The Great Bongo Heist

Scene 039 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 170/675
Scene 039 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 171/675
Scene 039 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 172/675
Scene 040 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 173/675
Scene 040 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 174/675
Scene 040 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 175/675
Scene 041 Panel 1 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 176/675
Scene 041 Panel 2 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 177/675
Scene 041 Panel 3 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 178/675
Scene 042 Panel 1 Dialog WEETZY: <LIGHT SNORING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 179/675
Scene 042 Panel 2 Dialog WEETZY: <LIGHT SNORING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 180/675
Scene 042 Panel 3 Dialog WEETZY: <LIGHT SNORING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 181/675
Scene 043 Panel 1 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING AND SLEEP BONGOING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 182/675
Scene 043 Panel 2 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING AND SLEEP BONGOING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 183/675
Scene 043 Panel 3 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING AND SLEEP BONGOING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 184/675
Scene 043 Panel 4 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING AND SLEEP BONGOING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 185/675
Scene 044 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 186/675
Scene 044 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 187/675
Scene 044 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 188/675
Scene 045 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 189/675
Scene 045 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 190/675
Scene 045 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 191/675
Scene 046 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 192/675
Scene 047 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 193/675
Scene 047 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 194/675
Scene 047 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 195/675
Scene 047 Panel 4 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 196/675
Scene 048 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 197/675
Scene 048 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 198/675
Scene 048 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 199/675
Scene 049 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 200/675
Scene 049 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 201/675
Scene 050 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 202/675
Scene 050 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 203/675
Scene 051 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 204/675
Scene 051 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 205/675
Scene 051 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 206/675
Scene 052 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 207/675
Scene 052 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 208/675
Scene 053 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 209/675
Scene 053 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 210/675
Scene 053 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 211/675
Scene 053 Panel 4 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 212/675
Scene 053 Panel 5 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 213/675
Scene 054 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 214/675
Scene 055 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 215/675
Scene 055 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: Ah. Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 216/675
Scene 055 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 217/675
Scene 055 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: AH Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 218/675
Scene 055 Panel 5 Dialog VIC: <SNEEZES> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 219/675
Scene 056 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 220/675
Scene 056 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 221/675
Scene 056 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 222/675
Scene 057 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 223/675
Scene 057 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 224/675
Scene 057 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 225/675
Scene 057 Panel 4 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 226/675
Scene 058 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 227/675
Scene 059 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 228/675
Scene 060 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 229/675
Scene 061 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 230/675
Scene 061 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 231/675
Scene 061 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 232/675
Scene 062 Panel 1 Dialog VAL: <WHISPERING> Let's go Vic! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 233/675
Scene 062 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 234/675
Scene 062 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 235/675
Scene 063 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 236/675
Scene 063 Panel 2 Dialog DOOR: <SQUEEEAK> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 237/675
Scene 064 Panel 1 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 238/675
Scene 064 Panel 2 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 239/675
Scene 064 Panel 3 Dialog CHATA: <SNORING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 240/675
Scene 065 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 241/675
Scene 065 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 242/675
Scene 065 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 243/675
Scene 066 Panel 1 Dialog VAL: <WHISPERING> Let's get outta here! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 244/675
Scene 066 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 245/675
Scene 067 Panel 1 Dialog WEETZY: <TWEETS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 246/675
Scene 067 Panel 2 Dialog WEETZY: <TWEETS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 247/675
Scene 067 Panel 3 Dialog WEETZY: <TWEETS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 248/675
Scene 067 Panel 4 Dialog WEETZY: <TWEETS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 249/675
Scene 067 Panel 5 Dialog WEETZY: <TWEETS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 250/675
Scene 067 Panel 6 Dialog WEETZY: <TWEETS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 251/675
Scene 067 Panel 7 Dialog WEETZY: <TWEETS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 252/675
Scene 067 Panel 8 Dialog WEETZY: <TWEETS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 253/675
Scene 068 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 254/675
Scene 068 Panel 2 Dialog CHATA: Que pasa Weetzy? Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 255/675
Scene 068 Panel 3 Dialog WEETZY: <CHIRPS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 256/675
Scene 068 Panel 4 Dialog CHATA: We have intruders? Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 257/675
Scene 068 Panel 5 Dialog CHATA: <GASP> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 258/675
Scene 068 Panel 6 Dialog CHATA: <GASP> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 259/675
Scene 068 Panel 7 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 260/675
Scene 068 Panel 8 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 261/675
Scene 068 Panel 9 Dialog CHATA: Mis bongos! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 262/675
Scene 068 Panel 10 Dialog CHATA: Those ladrones won't get away! Lock down the house! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 263/675
Scene 069 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 264/675
Scene 069 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 265/675
Scene 069 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 266/675
Scene 070 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 267/675
Scene 070 Panel 2 Dialog <SIREN BLARES> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 268/675
Scene 070 Panel 3 Dialog VAL: What's happening? Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 269/675
Scene 071 Panel 1 Dialog <RUMBLING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 270/675
Scene 072 Panel 1 Dialog <RUMBLING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 271/675
Scene 072 Panel 2 Dialog <RUMBLING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 272/675
Scene 072 Panel 3 Dialog <RUMBLING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 273/675
Scene 073 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 274/675
Scene 073 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 275/675
Scene 073 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 276/675
Scene 074 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 277/675
Scene 074 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: We can't stick around to find out! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 278/675
Scene 074 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: Come on, let's go! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 279/675
Scene 074 Panel 4 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 280/675
Scene 074 Panel 5 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 281/675
Scene 075 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 282/675
Scene 075 Panel 2 Dialog <RUMBLE> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 283/675
Scene 075 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: Whoa! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 284/675
Scene 075 Panel 4 Dialog VIC/VAL: <SCREAMING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 285/675
Scene 075 Panel 5 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 286/675
Scene 076 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 287/675
Scene 076 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 288/675
Scene 076 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 289/675
Scene 076 Panel 4 Dialog VIC/VAL: <SCREAMING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 290/675
Scene 076 Panel 5 Dialog VIC/VAL: <SCREAMING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 291/675
Scene 077 Panel 1 Dialog VIC: <SCREAMS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 292/675
Scene 077 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: <SCREAMS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 293/675
Scene 077 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: <SCREAMS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 294/675
Scene 078 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 295/675
Scene 078 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 296/675
Scene 078 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 297/675
Scene 079 Panel 1 Dialog VIC: <SCREAMS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 298/675
Scene 079 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: Oof! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 299/675
Scene 079 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 300/675
Scene 079 Panel 4 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 301/675
Scene 080 Panel 1 Dialog VAL: <EFFORT SOUNDS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 302/675
Scene 080 Panel 2 Dialog VAL: Hang on Vic! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 303/675
Scene 080 Panel 3 Dialog VAL: <EFFORT SOUNDS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 304/675
Scene 081 Panel 1 Dialog VAL: <EFFORT SOUNDS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 305/675
Scene 081 Panel 2 Dialog VAL: <EFFORT SOUNDS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 306/675
Scene 081 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 307/675
Scene 081 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: Did the stairs always do that? Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 308/675
Scene 081 Panel 5 Dialog VIC: Did the stairs always do that? Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 309/675
Scene 081 Panel 6 Dialog VIC: Did the stairs always do that? Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 310/675
Scene 081 Panel 7 Dialog VAL: Vic? Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 311/675
Scene 081 Panel 8 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 312/675
Scene 081 Panel 9 Dialog VIC: Did the stairs always do that? Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 313/675
Scene 081 Panel 10 Dialog VAL: Nope, but let's head for the front door! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 314/675
Scene 081 Panel 11 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 315/675
Scene 081 Panel 12 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 316/675
Scene 081 Panel 13 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 317/675
Scene 082 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 318/675
Scene 082 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 319/675
Scene 082 Panel 3 Dialog VAL: <PANTING> All right, open up! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 320/675
Scene 082 Panel 4 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 321/675
Scene 082 Panel 5 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 322/675
Scene 083 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 323/675
Scene 083 Panel 2 Dialog <ELECTRICITY CRACKLING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 324/675
Scene 083 Panel 3 Dialog <ELECTRICITY CRACKLING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 325/675
Scene 084 Panel 1 Dialog <ELECTRICITY CRACKLING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 326/675
Scene 084 Panel 2 Dialog <ELECTRICITY CRACKLING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 327/675
Scene 085 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 328/675
Scene 085 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: <BZZTT> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 329/675
Scene 085 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: <BZZTT> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 330/675
Scene 085 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: <BZZTT> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 331/675
Scene 085 Panel 5 Dialog VAL: Vic! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 332/675
Scene 085 Panel 6 Dialog VIC: Uhhh.... Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 333/675
Scene 085 Panel 7 Dialog VIC: Don't. Touch the zappy door. Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 334/675
Scene 085 Panel 8 Dialog VIC: Did you see my bones just now? Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 335/675
Scene 085 Panel 9 Dialog VAL: Keep it together Vic. We're gonna need to find another exit. Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page ...
Scene 085 Panel 10 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 337/675
Scene 085 Panel 11 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 338/675
Scene 086 Panel 1 Dialog CHATA: (OS) Devuelven mis bongos si no quieren enfrentar la furia de Chata! Amezquita GreatBongoH...
Scene 086 Panel 2 Dialog CHATA: (OS) Devuelven mis bongos si no quieren enfrentar la furia de Chata! Amezquita GreatBongoH...
Scene 086 Panel 3 Dialog CHATA: (OS) Devuelven mis bongos si no quieren enfrentar la furia de Chata! Amezquita GreatBongoH...
Scene 086 Panel 4 Dialog CHATA: (OS) Devuelven mis bongos si no quieren enfrentar la furia de Chata! VIC: Oh man she sound...
Scene 086 Panel 5 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 343/675
Scene 086 Panel 6 Dialog VIC: Dude, she sounds SUPER pissed. Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 344/675
Scene 086 Panel 7 Dialog VAL: Let's try the back door before anything weirder happens! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 345/...
Scene 086 Panel 8 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 346/675
Scene 086 Panel 9 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 347/675
Scene 087 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 348/675
Scene 087 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: AAAA Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 349/675
Scene 087 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: AAAA Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 350/675
Scene 087 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: <GROANS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 351/675
Scene 087 Panel 5 Dialog VIC: <FRUSTRATED EFFORTS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 352/675
Scene 087 Panel 6 Dialog VIC: <FRUSTRATED EFFORTS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 353/675
Scene 087 Panel 7 Dialog VIC: <FRUSTRATED EFFORTS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 354/675
Scene 087 Panel 8 Dialog VIC: <FRUSTRATED EFFORTS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 355/675
Scene 087 Panel 9 Dialog VIC: <PANTING> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 356/675
Scene 087 Panel 10 Dialog VIC: Stupid door won't open! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 357/675
Scene 087 Panel 11 Dialog VIC: Stupid door won't open! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 358/675
Scene 087 Panel 12 Dialog VAL: Great, now where do we go... Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 359/675
Scene 088 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 360/675
Scene 088 Panel 2 Dialog VAL: Vic, let's go out the kitchen window! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 361/675
Scene 089 Panel 1 Dialog VAL: <EFFORT SOUNDS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 362/675
Scene 089 Panel 2 Dialog VAL: <EFFORT SOUNDS> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 363/675
Scene 089 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 364/675
Scene 090 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 365/675
Scene 090 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 366/675
Scene 090 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 367/675
Scene 090 Panel 4 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 368/675
Scene 090 Panel 5 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 369/675
Scene 090 Panel 6 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 370/675
Scene 091 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 371/675
Scene 091 Panel 2 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 372/675
Scene 091 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 373/675
Scene 092 Panel 1 Dialog VIC: Uh.... Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 374/675
Scene 092 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: Uh.... Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 375/675
Scene 092 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: OW! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 376/675
Scene 092 Panel 4 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 377/675
Scene 092 Panel 5 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 378/675
Scene 092 Panel 6 Dialog VIC: Ow ow ow ow! Ok stop ow! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 379/675
Scene 092 Panel 7 Dialog VIC: Ow ow ow ow! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 380/675
Scene 092 Panel 8 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 381/675
Scene 092 Panel 9 Dialog VIC: Ok ok Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 382/675
Scene 092 Panel 10 Dialog VIC: Ok stop, ow! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 383/675
Scene 092 Panel 11 Dialog VIC: Ow ow ow ow! Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 384/675
Scene 093 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 385/675
Scene 093 Panel 2 Dialog VIC/VAL: <GRUNT> Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 386/675
Scene 093 Panel 3 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 387/675
Scene 093 Panel 4 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 388/675
Scene 093 Panel 5 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 389/675
Scene 093 Panel 6 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 390/675
Scene 093 Panel 7 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 391/675
Scene 094 Panel 1 Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 392/675
Scene 094 Panel 2 Dialog CHATA: No ladron gets the better of Chata. Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 393/675
Scene 094 Panel 3 Dialog CHATA: No ladron gets the better of Chata. Amezquita GreatBongoHeist Page 394/675
