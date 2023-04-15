Successfully reported this slideshow.
Approach to pedia cardio.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
Approach to pedia cardio.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
Health & Medicine

approach to pedia cardio







approach to pedia cardio







Health & Medicine
Approach to pedia cardio.pptx

  1. 1. Approach to a Pediatric Patient with Cardiovascular Problem
  2. 2. Objectives • 1. To know the proper approach to cardiac history taking • 2. To know the proper technique of cardiac examination in pediatric patients
  3. 3. Cardiac History Taking
  4. 4. Techniques of Cardiovascular Examination • Inspection • Palpation • Percussion • Auscultation Cardiac Examination in Pediatric Patients
  5. 5. Inspection
  6. 6. Inspection
  7. 7. Palpation
  8. 8. Palpation
  9. 9. Auscultation
  10. 10. Practice your recognition of these heart sounds at: https://www.easyauscultation.com
  11. 11. References: Philippine Heart Center Department of Pediatric Cardiology, 10th Basic Course in Pediatric Cardiology: Back to Basics

