Amazon is investing billions into voice technology: Echo devices, Alexa skills, Natural Language Processing, and of course, shopping via Alexa. In this informative and educational presentation, targeted to retailers, Aptos Marketing Director Dave Bruno will walk you through the state of adoption of Echos and Alexa, Amazon;s Alexa strategy, how consumers are (or aren't shopping with Alexa, chat bots, and why he is worried most about something that has - on the surface, at least - nothing at all to do with shopping.