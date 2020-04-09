Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TAKING ACTION DURING COVID-19 Highlights of the Impactful Contributions Made to Help Our Communities
During this time of uncertainty, we remain committed to supporting the safety and well-being of our employees, customers a...
IMPACTING CONSUMERS IMPACTING EMPLOYEES IMPACTING COMMUNITIES
IMPACTING CONSUMERS
When the University of Kentucky sent its students home to continue their classes online, the effects of that decision affe...
Twelve school sites in the SPS district have been set up as “prep sites” where we are helping to prepare meals that are de...
Our team at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology has been working with International Students Inc., an organization t...
IMPACTING EMPLOYEES
We partnered with Texas Medical Center to help feed the mobile testing personnel in Houston. We are providing meals for 20...
We partnered to serve meals to more than 100 doctors and nurses at Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City. We also dona...
To assist hospital workers, our team at LCMC Health in New Orleans created a pop-up grocery store to allow workers to pick...
Our on-the-go meal delivery service, Good Uncle, served warm, comforting meals to healthcare workers at five hospitals in ...
IMPACTING COMMUNITIES
Throughout our 84-year history, we have worked to build stronger communities, especially during times of crisis and natura...
Through a partnership with General Motors, we worked together to donate 1,200 pounds of perishable produce and dairy produ...
When it was announced that UD’s residence halls were closing for the semester, 15 members of our Dining Services team spen...
Once the governor of Rhode Island alerted the state that schools would be closing, a plan was developed to help families i...
When all 600-plus Chicago Public Schools closed indefinitely, no time was wasted getting meal packages out to families. So...
Lewisville ISD Child Nutrition is currently offering free breakfast and lunch for children under 18 at 11 locations throug...
Our dining team at UVA continues to work hard to donate perishable food items to five local relief agencies. We’ve also cr...
COVID-19: OUR RESPONSE AND RESOURCES Read about the steps we are taking to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Taking Action During COVID-19: Highlights of the Impactful Contributions Made to Help Our Communities

52 views

Published on

During this time of uncertainty, we remain committed to supporting the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and local communities facing new hardships as
a result of COVID-19.
We are a far way from being finished, but we want to share some of the inspiring stories about our teams and partners across the enterprise that have made impactful contributions in
their communities and beyond.
Keep reading to see some of our favorite stories.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Taking Action During COVID-19: Highlights of the Impactful Contributions Made to Help Our Communities

  1. 1. TAKING ACTION DURING COVID-19 Highlights of the Impactful Contributions Made to Help Our Communities
  2. 2. During this time of uncertainty, we remain committed to supporting the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and local communities facing new hardships as a result of COVID-19. We are a far way from being finished, but we want to share some of the inspiring stories about our teams and partners across the enterprise that have made impactful contributions in their communities and beyond. Keep reading to see some of our favorite stories.
  3. 3. IMPACTING CONSUMERS IMPACTING EMPLOYEES IMPACTING COMMUNITIES
  4. 4. IMPACTING CONSUMERS
  5. 5. When the University of Kentucky sent its students home to continue their classes online, the effects of that decision affected local farmers who supply UK Dining Services with food. We partnered with The Food Connection to implement a direct-to-consumer program to give the community access to fresh produce grown and provided by local farmers. READ MORE University of Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky
  6. 6. Twelve school sites in the SPS district have been set up as “prep sites” where we are helping to prepare meals that are delivered to the remaining district school sites. Families drive through to pick up their breakfast and lunch bags. Bus routes have also been scheduled to deliver meals to over 400 students who do not have a way to pick up meals from the distribution sites. In one week, we helped to prepare more than 67,000 grab-and-go bags. READ MORE Springfield Public Schools Springfield, Missouri
  7. 7. Our team at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology has been working with International Students Inc., an organization that supports international students while at school, to provide food-insecure students with perishable items like produce and milk. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Rapid City, South Dakota
  8. 8. IMPACTING EMPLOYEES
  9. 9. We partnered with Texas Medical Center to help feed the mobile testing personnel in Houston. We are providing meals for 200 healthcare staff and the Texas Medical Center police who are working the drive-thru testing facilities. Thanks to all those working on the front lines to keep us healthy and safe! Texas Medical Center Houston, Texas
  10. 10. We partnered to serve meals to more than 100 doctors and nurses at Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City. We also donated fresh food from our café to AngelaCARES, a Jersey City based organization, which in turn delivered the donations to seniors and residents with disabilities. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC Jersey City, New Jersey
  11. 11. To assist hospital workers, our team at LCMC Health in New Orleans created a pop-up grocery store to allow workers to pick up any necessities they need before going home after a shift, like bread, milk, eggs and toilet paper. READ MORE Louisiana Children’s Medical Center New Orleans, Louisiana
  12. 12. Our on-the-go meal delivery service, Good Uncle, served warm, comforting meals to healthcare workers at five hospitals in the Philadelphia area. We were thrilled to provide over 2,500 meals to hospital staff, medical personnel, and our team members. Good Uncle Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  13. 13. IMPACTING COMMUNITIES
  14. 14. Throughout our 84-year history, we have worked to build stronger communities, especially during times of crisis and natural disaster. We’re partnering with the Debra and Leon Black Family, Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Robin Hood and American Red Cross to launch “NYC Healthcare Heroes” and provide 300,000+ packages of shelf-stable food, household supplies and medicine to hospital staff at the epicenter of the virus. READ MORE NYC Healthcare Heroes New York City, New York
  15. 15. Through a partnership with General Motors, we worked together to donate 1,200 pounds of perishable produce and dairy products to The Empowerment Plan, which has been providing take home boxed meals for employees and their families; the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, who have been feeding quarantined men; and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, who provide fresh, healthy meals for those in need. General Motors Detroit, Michigan
  16. 16. When it was announced that UD’s residence halls were closing for the semester, 15 members of our Dining Services team spent days collecting fresh produce, scratch- made baked goods, and other food items. They were able to fill three trucks and deliver the items to Newark’s Christina School District, Wilmington’s Emmanuel Dining Room and City of Love Church. The items fed around 500 families in two-and-a-half days. READ MORE University of Delaware Newark, Delaware
  17. 17. Once the governor of Rhode Island alerted the state that schools would be closing, a plan was developed to help families impacted by the closures. A Facebook message was posted on the foodservice program’s page, and within hours, it had over 1,000 shares and had reached over 55,000 people. The next day, we helped to serve meals at eight of the schools within the district to families who were coming out in waves and sharing their gratitude. Pawtucket School Department Pawtucket, Rhode Island
  18. 18. When all 600-plus Chicago Public Schools closed indefinitely, no time was wasted getting meal packages out to families. So far, we have helped to hand out over 90,000 meal packages, which include three days’ worth of breakfast and lunch, totaling more than a half-million meals. READ MORE Chicago Public Schools Chicago, Illinois
  19. 19. Lewisville ISD Child Nutrition is currently offering free breakfast and lunch for children under 18 at 11 locations throughout the district. A mobile location called the Streatz & Beatz food truck has been added to serve a community where a large number of students and families have financial need. We helped to serve over 14,500 meals in the first week of service. A partnership with the local organization Lovepacs provided over 1,000 weekend meal bags for families. The department and our team members were featured on the local news station for their #SomethingGood segment. READ MORE Lewisville Independent School District Lewisville, Texas
  20. 20. Our dining team at UVA continues to work hard to donate perishable food items to five local relief agencies. We’ve also created an Employee Food Assistance program where affected employees can pick up ready-to-eat meals twice a week. READ MORE University of Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia
  21. 21. COVID-19: OUR RESPONSE AND RESOURCES Read about the steps we are taking to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). LEARN MORE

×