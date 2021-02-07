Successfully reported this slideshow.
Escala AOFAS (American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society)
Escala AOFAS

Escala AOFAS
Arath Castro
Contacto: https://www.instagram.com/arath.cast/
https://www.facebook.com/arath.fisio/

Published in: Health & Medicine
Escala AOFAS

  1. 1. Escala AOFAS (American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society) ARATH.CASTRO
  2. 2. Es uno de los instrumentos más utilizados para medir el resultado del tratamiento en pacientes que sufrieron una lesión en el tobillo o el retropié. ARATH.CASTRO
  3. 3. NINGUNO 40 OCASIONAL 30 MODERADO, DIARIO 20 SEVERO, CASI SIEMPRE PRESENTE 0 DOLOR 40 PUNTOS ARATH.CASTRO
  4. 4. ACTIVIDADES SIN LIMITACIÓN Y SIN SOPORTES EXTERNOS 10 SIN LIMITACIÓN EN LA VIDA DIARIA, PERO SÍ EN EL DEPORTE Y SIN SOPORTES EXTERNOS 7 LIMITACIÓN EN LA VIDA DIARIA RECREATIVA (PRECISA MULETA) 4 LIMITACIÓN SEVERA AÚN CON MULETA 0 FUNCIÓN ARATH.CASTRO
  5. 5. CUALQUIER CALZADO 5 SOLO CALZADO CONFORTABLE O USO DE PLANTILLA 3 CALZADO ESPECIAL U ORTESIS 0 REQUERIMIENTOS DEL CALZADO ARATH.CASTRO
  6. 6. MÁS DE 2 KM 10 ENTRE 1,5 Y 2 KM 7 ENTRE 0,5 Y 1 KM 4 MENOS DE 350 M 0 CAMINAR (DISTANCIA MÁXIMA) ARATH.CASTRO
  7. 7. SIN DIFICULTAD EN CUALQUIER TERRENO 10 ALGUNA DIFICULTAD EN TERRENO DESIGUAL Y ESCALERAS 5 DIFICULTAD EN TERRENO DESIGUAL Y ESCALERAS 0 TIPO DE TERRENO PARA CAMINAR ARATH.CASTRO
  8. 8. NINGUNA 10 EVIDENTE 5 MARCADA 0 COJERA ARATH.CASTRO
  9. 9. BUENA: PIE PLANTÍGRADO BIEN ALINEADO 15 REGULAR: PIE DE PLANTÍGRADO CON ALGÚN GRADO DE DESALINEACIÓN, PERO ASINTOMÁTICO 8 MALA: PIE NO PLANTÍGRADO Y SINTOMÁTICO 0 ALINEACIÓN DE PIE ARATH.CASTRO

