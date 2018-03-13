Successfully reported this slideshow.
Click to edit Master title style www.aruc.org ‫علية‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫األستاذ‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫الموحد‬ ‫عربي‬ ‫الفهرس‬ ‫استشاري‬ Consulting...
3 ‫ععع‬‫ع‬‫للام‬ ‫عععة‬‫ع‬ ‫م‬ ‫يلعععون‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫عععد‬‫ع‬‫الموح‬ ‫الاربعععي‬ ‫عععرس‬‫ع‬‫الفه‬ ‫يسعععال‬ ‫ع‬‫ع‬‫م‬ ‫عا‬‫ع‬ ‫...
4 ‫الجديدو‬ ‫الرؤية‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫وسع‬ ‫لجمهور‬ ‫سيتوجه‬ ‫الفهرس‬ ‫جديدو‬ ‫مجاالت‬ ‫في‬ ‫جديدو‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫سيقدم‬ ‫الفهرس‬ ‫ت‬...
5 •‫ع‬ ‫مسعتو‬ ‫علعل‬ ‫الحعدوع‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫ب‬ ‫التعي‬ ‫الجذرية‬ ‫للتغييرات‬ ‫استجابة‬‫اعة‬ ‫والملتبات‬ ‫الققافة‬. •‫المارفة‬ ‫...
6 •‫والما‬ ‫الققافعة‬ ‫اعة‬ ‫ع‬ ‫قطاععات‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الحواجز‬ ‫تفا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫التقارب‬‫لومعات‬ ‫عن‬‫ع‬‫م‬ ‫عد‬‫ع‬‫جدي‬ ‫ع‬...
7 ‫المنحى‬ ‫كياني‬ ‫الببليوغرافية‬ ‫للتسجيالت‬ ‫الوظيفية‬ ‫المتطلبات‬ ‫نسخة‬2010FRBROO ‫التراث‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫ومؤسسات‬ ‫للمتاحف‬ ...
8 •‫ب‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫الملتبة‬ ‫داخ‬ ‫ياد‬ ‫لم‬ ‫المحتو‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫ي‬ ‫يا‬ ‫وكذا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وخارجها‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫افسي‬ ‫ت‬. •‫والم...
9 •‫وال‬ ‫ولوجياتعه‬ ‫تل‬ ‫واسعتخدام‬ ‫العداللي‬ ‫العوب‬ ‫إلل‬ ‫تقا‬ ‫اال‬ ‫حتمية‬‫معن‬ ‫تعي‬ ‫ية‬ ‫الف‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫علل‬ ‫...
10 •‫ع‬‫ع‬‫جدي‬ ‫عاط‬‫ع‬‫م‬ ‫بأ‬ ‫عودوا‬‫ع‬‫تا‬ ‫عتفيدون‬‫ع‬‫المس‬‫دو‬ ‫تقععدمها‬ ‫ال‬ ‫المالومععات‬ ‫خععدمات‬ ‫مععن‬ ‫الت...
11 ‫المارفة‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫ملتبات‬ ‫سمات‬:‫المجتمع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الاالقة‬ ‫متفاعلة‬ ‫ومعلنة‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫لديها‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫مدار‬ ‫عل...
12 ‫المارفة‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫ملتبة‬ ‫سمات‬:‫ية‬ ‫التق‬ ‫متقدمة‬‫اعتماد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫وسباقة‬ ‫مبادرة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫كمؤسسة‬ ‫وتتمركز‬ ‫األحدث‬...
13 ‫المارفة‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫ملتبة‬ ‫سمات‬:‫الخدمات‬ ‫إ‬ ‫وشل‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫في‬ ‫للمستفيد‬ ‫لقر‬ ‫إشراا‬‫تاحتها‬ ‫الملتبة‬ ...
14 •‫المكتبة‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫دمج‬‫النشاط‬ ‫ضمن‬‫اليومي‬ ‫للمستفيدين‬. •‫على‬ ‫الظهور‬ ‫من‬ ‫مزيد‬ ‫من‬ ‫المكتبة‬ ‫تمكين‬ ‫الوب‬....
15 •‫الجانب‬ ‫على‬ ‫التركيز‬ ‫على‬ ‫المكتبة‬ ‫مساعدة‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫الجوانب‬ ‫الفهرس‬ ‫وتولي‬ ‫الخدمي‬ •‫ومتطورة‬ ‫رائدة‬ ‫تق...
16 •‫متطلب‬ ‫مع‬ ‫بالكامل‬ ‫متوافقة‬ ‫خدمات‬‫ات‬ ‫البي‬ ‫تأسيس‬ ‫وأولها‬ ‫الداللي‬ ‫الوب‬‫نات‬ ‫للملفات‬ ‫الموصولة‬‫االستن...
‫شكــــــــرا‬ www.aruc.org
×