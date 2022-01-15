With a 30 second “snack” that eliminates food cravings

The 5 Hormonal Blocks that make it impossible to lose weight…

Plus, the 30 Second Fix unclogged my hormones and had me dropping pound-after-pound in under a week.



My husband John and I never used to fight…

But ever since I realized that virtually all of my weight problems were due to my hormones…

And lost 34lbs in just under 90 days.

He’s constantly complaining that I shop too much.

He’s not wrong…

But literally, NONE of my clothes fit me anymore…

So what am I supposed to do?

Should I walk around wearing clothes that fit like a poncho?

Or better yet…

Should I just walk around naked?

My husband might say “yes” to the naked part

But seriously…

When you fix your broken hormones (there are 5 total btw)…

And drop the pounds as fast as I have…

You pretty much need to update your entire wardrobe.

And besides, it’s not like I’m buying a bunch of designer clothes anyways…

I mean sure, a few times…

But that’s only because it’s just so fun going into those fancy boutiques…

The same ones that I used to avoid like the plague because their clothes weren’t made for people like “me”…

Trying on outfit-after-outfit…

And every single one seems to mold perfectly to my newfound, slim physique.

It’s a total confidence rush…

So, of course, I’m going to do that sometimes…

But that’s beside the point…

Because I try on way more stuff from those stores than I buy…

And most of the new clothing I’m getting is coming from Goodwill and is very cheap…

So seriously, what’s my husband’s deal!

