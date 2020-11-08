Medieval china the imperial state and scholar official class

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Imperial State & Scholar-Official Class 7th Grade World History Ms. Pacheco
7.3.6 ❏ Describe the development of the imperial state and the scholar-official class. Objectives 1. Explain how the imper...
Can you recall... ❏ Amongst your table group, recall the KKL activity and discuss what you know about the chinese imperial...
The Imperial State What is imperialism? ❏ Expanding power and influence through military force or foreign policy
The Imperial State Origins ❏ The Qin Dynasty ➔ Warring States Period (427 BCE-221 BCE ) ◆ Smaller states gained more autho...
The Imperial State Significance ❏ It allowed the dynasties to take control of vast lands to build their empire
Reflection #1 ❏ With your group answer the following questions : 1. Why is expansion of power important? 2. Could expansio...
The Imperial State Qin - Ming: An Empire Rises ❏ Consolidating Power 1. Forms of Government a. Aristocracy b. Meritocracy ...
The Imperial State Consolidating Power 1. Forms of Government a. Aristocracy i. Power is vested in the ruling class which ...
The Scholar Official Class Who is the Scholar Official Class? ❏ Educated individuals who formed part of Chinese bureaucrac...
The Scholar Official Class Joining ❏ Civil Service Exams Who: Available to young males of any class What: Test individuals...
The Scholar Official Class Significance ❏ The introduction of the merit system meant the transition of power from the weal...
Reflection #2 ❏ With your group answer the following questions : 1. Summarize how one becomes part of the scholar official...
The Imperial State Consolidating Power 2. Religion a. Confucianism i. Obeying elders and keeping moral standards to create...
The Imperial State Consolidating Power 2. Religion D. Mandate From Heaven
The Imperial State Qin - Ming: An Empire Falls ❏ 2 Reasons 1. Rebellion - Civic unrest due to unjust emperor 1. The Ascend...
The Imperial State Qin - Ming: An Empire Falls
Reflection #3 ❏ With your group answer the following questions : 1. Summarize the lecture in a short 5 sentence paragraph....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medieval china the imperial state and scholar official class

9 views

Published on

lecture of medieval china

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Medieval china the imperial state and scholar official class

  1. 1. The Imperial State & Scholar-Official Class 7th Grade World History Ms. Pacheco
  2. 2. 7.3.6 ❏ Describe the development of the imperial state and the scholar-official class. Objectives 1. Explain how the imperial state developed in medieval China. 2. Describe the process of becoming part of the scholar official class. 3. Explain the significance of transitions of power. CA Standards & Objectives
  3. 3. Can you recall... ❏ Amongst your table group, recall the KKL activity and discuss what you know about the chinese imperial state and scholar official class. ➔ Choose one person to represent your group during discussion. ➔ Write down your responses on the "do you recall" section of your guided notes.
  4. 4. The Imperial State What is imperialism? ❏ Expanding power and influence through military force or foreign policy
  5. 5. The Imperial State Origins ❏ The Qin Dynasty ➔ Warring States Period (427 BCE-221 BCE ) ◆ Smaller states gained more authority leading to the absorption of smaller states through conquest under one leader ◆ 1st emperor: Qin Shihuangdi
  6. 6. The Imperial State Significance ❏ It allowed the dynasties to take control of vast lands to build their empire
  7. 7. Reflection #1 ❏ With your group answer the following questions : 1. Why is expansion of power important? 2. Could expansion through military power lead to a downfall? Or does it bring unification?
  8. 8. The Imperial State Qin - Ming: An Empire Rises ❏ Consolidating Power 1. Forms of Government a. Aristocracy b. Meritocracy 2. Religion a. Confucianism, Legalism, and Daoism
  9. 9. The Imperial State Consolidating Power 1. Forms of Government a. Aristocracy i. Power is vested in the ruling class which is most often the rich or upper class. b. Meritocracy i. Power is given based on merit rather than birth or wealth. ii. The scholar official class and civil service exams
  10. 10. The Scholar Official Class Who is the Scholar Official Class? ❏ Educated individuals who formed part of Chinese bureaucracy performing variety of government jobs
  11. 11. The Scholar Official Class Joining ❏ Civil Service Exams Who: Available to young males of any class What: Test individuals on several subjects including confucius teachings, chinese history, law, economy, etc. When: Studying for exams required years of work and good education to make it past multiple levels. Where: Originated in Xia but developed through time.
  12. 12. The Scholar Official Class Significance ❏ The introduction of the merit system meant the transition of power from the wealthy to the those qualified regardless of class.
  13. 13. Reflection #2 ❏ With your group answer the following questions : 1. Summarize how one becomes part of the scholar official class. (What is the civil service exam? Be detailed) 2. What are the implications of turning to a merit system? Do you think it takes away power from the rich? Why or why not? 3. Could expansion through military power lead to a downfall? Or does it bring unification? How does the consolidation of power through government influence your answers?
  14. 14. The Imperial State Consolidating Power 2. Religion a. Confucianism i. Obeying elders and keeping moral standards to create a functioning society b. Legalism i. Obeying the law is above everything else including personal freedoms c. Daoism i. Detachment of worldly things to live self- sufficiently
  15. 15. The Imperial State Consolidating Power 2. Religion D. Mandate From Heaven
  16. 16. The Imperial State Qin - Ming: An Empire Falls ❏ 2 Reasons 1. Rebellion - Civic unrest due to unjust emperor 1. The Ascendency Ends - Family line ends or mandate of heaven BUT… Dynasties were in a cycle due to their imperialistic efforts
  17. 17. The Imperial State Qin - Ming: An Empire Falls
  18. 18. Reflection #3 ❏ With your group answer the following questions : 1. Summarize the lecture in a short 5 sentence paragraph. What are 3 new things you learned and what is one thing you are confused on? 2. Based on what you learned could expansion through military power lead to a downfall? Or does it bring unification? Is it a proper way to gain power?

×