A SEMINAR ON VTEC ENGINE Archit Ayodhya TH15F01
Contents • Introduction • Working • i-VTECH • Future Developments • Advantages • Limitations • Conclusion • References
Introduction • VTEC(Variable valve timing & lift electronic control) is a valve train system developed by honda. • Improve...
Working • VTEC is an electronic and mechanical system in some Honda engines that allows the engine to effectively have mul...
• At the high RPM by contrast a solenoid injects more oil into the rocker arm which forces two pins in the larger central ...
Honda V-Tech Engine
What is I-VTech • The i stands for intelligent: i-VTEC is intelligent-VTEC. • Honda introduced many new innovations in i-V...
I-Vtech
I-VTEC System
Scope For Further Development • Use of different fuels for zero emissions and better engine performance • Lowering the cos...
Advantages • Better fuel efficiency • High initial torque with relevant high power. • Lower emission. • Strong performance.
Limitations • Higher cost of engine. • More complex mechanism • Wear and Tear problems. • Failed to overcome turbo chargin...
Conclusion V-Tech and i-Vtech engines are found to decrease vehicular emissions without any adverse effect on engine perfo...
References • "The VTEC Engine". Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Retrieved2011-03-11. • "The 'Father' of VTEC". Honda Motor Co., Ltd....
Thank You
V tech ppt
V tech ppt

Valve mechanism for new engines.

Published in: Automotive
V tech ppt

