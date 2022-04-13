Successfully reported this slideshow.

E-Lock Authentication Brochure

Apr. 13, 2022
E-Lock Authentication Brochure

E-Lock AdaptAuth is an AI-powered, Adaptive, Multi-factor Authentication solution that provides several features such as Identity Management and Authentication, Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and an advanced layer of protection in the form of Adaptive MFA. Adaptive authentication utilizes information such as IP addresses, geo-locations, device signatures and user behavior patterns to assess the risk and accordingly adapts the authentication flow.

It is designed to help companies address the inherent challenges of enabling security in their applications, while taking user experience into consideration. In these times when users are accessing the applications and data from anywhere, a strong authentication solution is required by every security conscious organization. E-Lock has launched this authentication solution to address this requirement.

E-Lock Authentication Brochure

  1. 1. AI-powered Adaptive Multi-factor Authentication Copyright © 2022 E-Lock. All rights reserved. 01
  2. 2. Single Factor and 2-Factor Authentication E-Lock AdaptAuth E-Lock AdaptAuth is an AI-powered Adaptive Multi-factor Authentication solution. AdaptAuth uses a combination of real-time evaluation of contextual factors and statically configured authentication policies to determine the selection and flow of MFA factors for every individual authentication request. This is achieved by building a risk profile for every user by analyzing past authentication attempts and behavioral patterns. The extent of deviation from such patterns invokes additional MFA factors until desired levels of identity assurance are achieved. Through such intelligent adaption of authentication flows AdaptAuth achieves the right balance between security and user experience. Multi-factor authentication is a significant enhancement over 2FA as it authenticates an user using multiple methods based on following three factors: Historically the most common single factor authentication method has been a combination of username and password. Demerits and risks of relying on any single factor of authentication, especially passwords; are well-known. Most of the organisations either have already adopted 2-Factor Authentication or are at least well aware of the need of such additional layers of security. Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Copyright © 2022 E-Lock. All rights reserved. 02 Authentication is evolving Authentication has come a long way from just username and passwords. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is almost everywhere, Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) has become integral to enterprise security and now Adaptive Authentication is the way forward. Basic Authentication 2FA Two Factor Authentication (2FA) Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) Adaptive MFA Authentication Evolution Adaptive Authentication Something you know Password, PIN Something you have Certificate, Security tokens Something you are Fingerprints, Retina
  3. 3. AdaptAuth supports following MFA factors out-of-the-box : Copyright © 2022 E-Lock. All rights reserved. 03 FIDO 2.0 Email / SMS OTP App-based OTP Certificate Authentication Fingerprint Recognition E-Lock AdaptAuth Building Blocks AdaptAuth Authentication Server Provides essential functionalities of an authentication server. Manage user identities, implement basic authentication, 2FA and Single-Sign On (SSO). AdaptAuth Policy Manager Configure authentication policies based on organizational requirements. AdaptAuth Multi-factor Authentication Custom authentication flows based on different business requirements. Select from multiple ready-to-use authentication factors beyond basic authentication. AdaptAuth Risk Profile Our AI-powered anomaly detection and classification mechanism evaluates risk associated with each authentication attempt based on numerous context parameters such as IP addresses, geo-locations, device signatures and user behaviour patterns. AdaptAuth Device Signature A device registration, identification, remembering and tracking mechanism to allow safer access from anywhere both for devices issued by organisation and BYOD. AdaptAuth Dashboard Real-time monitoring and reporting of authentication requests and events. Open Web Standards
  4. 4. About E-Lock E-Lock is pioneer in the field of Digital and Electronic signature solutions. E-Lock's PKI-based solutions have made digital signatures popular in common business applications and web-based transactions. Compliance with the global standards for digital signatures has allowed E-Lock to serve organizations in more than 30 different countries, spanning several industries, effectively and efficiently. This has resulted in massive customer base for E-Lock in countries like the US, the UK, Australia, Greece, Spain, Hong Kong, Peru, Romania, Kuwait, Portugal, South Africa, Singapore, Lithuania, India, Malaysia, and many more. It has now entered authentication space with a comprehensive solution providing several features such as Identity Management and Authentication, Single Sign-On (SSO) and Adaptive MFA. Reduced reliance on passwords and other single-factor authentication methods Improved user experience and reduced friction in authentication flows Seamless switching between enterprise apps with Single Sign-On Real-time monitoring and reporting of authentication events Save system admin and IT hours with self-service user enrollment Efficient and cost-effective way to secure enterprise applications Digital Signature Certificate & PKI-based authentication Copyright © 2022 E-Lock. All rights reserved. For more information: scan the QR code or visit www.adaptauth.com or write to us at : info@adaptauth.com India Office: Timeless Learning Technologies Pvt. Ltd. 209/1B/1A Range Hills Rd, Pune, Maharashtra, India +91 20 2556 0640 / 41 (Asia) US Office: incVersity Limited 18450 Daves Avenue, Monte Sereno, Silicon Valley, California 95030 AdaptAuth Advantage 04

