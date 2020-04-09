Successfully reported this slideshow.
Build a profitable multiservice industry with the customizable and white-labelled Gojek Clone Script.

Ready-made Gojek Clone Script

  1. 1. Ready-made Gojek Clone Script www.gojekclone.com
  2. 2. Why Develop a Gojek like App? • Quick access to large number of services • Opportunity for the business to earn a huge sum of commission from the vast number of services • Convenience to the delivery drivers and service providers to earn a good sum of money from the services they offer.
  3. 3. Gojek like Multi-Service App an Easy Business Model • It would not be right to suggest that the business model of Gojek is easy. This is because depending on the target market, the customers and their needs you can actually create the app. So, if you actually are successful in performing these tasks then and only then will the business model be easy so as to say.
  4. 4. Gojek Clone App for Everything • Quick access to large number of services • Support to business to earn a good sum of commission from the different services they offer • Support to service providers and drivers to earn a good sum of money through the services offered by them
  5. 5. Advanced Features of Our Gojek Clone App • VOIP Based Call Masking • Corporate Rides • Book Rides for Someone Else • Donation through Application • Membership Subscription Plan • Wallet to Wallet Money Transfer • Real-Time Chat with Support Team • Scan Credit Card for Payment
  6. 6. Contact Us to Develop Gojek Clone App Any questions? You can find us at sales@gojekclone.com +1(858)427-0668 (Worldwide) https://www.gojekclone.com

