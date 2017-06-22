1 • © Aptos, Inc. All rights reserved.© 2017 Aptos, Inc. All rights reserved. There’s Something About Alexa Preparing for ...
There's Something About Alexa: Is Retail Ready for the Age of Conversational Commerce?

Published on

Amazon is investing billions into voice technology: Echo devices, Alexa skills, Natural Language Processing, and of course, shopping via Alexa. In this informative and educational presentation, targeted to retailers, Aptos Marketing Director Dave Bruno will walk you through the state of adoption of Echos and Alexa, Amazon;s Alexa strategy, how consumers are (or aren't shopping with Alexa, chat bots, and why he is worried most about something that has - on the surface, at least - nothing at all to do with shopping.

  There's Something About Alexa Preparing for the Age of Conversational Commerce June 22, 2017
  Dave Bruno Marketing Director, Aptos
  do you own an Echo device? Registration Poll Question #1
  NO YES 11% 89%
  do you shop on an Echo? Registration Poll Question #2
  NOYES 50% 50%
  8.2MUS Amazon customers have Echo devices Source: Consumer Intelligence Research Partners
  60MAmazon will sell Echo devices by 2020 Source: Strategy Analytics
  "Fast and Furious" Adoption
  45%have added items to shopping lists Source: Statista 32%have purchased via Prime
  even a child can do it! And why not? It's so easy,
  Alexa, order Sonic Mania for Xbox One. I found Sonic Mania for Xbox One by Sega for $70. Would you like to buy it? Yes, please!
  this is not child's play. But do not be fooled. To Amazon,
  Echo owners spent around 10% more on Amazon in the six months after purchasing the device Purchase frequency grew 6% Echo owners spend about half of their total online spend at Amazon Source: NPD
  The end goal...is to get to the point where you can order anything on Amazon, on the Echo. David Limp, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services
  1,000engineers working on Alexa Placing a pretty big bet
  working on Alexa, not Echo Notice I said 1,000 engineers
  As popular as they are, with as much revenue as they may drive for Amazon… not the ultimate target Echo devices are
  SALESPERSON OF THE YEAR The future is all about
  Alexa-enabled spending could account for 5-15% of total spend, or $286 per prime customer, by 2020 Source: RBC $19B Today, that would represent annual revenue per year
  Alexa, ask Plex to play Pitbulls and Parolees " Their strategy? PERVASIVE Make it easy for Alexa to become CHIPS PHONES APPS AUTOS GADGETS APPLIANCES SECURITY LIGHTING TELEVISIONS MUSIC
  AMAZON'S STEP PLAN
  the plan seems to be working Thus far, at least, Can you hear her voice?
  She's inside our car…
  She's in our DVR…
  She's in our family room…
  She's in our kitchen…
  She's on our wrist…
  She's even in our shower.
  And she has <<mad>> skills
  She's getting more skillful by the day Source: BI Intelligence Sept 2015 Jan 2016 Jun 2016 Jan 2017 Mar 2017 14 135 1,000 7,000 10,000 90 DAYS
  Alexa's shopping chops? Sure, she has many lifestyle skills, but what about
  SNAP Reordering is a Alexa, order me some more printer paper!
  Ordering new items, on the other hand… can be slightly less straightforward
  "Highly rated, well-priced products with Prime shipping" Ignore the man behind the curtain…
  but what about other retailers? OK. Alexa can definitely help us shop with Amazon, So far, not so much…
  Alexa's 3rd party shopping skills to date are somewhat limited and primitive, but she is expanding and improving…rapidly
  toe in the water... A few big brands have put their
  39. 39. 39 • © Aptos, Inc. All rights reserved.
  40. 40. 40 • © Aptos, Inc. All rights reserved.
  41. 41. 41 • © Aptos, Inc. All rights reserved.
  42. 42. 42 • © Aptos, Inc. All rights reserved.
  very little from specialty retail Beyond that?
  chat about bots Let's shift gear slightly to
  Chat bots are computer programs that mimic conversation with people using artificial intelligence to transform the way we interact with the internet from self-initiated tasks to conversations No downloads, no new account, no new interface.
  Alexa: a chatbot driving the future of at the intersection of messaging apps and shopping conversational commerce
  Users who interact with chatbots spend on apps32% more time Engagement enhancers? Source: BI Intelligence
  11,000bots added within first three months of launch of bot platform for Facebook Messenger 1 BillionFacebook Messenger users Source: TechCrunch Source: The Verge
  chatbot pioneers We're excited to…create quick and natural interactions that are client-led and provide richer, more varied conversations that ensure clients get exactly what they want out of the experience." "Mary Beth Laughton, Sephora SVP of Digital
  has nothing to do with shopping The thing that worries me more, however,
  Instead of thinking of Alexa as a personal assistant, perhaps we should think of her as a search engine. Alexa, what is the cheapest airfare to London?
  A lot of times, people don't know what they want until you show it to them."
  Recommendation engines are very powerful personalization tools because it's a great way to do "discovery" – showing people items they will like, but are unlikely to discover by themselves Recommendation engines are powerful personalization tools that show people items they might like, but are unlikely to discover by themselves
  And what is one thing we know that Amazon does really well?
  35% Analysts estimate that recommendation engine Source: McKinsey of Amazon.com's revenue is generated by its
  Recommendations are also at the heart of their entirely personalized email marketing strategy Behavioral data informs every email an Amazon customer receives BLAST EMAILS
  Is it possible, then, that Amazon is starved for data?
  Customer experience personalization is all about data first. Data (lots and lots of data) are the lifeblood of any effective recommendation engine
  • Purchases and returns • Shopping carts • Reviews, likes and wish lists • Similar shopper behaviors • Click paths • Demographics Compared to Google (and even Facebook) they don't really know all that much about us
  Imagine how much more effective their recommendations will become when 100 million households are using Alexa as a primary search engine…
  And when the recommendations get better, how much more wallet share will Amazon be able to grab?
  things like improved search results, improved product recommendations, improved forecasting for inventory management, and literally hundreds of other things beneath the surface. A lot of the value that we're getting from machine learning is actually happening kind of beneath the surface… " "
  Closing Thoughts…
  All of this helps us better understand why Bezos has those 1,000 engineers working on conversational commerce It's possible that Alexa could end up being the fourth pillar. "
  And why we can expect to continue to see new Alexa announcements like this one from April…
  …and this one from May
  While there is clearly SOMETHING about Alexa, it isn't ALL about Alexa. Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and others are researching/investing in conversational commerce.
  1. Integrated Singular Commerce 3. Virtually Unlimited CRM profiles 2. Industry-leading CRM capabilities 4. Hundreds of Commerce APIs 5. Fully integrated EOM Regardless of voice platform, Aptos can help you Join the Conversation:
  www.aptos.com

×