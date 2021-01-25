Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NEED ANALYSIS RESEARCH PLAN Statement/Objective How might we better understand the apparent resentment for intern- ships a...
Research goals/ Questions 1. What are the basic understanding and expectations of the students in One-time trainings from ...
Quantitative Data Collection Questionnaires Sample size: All the alumni and currently enrolled scholars from both CAB and ...
Qualitative Data Collection Stakeholder Interviews Stakeholders & respective samples: Students: 8-14, depending upon ethno...
Data Interpretation Affinity mapping In-house activity (team, design thinkers, faculty, and trainers could contribute). Gu...
The cycle could repeat. In analogy, a marriage mostly takes shape on the night of its occuring, despite all the planning, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Research plan for Medha

23 views

Published on

Empowering youth and skills

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Research plan for Medha

  1. 1. NEED ANALYSIS RESEARCH PLAN Statement/Objective How might we better understand the apparent resentment for intern- ships among the students attending One-time trainings in Lucknow to expound the small number of participation?
  2. 2. Research goals/ Questions 1. What are the basic understanding and expectations of the students in One-time trainings from internships? 2. How are the discussions for careers shaping up am- ongst these students, & what are their resources for these discussions and knowledge? 3. What are their backgrounds and immediate needs? 4. What are they actually doing instead of internships? 5. How can we intervene with a healthier conversation around Medha internships and the options ahead? Research Plan Quantitative Data Collection Questionnaires Current state blueprint Qualitative Data Collection Stakeholder interviews Alignment workshops Storyboarding workshop Data interpretation Affinity mapping Personas/Archetypes Prioritisation framework Delphi ...Prototype/Pilot The aim is to have students coming in inquiring about in- terships rather than trainers going over to them.
  3. 3. Quantitative Data Collection Questionnaires Sample size: All the alumni and currently enrolled scholars from both CAB and LAB. Guidelines: ¬ For both the parents and students ¬ Online for all, offline for some ¬ Designed carefully and strategically Questions: ¬ Income at home ¬ Count of heads in the family ¬ What do the family members do Current state blueprints Components: Parts of the system that may intersect with the low points on the journey map. Guidelines: ¬ The current system of interactions must be mapped with the inputs of trainers. ¬ Hands-on post-it story-telling with trainers ¬ Facilitator’s focus on finding the gaps in communication
  4. 4. Qualitative Data Collection Stakeholder Interviews Stakeholders & respective samples: Students: 8-14, depending upon ethnography Parents: 5-7, preferrably in educational env. Trainers: All three from the 2nd scenario [to encompass their observations w/ students] & at least one from the 1st scenario [for theirs]. A couple of faculties and placement officer. Guidelines: ¬ Contextual interviews ¬ Comfortable private setting ¬ Build-up nature of conversation ¬ Precautions to avoid Hawthorne effect Alignment Workshops Sample: Voluntary participation from students, and at a different occasion, parents w/ them. Objective: With the call for understanding career options better, we can dig into matters around it. Guideline: This needs to be a very positive event with high level of engagement and hands-on interaction with activities designed using Game design & communication principles. Storyboarding Workshops Sample: About 30 students from both CAB and LAB; representation from all personas. Objective: To give them a space to dream & explore and create their own realistic life-changing story. Guidelines: ¬ Volunteer invitations to industrie employees, HR, and career experts. Could be a workshop for them as well. ¬ Use of internet and volunteer interaction activities to help participants find steps to their next floors.
  5. 5. Data Interpretation Affinity mapping In-house activity (team, design thinkers, faculty, and trainers could contribute). Guidelines: ¬ Must be mapped attentively and cross checked as this will define most of the further analysis. ¬ Keep the wall map up, and iterating as the synthesis proceeds with other tools. Personas/Archetypes A typical persona mapping by the research team. Prioritisation framework Once the need analysis is over and ideas start popping up, the priorities can be mapped with performance and importance on Cartesian axes. Easy v/s Difficult and Central v/s Cardinal. Delphi An important exercise to give final face to the research: This could contribute towards the last iterative activity, and this could also bring forth the need to perform some of the afore-mentioned tools, or some tool not yet used according to the need for the insight. The exercise involves crafted interactions between the research team and experts. Stakeholders: Psychologists/Psychoanalysts; career experts; Medha experts, skill experts, economist, etc.
  6. 6. The cycle could repeat. In analogy, a marriage mostly takes shape on the night of its occuring, despite all the planning, you can plan for it, you can not plan it. Research usually is, indeed two worldviews coming together. Thank you! You had been seeing a rough layout by me. - Apoorv

×