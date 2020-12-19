Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 4/143
Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 5/143
Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 6/143
Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 7/143
Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 8/143
Scene 3 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 9/143
Scene 3 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 10/143
Scene 3 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 11/143
Scene 4 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 12/143
Scene 4 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 13/143
Scene 4 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 14/143
Scene 4 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 15/143
Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 16/143
Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 17/143
Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 18/143
Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 19/143
Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 20/143
Scene 6 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 21/143
Scene 6 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 22/143
Scene 6 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 23/143
Scene 6 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 24/143
Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 25/143
Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 26/143
Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 27/143
Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 28/143
Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 29/143
Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 30/143
Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 31/143
Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 32/143
Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 33/143
Scene 8 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 34/143
Scene 8 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 35/143
Scene 8 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 36/143
Scene 8 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 37/143
Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 38/143
Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 39/143
Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: Stupid door! OwlHouseTest Page 40/143
Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: Stupid door! OwlHouseTest Page 41/143
Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: Stupid door! OwlHouseTest Page 42/143
Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 43/143
Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 44/143
Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 45/143
Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 46/143
Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 47/143
Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 48/143
Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 49/143
Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 50/143
Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 51/143
Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 52/143
Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: MMF! OwlHouseTest Page 53/143
Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: MMMMFFFF OwlHouseTest Page 54/143
Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: MMMMFFFF OwlHouseTest Page 55/143
Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 56/143
Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 57/143
Scene 12 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 58/143
Scene 12 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 59/143
Scene 12 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 60/143
Scene 13 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 1/16
Scene 13 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 2/16
Scene 13 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 3/16
Scene 13 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 4/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 5/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 6/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 7/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 8/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 9/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 10/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 11/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 12/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 13/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 14/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 15/16
Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 1/1
Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: (whispering) Have I finally gone crazy? OwlHouseTest Page 77/143
Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: (whispering) Have I finally gone crazy? OwlHouseTest Page 78/143
Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: (whispering) Have I finally gone crazy? OwlHouseTest Page 79/143
Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: (whispering) Yes you have. OwlHouseTest Page 80/143
Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 81/143
Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 82/143
Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 83/143
Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 84/143
Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 85/143
Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 86/143
Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Who are you?! OwlHouseTest Page 87/143
Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Who are you?! OwlHouseTest Page 88/143
Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 89/143
Scene 17 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: How did you find this place?! OwlHouseTest Page 90/143
Scene 17 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: How did you find this place?! OwlHouseTest Page 91/143
Scene 17 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: How did you find this place?! OwlHouseTest Page 92/143
Scene 17 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Are you here to steal my secrets? OwlHouseTest Page 93/143
Scene 18 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: I'm Luz! OwlHouseTest Page 94/143
Scene 18 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: I'm Luz! OwlHouseTest Page 95/143
Scene 18 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: I dunno! OwlHouseTest Page 96/143
Scene 19 Duration 02:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: And-- OwlHouseTest Page 97/143
Scene 19 Duration 02:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: And-- OwlHouseTest Page 98/143
Scene 20 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 99/143
Scene 20 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 100/143
Scene 20 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 101/143
Scene 20 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: aaaaa OwlHouseTest Page 102/143
Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Well, that was fun. OwlHouseTest Page 103/143
Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Well, that was fun. OwlHouseTest Page 104/143
Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog (King shakes his head) OwlHouseTest Page 105/143
Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Oh, alright, alright. OwlHouseTest Page 106/143
Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Oh, alright, alright. OwlHouseTest Page 107/143
Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Oh, alright, alright. OwlHouseTest Page 108/143
Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 109/143
Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 110/143
Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 111/143
Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 112/143
Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: WOAH! OwlHouseTest Page 113/143
Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 114/143
Scene 23 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAHHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 115/143
Scene 23 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAHHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 116/143
Scene 23 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAHHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 117/143
Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAHHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 118/143
Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: OOF! OwlHouseTest Page 119/143
Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: OOF! OwlHouseTest Page 120/143
Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: W-was that magic? OwlHouseTest Page 121/143
Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: W-was that magic? OwlHouseTest Page 122/143
Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: You can do MAGIC?! OwlHouseTest Page 123/143
Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: You can do MAGIC?! OwlHouseTest Page 124/143
Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: HA! Of course I can! I m EDA THE OWL LADY! The most POWERFUL WI...
Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: HA! OwlHouseTest Page 126/143
Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Of course I can! OwlHouseTest Page 127/143
Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Im EDA THE OWL LADY! OwlHouseTest Page 128/143
Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: The most POWERFUL WITCH on the BOILING ISLES!-- OwlHouseTest Pa...
Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: AGH! OwlHouseTest Page 130/143
Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: And this is my roommate, King. OwlHouseTest Page 131/143
Scene 26 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 132/143
Scene 26 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 133/143
Scene 26 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 134/143
Scene 26 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 135/143
Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 136/143
Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: Okay. OwlHouseTest Page 137/143
Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: I'm going to faint now. OwlHouseTest Page 138/143
Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 139/143
Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 140/143
Test
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Test

15 views

Published on

test

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Test

  1. 1. Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 4/143
  2. 2. Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 5/143
  3. 3. Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 6/143
  4. 4. Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 7/143
  5. 5. Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 8/143
  6. 6. Scene 3 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 9/143
  7. 7. Scene 3 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 10/143
  8. 8. Scene 3 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 11/143
  9. 9. Scene 4 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 12/143
  10. 10. Scene 4 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 13/143
  11. 11. Scene 4 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 14/143
  12. 12. Scene 4 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 15/143
  13. 13. Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 16/143
  14. 14. Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 17/143
  15. 15. Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 18/143
  16. 16. Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 19/143
  17. 17. Scene 5 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 20/143
  18. 18. Scene 6 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 21/143
  19. 19. Scene 6 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 22/143
  20. 20. Scene 6 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 23/143
  21. 21. Scene 6 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 24/143
  22. 22. Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 25/143
  23. 23. Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 26/143
  24. 24. Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 27/143
  25. 25. Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 28/143
  26. 26. Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 29/143
  27. 27. Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 30/143
  28. 28. Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 31/143
  29. 29. Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 32/143
  30. 30. Scene 7 Duration 09:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 33/143
  31. 31. Scene 8 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 34/143
  32. 32. Scene 8 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 35/143
  33. 33. Scene 8 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 36/143
  34. 34. Scene 8 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 37/143
  35. 35. Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 38/143
  36. 36. Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 39/143
  37. 37. Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: Stupid door! OwlHouseTest Page 40/143
  38. 38. Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: Stupid door! OwlHouseTest Page 41/143
  39. 39. Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: Stupid door! OwlHouseTest Page 42/143
  40. 40. Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 43/143
  41. 41. Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 44/143
  42. 42. Scene 9 Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 45/143
  43. 43. Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 46/143
  44. 44. Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 47/143
  45. 45. Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 48/143
  46. 46. Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 49/143
  47. 47. Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 50/143
  48. 48. Scene 10 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 51/143
  49. 49. Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 52/143
  50. 50. Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: MMF! OwlHouseTest Page 53/143
  51. 51. Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: MMMMFFFF OwlHouseTest Page 54/143
  52. 52. Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: MMMMFFFF OwlHouseTest Page 55/143
  53. 53. Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 56/143
  54. 54. Scene 11 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 57/143
  55. 55. Scene 12 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 58/143
  56. 56. Scene 12 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 59/143
  57. 57. Scene 12 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 60/143
  58. 58. Scene 13 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 1/16
  59. 59. Scene 13 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 2/16
  60. 60. Scene 13 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 3/16
  61. 61. Scene 13 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 4/16
  62. 62. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 5/16
  63. 63. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 6/16
  64. 64. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 7/16
  65. 65. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 8/16
  66. 66. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 9/16
  67. 67. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 10/16
  68. 68. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 11/16
  69. 69. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 12/16
  70. 70. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 13/16
  71. 71. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 14/16
  72. 72. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 15/16
  73. 73. Scene 14 Duration 12:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 1/1
  74. 74. Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: (whispering) Have I finally gone crazy? OwlHouseTest Page 77/143
  75. 75. Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: (whispering) Have I finally gone crazy? OwlHouseTest Page 78/143
  76. 76. Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: (whispering) Have I finally gone crazy? OwlHouseTest Page 79/143
  77. 77. Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: (whispering) Yes you have. OwlHouseTest Page 80/143
  78. 78. Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 81/143
  79. 79. Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 82/143
  80. 80. Scene 15 Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 83/143
  81. 81. Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 84/143
  82. 82. Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 85/143
  83. 83. Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 86/143
  84. 84. Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Who are you?! OwlHouseTest Page 87/143
  85. 85. Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Who are you?! OwlHouseTest Page 88/143
  86. 86. Scene 16 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 89/143
  87. 87. Scene 17 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: How did you find this place?! OwlHouseTest Page 90/143
  88. 88. Scene 17 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: How did you find this place?! OwlHouseTest Page 91/143
  89. 89. Scene 17 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: How did you find this place?! OwlHouseTest Page 92/143
  90. 90. Scene 17 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Are you here to steal my secrets? OwlHouseTest Page 93/143
  91. 91. Scene 18 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: I'm Luz! OwlHouseTest Page 94/143
  92. 92. Scene 18 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: I'm Luz! OwlHouseTest Page 95/143
  93. 93. Scene 18 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: I dunno! OwlHouseTest Page 96/143
  94. 94. Scene 19 Duration 02:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: And-- OwlHouseTest Page 97/143
  95. 95. Scene 19 Duration 02:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: And-- OwlHouseTest Page 98/143
  96. 96. Scene 20 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 99/143
  97. 97. Scene 20 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 100/143
  98. 98. Scene 20 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 101/143
  99. 99. Scene 20 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: aaaaa OwlHouseTest Page 102/143
  100. 100. Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Well, that was fun. OwlHouseTest Page 103/143
  101. 101. Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Well, that was fun. OwlHouseTest Page 104/143
  102. 102. Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog (King shakes his head) OwlHouseTest Page 105/143
  103. 103. Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Oh, alright, alright. OwlHouseTest Page 106/143
  104. 104. Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Oh, alright, alright. OwlHouseTest Page 107/143
  105. 105. Scene 21 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Oh, alright, alright. OwlHouseTest Page 108/143
  106. 106. Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 109/143
  107. 107. Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAH! OwlHouseTest Page 110/143
  108. 108. Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 111/143
  109. 109. Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 112/143
  110. 110. Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: WOAH! OwlHouseTest Page 113/143
  111. 111. Scene 22 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 114/143
  112. 112. Scene 23 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAHHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 115/143
  113. 113. Scene 23 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAHHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 116/143
  114. 114. Scene 23 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAHHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 117/143
  115. 115. Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: AAAHHHH! OwlHouseTest Page 118/143
  116. 116. Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: OOF! OwlHouseTest Page 119/143
  117. 117. Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: OOF! OwlHouseTest Page 120/143
  118. 118. Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: W-was that magic? OwlHouseTest Page 121/143
  119. 119. Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: W-was that magic? OwlHouseTest Page 122/143
  120. 120. Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: You can do MAGIC?! OwlHouseTest Page 123/143
  121. 121. Scene 24 Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: You can do MAGIC?! OwlHouseTest Page 124/143
  122. 122. Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: HA! Of course I can! I m EDA THE OWL LADY! The most POWERFUL WITCH on the BOILING ISLES!-- OwlHouseTest Page 125/143
  123. 123. Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: HA! OwlHouseTest Page 126/143
  124. 124. Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Of course I can! OwlHouseTest Page 127/143
  125. 125. Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: Im EDA THE OWL LADY! OwlHouseTest Page 128/143
  126. 126. Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: The most POWERFUL WITCH on the BOILING ISLES!-- OwlHouseTest Page 129/143
  127. 127. Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: AGH! OwlHouseTest Page 130/143
  128. 128. Scene 25 Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog EDA: And this is my roommate, King. OwlHouseTest Page 131/143
  129. 129. Scene 26 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 132/143
  130. 130. Scene 26 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 133/143
  131. 131. Scene 26 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 134/143
  132. 132. Scene 26 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 135/143
  133. 133. Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 136/143
  134. 134. Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: Okay. OwlHouseTest Page 137/143
  135. 135. Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog LUZ: I'm going to faint now. OwlHouseTest Page 138/143
  136. 136. Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 139/143
  137. 137. Scene 27 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 OwlHouseTest Page 140/143

×