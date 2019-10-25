Educ 5 selective test and other reports

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SOLIMAN, GENIE B. CTP-7-1 EDUC 5-ASSESSMENT AND EVALUATION OF LEARNING TOPIC: Constructing (Deciding on the Test format and writing the test) General and Specific Guidelines in Constructing Test SELECTIVE TEST ● Also called as selected-response test or limited response, as the answer is fixed and given so some also call it fixed response type. ● This type of test requires students to choose the correct answer from a number of alternatives. Formats of Selective Test 1. MULTIPLE CHOICE TEST ● Most widely used objective type test items. These items can measure almost all the important learning outcomes coming under knowledge, understanding and application. It can also measure the abilities that can be measured by any other item-short answer, true or false, matching type or essay type. ● This is composed of three parts; the statement or question known as ‘stem’, the suggested solutions called as alternatives, choices or options and the correct alternative called as the answer. Other alternatives are known as distractors or foils. Guidelines for Writing Multiple-Choice Questions ● The central issue or problem should be stated in the stem. It should be a singular statement, topic, or problem. ● In the stem, a direct question is preferable to an incomplete statement. ● Include in the stem any words that might otherwise be repeated in the alternative responses. This reduces wordiness in the alternatives and increases clarity in the stem. ● Negative statements in the stem and alternatives should be avoided. ● Use numbers to label stems and letters to label alternatives. ● Avoid absolute terms (always, never or none), especially in the alternatives; a test-wise person usually avoids answers that include them. ● Avoid using items directly from the text or workbook, since this practice encourages memorization. ● Arrange alternatives in some logical order, for example, alphabetically or chronologically. ● Alternatives should be parallel in content, form length, and grammar. Avoid making the correct alternative different from wrong alternatives: longer or shorter, more precisely stated, having a part of speech others lack.
  2. 2. ● Correct responses should be in random order. Do not use one particular letter more often than others or create a pattern for the placement of correct responses. ● Alternative responses should be plausible to less knowledgeable students. ● The alternatives "All of the above" and "None of the above" should only be used when it is appropriate. 2. TRUE OR FALSE TYPE TEST - in this type of test, the examinees determine whether the statement presented true or false. Types of True or False Tests: a. Simple True or False Modified True and False-underlining the word(s) that make the statement wrong. b. True or False with Correction (e.g. 5x3=8 Answer: False 5+3=8 or 5x3=15) c. Cluster True or False (e.g. T if TRUE, F if FALSE) d. True or False with Options (e.g. Write A if only the first statement is TRUE. Write B if only the second statement is TRUE.) e. Fact or Opinion-identifying if the statement is a FACT or OPINION. f. Identifying Inconsistencies in a Paragraph Guidelines in Constructing True or False Test ● Avoid writing a very long statement. ● Avoid trivial questions. ● It should contain only one idea in each item except for showing the relationship between cause and effect. ● It can be used for establishing cause and effect relationships.. ● Avoid using negative or double negatives. ● Avoid specific determiner such as “Never”, “always”, “all”, “none”, “some”, “may”, etc. ● Avoid grammatical clues that could lead to a correct answer such as the article (a,an,the) ● Avoid statement directly taken from the textbook. ● Avoid arranging the statements in a logical order such as (TTTT,FFTT,FTFT) ● Directions should indicate where or how the students should mark their answer. ● The number of true items must be the same with the number of false items. ● Construct items that measure important objectives. ● Avoid using trick questions. ● Approximately half of the statements should be false (if the answer is false). 3. MATCHING TYPE QUESTIONS
  3. 3. These are used to measure the learners' thinking at the lower levels of knowledge and comprehension. They are relatively easy to construct and can be corrected quickly. In a matching test, there are usually two columns of items. For each item in one column, the students are required to select the correct item. The items may be names, concepts, places, phrases or events. One problem of matching test is that it often requires recall rather than comprehension and more sophisticated levels of thinking. Higher levels of cognition may be called for in matching questions that involves analogies, cause and effect, complex relationships, and theories, but such items are hard to construct. Guidelines for Writing Matching Questions ● The directions should be brief and clear indicating the basis for matching items in column A with items in column B. ● The entire matching question should appear on a single page. Running the question on two pages is confusing and distracting for students. ● Wording of items in column A should be shorter than those in column B. This permits students to scan the test question quickly. ● Column A should contain no more than 10 test items; 5 or 6 items are ideal. Longer lists confuse students. ● There should be more alternatives in column B than there are items in column A to prevent answering the last one or two items by simple elimination. Column B should contain 6 or 7 items if column A contains 5. A list of 10 items in column A should be accompanied by about 12 items in column B. ● Column A items should be numbered, as they will be graded as individual questions, and column B items should be lettered. ● Column A items should be presented in a logical order, say alphabetically or chronologically (but not one that gives away the answer), so the student can scan them quickly in search for correct answers. ● Items in both columns should be similar in terms of content, form, grammar, and length. Dissimilar alternatives in column B result in irrelevant clues that can be used to eliminate items or guess answers by the test-wise student. ● Negative statements (in either column) should be avoided. Many multiple-choice questions can be converted into a matching test.

