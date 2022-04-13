E-Lock Authentication Brochure

E-Lock AdaptAuth is an AI-powered, Adaptive, Multi-factor Authentication solution that provides several features such as Identity Management and Authentication, Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and an advanced layer of protection in the form of Adaptive MFA. Adaptive authentication utilizes information such as IP addresses, geo-locations, device signatures and user behavior patterns to assess the risk and accordingly adapts the authentication flow.



It is designed to help companies address the inherent challenges of enabling security in their applications, while taking user experience into consideration. In these times when users are accessing the applications and data from anywhere, a strong authentication solution is required by every security conscious organization. E-Lock has launched this authentication solution to address this requirement.

