated. (Insert your Start-Up Budget here) c. 12-Month Income Statement d. Break-Even Analysis
  13. 13. 13 VII. Appendices/Attachments Include details and studies used in your business plan; for example: A. Brochures and advertising materials B. Industry studies C. Blueprints and plans D. Maps and photos of location E. Detailed lists of equipment owned or to be purchased May use this worksheet for your promotional plan Promotional Mix Worksheet: Company Name: Cipta Guna Consulting Results Target Market: Communication Objectives: Design Message Content: Promotional Methods:
  14. 14. 14 Budget: Total promotional budget: Rp. 20.000.000,00 Promotional Mix: % Rp. Advertising Sales Measuring Results: Promotional Channels below: Online Advertising: Google Ad Sense: Rp. 8.000.000,00 Social Media: Rp. 12.000.000,00

