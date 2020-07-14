Successfully reported this slideshow.
Raw materials of capsule shell Similar raw materials have been used in the manufacture of both types of capsule.They conta...
WATER The demineralized water content of gelatin solution used to produce a soft gelatin capsule shell depends on the visc...
COLOURANTS Bascially used to identify a product in all stages of manufacturing and for patient attractiveness. The coloura...
Two types of pigment are used: ****Black, red and yellow iron oxides (E172) ****Titanium dioxide (E171), which is white an...
PRESERVATIVES Preservatives and surfactants are added to the gelatin solution during capsule manufacture to aid in process...
Some hard gelatin containing not more than 0.15% (w/w) of sodium lauryl sulfate for use in hard gelatin capsule manufactur...
GELATIN Gelatin is heterogeneous(proteneous) product derived by hydrolytic extraction of animal's collagen. The sources of...
TYPES Type A Derived from acid treated precursor that exhibits an iso electric point at pH-9. It is manufactured mainly fr...
PROPERTIES Gelatin possesses following properties that make it suitable for the manufacture of capsules: 1.It is non-toxic...
7. Solutions of high concentration, e.g. 40% (w/v), are mobile at 50 °C 8. Bloom strength (The Bloom strength is a measure...
PREPARATION
Gelatin is a substance of natural origin that does not occur as such in nature. It is prepared by the hydrolysis of collag...
OPACIFIERS • An opacifier is a substance added to a material in order to make the ensuing system opaque.An example of a ch...
PLASTICIZERS • Plasticizers are additives that decrease the plasticity or decrease the viscosity of a material.These are s...
Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. Raw materials of capsule shell Similar raw materials have been used in the manufacture of both types of capsule.They contain mainly: I. WATER II. COLOURANTS III. PRESERVATIVES IV.GELATIN V. OPACIFIERS VI.PLASTICIZERS
  2. 2. WATER The demineralized water content of gelatin solution used to produce a soft gelatin capsule shell depends on the viscosity of gelatin used (0.7-1.3 % of water to each part of dry gelatin), 1: 1 ratio being typical.
  3. 3. COLOURANTS Bascially used to identify a product in all stages of manufacturing and for patient attractiveness. The colourants that can be used are of two types: ****water-soluble dyes ****insoluble pigments. To make a range of colours; dyes and pigments are mixed together as solutions or suspensions. Most dyes used currently are non-azo and the three most widely used are Erythrosine (E127), Indigo carmine (E132) and Quinoline yellow (E104).
  4. 4. Two types of pigment are used: ****Black, red and yellow iron oxides (E172) ****Titanium dioxide (E171), which is white and is used to make the capsule opaque
  5. 5. PRESERVATIVES Preservatives and surfactants are added to the gelatin solution during capsule manufacture to aid in processing .Gelation solution are an ideal medium for bacterial growth at temperatures below55℃ . Preservatives are added to prevent microbes growth in the gelatin shell. Moisture content above 16%(w/v) in gelatin film is ideal for microbes growth. Common preservatives includes ***sulfur oxide ***sorbic acid ***methyl propyl esters of P-hydroxyl benzoic acid ***organic acid
  6. 6. Some hard gelatin containing not more than 0.15% (w/w) of sodium lauryl sulfate for use in hard gelatin capsule manufacture. This functions as a wetting agent, to ensure that the lubricated metal moulds are uniformly covered when dipped into the gelatin solution
  7. 7. GELATIN Gelatin is heterogeneous(proteneous) product derived by hydrolytic extraction of animal's collagen. The sources of gelatins including animal bones, hide portions and frozen pork skin. It is a major component of capsule. It’s MW is (20-250) KDa.
  8. 8. TYPES Type A Derived from acid treated precursor that exhibits an iso electric point at pH-9. It is manufactured mainly from animal bones TYPE B Derived from alkali treated precursor that exhibits an iso electric point at pH-4.7. It is manufactured mainly from pork skin.
  9. 9. PROPERTIES Gelatin possesses following properties that make it suitable for the manufacture of capsules: 1.It is non-toxic, widely used in foodstuffs, and is acceptable for use worldwide. 2. It is readily soluble in biological fluids at body temperature. 3. It is a good lm-forming material, producing a strong flexible film 4.Non-transmissible of disease. 5.Gelatin films are homogeneous in structure, which gives them their strength. 6.Gelatin has thixotropic properties including elasticity, plasticity in certain condition
  10. 10. 7. Solutions of high concentration, e.g. 40% (w/v), are mobile at 50 °C 8. Bloom strength (The Bloom strength is a measure of gel rigidity. It is determined by preparing a standard gel (6.66% w/v) and maturing it at 10 °C. It is defined as the load in grams required to push a standard plunger 4 mm into the gel.) ***Hard gelatin :200-250 gm ***Soft gelatin :150gm
  11. 11. PREPARATION
  12. 12. Gelatin is a substance of natural origin that does not occur as such in nature. It is prepared by the hydrolysis of collagen, which is the main protein constituent of connective tissues
  13. 13. OPACIFIERS • An opacifier is a substance added to a material in order to make the ensuing system opaque.An example of a chemical opacifier is titanium dioxide. • Titanium dioxide can either be used alone to produce a white opaque shell or in combination with pigments to produce a colored opaque shell.
  14. 14. PLASTICIZERS • Plasticizers are additives that decrease the plasticity or decrease the viscosity of a material.These are substances which are added in order to alter their physical properties.The plasticizers are more common for soft gelatin capsules.The ratio(w/w) of dry plasticizer to dry gelatin determines the “hardness” of the gelatin shell assuming that there is no effect from the capsulated material. • Example: glycerol,glycerine

