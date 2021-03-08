modulyss - Dsgn collection lookbook

Successfully reported this slideshow.
fresh colour palette bright colours In a bold mood? Let the sunshine in with this spirited and unexpected selection of col...
DSGN Absolute 313 DSGN Absolute 313, 826 DSGN Cloud 826 DSGN Tweed 340 juicy orange 5 DSGN collection 4 DSGN collection
earthy tones Inspired by nature’s calming effect, sandy neutrals and contrasting greys bring depth and a touch of sophisti...
DSGN Cloud 990 DSGN Tweed 039 DSGN Tweed 995 DSGN Tweed 995 night fall 9 DSGN collection 8 DSGN collection
DSGN Cloud 914 DSGN Cloud 914, 965 DSGN Cloud 912 DSGN Absolute 932 DSGN Tweed 965 glacier grey 11 DSGN collection 10 DSGN...
Like a blank canvas, DSGN Absolute offers a solid base that will give your space a unique look through its mix of colour n...
DSGN Absolute 912 15 DSGN Absolute 14 DSGN Absolute
DSGN Absolute 039, 990 DSGN Absolute 932 17 DSGN Absolute 16 DSGN Absolute
Velvet& 19 mix& match DSGN Absolute 204 DSGN Absolute 204, First Forward 210 First Forward 140 First Forward 210 DSGN Twee...
The iconic tweed fabric serves as an inspiration for our DSGN Tweed collection. Brought to a contemporary setting, this de...
DSGN Tweed 061, 141 23 DSGN Tweed 22 DSGN Tweed
DSGN Tweed 340, First Forward 329 DSGN Tweed 965, DSGN Cloud 914 Velvet& 25 25 DSGN Tweed 24 DSGN Tweed
DSGN Tweed 932, 965, DSGN Cloud 932, 965 Get creative with our modulyss designer at designer.modulyss.com DSGN Tweed 965 D...
DSGN Cloud’s pattern is inspired by cloud formations, the muse of many artists. Guided by our deep connection to nature, w...
DSGN Cloud 822 31 DSGN Cloud 30 DSGN Cloud
DSGN Cloud 914 DSGN Cloud 695 33 DSGN Cloud 32 DSGN Cloud
mix& match DSGN Cloud 569 DSGN Cloud 569 First Forward 573 DSGN Absoliute 932 First Forward 957 First Forward 573 Get crea...
  DSGN DSGN collection lookbook The DSGN collection takes its inspiration from different corners of the art world and combines it into a timeless and sophisticated series. The three loop pile designs – DSGN Cloud, DSGN Tweed and DSGN Absolute – coordinate perfectly thanks to their shared use of colour and in-house yarn, which also makes them a perfect companion to our First collection. Mixed & matched or used on their own, these versatile patterns are guaranteed to spark your imagination and bring about creative floor designs.
  4. 4. fresh colour palette bright colours In a bold mood? Let the sunshine in with this spirited and unexpected selection of colours for a tropical ambience. DSGN Cloud 695 DSGN Cloud 695 DSGN Tweed 204 DSGN Absolute 569 tropical palm 3 DSGN collection 2 DSGN collection
  5. 5. DSGN Absolute 313 DSGN Absolute 313, 826 DSGN Cloud 826 DSGN Tweed 340 juicy orange 5 DSGN collection 4 DSGN collection
  6. 6. earthy tones Inspired by nature’s calming effect, sandy neutrals and contrasting greys bring depth and a touch of sophistication to your space. DSGN Cloud 061 DSGN Tweed 141 DSGN Tweed 061, 141 DSGN Absolute 822 feather brown 7 DSGN collection 6 DSGN collection
  7. 7. DSGN Cloud 990 DSGN Tweed 039 DSGN Tweed 995 DSGN Tweed 995 night fall 9 DSGN collection 8 DSGN collection
  8. 8. DSGN Cloud 914 DSGN Cloud 914, 965 DSGN Cloud 912 DSGN Absolute 932 DSGN Tweed 965 glacier grey 11 DSGN collection 10 DSGN collection
  9. 9. Like a blank canvas, DSGN Absolute offers a solid base that will give your space a unique look through its mix of colour nuances. The combination of two subtly contrasting tones creates a washed-effect that balances out the pattern. With a revamped colour palette, DSGN Absolute can be mixed and matched effortlessly with DSGN Cloud, DSGN Tweed and our First collection for creative tone-on-tone effects. 33 PRICE RANGE DSGN Absolute 13 DSGN Absolute 12 DSGN Absolute
  10. 10. DSGN Absolute 912 15 DSGN Absolute 14 DSGN Absolute
  11. 11. DSGN Absolute 039, 990 DSGN Absolute 932 17 DSGN Absolute 16 DSGN Absolute
  12. 12. Velvet& 19 mix& match DSGN Absolute 204 DSGN Absolute 204, First Forward 210 First Forward 140 First Forward 210 DSGN Tweed 822 Get creative with our modulyss designer at designer.modulyss.com 19 DSGN Absolute 18 DSGN Absolute
  13. 13. The iconic tweed fabric serves as an inspiration for our DSGN Tweed collection. Brought to a contemporary setting, this dense textured pattern creates an artisanal feel that is both timeless and chic. Next to muted and earthy colour tones, we’ve added some bright colours that coordinate perfectly with DSGN Cloud, DSGN Absolute and our First collection. 37 PRICE RANGE DSGN Tweed 21 DSGN Tweed 20 DSGN Tweed
  14. 14. DSGN Tweed 061, 141 23 DSGN Tweed 22 DSGN Tweed
  15. 15. DSGN Tweed 340, First Forward 329 DSGN Tweed 965, DSGN Cloud 914 Velvet& 25 25 DSGN Tweed 24 DSGN Tweed
  16. 16. DSGN Tweed 932, 965, DSGN Cloud 932, 965 Get creative with our modulyss designer at designer.modulyss.com DSGN Tweed 965 DSGN Cloud 932 DSGN Cloud 965 DSGN Tweed 932 mix& match 27 DSGN Tweed 26 DSGN Tweed
  17. 17. DSGN Cloud’s pattern is inspired by cloud formations, the muse of many artists. Guided by our deep connection to nature, we created a tranquil and organic carpet tile design with a soft transitioning between lighter and darker tones. 16 colour variations set a dreamy and transient mood, incorporating both neutral and bright hues that will lend the perfect ambience to your space. 36 PRICE RANGE DSGN Cloud 29 DSGN Cloud
  18. 18. DSGN Cloud 822 31 DSGN Cloud 30 DSGN Cloud
  19. 19. DSGN Cloud 914 DSGN Cloud 695 33 DSGN Cloud 32 DSGN Cloud
  20. 20. mix& match DSGN Cloud 569 DSGN Cloud 569 First Forward 573 DSGN Absoliute 932 First Forward 957 First Forward 573 Get creative with our modulyss designer at designer.modulyss.com 35 DSGN Cloud 34 DSGN Cloud
  explore, inspire, share. Got an inspiring project using the DSGN collection? Send us your project and who knows you'll get featured in the next edition of this lookbook!
