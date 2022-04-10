Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 10, 2022
Apr. 10, 2022
Top IAS Coaching is the best choice for you because you can take here class recordings for revision or in case you miss any class. JiGurug is the best platform for providing Top IAS Coaching Institutes in Pune.
For More Detail Visit Here -
https://jigurug.com/top-ias-coaching-centers-in-pune/

Top IAS Coaching in Pune.pptx

  1. 1. Best IAS Coaching in Pune Paradigm IAS Address – Chandrasheel building top floor, near surya hotel, Pune, Maharashtra 411005 Contact Number – 08779059302 Rank 1 UPSC Coaching
  2. 2. Top UPSC Coaching in Pune H.V Desai Competitive Exams Centre Address – 596, Budhwar Peth, Opposite Bhau Rangari Ganapati, Behind Shaniwar Wada, near Sakal, Maharashtra 411002 Contact Number – 09511635931 Rank 2 IAS Coaching
  3. 3. Best IAS Coaching in Pune PIONEER ACADEMY Address – Tilak Road 304/305 3rd floor, Pinnacle Prestige ( Near Durvankur Hotel Above Cosmos bank, opposite Maharashtra Electronics, Sadashiv Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411030 Contact Number – 09096295253 Rank 3 UPSC Coaching
  4. 4. Top UPSC Coaching in Pune CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY Address – Millennium Tower, Bhandarkar Rd, opp. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, Maharashtra 411004 Contact Number –09112264446 Rank 4 IAS Coaching
  5. 5. Best IAS Coaching in Pune IQRA IAS Address – Office No. M1, 1051 Uttam Moti Building, Near Ramesh Dyeing Gai Ali Chowk, Vedacharya Phatak Guruji Rd., Sadashiv Peth, shanipar chowk, Dattawadi, Khadak, Rameshwar Chouk, Budhwar Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411030 Contact Number – 09579247470 Rank 5 UPSC Coaching
  6. 6. Top UPSC Coaching in Pune Pragnya IAS Academy Address – S.No.251/3/9, 252/1/8 Plot No.7, 4th Floor, Sai Space, Common Wealth Society, Near Telephone Exchange, Aundh, Pune, Maharashtra 411007 Contact Number – 07288081111 Rank 6 IAS Coaching
  7. 7. Best IAS Coaching in Pune KAUSTUBH ACADEMY Address – 3RD FLOOR, VIDYABHUSHAN COMPLEX, 707, RB Kumthekar Rd, Sadashiv Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411030 Contact Number – 07773947757 Rank 7 UPSC Coaching
  8. 8. Top UPSC Coaching in Pune Lakshya Academy Address – 1st Floor ,Lokseva e School,S.No129/2 + 148, 1A, Pashan – Sus Rd, Pashan, Pune, Maharashtra 411021 Contact Number – 09619071345 Rank 8 IAS Coaching
  9. 9. Best IAS Coaching in Pune Meridian IAS Academy Address – Above Syndicate Bank 3 Rd Floor, Fergusson College Rd, Pune, Maharashtra 411005 Contact Number – 09607093838 Rank 9 UPSC Coaching
  10. 10. Top UPSC Coaching in Pune Study Circle Address – Amit Complex, Plot 474-B, Office No.3/4, 2nd Floor,, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Rd, पंतांचा गोट, Pantancha Gate, Sadashiv Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411030 Contact Number – 02024490619 Rank 10 IAS Coaching

