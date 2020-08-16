Political social and economic Reforms of zulfiqar Ali bhutto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE POLITICAL, ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL REFORMS OF ZULFIQAR ALI BHUTTO. Born: January 5, 1928, Ratodero Died: April 4, 1979, ...
EARLY LIFE  On 5th January 1928, Bhutto was born in a renowned Sindhi family of landlords. He was 3rd child of Shah Nawa...
Married Shireen Amir Begum in 1943 , and Nusrat Asphani in 1951. His first child Benazir Bhutto was born in 1953. After ...
REFORMS:  Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto took over the office of President of Pakistan as well as Civil Martial Law Administrator on...
CONTI….. • The reforms introduced by the People’s Government reflect a radical change in respect of the organization of th...
POLITICAL CAREER  In 1957, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto became the youngest member of Pakistan's delegation to the United Nations....
 Initiative of friendly relations with China. His style of leading the Foreign Ministry and his swift rise to power brou...
Contested elections in 1970 and won majority in West Pakistan Took over from Yahiya Khan in 1971, became first civilian ...
POLITICAL REFORMS Center would not appoint governors.  Limitation of press freedom and ban on political parties was done...
ECONOMIC REFORM Nationalization, Govt. wanted to save people from adverse impact of galloping prices. Govt. raised the wa...
Ten basic industries were immediately taken over by the government These include iron and steel , basic metal industries...
LIFE INSURANCE NATIONALIZED By a presidential order of 19 March 1972, 32 life insurance companies were nationalized This...
An economic reforms order promulgated in January 1972 removed the boards of directors and managing agencies of 20 big ind...
1971-77 EXPERIMENT WITH DEMOCRACY D.PH. BHUTTO'S ECONOMIC REFORMS: Bhutto and his party came to rule by clamoring sociali...
The main step in order to reform economic system of Pakistan was the adoption of process of Nationalization which was lau...
Bhutto made efforts to curb inequality and feudalism and his policies reflected those ideas His reforms were slightly st...
IN JAN 1972 -1974 In Jan 1972 , nationalization was introduced over thirty large firms in 10 industries. Then after few m...
IN 1976 In 176 public sector which was flouring rapidly had been descended to fall on ground more than 3000 of small manuf...
SOCIAL OR EDUCATIONAL REFORMS (A) Health reforms: introduction of rural health centre and basic health units.  Names of ...
Primary education was free. 1st phase of educational policy announced in Oct, 1972. Education made compulsory up to cla...
Political social and economic Reforms of zulfiqar Ali bhutto
Political social and economic Reforms of zulfiqar Ali bhutto
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Political social and economic Reforms of zulfiqar Ali bhutto

23 views

Published on

this presentation about reforms of zulfiqar ali bhutto.

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Political social and economic Reforms of zulfiqar Ali bhutto

  1. 1. THE POLITICAL, ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL REFORMS OF ZULFIQAR ALI BHUTTO. Born: January 5, 1928, Ratodero Died: April 4, 1979, Adiala Jail Education: University of California, Berkeley (1949–1950), MORE Siblings: Imdad Ali Bhutto, Mumtaz Begum Sahiba Bhutto, Munawar-ul- Islam, Sikandar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto Children: Benazir Bhutto, Murtaza Bhutto, Shahnawaz Bhutto, Sanam Bhutto
  2. 2. EARLY LIFE  On 5th January 1928, Bhutto was born in a renowned Sindhi family of landlords. He was 3rd child of Shah Nawaz Bhutto and Khursheed Begum.  completed his early education from Bombay’s Cathedral High School  In 1947, he joined the University of Southern California to study political science, later on went to Oxford and studied law.
  3. 3. Married Shireen Amir Begum in 1943 , and Nusrat Asphani in 1951. His first child Benazir Bhutto was born in 1953. After her Murtaza, Sanam and Shah Nawaz Bhutto were born.  Took over the management of family and estate after his father’s death.
  4. 4. REFORMS:  Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto took over the office of President of Pakistan as well as Civil Martial Law Administrator on 20th December 1971. He was the first civilian Martial Law Administrator of the country. To create a new spirit in the nation, enable them to face the challenging conditions and to make people aware of his policies.  Mr. Zulfiqar ali Bhutto in his very first speech on the night of 20 December, 1971, declared that he would introduce various reforms and would come down with a heavy hand on corruption: his declared objective being to put the social and economic system right.
  5. 5. CONTI….. • The reforms introduced by the People’s Government reflect a radical change in respect of the organization of the social and economic system.
  6. 6. POLITICAL CAREER  In 1957, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto became the youngest member of Pakistan's delegation to the United Nations.  As his father was politically active, Bhutto had learned politics and its affairs from very early age. In 1958, he became Pakistan’s youngest cabinet minister. He was assigned ministry of Water and Power.  1963, Bhutto became Foreign Minister.
  7. 7.  Initiative of friendly relations with China. His style of leading the Foreign Ministry and his swift rise to power brought him national prominence and popularity.  After Tashkent Agreement, he left Ayub Khan and resigned in 1966. Founded Pakistan People’s Party in 1967.
  8. 8. Contested elections in 1970 and won majority in West Pakistan Took over from Yahiya Khan in 1971, became first civilian Chief Martial Law Administrator Disintegration of Bangladesh
  9. 9. POLITICAL REFORMS Center would not appoint governors.  Limitation of press freedom and ban on political parties was done through an amendment.  In 1975 national assembly approved a bill by which FSF could detain people for an indefinite period. By another amendment courts were also not permitted to bail for those people held detention by FSF. Formation of FSF
  10. 10. ECONOMIC REFORM Nationalization, Govt. wanted to save people from adverse impact of galloping prices. Govt. raised the wages and salaries which laid tremendous inflationary stress on the economy . Nationalization program could not arrest inflation and also missed the corporatist element
  11. 11. Ten basic industries were immediately taken over by the government These include iron and steel , basic metal industries , heavy engineering , heavy electrical industries, petro chemical industries, cement industries, public utilities and power generation, transmission and distribution, gas and oil refineries
  12. 12. LIFE INSURANCE NATIONALIZED By a presidential order of 19 March 1972, 32 life insurance companies were nationalized This sweeping move was aimed at removing the interlocking of life insurance with private ownership of major industrial groups The life insurance corporation established in November 1972 has a paid up capital of Rs. 10 million. Since then, life insurance has gained momentum
  13. 13. An economic reforms order promulgated in January 1972 removed the boards of directors and managing agencies of 20 big industries . A little later 11 industrial units were added to the list
  14. 14. 1971-77 EXPERIMENT WITH DEMOCRACY D.PH. BHUTTO'S ECONOMIC REFORMS: Bhutto and his party came to rule by clamoring socialist reforms for the poor and deprived classes of the state . Roti, kapraaa aur Makkan was the frequently enchanted slogan . Bhutto's economic policies were influenced by socialist ideas and promises to the removal of feudalism Rapid industrialization create a gulf between different societies and exacerbated the grievances of people
  15. 15. The main step in order to reform economic system of Pakistan was the adoption of process of Nationalization which was launched in early 70 when Bhutto came to power . Land reforms , Banking system and finance corporations were the main reforms in this era Arab Israel war in 1973 caused rapid inflation in order to curtail that rupee was devalued which proved to be favourable for time being and foreign also liquidated economy but after 2 years in 1974 inflation rose 20 percent to the previous growth
  16. 16. Bhutto made efforts to curb inequality and feudalism and his policies reflected those ideas His reforms were slightly stringent than the previous one By introducing MLR 115 Land reforms were made . That the maximum limit of land allowed to be owned was 150 acres of irrigated land and 300 acres of un irrigated land
  17. 17. IN JAN 1972 -1974 In Jan 1972 , nationalization was introduced over thirty large firms in 10 industries. Then after few months this process exacerbated towards small and medium industries In 1974 Bhutto nationalized all private banks and In 1972 private collages were nationalized was given to those people who owned them at first place After this process Bhutto government owned about 2 billion of assists which were used properly as they should have been
  18. 18. IN 1976 In 176 public sector which was flouring rapidly had been descended to fall on ground more than 3000 of small manufacturing units were nationalized . Banks and finance corporations were nationalized in order to help other deprived classes . The deformation and inefficiency seen in coming years regarding previously nationalized institutions were the outcomes of Bhutto's so called Economic reforms
  19. 19. SOCIAL OR EDUCATIONAL REFORMS (A) Health reforms: introduction of rural health centre and basic health units.  Names of medicines were decited to be genetic.  Number of medical colleges also increased. (B) Educational reforms: Private schools and colleges were placed under the control of provincial education board.  Teachers were paid now equivalent salaries.
  20. 20. Primary education was free. 1st phase of educational policy announced in Oct, 1972. Education made compulsory up to class 8th In 2nd phase Education made compulsory and free up to 10th. The main aim was to increase literacy rate.

×