Jun. 23, 2021

Catalogo Kits Quirurgicos

Kits Quirúrgicos y Descartables para instituciones Medicas y Especialistas

Catalogo Kits Quirurgicos

  1. 1. Envios Pto.Madryn Trelew Rawson Gaiman Dolavon ARDEC S.A Lista de Productos Kits Quirúrgicos Descartables ortopedia@ardecsa.com +54 2804 99 88 65 Para cualquier consulta y cotizaciones Luis Costa N° 139 Rawson - Chubut
  2. 2. Lista de Productos Kits Quirúrgicos KIT QUIRURGICOS ESTERILES - ENVASADOS EN POUCH KIT CIRUGIA MENOR, FORMADO POR: -3 CAMISOLINES MEDICOS FABRICADOS EN TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON Y DOBLADO QUIRURGICO -3 TOALLAS -2 CAMPOS 100X100 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -1 CAMPO PODALICO 200X150 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 -1 CAMPO CEFALICO 200X150 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 -1 CAMPO CUBRE MESA IMPERMEABLE 150X100 + REFUERZO. KIT ALTO RIESGO, FORMADO POR: -3 CAMISOLINES ALTO RIESO FABRICADOS EN TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), 8 TIRAS DE AJUSTE, MANGAS DOBLES, REFUERZO EN PECHERA EN TELA IMPERMEABLE (75 X 50 CM), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODÓN Y DOBLADO QUIRÚRGICO. -1 CAMPO PODALICO 200X150 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -1 CAMPO CEFALICO 200X150 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -4 CAMPOS 100X100 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -1 CAMPO CUBRE MESA IMPERMEABLE 150X100 + REFUERZO. KIT DE CIRUGÍA UNIVERSAL, FORMADO POR: -4 CAMISOLINES QUIRURGICOS FABRICADOS EN TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), 8 TIRAS DE AJUSTE, PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON Y DOBLADO QUIRURGICO. -4 TOALLAS -2 CAMPOS 100X100 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR -2 CAMPOS 100 X 100 CM ADHESIVADOS, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR -1 CAMPO PODALICO 200X150 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -1 CAMPO CEFALICO 200X150 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -1 CAMPO CUBRE MESA IMPERMEABLE 150X200 + REFUERZO ortopedia@ardecsa.com +54 2804 99 88 65
  3. 3. Lista de Productos Kits Quirúrgicos KIT QUIRURGICOS ESTERILES - ENVASADOS EN POUCH KIT PARA ORTOPEDIA/ TRAUMATOLOGIA, FORMADO POR: -3 CAMISOLINES ALTO RIESO FABRICADOS EN TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR, TALLE XXL (139 CM LARGO Y 164 CM CONTORNO), 8 TIRAS DE AJUSTE, MANGAS DOBLES, REFUERZO EN PECHERA EN TELA IMPERMEABLE (75 X 50 CM), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODÓN Y DOBLADO QUIRÚRGICO. -1 CAMISOLIN ALTO RIESO FABRICADO EN TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), 8 TIRAS DE AJUSTE, MANGAS DOBLES, REFUERZO EN PECHERA EN TELA IMPERMEABLE (75 X 50 CM), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODÓN Y DOBLADO QUIRÚRGICO. 4 TOALLAS. -1 CAMPO 200X150 EN U CON ADHESIVO Y ABSORBENTE. -1 CAMPO 200X150 EN U IMPERMEABLE CON ADHESIVO. -1 CAMPO CEFALICO 200X150 ADHESIVADO Y ABSORBENTE. -1 BOTA STOKINETE CON ABSORBENTE Y ADHESIVO. -2 CAMPOS 200X200 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -2 CAMPOS 100X100 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -1 CAMPO IMPERMEABLE 200X200 CM PARA MESA AUXILIAR. -1 PASA CABLES. 1 CAMPO CUBREMESA IMPERMEABLE 200X200 CON ABSORBENTE COVID - SET 1, FORMADO POR: -1 CAMISOLIN SMS, CON PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON. -1 PAR DE BOTAS. -1 COFIA PLISADA ortopedia@ardecsa.com +54 2804 99 88 65
  4. 4. Lista de Productos Kits Quirúrgicos KIT QUIRURGICOS ESTERILES - ENVASADOS EN POUCH KIT PARA CESAREA, FORMADO POR: -4 CAMISOLINES ALTO RIESO FABRICADOS EN TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), 8 TIRAS DE AJUSTE, MANGAS DOBLES, REFUERZO EN PECHERA EN TELA IMPERMEABLE (75 X 50 CM), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODÓN Y DOBLADO QUIRÚRGICO. -4 TOALLAS. -1 CAMPO ÚNICO CESAREA 200X300 CON ABSORBENTE Y ADHESIVO. -2 CAMPOS 100 X 100 CM ADHESIVADOS, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -1CUBRE MESA IMPERMEABLE REFORZADO DE 150 X 200 CM. KIT PARA PARTO, FORMADO POR: -2 CAMISOLINES QUIRURGICOS FABRICADOS EN TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), 8 TIRAS DE AJUSTE,, PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON Y DOBLADO QUIRURGICO. -2 TOALLAS. -1 CAMPO DE PARTO CON BOLSA COLECTORA Y ABSORBENTE. -2 PIERNERAS (1 PAR). -1 CAMPO 200X150 CM PODALICO, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -2 CAMPOS 100X100 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -1 CAMPO CUBREMESA IMPERMEABLE 200X150 CON ABSORBENTE KIT PARA OFTALMOLOGIA, FORMADO POR: -2 CAMISOLINES MEDICOS FABRICADOS EN TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 40 GR, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON Y DOBLADO QUIRURGICO. -2 TOALLAS. 1 CAMPO OFTALMOLOGICO SIMPLE: MEDIDA 67 X 67 CM. FENESTRA OCULAR CUBIERTA CON ADHESIVO (3M) BOLSA COLECTORA LATERAL 25 X 30 CM CON CUERPO RÍGIDO -1 CAMPO PODALICO 200X150 CM. TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 40 GR. -1 CAMPO CUBREMESA IMPERMEABLE 150X100 + REFUERZO. ortopedia@ardecsa.com +54 2804 99 88 65
  5. 5. Lista de Productos Kits Quirúrgicos KIT QUIRURGICOS ESTERILES - ENVASADOS EN POUCH KIT ODONTOLOGICO BASICO, FORMADO POR: -2 CAMISOLINES BASICOS , CON PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON. -2 TOALLAS. -1 CAMPO CAPUCHA, 120 CM. DE LARGO -2 CAMPOS 60 X 60 CM. -2 CUBRE MANGUERAS, 100 CM DE LARGO. -1 CAMPO CUBRE MESA IMPERMEABLE 100 X 100 CM. KIT ODONTOLOGICO PREMIUM, FORMADO POR: -2 CAMISOLINES MEDICOS FABRICADOS EN TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON Y DOBLADO QUIRURGICO. -2 TOALLAS. -1 CAMPO CAPUCHA, 120 CM. DE LARGO, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA -2 CAMPOS 60 X 60 CM, TELA SMS ANTI BACTERIANA 35/40 GR. -2 CUBRE MANGUERAS, 100 CM DE LARGO. -1 CAMPO CUBRE MESA IMPERMEABLE 100 X 100 CM. ortopedia@ardecsa.com +54 2804 99 88 65
  6. 6. Lista de Productos DESCARTABLES CAMISOLINES - SIN MANGAS SPUNBOND 23 GR VERDE. MEDIDAS: 1 MTS. LARGO Y 1.40 MTS CONTORNO . - SIN MANGAS SPUNBOND 27/30 GR. MEDIDAS: 1 MTS. LARGO Y 1.40 MTS CONTORNO. - PACIENTE SPUNBOND 20 GR BLANCO. 100 CM DE LARGO Y 140 CM DE CONTORNO. MANGAS LARGAS Y PUÑOS ELASTIZADOS. 4 TIRAS DE AJUSTE - PACIENTE MELANGE 23 GR VERDE. 100 CM DE LARGO Y 140 CM DE CONTORNO. MANGAS LARGAS Y PUÑOS ELASTIZADOS. 4 TIRAS DE AJUSTE. - PACIENTE SPUNBOND 25/30 GR AZUL MEDICO. 100 CM DE LARGO Y 140 CM DE CONTORNO. MANGAS LARGAS Y PUÑOS ELASTIZADOS. 4 TIRAS DE AJUSTE. - SMS 25/30 GR. 120 CM DE LARGO Y 140 CM DE CONTORNO. MANGAS LARGAS Y PUÑOS DE ALGODÓN. 4 TIRAS DE AJUSTE - MEDICO SMS 35/40 GR FABRICADO CON TELA ANTI BACTERIANA, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON Y DOBLADO QUIRURGICO. - MEDICO SMS 45 GR FABRICADO CON TELA ANTI BACTERIANA, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON Y DOBLADO QUIRURGICO. - QUIRURGICO SMS 35/40 GR FABRICADO CON TELA ANTI BACTERIANA, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), 8 TIRAS DE AJUSTE, PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON Y DOBLADO QUIRURGICO -- ALTO RIESGO SMS 35/40 GR FABRICADO CON TELA ANTI BACTERIANA, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), 8 TIRAS DE AJUSTE, MANGAS DOBLES, REFUERZO EN PECHERA EN TELA IMPERMEABLE (75 X 50 CM), PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODÓN Y DOBLADO QUIRÚRGICO - IMPERMEABLE FABRICADO EN TELA IMPERMEABLE, TALLE L (120 CM LARGO Y 150 CM CONTORNO), 6 TIRAS DE AJUSTE, PUÑOS DOBLES DE ALGODON Y DOBLADO QUIRURGICO CAMISOLINES ESTERILES. ENVASADOS EN POUCH. - CAMISOLIN SMS 25/30 GR CON TOALLA ESTERIL - CAMISOLIN MEDICO 35/40 GR CON TOALLA ESTERIL - CAMISOLIN ALTO RIESGO CON TOALLA ESTERIL
  7. 7. Lista de Productos DESCARTABLES BARBIJOS - SOFT QUIRURGICO TRIPLE CAPA, CON AJUSTE NASAL Y CON BANDAS ELASTIZADAS DE SUJECION. - SOFT DE ALTO FILTRADO , CON AJUSTE NASAL Y CON BANDAS ELASTIZADAS DE SUJECION - QUIRURGICO TRIPLE CAPA, CON AJUSTE NASAL Y CON SUJECION CON ELASTICO. - DE ALTO FILTRADO, CON AJUSTE NASAL Y CON SUJECION CON ELASTICO. - GUANTES - De LATEX DESCARTABLES - MEDIGLOVE - De NITRILO LAVANDA. SIN POLVO - MEDIGLOVE - De NITRILO AZUL. SIN POLVO. MEDIGLOVE - De NITRILO NEGRO. REFORZADO . MEDIGLOVE VARIOS - COFIA PLISADA BLANCA - COFIA PLATO. TELA SPUNBOND 25/30 GR - GORRO QUIRURGICO. TELA SPUNBOND 25/3030 GR - PAR DE CUBRE CALZADOS. CON AJUSTE ELASTIZADO. MEDIDAS: 18 CM. DE ALTO Y 40 CM. DE LARGO. - PAR DE BOTAS. TELA SPUNBOND 25/30 GR. COLOR AZUL O BLANCO (SEGÚN DISPONIBILIDAD). MEDIDAS: 24 CM. DE ALTO Y 42.5 CM. DE LARGO. 2 TIRAS DE AJUSTE ortopedia@ardecsa.com +54 2804 99 88 65

