How To Lunge A Horse Properly-Best Training Method

What is the Lungeing Course?

The Lungeing Course is a self-study course. It consists of a PDF and a media library.

You get an online course

With a 250 page PDF

With access to our media library with many videos explaining the exercises and lectures, and additional texts for downloading

With thorough information about the anatomical interrelations you need to know for lungeing

With practical explanations and exercises for teaching your horse correct movement on a circle from the beginning

With concrete help and ideas for solving frequently encountered problems

With extended exercises and ideas for intermediates

With extras about physiotherapy and acupressure in connection with the Lungeing Course

And much more!