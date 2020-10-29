Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad de Panamá Centro Regional Universitario de Veraguas Facultad Ciencias de la Educación Licenciatura en Educació...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM 2CONTENIDO Origen de flipped classroom ¿En qué consiste el flipped classroom? ¿Cómo funciona el flipped ...
OBJETIVO GENERAL  Conocer qué es aula invertida o flipped classroom y su origen. OBJETIVO ESPECIFICO  Describir en qué c...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM 4 PALABRAS CLAVES flipped classroom También Aula invertida aprendizaje Brindaoportunidad Protagonista Al...
INTRODUCCIÓN El Flipped Classroom es un modelo pedagógico, consiste en asignar ciertas actividades de aprendizaje a los es...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM FLIPPED CLASSROOM 6
ORIGEN DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Jonathan Bergmann y Aaron Sams (2007) sostenían que se tardaba demasiado en volver a enseñar l...
¿ EN QUE CONSISTE FLIPPED CLASSROOM ?  Es un método de enseñanza cuyo principal objetivo es que el alumno asuma un rol ac...
¿CÓMO FUNCIONA FLIPPED CLASSROOM ?  Es la preparación de una clase que conlleva asignar al estudiante un material audiovi...
PILARES DEL AULA INVERTIDA SonEntorno flexible Cultura de aprendizaje espacios adaptables Crean En el alumno, participan e...
MODELO TRADICIONAL VS MODELO DEL AULA INVERTIDA FLIPPED CLASSROOM 11
MODELO TRADICIONAL DE AULA  El docente es un instructor, prepara una catedra teórica.  Los estudiantes toman notas en cl...
VENTAJAS DEL AULA INVERTIDA Fomenta el pensamiento critico del alumno y su creatividad. alumnos protagonista del aprendiza...
DESVENTAJAS DEL FLIPPED CLASSROOM Implica más trabajo para los docentes Incrementa el tiempo de los niños frente a las pan...
BENEFICIOS DEL MODELO FLIPPED CLASSROOM Estudiantes  Aprenden a distintas velocidades.  Oportunidad de revisar las lecci...
HERRAMIENTAS ÚTILES PARA EL AULA INVERTIDA Herramienta de trabajo colaborativo. GoogleDrive, OneDrive. Herramientas de alm...
RETOS AL APLICAR EL MODELO DE AULA INVERTIDA  Mayor trabajo y el desarrollo de nuevas habilidades: es necesario que los p...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM 18  Expectativas educativas: Es necesario superar una educación tradicionalista centrada en la simple t...
 Brecha digital: Aún es posible que muchos estudiantes no cuenten con un ordenador y conexión a internet para poder apren...
ROL QUE CUMPLEN LAS TIC EN ESTE MODELO Programación • planificación de los contenidos. • seleccionando recursos atractivos...
Diseño de las sesiones de aula • Diseñar y adaptar su clase a las necesidades de cada estudiante. • Materiales complementa...
CONCLUSIONES  Flipped classroom es una metodología que ofrece muchos beneficios al alumno, les brinda la oportunidad de s...
RECOMENDACIONES FLIPPED CLASSROOM 23  La preparación para el proceso de implementación debe permitir que el profesor pued...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM 24 Acedo. (2013). Flipped classroom. Washington: Universidad de Alicate. Asens. (2014). Aula invertida p...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM 25
Flipped classroom

  1. 1. Universidad de Panamá Centro Regional Universitario de Veraguas Facultad Ciencias de la Educación Licenciatura en Educación Preescolar USO DE LAS TIC FLIPPED CLASSROOM Nombre: Aracelly Guevara 2-745-1561 Profesor: Oscar E. Rodríguez C. Fecha: 30/10/2020 FLIPPED CLASSROOM 1
  2. 2. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 2CONTENIDO Origen de flipped classroom ¿En qué consiste el flipped classroom? ¿Cómo funciona el flipped classroom? Pilares del aula invertida Modelo tradicional vs modelo del aula invertida Ventajas del aula invertida Desventajas de flipped classroom Beneficios del modelo flipped classroom Herramientas útiles para el aula invertida Retos al aplicar el modelo de aula invertida Rol que cumplen las tic en este modelo
  3. 3. OBJETIVO GENERAL  Conocer qué es aula invertida o flipped classroom y su origen. OBJETIVO ESPECIFICO  Describir en qué consiste y como funciona el aula invertida  Destacar sus , ventajas, desventajas y beneficios de su uso en la Educación.  Analizar las herramientas útiles en el aula invertida y sus retos. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 3
  4. 4. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 4 PALABRAS CLAVES flipped classroom También Aula invertida aprendizaje Brindaoportunidad Protagonista Alumnos Modelo pedagógico Es Docente Orientador
  5. 5. INTRODUCCIÓN El Flipped Classroom es un modelo pedagógico, consiste en asignar ciertas actividades de aprendizaje a los estudiantes para que los realicen en su casa. La sociedad en la que vivimos no es la misma de la de siglos precedentes, por lo que nuestra responsabilidad como educadoras es ir diseñando escenarios pedagógicos adaptados a la realidad. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 5
  6. 6. FLIPPED CLASSROOM FLIPPED CLASSROOM 6
  7. 7. ORIGEN DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Jonathan Bergmann y Aaron Sams (2007) sostenían que se tardaba demasiado en volver a enseñar los contenidos a los estudiantes que no asistieron a clases. Grabar conferencias proporcionaron una solución que ayudo a los estudiantes a recuperar las clases perdidas. Esta metodología, con el tiempo fue adoptada por todos los estudiantes. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 7
  8. 8. ¿ EN QUE CONSISTE FLIPPED CLASSROOM ?  Es un método de enseñanza cuyo principal objetivo es que el alumno asuma un rol activo en su proceso de aprendizaje que el que venia ocupando tradicionalmente. ( Berenguer, 2016)  Los trabajos en el aula son principalmente grupales, se realizan de manera colaborativa. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 8
  9. 9. ¿CÓMO FUNCIONA FLIPPED CLASSROOM ?  Es la preparación de una clase que conlleva asignar al estudiante un material audiovisual o digital, seguido de su discusión y la realización de ejercicios al día siguiente, en el salón de clases.  La intención es disponer de más tiempo en la sala de clases para la reflexión, redacción, discusión abierta y realizar ejercicios de práctica o experimentos. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 9
  10. 10. PILARES DEL AULA INVERTIDA SonEntorno flexible Cultura de aprendizaje espacios adaptables Crean En el alumno, participan en la construcción del conocimiento, se evalúan su aprendizaje. Centrado Contenido intencional contenido para maximizar el tiempo de clase con el fin de adoptar métodos y estrategias de aprendizaje. Emplean Educador profesional reflexivos, interactúan para mejorar la calidad de su docencia, aceptan la crítica constructiva. Son FLIPPED CLASSROOM 10
  11. 11. MODELO TRADICIONAL VS MODELO DEL AULA INVERTIDA FLIPPED CLASSROOM 11
  12. 12. MODELO TRADICIONAL DE AULA  El docente es un instructor, prepara una catedra teórica.  Los estudiantes toman notas en clases.  Los estudiantes reciben tareas y lecturas para hacer en casa  El profesor evalúa el trabajo final del estudiante. MODELO DE AULA INVERTIDA  El docente se convierte en un orientador, prepara talleres prácticos.  Los estudiantes revisan videos, lecturas en el hogar para preparar actividades.  Los estudiantes aprenden interactuando .  El profesor evalúa el proceso de trabajo de los estudiantes.FLIPPED CLASSROOM 12
  13. 13. VENTAJAS DEL AULA INVERTIDA Fomenta el pensamiento critico del alumno y su creatividad. alumnos protagonista del aprendizaje Aprendizaje colaborativo Permite atender la diversidad del aula Deja mas tiempo para resolver dudas FLIPPED CLASSROOM 13
  14. 14. DESVENTAJAS DEL FLIPPED CLASSROOM Implica más trabajo para los docentes Incrementa el tiempo de los niños frente a las pantallas Obliga a trabajar más en casa al tener que preparas los contenidos Requiere de una serie de materiales tecnológicos que no todos poseen. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 14
  15. 15. BENEFICIOS DEL MODELO FLIPPED CLASSROOM Estudiantes  Aprenden a distintas velocidades.  Oportunidad de revisar las lecciones.  Los materiales están preparados para los estudiantes ausentes.  Los estudiantes son propietarios de su aprendizaje.  Los estudiantes están trabajando activamente con sus compañeros Profesores  se centran en ser el "guía acompañante“.  pasan más tiempo apoyando a los estudiantes con la práctica .  están involucrados con el aprendizaje de los estudiantes.  son capaces de ofrecer asistencia uno a uno y en pequeños grupos.  colaboran con compañeros en la creación de materiales. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 15
  16. 16. HERRAMIENTAS ÚTILES PARA EL AULA INVERTIDA Herramienta de trabajo colaborativo. GoogleDrive, OneDrive. Herramientas de almacenamiento en la nube. Dropbox, GoogleDrive, OneDrive. Herramienta para realizar presentaciones Power point, Google Slides, Prezzi, Pow Toom, SlideShare, Slideboom. Herramientas de creación y almacenamiento de video. Camtasia Studio, eduCanon, Moovly, YouTube, Vimeo. Herramienta para la creación de blogs Blogger, WordPress, wix. Herramientas para foros BuddyPress y bbPress. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 16
  17. 17. RETOS AL APLICAR EL MODELO DE AULA INVERTIDA  Mayor trabajo y el desarrollo de nuevas habilidades: es necesario que los profesores designen más tiempo para la preparación de sus clases.  Se dispone de mayor tiempo en las clases: los docentes rediseñen sus clases, es decir, que el tiempo efectivo en ellas sea un aspecto motivante para el alumno, lo cual lo impulse a aplicar todos aquellos conocimientos adquiridos en casa. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 17
  18. 18. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 18  Expectativas educativas: Es necesario superar una educación tradicionalista centrada en la simple transmisión de conocimientos, se promueve ofrecer nuevas experiencias educativas a las nuevas generaciones.  Nivel de compromiso y participación: Implica la formación de un estudiante con mayor compromiso y dedicación a su proceso de aprendizaje.
  19. 19.  Brecha digital: Aún es posible que muchos estudiantes no cuenten con un ordenador y conexión a internet para poder aprender.  Mayor producción académica: Es importante desarrollar investigación en diversos enfoques para comprender sus beneficios y aplicaciones en el aprendizaje y la enseñanza FLIPPED CLASSROOM 19
  20. 20. ROL QUE CUMPLEN LAS TIC EN ESTE MODELO Programación • planificación de los contenidos. • seleccionando recursos atractivos • metodologías que los motiven. Preparación multimedia • selección de recursos útiles. • Los materiales tendrán que ser interactivos con animaciones, presentaciones, vídeos, juegos. Secuenciación del tiempo • Los materiales que el docente confecciona deben ser distribuidos a los alumnos para que se realicen las actividades. • se distribuirán por medio de correo electrónico, redes sociales, servicios en la nube. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 20
  21. 21. Diseño de las sesiones de aula • Diseñar y adaptar su clase a las necesidades de cada estudiante. • Materiales complementarios y de apoyo, así como actividades tanto individuales como grupales de diferentes niveles de dificultad. Distribución del resto del tiempo • Planificar teniendo en cuenta el trabajo han realizado los alumnos, y alternando los tiempos entre el trabajo individual y colaborativo. • resolver dudas y revisar las actividades realizadas fuera de clase. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 21
  22. 22. CONCLUSIONES  Flipped classroom es una metodología que ofrece muchos beneficios al alumno, les brinda la oportunidad de ser el protagonista de su propio aprendizaje y facilita el proceso de interacción con sus profesores y compañeros.  Para finalizar, la estrategias del aula invertida permite establecer un ambiente dinámico e interactivo donde se fomenta el trabajo colaborativo, permitiendo obtener aprendizajes significativos. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 22
  23. 23. RECOMENDACIONES FLIPPED CLASSROOM 23  La preparación para el proceso de implementación debe permitir que el profesor pueda anticipar obstáculos y ejercitar habilidades para instaurar un sistema de aprendizaje por ende necesitan apoyo de los padres y alumnos.  La preparación de materiales, los videos no deben ser demasiados extensos.  El modelo flipped classroom no tiene porque ser tomado único método, sino como una herramienta útil de enseñanza.
  24. 24. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 24 Acedo. (2013). Flipped classroom. Washington: Universidad de Alicate. Asens. (2014). Aula invertida para el aprendizaje de dominio en los estudiantes del curso de metodología de la investigación de una Universidad privada de Lima . Lima-Perú: Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola. Berenguer. (2016). El modelo flipped classroom. Revista de psicología, 262. Bergmann, & Sams. (2012). Investigación, innovación y enseñanza universitaria: enfoque pluridisciplinares. Washington: Universidad de Alicate. Overmy. (2011). Aula invertida, metodología del siglo XXL. Universidad de las islas Baleares. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS
  25. 25. FLIPPED CLASSROOM 25

