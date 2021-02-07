Successfully reported this slideshow.
FRACTURA DE RADIO DISTAL ¿Pero cual de todas? ARATH.CASTRO
¿TE HAS FRACTURADO?
Fractura de radio distal

Fractura de radio distal
Arath Castro
Contacto: https://www.instagram.com/arath.cast/
https://www.facebook.com/arath.fisio/

Published in: Healthcare
Fractura de radio distal

  1. 1. FRACTURA DE RADIO DISTAL ¿Pero cual de todas? ARATH.CASTRO
  2. 2. Case courtesy of Dr Pir Abdul Ahad Aziz, <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/">Radiopaedia.org</a>. From the case <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/cases/69315">rID: 69315</a> FRACTURA TRANSVERSAL EXTRAARTICULAR DE RADIO DISTAL CON ANGULACIÓN DORSAL COLLES ARATH.CASTRO
  3. 3. FRACTURA DE SMITH Case courtesy of Dr Pir Abdul Ahad Aziz, <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/">Radiopaedia.org</a>. From the case <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/cases/42294">rID: 42294</a> FRACTURA DE RADIO DISTAL EXTRAARTICULAR CON ANGULACIÓN VOLAR DEL FRAGMENTO ARATH.CASTRO
  4. 4. FRACTURA DEL REBORDE DORSAL O VOLAR DEL RADIO CON LUXACIÓN EL CARPO Case courtesy of Assoc Prof Frank Gaillard, <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/">Radiopaedia.org</a>. From the case <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/cases/23867">rID: 23867</a> REVERSE BARTON ARATH.CASTRO
  5. 5. Case courtesy of Dr Mario Javier Ordoñez Franco, <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/">Radiopaedia.org</a>. From the case <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/cases/39235">rID: 39235</a> FRACTURA INTRAARTICULAR DE LA APÓFISIS ESTILOIDES RADIAL CHAUFFEUR ARATH.CASTRO
  6. 6. Case courtesy of Dr Henry Knipe, <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/">Radiopaedia.org</a>. From the case <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/cases/38847">rID: 38847</a> DIE-PUNCH FRACTURA INTRAARTICULAR DE LA FOSA SEMILUNAR DEL RADIO DISTAL. ARATH.CASTRO
  7. 7. ¿TE HAS FRACTURADO?

×