Campanha de oração em favor do combate ao corona virus (covid-19)

Campanha de oração em favor do combate ao corona virus (covid-19)

Campanha de oração em favor do combate ao corona virus (covid-19)

  1. 1. CAMPANHA DE ORAÇÃO – 00:00h COVID-19Euamoosquemeamam,eosquede madrugadamebuscammeacharão.Pv8.17 1º DIA – LISTA DE PEDIDOS DE ORAÇÃO – Tg 5.16 2º DIA – PROFISSIONAIS E SISTEMA DA SAÚDE – Lc 10.33-34 3º DIA – CASOS GRAVES – Rm 12.15 4º DIA – PESSOAS VULNERÁVEIS – Sl 91.10 5º DIA – ECONOMIA E GOVERNO DO BRASIL – Rm 13.1 6º DIA – IGREJA – Mt 16.18 7º DIA – MISSÕES E EVANGELISMO – Mc 16.15 IgrejadeDeusno BrasilJundiaí
  2. 2. CAMPANHA DE ORAÇÃO – 00:00h COVID-19 Euamoosquemeamam,eosquede madrugadamebuscammeacharão.Pv8.17 1º DIA – LISTA DE PEDIDOS DE ORAÇÃO – Tg 5.16 Portanto, confessem os seus pecados uns aos outros e orem uns pelos outros para serem curados. A oração de um justo é poderosa e eficaz. - Familiares - Resposta ao tratamento - Imunidade - Funcionamento dos rins - Funcionamento dos pulmões - Funcionamento do coração IgrejadeDeusno BrasilJundiaí
  3. 3. CAMPANHA DE ORAÇÃO – 00:00h COVID-19Euamoosquemeamam,eosquede madrugadamebuscammeacharão.Pv8.17 2º DIA – PROFISSIONAIS E SISTEMA DA SAÚDE – Lc 10.33-34 Mas um samaritano, estando de viagem, chegou onde se encontrava o homem e, quando o viu, teve piedade dele. Aproximou-se, enfaixou-lhe as feridas, derramando nelas vinho e óleo. Depois colocou-o sobre o seu próprio animal, levou-o para uma hospedaria e cuidou dele. - Médicos, enfermeiros, fisioterapeutas, nutricionistas, psicólogos - Rede pública e privada - Recursos - Ministério da Saúde e OMS IgrejadeDeusno BrasilJundiaí
  4. 4. CAMPANHA DE ORAÇÃO – 00:00h COVID-19 Euamoosquemeamam,eosquede madrugadamebuscammeacharão.Pv8.17 3º DIA – CASOS GRAVES – Rm 12.15 Alegrai-vos com os que se alegram; chorai com os que choram. - Familiares - Resposta ao tratamento - Imunidade - Funcionamento dos rins - Funcionamento dos pulmões - Funcionamento do coração IgrejadeDeusno BrasilJundiaí
  5. 5. CAMPANHA DE ORAÇÃO – 00:00h COVID-19 Euamoosquemeamam,eosquede madrugadamebuscammeacharão.Pv8.17 4º DIA – PESSOAS VULNERÁVEIS – Sl 91.10 nenhum mal o atingirá, desgraça alguma chegará à sua tenda. - Idosos (imunidade, fragilidade pulmonar) - Hipertensos (Inflamação no coração e líquido no pulmão) - Diabéticos (glicose e processo inflamatório ativo) - Pessoas com insuficiência renal - Pessoas com doença respiratórias crônicas - Pessoas com doença cardiovascular IgrejadeDeusno BrasilJundiaí
  6. 6. CAMPANHA DE ORAÇÃO – 00:00h COVID-19 Euamoosquemeamam,eosquede madrugadamebuscammeacharão.Pv8.17 5º DIA – ECONOMIA E GOVERNO DO BRASIL – Rm 13.1 Todos devem sujeitar-se às autoridades do governo, pois não há autoridade que não venha de Deus, e as que existem foram ordenadas por ele. - Agricultura - Indústria - Serviços - Poder Executivo - Poder Legislativo - Poder Judiciário IgrejadeDeusno BrasilJundiaí
  7. 7. CAMPANHA DE ORAÇÃO – 00:00h COVID-19 Euamoosquemeamam,eosquede madrugadamebuscammeacharão.Pv8.17 6º DIA – IGREJA – Mt 16.18 Pois também eu te digo que tu és Pedro, e sobre esta pedra edificarei a minha igreja, e as portas do inferno não prevalecerão contra ela - União de propósito - Poder do Espírito Santo para influenciar - Líderes - Ação Social IgrejadeDeusno BrasilJundiaí
  8. 8. CAMPANHA DE ORAÇÃO – 00:00h COVID-19 Euamoosquemeamam,eosquede madrugadamebuscammeacharão.Pv8.17 7º DIA – MISSÕES E EVANGELISMO – Mc 16.15-16 E disse-lhes: Ide por todo o mundo, pregai o evangelho a toda criatura. Quem crer e for batizado será salvo; mas quem não crer será condenado. - Envio de novos missionários - Povos não alcançados - Centros de treinamento de Missionários - Evangelismo através das mídias sociais IgrejadeDeusno BrasilJundiaí

