How To Lunge A Horse Properly-Best Training Method

Do you wish for a horse  That moves with relaxation and impulsion on the lunge and under saddle?  That moves through the...
 That horses need systematic training for moving on a circle, because they just cannot do it naturally?  That so-called ...
Inka is moving in a bad manner. This way of moving will lead to strain on tendons, ligaments, and joints. She is falling o...
Many people think so. “The horse just runs around in a circle”. Sadly, that is not enough. I believe that many horse peopl...
His neck is bent to the inside He is bending along the whole spine He is following a circular track His chest is pointing ...
 With concrete help and ideas for solving frequently encountered problems  With extended exercises and ideas for interme...
As a horse trainer, I have been confronted with horses’ problems all the time: sometimes more or less resistance, sometime...
Lungeing has proved to be essential and helpful for my work. The best thing I could do for the health and sound mind of my...
What is the Lungeing Course?
The Lungeing Course is a self-study course. It consists of a PDF and a media library.
You get an online course
With a 250 page PDF
With access to our media library with many videos explaining the exercises and lectures, and additional texts for downloading
With thorough information about the anatomical interrelations you need to know for lungeing
With practical explanations and exercises for teaching your horse correct movement on a circle from the beginning
With concrete help and ideas for solving frequently encountered problems
With extended exercises and ideas for intermediates
With extras about physiotherapy and acupressure in connection with the Lungeing Course
And much more!

  1. 1. Do you wish for a horse  That moves with relaxation and impulsion on the lunge and under saddle?  That moves through the back with active hindquarters?  That trains the very same muscles it needs to meet the challenges of being a riding horse?  That finds an ever better balance and self-carriage?  That is motivated and happy to work? Did you know  That a circular track is a really difficult challenge for a horse?
  2. 2.  That horses need systematic training for moving on a circle, because they just cannot do it naturally?  That so-called resistance (on the lunge and under saddle) is not an expression of ill will, but simply of being overwhelmed and unable?  That you can improve your horse’s health a lot with good lungeing, but also do great harm with bad lungeing?  That you can prepare your horse very well for work under saddle with good lungeing?  That many problems you encounter in the saddle can be solved easily on the lunge? A lack of knowledge and missing know-how lead to many ugly pictures when horses get lunged. In order to move well, the horse must learn something it cannot do naturally: go correctly on a circular track. Unfortunately, many horses never get trained to do just that. The Lungeing Course will show you how to train your horse to move soundly on the lunge and build up strength and fitness.
  3. 3. Inka is moving in a bad manner. This way of moving will lead to strain on tendons, ligaments, and joints. She is falling onto the inner shoulder Her legs are not vertical Her neck is bent to the outside She is not bending along the spine She is not following a circular track Her chest is not pointed in the direction of movement So her hind legs cannot step under her center of gravity “Anyone can lunge!”
  4. 4. Many people think so. “The horse just runs around in a circle”. Sadly, that is not enough. I believe that many horse people don’t know  That good lungeing is not so easy.  That bad lungeing can really hurt a horse.  That good lungeing makes training in a healthy way possible and so solves many problems along the way. In order to move effectively and in a sound way on the lunge the horse must learn to go forward in good balance, with a bend along the whole spine, and active hindquarters. Pepe is moving in a good manner. This way of moving will lead to better strength and fitness. He is in good balance His legs are vertical
  5. 5. His neck is bent to the inside He is bending along the whole spine He is following a circular track His chest is pointing in the direction of movement He is stepping under his center of gravity and his hindquarters are activ What is the Lungeing Course? The Lungeing Course is a self-study course. It consists of a PDF and a media library. You get an online course  With a 250 page PDF  With access to our media library with many videos explaining the exercises and lectures, and additional texts for downloading  With thorough information about the anatomical interrelations you need to know for lungeing  With practical explanations and exercises for teaching your horse correct movement on a circle from the beginning
  6. 6.  With concrete help and ideas for solving frequently encountered problems  With extended exercises and ideas for intermediates  With extras about physiotherapy and acupressure in connection with the Lungeing Course  And much more! Main point of The Course
  7. 7. As a horse trainer, I have been confronted with horses’ problems all the time: sometimes more or less resistance, sometimes an uneven rhythm, sometimes very little motivation or spirit. In some cases the problems were even more serious: pain, frustration, disobedience — which could lead to bucking, rearing, or otherwise “difficult” horses.
  8. 8. Lungeing has proved to be essential and helpful for my work. The best thing I could do for the health and sound mind of my equine partner was lungeing according to biomechanic principles. The horse was then able to do as I asked in a healthy way. Lungeing, the way I teach it, will also bring about a harmonious relationship. It emphasizes togetherness, understanding, and patience and forgoes pressure, force or coercive means. Good lungeing is the best way to prepare the young horse physically and psychologically for its job as a riding horse. Good lungeing is the prerequisite for any horse to become a sound and strong riding horse. This is true not just for pleasure horses, but especially also for sport horses whose owners dream of a career in dressage or jumping. Good lungeing is, for me, the best way to help problem horses to become cooperative once again. It is quite unbelievable what changes I have been able to bring about with horses that had been given up as incurable by their owners. Click Here To Go Direct Website

