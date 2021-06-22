Book your Economic Times Newspaper Classified Ads Instantly Online

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. The Economic Times Newspaper Classified Advertisement
  2. 2. About Welcome to Economic Times Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Matrimonial, Property, Recruitment, Public Notice at the lowest rates. Pay via Credit Cards, Debit Cards, UPI, Net Banking or Cheque. Economic Times ranks second in the most widely read English language business newspaper belt. It is published by Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. and has a circulation of 800, 000 across major Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, to name a few. Economic Times has several supplements like ET Panache, ET Zigwheels, Business by Bids and Ascent in addition to the main newspaper. It gratifies the readers with excellent reporting on Indian economy, finance, and international business matter, and is therefore preferred by a large number of advertisers.
  3. 3. Ad Formats in Economic Times Classifieds Text Ads Simple text format of advertisements charged on the basis of the number of words, lines or characters used in the ad matter. Enhancements like a tick, border, color, and bold fonts can be used in this pocket-friendly and economical form of advertisement. Display Classified Ads A better way to exhibit advertisements in newspapers which include catchy graphics, image, logo, colour, fancy font making ads more visible to the readers. This great way of advertisement that helps the advertisers to grab the attention of the target audiences is changed on the basis of per sq.cm unit.
  4. 4. Economic Times Classified Ad Rates : Location Circulation Cost Mumbai 229,555 copies Rs.250 /5 Lines Delhi 138,505 copies Rs.200 /5 Lines Bangalore 52,478 copies Rs.225 /5 Lines Kolkata 41,256 copies Rs.2,640 /5 Lines Chennai 28,776 copies Rs.350 /5 Lines Pune 28,094 copies Rs.5,280 /5 Lines Hyderabad 23,647 copies Rs.2,640 /5 Lines Chandigarh 17,167 copies Rs.576 /5 Lines Ahmedabad 10,365 copies Rs.1,920 /5 Lines Jaipur 8,978 copies Rs.0 /5 Lines Lucknow 7,204 copies Rs.85 /5 Lines Bhopal 2,350 copies Rs.120 /5 Lines
  5. 5. Select your Category for Economic Times Classifieds below :
  6. 6. Why advertise in Economic Times Classified? Planning to place classified ads in Economic Times newspaper? Know more about the benefits of placing classified ads in the platform of Economic Times newspaper from releaseMyAd! The quality content of this newspaper gratifies the readers and that leads to a huge readership figure, hence your advertisement in Economic Times shall gain the desired attention. 1. The wide coverage helps the advertisements to reach every corner of the country. 2. The economical rates and the special offers for advertising under various formats such as simple text, displays, quarter page or full page advertisements suits every advertiser. 3. The exclusive ad booking packages that cover multiple locations help the advertisers to reach out to a larger number to audiences. 4. The easy deadlines help advertisers to book ads in the shortest time span and facilitate in instant ad booking. Releasing Newspaper for Economic Times Ad in categories like Matrimonial, Recruitment, Property, Obituary, Announcement, Travel etc. has been simplified further with the help of the internet. Now you can confirm the release dates and get your ad published instantly with releaseMyAd, the Authorized Online Ad Booking Agent of Economic Times!
  7. 7. How to Book Classified Ad in Economic Times Newspaper ? How to advertise in Economic Times instantly online for real estate, matrimonial, recruitment and other categories: - 1. Choose the ad type – Classified Text/Classified Display/Display 2. Choose a location where you want the ad to be published, for example, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune. 3. Choose the category under which you want to post the ad - matrimonial, recruitment, business, etc. 4. Compose the ad. For Classified Display/Display, should you require, our design team can assist you. 5. Select a date when you want the ad to be published, and clear the payment through Credit/Debit Card. You will receive a confirmation message once booking is done. On successful payment, you receive an auto generated invoice from the system confirming your Classified Ad booking . Then post editorial approval your newspaper advertisement for Economic Times is merged into their printing system for release in your chosen dates. The Economic Times, launched in 1961, is the largest financial daily in India and the second largest financial daily in the world with a daily circulation of over 750,000 copies. It is published by the largest media group - the Times of India group. The Economic Times has its office in Mumbai. Its editions include Delhi, Lucknow, Bombay, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. Its supplements include Brand Equity (Weekly), ET Travel and ET Auto Online booking eliminates the hassle to find and contact ET classified agents & enables instant processing. Choose to pay for your ET advt via online / offline methods including cash collection from home. Now placing ads in Economic Times classified can be done easily through releaseMyAd’s online booking center without visiting ET’s office.
  8. 8. Economic Times Ad Booking Centres : Mumbai 229,555 copies Delhi 138,505 copies Bangalore 52,478 copies Kolkata 41,256 copies Chennai 28,776 copies Pune 28,094 copies Hyderabad 23,647 copies Chandigarh 17,167 copies Ahmedabad 10,365 copies Jaipur 8,978 copies Lucknow 7,204 copies Bhopal 2,350 copies
  9. 9. S. No Ad Section Publishing Days 1 Classifieds All Days VIEW DETAILS 2 OBITUARY All Days VIEW DETAILS 3 ASCENT Tuesday VIEW DETAILS 4 TENDERS All Days VIEW DETAILS 5 PUBLIC NOTICE Sunday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Thusday-Friday- Saturday VIEW DETAILS 6 FINANCIAL All Days VIEW DETAILS 7 ET PANACHE Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Thusday-Friday VIEW DETAILS 8 MAIN NEWSPAPER All Days VIEW DETAILS 9 COURT NOTICE All Days VIEW DETAILS View Economic Times Ad Rates for :

