Universidad de Panamá Centro Regional Universitario de Veraguas Facultad Ciencias de la Educación Licenciatura en Educació...
“El objetivo principal de la educación es crear personas creativas, inventivas y descubridoras capaces de hacer cosas nuev...
 Conocer qué es la realidad aumentada aplicada a la educación, su objetivo y su integración en el aula.  Destacar sus ve...
¿Qué es la realidad aumentada? Integrar la realidad aumentada en la educación Ventajas de la realidad aumentada Desventaja...
Es una herramienta para entender, asumir o aplicar nuevos conocimientos y competencias, dentro del aula a través de un dis...
Es construir entornos con un alto grado de participación e interactividad, en los que el alumno sea capaz de construir, di...
 En los libros de texto: Se suelen utilizar códigos QR.  En los contenidos: Se pueden crear aplicaciones muy útiles.  P...
 Proceso de aprendizaje más enriquecedor, fomenta la creatividad.  Los estudiantes asumen un rol activo, adquiriendo apr...
 El factor novedad que incrementa la motivación de todo el alumnado, con el tiempo se ve afectada y disminuye.  Dedicar ...
Una experiencia emocional que puede ayudar a la promoción de valores. Transforma el proceso de enseñanza con el fin de mej...
 Códigos QR: Activar la información dentro de enlaces, documentos y contactos.  Marcadores: Permiten la superposición de...
Educación infantil y primaria: capta la atención de los alumnos. Entornos interactivos, aprendizaje centrado en la experim...
 Experiencia vivencial: permite ver elementos que no están disponibles en el aula de un modo 3D.  Complementariedad: Her...
 Familiarización tecnológica: usar activamente la tecnológica, facilita el desarrollo de una ciudadanía crítica que permi...
Como herramienta novedosa, emplea activamente elementos tecnológicos, agrega elementos significativos ya que puede apoyar ...
Layar y Aurasma permiten gestionar contenidos de acuerdo a la materia y necesidades específicas del docente, quien puede c...
 Quiver: Ofrece contenido educativo. Las plantillas, los estudiantes las colorean y se observan desde la aplicación en el...
 En España, el Colegio El Pinar, se ha creado un aula 3D en la que los alumnos pueden estudiar y diseñar currículum.  Sc...
 La realidad aumentada se presenta como una innovación pedagógica y didáctica, se constituye como una herramienta importa...
Montecé, & Verdesoto. (2017). Impacto De La Realidad Aumentada En La Educación Del Siglo XXI. Ecuador: Universidad Técnica...
Realidad aumentada aplicada a la educación

Published on

Parcial-2

Published in: Education
Realidad aumentada aplicada a la educación

  1. 1. Universidad de Panamá Centro Regional Universitario de Veraguas Facultad Ciencias de la Educación Licenciatura en Educación Preescolar USO DE LAS TIC Realidad aumentada aplicada a la educación Nombre: Aracelly Guevara 2-745-1561 Profesor: Oscar E. Rodríguez C. Fecha: 24/11/2020
  2. 2. “El objetivo principal de la educación es crear personas creativas, inventivas y descubridoras capaces de hacer cosas nuevas, y no solo repetir lo que otras generaciones hicieron”. Jean Piaget Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 2
  3. 3.  Conocer qué es la realidad aumentada aplicada a la educación, su objetivo y su integración en el aula.  Destacar sus ventajas, desventajas de la realidad aumentada aplicada a la educación.  Analizar los tipos, oportunidades y aplicación de la realidad aumentada en la educación. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 3
  4. 4. ¿Qué es la realidad aumentada? Integrar la realidad aumentada en la educación Ventajas de la realidad aumentada Desventajas de la realidad aumentada Tipos de niveles de realidad aumentada Usos de la RA en los diferentes niveles educativos Oportunidades en el aula Aplicación de la realidad aumentada Ejemplos de realidad aumentada aplicadas a la educación Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 4
  5. 5. Es una herramienta para entender, asumir o aplicar nuevos conocimientos y competencias, dentro del aula a través de un dispositivo tecnológico, bien sea por ejemplo un smartphone, una tableta o un ordenador, que añade información digital a la realidad física. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 5
  6. 6. Es construir entornos con un alto grado de participación e interactividad, en los que el alumno sea capaz de construir, diseñar, modificar, experimentar e involucrase de forma mucho mas activa en el proceso de aprendizaje. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 6
  7. 7.  En los libros de texto: Se suelen utilizar códigos QR.  En los contenidos: Se pueden crear aplicaciones muy útiles.  Potenciando las capacidades del alumno: ofreciendo información adicional.  Mejorando las experiencias en el aula: ofrecen una experiencia inmersiva, fomenta el interés y la participación. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 7
  8. 8.  Proceso de aprendizaje más enriquecedor, fomenta la creatividad.  Los estudiantes asumen un rol activo, adquiriendo aprendizaje significativo.  Facilita la adquisición de conocimientos.  Mejora la interactividad y la participación.  Desarrolla aprendizaje cooperativo. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 8
  9. 9.  El factor novedad que incrementa la motivación de todo el alumnado, con el tiempo se ve afectada y disminuye.  Dedicar excesiva atención a los contenidos.  Aumenta la probabilidad de fallos técnicos.  Necesitan contar con conexión a internet y tener suficiente dispositivo para prestar a los alumnos. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 9
  10. 10. Una experiencia emocional que puede ayudar a la promoción de valores. Transforma el proceso de enseñanza con el fin de mejorar la calidad de la educación y originar en el alumno aprendizajes significativos. A pesar de las limitaciones, se debe seguir trabajando los beneficios al nivel educativo. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 10
  11. 11.  Códigos QR: Activar la información dentro de enlaces, documentos y contactos.  Marcadores: Permiten la superposición de elementos en 3D.  Makerless : Permite incorporar información mediante dispositivos GPS.  Visión aumentada : Se interactúa con la realidad física y no solo determinados objetos para ampliar información. Ejemplo Google Glass. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 11
  12. 12. Educación infantil y primaria: capta la atención de los alumnos. Entornos interactivos, aprendizaje centrado en la experimentación. Ejemplo: Quivervision. Formación profesional: ofrece la posibilidad de recrear situaciones reales y prácticas. Ejemplo: plugin AR-Media y Tknika. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 12
  13. 13.  Experiencia vivencial: permite ver elementos que no están disponibles en el aula de un modo 3D.  Complementariedad: Herramientas tradicionales, como los libros de texto, que amplíen la información con elementos 3D, vídeos, enlaces, mapas.  Aprendizaje aumentado: facilita ofrecer al alumnado numeroso contenido para ampliar información. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 13
  14. 14.  Familiarización tecnológica: usar activamente la tecnológica, facilita el desarrollo de una ciudadanía crítica que permita desarrollar su competencia digital.  Aprendizaje significativo: vivir el contenido aumentando la realidad física. Permite afianzar los conocimientos adquiridos añadiendo otros nuevos. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 14
  15. 15. Como herramienta novedosa, emplea activamente elementos tecnológicos, agrega elementos significativos ya que puede apoyar y reforzar métodos de trabajo en el aula como:  el trabajo en equipo  el descubrimiento  una nueva disposición del aula y/o el apoyo de alumnos de diferentes cursos. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 15
  16. 16. Layar y Aurasma permiten gestionar contenidos de acuerdo a la materia y necesidades específicas del docente, quien puede crear tanto la imagen que activará la realidad aumentada (disparador), como el contenido a observarse en forma de vídeos, páginas web, animaciones o modelos 3D (realidad aumentada). Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 16
  17. 17.  Quiver: Ofrece contenido educativo. Las plantillas, los estudiantes las colorean y se observan desde la aplicación en el dispositivo móvil.  Chromville: facilita a los alumnos aprender y afianzar los contenidos trabajados en las distintas áreas. Aumenta la motivación en el alumno. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 17
  18. 18.  En España, el Colegio El Pinar, se ha creado un aula 3D en la que los alumnos pueden estudiar y diseñar currículum.  School in the Park, está diseñada para que los alumnos, puedan explorar mediante RA el Balboa Park, el centro de historia de San Diego. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 18
  19. 19.  La realidad aumentada se presenta como una innovación pedagógica y didáctica, se constituye como una herramienta importante en la enseñanza de manera dinámica e interactiva.  Esta tecnología permite al alumno reforzar el aprendizaje de ciertos contenidos educativos, con el fin de potenciar el aprendizaje basado en el descubrimiento. Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 19
  20. 20. Montecé, & Verdesoto. (2017). Impacto De La Realidad Aumentada En La Educación Del Siglo XXI. Ecuador: Universidad Técnica de Babahoyo, Ecuador . Sevilla, & Blázquez. (2017). Realidad aumentada en educación. España: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. https://iat.es/tecnologias/realidad-aumentada/educacion/ http://www.americalearningmedia.com/edicion-010/116-analisis/833- realidad-aumentada-es-educacion-aumentada https://www.nubemia.com/realidad-aumentada-en-la-educacion/ https://www.arsoft-company.com/realidad-aumentada-aplicada-a-la- educacion/ Aracelly Guevara REALIDAD AUMENTADA APLICADA A LA EDUCACIÓN 20

