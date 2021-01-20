Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Classified Advertisement
Welcome to Lokmat Newspaper Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Matrimonial, ...
Lokmat Classified Ad Rates : Location Circulation Cost Pune 3,79,938 copies Rs.880 /7 Lines Aurangabad 3,10,297 copies Rs....
Lokmat Ad Booking Centers : Pune 3,79,938 copies Aurangabad 3,10,297 copies Nagpur 2,49,534 copies Kolhapur 1,43,299 copie...
View Lokmat Ad Rates for : S. No Ad Section Publishing Days 1 Classifieds All Days VIEW DETAILS 2 ASPIRE Wednesday- Saturd...
Select your Category for Lokmat Classifieds below :
Ad Formats In Lokmat : Classified Ad There are two types of classified ad such as Classified Text Ad and Classified Displa...
Select The Lokmat Supplement To Advertise Under:
Why advertise in Lokmat Classified? Advertising is a strong tool to create awareness of a product or service or to fulfil ...
How to Book Classified Ad in Lokmat Newspaper ? Online booking eliminates the hassle to find and contact Lokmat classified...
Lokmat Newspaper Classified Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lokmat Newspaper Classified Advertisement

29 views

Published on

Classifieds and Display Advertisement in Lokmat Newspaper and Supplements. Get Discounts and Rates for Matrimonial, Property, Recruitment etc. Expert help and easy payments.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lokmat Newspaper Classified Advertisement

  1. 1. Classified Advertisement
  2. 2. Welcome to Lokmat Newspaper Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Matrimonial, Property, Recruitment, Public Notice at the lowest rates. Pay via Credit Cards, Debit Cards, UPI, Net Banking or Cheque. Worried about getting contacts, rates, deadlines and manual booking procedures for your Lokmat classified ads? Your search ends here- Now you can book newspaper classified text and display ads via releaseMyAd - India's largest newspaper ad booking portal. Just 3 simple steps and your ad is booked for the scheduled date.You can avail the best rates and discount packages for your Lokmat classified ads only at releaseMyAd. Get started ! About
  3. 3. Lokmat Classified Ad Rates : Location Circulation Cost Pune 3,79,938 copies Rs.880 /7 Lines Aurangabad 3,10,297 copies Rs.825 /7 Lines Nagpur 2,49,534 copies Rs.750 /7 Lines Kolhapur 1,43,299 copies Rs.285 /7 Lines Mumbai 1,36,189 copies Rs.1,150 /7 Lines Jalgaon 1,30,759 copies Rs.715 /7 Lines Nashik 1,15,938 copies Rs.800 /7 Lines Akola 68,176 copies Rs.310 /7 Lines Solapur 67,468 copies Rs.275 /7 Lines Ahmednagar 55,015 copies Rs.210 /7 Lines Delhi 40,000 copies Rs.60 /7 Lines Goa 21,628 copies Rs.175 /7 Lines
  4. 4. Lokmat Ad Booking Centers : Pune 3,79,938 copies Aurangabad 3,10,297 copies Nagpur 2,49,534 copies Kolhapur 1,43,299 copies Mumbai 1,36,189 copies Jalgaon 1,30,759 copies Nashik 1,15,938 copies Akola 68,176 copies Solapur 67,468 copies Ahmednagar 55,015 copies Delhi 40,000 copies Goa 21,628 copies
  5. 5. View Lokmat Ad Rates for : S. No Ad Section Publishing Days 1 Classifieds All Days VIEW DETAILS 2 ASPIRE Wednesday- Saturday VIEW DETAILS 3 TENDERS All Days VIEW DETAILS 4 PUBLIC NOTICE All Days VIEW DETAILS 5 FINANCIAL All Days VIEW DETAILS 6 SAKHI All Days VIEW DETAILS 7 LOKMAT TIMES All Days VIEW DETAILS 8 HELLO CITY All Days VIEW DETAILS 9 MAIN NEWSPAPER All Days VIEW DETAILS
  6. 6. Select your Category for Lokmat Classifieds below :
  7. 7. Ad Formats In Lokmat : Classified Ad There are two types of classified ad such as Classified Text Ad and Classified Display Ad. Classified Text Ad is the most cost-effective forms of advertising in any Newspaper. The Ads appear in the classified section in the standard running text format. Rate is charged per Line/Word/Character basis. Enhancements like tick mark, colour, bold font, border lead to extra charges. Classified Display Ad is more visually appealing than classified text ads. Here one can add customized font, colour, logo or image to make the ad visually more effective for the target readers. These ads are charged on the basis of per sq. Display Ad Display advertisements are the most extravagant form of newspaper advertising. They can be published on any page and can occupy any amount of space in a specific newspaper page.
  8. 8. Select The Lokmat Supplement To Advertise Under:
  9. 9. Why advertise in Lokmat Classified? Advertising is a strong tool to create awareness of a product or service or to fulfil individuals needs and goals. The major agenda behind advertising is fulfilling response needs but by selection a cost effective and pocket friendly medium. The major reason for you to think & place a Lokmat newspaper classified are: • Its rates will satisfy your pocket with huge coverage. • It has wide reach over the entire Maharashtra with the highest readership number. • As it's a marathi daily, will cover and is popular among all the socio economic group of people. • Easy to post ads for the next day as the deadline is flexible till 3 noon. • Publishing a Classified ad in Lokmat can ensure you to get a wide response from the desired audience of the region. Classified ads categories: To make sure ad reaches to your accurate eligible target audiences its very important to select the right and proper ad category. This ad category selection segregates the ads in the classified page and puts it under the specified correct column available with the paper which will help you to receive quality responses as well.
  10. 10. How to Book Classified Ad in Lokmat Newspaper ? Online booking eliminates the hassle to find and contact Lokmat classified agents & enables instant processing. Choose to pay for your Lokmat advertisement via online / offline methods including cash collection from home. Now placing ads in classifieds can be done easily through releaseMyAd’s online booking center without visiting Lokmat’s office. How to advertise in Lokmat instantly online for real estate, matrimonial, recruitment and other categories: - 1. Select the ad category of your ad. 2. Select the ad type which you want to publish. 3. Select the Edition or Package. 4. Proceed to compose the classified text ad you can check the “View sample ads” section for help. You can upload self-designed matter or edit the given templates in case of classified display ads. 5. Lastly, choose the publishing date for the ad and make the payment. You can clear the payment using Credit/Debit Card or any other payment mode. All the details of payment, ad status, invoice everything will be mailed to you on your registered email id. You can check and keep a track there about what's happening with your ad in its editorial approval - to - processing to - release confirmation on your email itself. Booking a Classified ad in Lokmat was never that easy. However, if you still have any doubt or you are uncomfortable to book an ad online, you can contact 9830629298 or email us at book@releasemyad.com. You can also contact us via the online chat option from our website.

×