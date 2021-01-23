El Silbon Storyboards

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Scene 031 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 153/1017
Scene 031 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 154/1017
Scene 031 Panel 3 El Silbon Thumbs Page 155/1017
Scene 031 Panel 4 El Silbon Thumbs Page 156/1017
Scene 031 Panel 5 El Silbon Thumbs Page 157/1017
Scene 032 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 158/1017
Scene 032 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 159/1017
Scene 032 Panel 3 El Silbon Thumbs Page 160/1017
Scene 033 Panel 1 Dialog CHARLENE: Hiii Vic! El Silbon Thumbs Page 161/1017
Scene 033 Panel 2 Dialog CHARLENE: Hiii Vic! El Silbon Thumbs Page 162/1017
Scene 033 Panel 3 Dialog CHARLENE: I heard about what happened with Zorn. El Silbon Thumbs Page 163/1017
Scene 034 Panel 1 Dialog VIC: <SHUDDERS> Ugh. El Silbon Thumbs Page 164/1017
Scene 034 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 165/1017
Scene 034 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: I mean- Zorn is very scary and that's not what I'm here about-- El Silbon Thumbs Page 166/10...
Scene 034 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: Look, you're weird and creepy-- El Silbon Thumbs Page 167/1017
Scene 035 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 168/1017
Scene 035 Panel 2 Dialog CHARLENE: Thanks. El Silbon Thumbs Page 169/1017
Scene 036 Panel 1 Dialog VIC: Do you know of any scary weirdos around town? El Silbon Thumbs Page 170/1017
Scene 036 Panel 2 Dialog CHARLENE: I think I can help, but I don't know... El Silbon Thumbs Page 171/1017
Scene 037 Panel 1 Dialog CHARLENE: He might be too scary... El Silbon Thumbs Page 172/1017
Scene 037 Panel 2 Dialog CHARLENE: He might be too scary... El Silbon Thumbs Page 173/1017
Scene 037 Panel 3 Dialog CHARLENE (DOLL VOICE): No, not him! El Silbon Thumbs Page 174/1017
Scene 037 Panel 4 Dialog CHARLENE (DOLL VOICE): No, not him! El Silbon Thumbs Page 175/1017
Scene 037 Panel 5 Dialog CHARLENE: But that's why he's the best! El Silbon Thumbs Page 176/1017
Scene 038 Panel 1 Dialog VIC: If it makes my maze the best, I don't care! El Silbon Thumbs Page 177/1017
Scene 039 Panel 1 Dialog CHARLENE: Okay, but it'll cost you... El Silbon Thumbs Page 178/1017
Scene 039 Panel 2 Dialog CHARLENE: One lock of your hair please. El Silbon Thumbs Page 179/1017
Scene 039 Panel 3 El Silbon Thumbs Page 180/1017
Scene 039 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: Here. El Silbon Thumbs Page 181/1017
Scene 039 Panel 5 Dialog CHARLENE: Okay, come closer... El Silbon Thumbs Page 182/1017
Scene 040 Panel 1 Dialog CHARLENE: They call him El Silbon. He should be on the outskrits of town by the graveyard... El S...
Scene 040 Panel 2 Dialog CHARLENE: His name is El Silbon. He should be on the outskrits of town by the graveyard... El Sil...
Scene 041 Panel 1 Dialog CHARLENE: But be warned: if you hear him whistling far away in the dark... El Silbon Thumbs Page ...
Scene 041 Panel 2 Dialog CHARLENE: run. If you want to live. El Silbon Thumbs Page 186/1017
Scene 041 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: I like this guy already. El Silbon Thumbs Page 187/1017
Scene 042 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 188/1017
Scene 042 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 189/1017
Scene 043 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 190/1017
Scene 043 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 191/1017
Scene 043 Panel 3 El Silbon Thumbs Page 192/1017
Scene 043 Panel 4 El Silbon Thumbs Page 193/1017
Scene 044 Panel 1 Dialog <WHISTLING> El Silbon Thumbs Page 194/1017
Scene 044 Panel 2 Dialog <WHISTLING> El Silbon Thumbs Page 195/1017
Scene 044 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: Where's that whistling coming from? El Silbon Thumbs Page 196/1017
Scene 044 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: Where's that whistling coming from? El Silbon Thumbs Page 197/1017
Scene 044 Panel 5 El Silbon Thumbs Page 198/1017
Scene 045 Panel 1 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS NEARBY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 199/1017
Scene 045 Panel 2 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS NEARBY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 200/1017
Scene 045 Panel 3 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS NEARBY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 201/1017
Scene 045 Panel 4 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS NEARBY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 202/1017
Scene 046 Panel 1 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS> El Silbon Thumbs Page 203/1017
Scene 046 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: Are you there Silbon? El Silbon Thumbs Page 204/1017
Scene 046 Panel 3 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS> El Silbon Thumbs Page 205/1017
Scene 046 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: Maybe if I... <WHISTLES POORLY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 206/1017
Scene 046 Panel 5 Dialog VIC: <WHISTLES POORLY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 207/1017
Scene 047 Panel 1 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS NEARBY> VIC: <WHISTLES POORLY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 208/1017
Scene 047 Panel 2 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS NEARBY> VIC: <WHISTLES POORLY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 209/1017
Scene 047 Panel 3 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS NEARBY> VIC: <WHISTLES POORLY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 210/1017
Scene 047 Panel 4 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS NEARBY> VIC: <WHISTLES POORLY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 211/1017
Scene 048 Panel 1 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS NEARBY> VIC: <WHISTLES POORLY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 212/1017
Scene 048 Panel 2 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR AWAY> VIC: <WHISTLES POORLY> El Silbon Thumbs Page 213/1017
Scene 048 Panel 3 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR AWAY> VIC: Mr Silbooon? El Silbon Thumbs Page 214/1017
Scene 049 Panel 1 Dialog VIC: Ugh... this whistling sounds too far... El Silbon Thumbs Page 215/1017
Scene 049 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: I'm never gonna find this weirdo, El Silbon Thumbs Page 216/1017
Scene 049 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: Maybe I should turn back El Silbon Thumbs Page 217/1017
Scene 050 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 218/1017
Scene 050 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 219/1017
Scene 051 Panel 1 Dialog VIC: Woah! El Silbon Thumbs Page 220/1017
Scene 051 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 221/1017
Scene 052 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 222/1017
Scene 052 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: <IMPACT GRUNT> El Silbon Thumbs Page 223/1017
Scene 052 Panel 3 El Silbon Thumbs Page 224/1017
Scene 052 Panel 4 El Silbon Thumbs Page 225/1017
Scene 052 Panel 5 El Silbon Thumbs Page 226/1017
Scene 053 Panel 1 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS> El Silbon Thumbs Page 227/1017
Scene 053 Panel 2 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS> El Silbon Thumbs Page 228/1017
Scene 053 Panel 3 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS> El Silbon Thumbs Page 229/1017
Scene 053 Panel 4 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS> El Silbon Thumbs Page 230/1017
Scene 054 Panel 1 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 231/1017
Scene 054 Panel 2 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 232/1017
Scene 054 Panel 3 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 233/1017
Scene 054 Panel 4 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 234/1017
Scene 054 Panel 5 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 235/1017
Scene 054 Panel 6 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 236/1017
Scene 054 Panel 7 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 237/1017
Scene 054 Panel 8 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 238/1017
Scene 054 Panel 9 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 239/1017
Scene 054 Panel 10 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 240/1017
Scene 054 Panel 11 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 241/1017
Scene 055 Panel 1 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 242/1017
Scene 055 Panel 2 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 243/1017
Scene 055 Panel 3 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 244/1017
Scene 055 Panel 4 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 245/1017
Scene 055 Panel 5 Dialog <WHISTLING SOUNDS FAR> El Silbon Thumbs Page 246/1017
Scene 056 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 247/1017
Scene 056 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 248/1017
Scene 056 Panel 3 El Silbon Thumbs Page 249/1017
Scene 056 Panel 4 El Silbon Thumbs Page 250/1017
Scene 056 Panel 5 El Silbon Thumbs Page 251/1017
Scene 056 Panel 6 El Silbon Thumbs Page 252/1017
Scene 056 Panel 7 El Silbon Thumbs Page 253/1017
Scene 057 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 254/1017
Scene 057 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 255/1017
Scene 057 Panel 3 El Silbon Thumbs Page 256/1017
Scene 057 Panel 4 Dialog SILBON: <WHISTLES> El Silbon Thumbs Page 257/1017
Scene 058 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 258/1017
Scene 058 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: Wha-- El Silbon Thumbs Page 259/1017
Scene 058 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: aaAAA-- El Silbon Thumbs Page 260/1017
Scene 058 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: aaAAA-- El Silbon Thumbs Page 261/1017
Scene 058 Panel 5 Dialog VIC: aaAAA-- El Silbon Thumbs Page 262/1017
Scene 058 Panel 6 Dialog VIC: You're hired! El Silbon Thumbs Page 263/1017
Scene 059 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 264/1017
Scene 059 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 265/1017
Scene 059 Panel 3 El Silbon Thumbs Page 266/1017
Scene 059 Panel 4 El Silbon Thumbs Page 267/1017
Scene 060 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 268/1017
Scene 060 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 269/1017
Scene 060 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: Oof! El Silbon Thumbs Page 270/1017
Scene 060 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: Oof! El Silbon Thumbs Page 271/1017
Scene 060 Panel 5 Dialog VIC: You're perfect! El Silbon Thumbs Page 272/1017
Scene 060 Panel 6 El Silbon Thumbs Page 273/1017
Scene 060 Panel 7 El Silbon Thumbs Page 274/1017
Scene 060 Panel 8 El Silbon Thumbs Page 275/1017
Scene 060 Panel 9 Dialog VIC: I wasn't sure about all that whistling junk El Silbon Thumbs Page 276/1017
Scene 060 Panel 10 Dialog VIC: I wasn't sure about all that whistling junk El Silbon Thumbs Page 277/1017
Scene 060 Panel 11 Dialog VIC: but MAN, El Silbon Thumbs Page 278/1017
Scene 060 Panel 12 Dialog VIC: that bone stuff was super scary! El Silbon Thumbs Page 279/1017
Scene 060 Panel 13 Dialog VIC: Do more of that and you're in! El Silbon Thumbs Page 280/1017
Scene 060 Panel 14 Dialog VIC: Do more of that and you're in! El Silbon Thumbs Page 281/1017
Scene 060 Panel 15 El Silbon Thumbs Page 282/1017
Scene 060 Panel 16 El Silbon Thumbs Page 283/1017
Scene 060 Panel 17 Dialog VIC: How about it? El Silbon Thumbs Page 284/1017
Scene 060 Panel 18 Dialog VIC: Want to join the best haunted corn maze in Monte Macabre? El Silbon Thumbs Page 285/1017
Scene 061 Panel 1 Dialog SILBON: Hmmm... El Silbon Thumbs Page 286/1017
Scene 061 Panel 2 Dialog SILBON: Hmmm... El Silbon Thumbs Page 287/1017
Scene 061 Panel 3 Dialog SILBON: But what's in it for me? El Silbon Thumbs Page 288/1017
Scene 062 Panel 1 Dialog VIC: Well, El Silbon Thumbs Page 289/1017
Scene 062 Panel 2 Dialog VIC: the whole town's gonna be there! You'll be the new star! El Silbon Thumbs Page 290/1017
Scene 062 Panel 3 Dialog VIC: the whole town's gonna be there! You'll be the new star! El Silbon Thumbs Page 291/1017
Scene 062 Panel 4 Dialog VIC: So we got a deal or what? El Silbon Thumbs Page 292/1017
Scene 063 Panel 1 El Silbon Thumbs Page 293/1017
Scene 063 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 294/1017
Scene 063 Panel 3 Dialog SILBON: The whole town, you say? El Silbon Thumbs Page 295/1017
Scene 063 Panel 4 Dialog SILBON: The whole town, you say? El Silbon Thumbs Page 296/1017
Scene 064 Panel 1 Dialog SILBON: It's a deal. El Silbon Thumbs Page 297/1017
Scene 064 Panel 2 El Silbon Thumbs Page 298/1017
Scene 064 Panel 3 Dialog SILBON: It's a deal. El Silbon Thumbs Page 299/1017
Scene 064 Panel 4 Dialog SILBON: It's a deal. El Silbon Thumbs Page 300/1017
Scene 064 Panel 5 Dialog SILBON: It's a deal. El Silbon Thumbs Page 301/1017
Scene 064 Panel 6 Dialog SILBON: It's a deal. El Silbon Thumbs Page 302/1017
×