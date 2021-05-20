Successfully reported this slideshow.
INVESTIGACIÓN ACCIÓN (I-A) Araceli Cortes García Doctorado en Investigación y Docencia Módulo 4: Investigación Cualitativa...
Kurt Zedek Lewin (1890-1947) Psicólogo Alemán Pionero de la psicología social, organizacional y psicología aplicada. Psicó...
Teoría del Campo KurtLewin El campo es un espacio construido por la persona y el ambiente en el que cada parte está influi...
Definición según (Elliott, 1991, p. 69) Es el estudio de una situación social cuyo objetivo es mejorar la calidad de las a...
OBJETIVO de la I-A Fomentar el juicio práctico en situaciones concretas, y la validez de sus teorías e hipótesis no depend...
La I-A se ha convertido en un enfoque cada vez más popular entre investigadores en pequeña escala perteneciente a: Blaxter...
CRITERIOS QUE DISTINGUEN A LA I-A  Es deductiva;  Se ocupa de los individuos como miembros de un grupo social;  Se cent...
PROCESOS DE LA I-A ACCIÓN PLANIFICACIÓN OBSERVACIÓN REFLEXIÓN ¿Cómo resolver el problema? Implementación y experimentación...
Rasgosque definen la I-A INVESTIGACIÓN Nuevo tipo de investigación: Amplia y flexible Perspectiva ecológica Clarificación ...
Ejemplo de I-A Corporación XEROX en Estados Unidos En 1990 Problema: perdió monopolio en el negocio de fotocopiado y su po...
REFERENCIAS Blaxter, L., Hughes, C., & Tight, M. (2005). Cómo se hace una Investigación. España: Gedisa, S.A. 351 p. Ellio...
  1. 1. INVESTIGACIÓN ACCIÓN (I-A) Araceli Cortes García Doctorado en Investigación y Docencia Módulo 4: Investigación Cualitativa Asesor: Dr.Víctor Leopoldo Guerrero Manzo 19 de Mayo de 2021.
  2. 2. Kurt Zedek Lewin (1890-1947) Psicólogo Alemán Pionero de la psicología social, organizacional y psicología aplicada. Psicólogo influyente del siglo XX. Realizó investigaciones sobre dinámicas de grupos e interacción social. Sentó bases del estudio en dinámicas grupales, investigando como los grupos consiguen alterar el comportamiento individual de cada sujeto y utilizó sistemas tipológicos, representaciones en mapas de las fuerzas psicológicas que interactúan en el ambiente. Propuso “que el comportamiento humano debe ser visto como parte de un continuo” https://www.britannica.com/biography/Kurt-Lewin
  3. 3. Teoría del Campo KurtLewin El campo es un espacio construido por la persona y el ambiente en el que cada parte está influida y conectada a otras partes de este espacio en una interacción continua. Es decir, el campo o espacio vital es una mezcla entre el contexto, los factores que le influyen y la percepción de la persona. Estos campos contienen diferentes fuerzas que pueden ser positivas cuando satisfacen las necesidades de las personas, o negativas, cuando son dañinas. Lewin “Ya no buscamos la “causa” de los eventos en la naturaleza de un solo objeto aislado, sino la relación objeto- entorno”.
  4. 4. Definición según (Elliott, 1991, p. 69) Es el estudio de una situación social cuyo objetivo es mejorar la calidad de las acciones que se ejecutan dentro de las situaciones.
  5. 5. OBJETIVO de la I-A Fomentar el juicio práctico en situaciones concretas, y la validez de sus teorías e hipótesis no depende tanto de las pruebas científicas de verdad como de la eficiencia para ayudar a las personas a obrar con más inteligencia y con mayores habilidades Las teorías NO se validan de forma independiente y luego se aplican a la práctica, sino que son validadas por la práctica misma Blaxter et al. (2005)
  6. 6. La I-A se ha convertido en un enfoque cada vez más popular entre investigadores en pequeña escala perteneciente a: Blaxter et al. (2005)
  7. 7. CRITERIOS QUE DISTINGUEN A LA I-A  Es deductiva;  Se ocupa de los individuos como miembros de un grupo social;  Se centra en el problema, tiene un contexto especifico y se orienta al futuro;  Implica una intervención con vista al cambio;  Apunta al mejoramiento y a la participación;  Apunta al mejoramiento y a la participación;  Implica un proceso cíclico donde la investigación, acción y evaluación se relacionan recíprocamente;  Parte de una relación en la cual quienes investigan participan a su vez en los procesos de cambio. Hart y Bond (1995)
  8. 8. PROCESOS DE LA I-A ACCIÓN PLANIFICACIÓN OBSERVACIÓN REFLEXIÓN ¿Cómo resolver el problema? Implementación y experimentación del plan Recolección de datos acerca de los efectos de los cambios Juicio crítico del investigador Identificación de nuevos problemas y de un nuevo ciclo de acción Quintero et al. (2004)
  9. 9. Rasgosque definen la I-A INVESTIGACIÓN Nuevo tipo de investigación: Amplia y flexible Perspectiva ecológica Clarificación de valores Rigor metodológico CAMBIO En colaboración Democratización del proceso Función crítica Función de comunicación Acción como cambio social Finalidad de formación ACCIÓN Unión teoría y práctica Mejora la acción Problemas prácticos Protagonismos del práctico Pérez, 1994
  10. 10. Ejemplo de I-A Corporación XEROX en Estados Unidos En 1990 Problema: perdió monopolio en el negocio de fotocopiado y su posición en el mercado, estaba en decline. Estudios de GESTIÓN propusieron ahorros importantes si se tercerizaban algunos procesos de trabajo La corporación, en lugar de limitarse a implementar esos hallazgos , decidió formar un equipo de estudios de costes con representantes laborales y del directorio a fin de considerar el problema. Ocho personas trabajaron en equipo durante seis meses, con dedicación exclusiva. La investigación del grupo preveía un ahorro de 3600000 dólares, a diferencia de los 3200000 previstos en los estudios de gestión (Whyte y otros, 1991 citado en Blaxter et al., 2005).
  11. 11. REFERENCIAS Blaxter, L., Hughes, C., & Tight, M. (2005). Cómo se hace una Investigación. España: Gedisa, S.A. 351 p. Elliott, J. (1991). Action Research for Educational Change. Buckingham, Open University Press. 176 p. Recuperado de https://another-roadmap.net/articles/0002/0968/elliott-action-research-for-educational- change-1991.pdf 17 de mayo de 2021. Elliott, J. (1993). El cambio educativo desde la investigación-acción, Madrid: Morata. 190 p. Recuperado de http://chamilo.cut.edu.mx:8080/chamilo/courses/PLANEACIONYDISENOCURRICULAR/document/Elliot-El- Cambio-Educativo-Desde-La-IA.pdf 17 de mayo de 2021. Hart, E. y Bond, M. (1995). Action Research for Health and social care: A guide to practice. Buckngham, Open University Press. Pérez, SG. (1994). Investigación cualitativa. Retos e interrogantes I. Métodos. Madrid: La Muralla. Quintero, JC., Zuluaga, CC., Gallegos, CL., Buitrago, CS., López, González, BF., & Infante CG.. (2004). Investigación - Acción en la práctica educativa. Un enfoque comprensivo narrativo. Colombia: Universidad de Caldas. Recuperado de file:///C:/Users/ACortesG/Downloads/LIB_Investigacion- Accion_Practica_Educativa.pdf 17 de mayo de 2021.

