How To Lunge A Horse Properly-Best Training Method

What is the Lungeing Course?
The Lungeing Course is a self-study course. It consists of a PDF and a media library.
You get an online course
With a 250 page PDF
With access to our media library with many videos explaining the exercises and lectures, and additional texts for downloading
With thorough information about the anatomical interrelations you need to know for lungeing
With practical explanations and exercises for teaching your horse correct movement on a circle from the beginning
With concrete help and ideas for solving frequently encountered problems
With extended exercises and ideas for intermediates
With extras about physiotherapy and acupressure in connection with the Lungeing Course
And much more!
