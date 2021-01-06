Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD”. UNIVERSIDAD ANDINA NÉSTOR CÁCERES VELÁSQUEZ ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CI...
Índice: 1. Introducción 2. Historia de los putucos • Referencias históricas de los putucos • Influencia cultural 3. Cosmov...
1.- INTRODUCCIÓN: Los Putucos son una expresión de la arquitectura vernacular manifestación cultural campesina de Puno, co...
2.- HISTORIA DE LOS PUTUCOS La palabra Putuco tiene un origen lingüístico incierto, las hipótesis desarrolladas al respect...
uno de ellos es el uso de la totora para la construcción de balsas, embarcaciones e incluso islas flotantes. Mientras el o...
• ANTECEDENTES Los antecedentes directos e indirectos de la investigación realizada en la región Puno sobre los putucos en...
proceso incluso para que la construcción sea duradera. Al terminar de poner todos los presentes dividen todo lo que se jun...
calentar el mini horno con paja, leña, hasta que se encuentre totalmente caliente luego se pone la papa en el interior y s...
Y los materiales fundamentales para extraer las champas son picos, palas cuadrada, taclla. • HERRAMIENTAS UTILIZADAS ▪ Cha...
tienen una base cuadrada desde 3x3 metros, con techo cónico y pueden llegar a medir en altura hasta 5 metros. Son construc...
construir el putuco, tienen que pedir favor a sus sobrinos, tíos para les ayuden a construir sus putucos, usaban burrospar...
4 filas entonces de ahí empiezan a hacer la parte ovalada del putuco como una rueda, poco a poco y despacio y sumamente co...
indiferencia de cualquier aspecto cultural que se esté desarrollando en el territorio en especial en las áreas estudiadas ...
5.- BIBLIOGRAFÍA. 1. Rossana Miranda North, Universidad Femenina del Sagrado Corazón Arquitecta con estudios de maestría e...
Grupo 02 tema putuco
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grupo 02 tema putuco

12 views

Published on

Monografia Putuco

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grupo 02 tema putuco

  1. 1. “AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD”. UNIVERSIDAD ANDINA NÉSTOR CÁCERES VELÁSQUEZ ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL MONOGRAFÍA TEMA: PUTUCO TARACO (HUANCANÉ), SAMÁN Y ARAPA (AZÁNGARO) CURSO: TECNOLOGÍA DE LA CONSTRUCCIÓN ANDINA DOCENTE: MGTR. ERIKA SALLUCA VASQUEZ GRUPO N°2: INGENIEROS POR SIEMPRE INTEGRANTES: • ARCE VILCA JHON EDWIN • CHAPARRO ROSAS MARCO JHERSON • APAZA ASCUÑA LUIS ANGEL • FLORES APAZA CLINTON BELTRAN SEMESTRE “IV” “B” JULIACA – PERU 2020
  2. 2. Índice: 1. Introducción 2. Historia de los putucos • Referencias históricas de los putucos • Influencia cultural 3. Cosmovisión • Antecedentes • Identidad • Análisis e interpretación • Cosmovisión de los putucos ▪ Pago a la tierra ▪ Ayny ▪ Fiambre ▪ Huatiada ▪ Limpieza 4. Materiales de construcción • Herramientas utilizadas • Características de los putucos 5. Tecnología de construcción de los putucos 6. Conclusiones 7. Bibliografía
  3. 3. 1.- INTRODUCCIÓN: Los Putucos son una expresión de la arquitectura vernacular manifestación cultural campesina de Puno, construidas con bloquesde champa, adobes y madera como refuerzos. Ésta es una forma de reciclaje de materiales; todo se reutiliza, los pocos elementos de tierra se dejan en el suelo altiplánico al cual se integran y los restos de madera sirven para cocinar.Los Putucos representan una respuesta y adaptación alclima de losmás pobres,que sin ayuda profesionalde losarquitectos e ingenieros responden a las necesidades básicas de todo ser humano; necesidad de cobijo contra la inclemencia del tiempo y la alimentación. Debemos entender que estas edificaciones son expresiones simultaneas de una necesidad de sobrevivencia; expresada a modo de arquitectura espontánea e instintiva,cuyasformasúnicasse hacenparte delpaisaje altiplánico.Son sostenibles, pues representan un ejemplo de buen aprovechamiento de la energía solar y del reciclaje de los materiales naturales que provienen de la tierra y residuos son acarreados a la misma tierra. Los Putucos son símbolos del altiplano peruano, de gran valor y muestra de la arquitectura ancestral que debe perdurar hacemos reflexionar sobre las cualidades idóneas; de impresionante belleza y racionalidad en un medio físico y climático, de condiciones extremas para una población de escasos recursos,limitados económicamente y que da soluciones de la verdadera sobrevivencia.
  4. 4. 2.- HISTORIA DE LOS PUTUCOS La palabra Putuco tiene un origen lingüístico incierto, las hipótesis desarrolladas al respecto manifiestan que podría relacionarse con el quechua, con el Aymara e incluso con el Uruquilla o lengua del urú. En la actualidad la palabra es de uso cotidiano y vigente por los pobladores y por los investigadores para describir esta forma arquitectónica. A veces da la impresión que la historia da vuelta sobre sí misma. Un mismo guion con otros nombres, otros rostros y otros lugares. Hace 10.000 años, la meseta del altiplano y la cuenca del lago Titicaca actualmente compartida por Perú y Bolivia comenzó a ser poblada por cazadores y recolectores, quienes llegaron a estas alturas atraídos por las llamas, vicuñas, aves y peces disponibles. • REFERENCIAS HISTORICAS DE LOS PUTUCOS. Se tiene referencias de este tipo de construcción y tradición ancestral en muchas culturas que tuvieron hegemonía alrededor del lago Titicaca. Ese fue el inicio de los uros, etnia cuyo nombre curiosamente fue un término despectivo acuñado por quechuas y aimaras; ambas etnias conocedoras de la agricultura consideraban incivilizada esta forma de vivir de la caza de animales y la recolección de vegetales del lago Titicaca y los ríos y lagunas del Altiplano. Sin embargo, la "extraña forma de vivir" de los uros entregó dos grandes aportes que persisten hasta nuestros días:
  5. 5. uno de ellos es el uso de la totora para la construcción de balsas, embarcaciones e incluso islas flotantes. Mientras el otro es una construcción tradicional. • INFLUENCIA CULTURAL. El Putuco tiene influencia de las culturas Umasuyo, Tiahuanaco, Chiripa y principalmente de la cultura Wankarani que desarrollaron viviendas con planta circular, paredes tierra cruda, contando con un solo ingreso, techumbresde paja y de forma de bóveda. Viviendas tipo Putucos de los Chipayas, estas viviendas tienen varias denominaciones entre ellas: Chullpas, Trulys, Phutukus, Qullqa. Están localizadas en el altiplano boliviano, son viviendas de las comunidades Chipayaque son uno de los pueblos más antiguos que existe en la actualidad. La construcción de estas viviendas es un acontecimiento socio-cultural que reúne a la comunidad, para realizar un proyecto en conjunto. Esta actividad comunitaria se inicia con ceremonias religiosas. Los Chipayas son una de las etnias que conserva sus costumbres ancestrales,esto empiezacon la vestimentaque usan.Su ordenamiento está basado en su influencia histórica que fue pasada de generaciónen generación,asícomosu entornosociocultural,relaciones políticas y económicas. 3.- COSMOVISIÓN Cosmovisión es la manera de ver e interpretar el mundo. Se trata del conjunto de creencias que permiten analizar y reconocer la realidad a partir de la propia existencia. Puede hablarse de la cosmovisión de una persona, una cultura, una época, etc.
  6. 6. • ANTECEDENTES Los antecedentes directos e indirectos de la investigación realizada en la región Puno sobre los putucos en la región son pocos; y luego de haber realizado e indagado en las páginas de internet obtuve unos cuantos documentales en video y unos cuantos documentos los cuales detallan sobre esta construcción y sus costumbres. • IDENTIDAD Se entiende por identidad a todos aquellos elementos que permiten identificarnos, caracterizamos, mostrar que tenemos en común y que nos diferencia de otros pueblos, mientras que al hablar de cultura,nosestamosrefiriendo a elementosmaterialesy espirituales,que hansido organizadoscon lógica y coherencia, donde participan los conocimientos, creencias, arte, moral, derecho, costumbres,etc.que fueron adquiridosporun grupo humanoorganizado socialmente,oficialmente reconocida o marginal, la entendamos o no, es cultura. • ANALISIS E INTERPRETACION Dentro de las costumbres que desarrollaron y aún tienen, tenemos varios las cuales pasare a detallar. • COSMOVISION DE LOS PUTUCOS ▪ PAGO A LA TIERRA Es una de las costumbres que se realiza antes del inicio de la construcción de un putuco el cual consiste en que se extiende una manta y se pone las hojas de coca y se ponen vinos en las esquinas y luego se juntan las hojas de coca en tamaño y se hacen grupos de cada 3 hojas las cuales se baña con un poco de vino y luego pidiendo que haya algo positivo y que no haiga accidentes en el
  7. 7. proceso incluso para que la construcción sea duradera. Al terminar de poner todos los presentes dividen todo lo que se juntó en la manta en 4 partes iguales los cuales se entierran en cada esquina de la construcción. ▪ AYNY Es cuando vas ayudar con la condición de que también vendrán apoyarte. Normalmente las personas que en su mayoría llegan a ayudar son los familiares desde los primos, tíos, abuelos, y padres, hasta los compadres y vecinos. El ayni no siempre son las personas muchasveces también es prestarse los animales para traer los materiales ya están las mulas, burros, caballos y hasta llamas. También se pueden aynir los materiales de construcción como las cha´mpas e incluso las herramientas para el desarrollo de la construcción. ▪ FIAMBRE Son costumbres las cuales consisten desde llevar comida o hasta cocinar en el mismo lugar. Cuando las personasllegan a la construcción muchas veces no hay quien cocine y por ello llevan el tan conocido “fiambre” el cual las personas se traen desde sus casas todo tipo de alimentos y cuando llega la hora de la merienda o la hora del almuerzo todos ellos juntan todas las comidas que trajeron en una manta la cual se extiende y se comparte entre todos los presentes. Hay días en los cuales las damas Y/o señoras se juntan para cocinar en el mismo lugar, pero esta situación mayormente se hace cuando ya se va a techar o concluir el putuco. ▪ HUATIADA Es una costumbre que consiste en hacer construcciones similares a los putucos y se tiene que
  8. 8. calentar el mini horno con paja, leña, hasta que se encuentre totalmente caliente luego se pone la papa en el interior y se aplasta con las mismas cha´mpas que se calentaron luego del pasar de las horas se desentierra y se recoge la papa ya cocida las cuales se comen con cha´cco o queso. ▪ LIMPIEZA La limpieza de la parte interior también es una costumbre las cuales dicen que no deben hacerlo los jóvenes. El motivo que según lospobladores y personasqueviven en losputucosesque cuando los jóvenes llegan a hacer la limpieza del putuco por la parte interior son propensosa volverse personas de mal genio y muchas veces son tercos por ello siempre hacen la limpieza los adultos ya que prefieren que a ellos les pase eso y no a los jóvenes. 4.- MATERIALES DE CONSTRUCCION Los putucos son construcciones hechasen base a bloques de barro y pasto denominado champa, se extrae durante la época más húmeda cuando el suelo es más suave. Finalmente, se deja a las champas secar al sol para que adquieran la dureza y consistencia necesaria para ser usadas en la construcción de los putucos.El tipo de composición del suelo, mezclado con las raíces vegetales, genera una combinación perfecta que suministra. un material con importantes características de plasticidad, durabilidad y peso liviano. Si bien es común encontrar putucos hechos con adobes, se prefiere trabajarlos con champa pues este material es más resistente ante la erosión y tiene un alto grado de impermeabilidad.
  9. 9. Y los materiales fundamentales para extraer las champas son picos, palas cuadrada, taclla. • HERRAMIENTAS UTILIZADAS ▪ Chaquitaclla ▪ Pala artesanal ▪ Pico ▪ Adobe ▪ Ch’ampa ▪ Adobera ▪ Lampilla • CARACTERISTICAS DE LOS PUTUCOS: Los putucos son construcciones realizadas desde la época pre-inca a base de “champas” (bloques de tierra extraídos con raíces de ichu) las mismas que constituyen los muros y los techos,
  10. 10. tienen una base cuadrada desde 3x3 metros, con techo cónico y pueden llegar a medir en altura hasta 5 metros. Son construcciones sostenibles, amigables y adaptadas a soportar las bajas temperaturas de la zona, arraigadasy respetuosas de la cosmovisión andina que relatan parte de la historia altiplánica vivida. Los putucos son edificaciones de forma piramidal con base rectangular y techo en punta, estas construccionestienen un tiempo de ejecución de 2 a 4 días,la estructura cuenta con una sola puerta angosta y baja además de otras aberturas pequeñas que sirven para ventilación, el material predominante de estos es la champa que son bloques de tierra con raíces de ichu y otros pastos silvestres como chiji o quemello, que al momento de ser trabajadas son colocadas de forma invertida (lasraícesquedan para arriba),y son extraídasentre 15 a 20 díasantesde la construcción, generando una estructura compacta y “viva”. 5.- TECNOLOGIA DE CONSTRUCCION DE LOS PUTUCOS En la tecnología de la construcción de los putucos en la continuación de los siglos, los nativos dejan esta enseñanza de generación en generación,el proceso de construcción es de la siguiente manera. Primero de cómo sacar las champas con las dimensiones con las que deben trabajar todo el proceso, escogen las champas más resistentes y macizas (no puede ser cualquier champa la tierra debe ser bien enraizada) se debe buscar un buen lugar donde sacar las champas ya que no hay en todos lados, se debe conseguir un aproximado de 1250. Durante 15 días o 20 días antes se tiene que extraer las champas y tienen que secar al sol, es lo más importante porque cuando se seca pierde humedad y se vuelve mucha más ligera eso permite una mayor habilidad de traslado y el proceso constructivo se facilita. Buscar un buen terreno para
  11. 11. construir el putuco, tienen que pedir favor a sus sobrinos, tíos para les ayuden a construir sus putucos, usaban burrospara trasladar las champas, un buen burro lleva hasta 2 champas. Como en las costumbres siempre se tiene que hacer una ofrenda o más conocido como pago a la tierra que consiste en hojas de coca, elemento que conecta al hombre con la naturaleza, variedad de semillas, Vino, dulces, etc. Para que se inicie bien el putuco desde la cimentación se les pone a sus 4 esquinas flores, coca “Kintu” a eso se le llama “chuari” es su costumbre desde sus antepasados hacen eso para que no haya inconvenientes en la construcción del putuco. Para los putucos que hacen de por ejemplo 3 metros y medio son 800 champas que necesitan,para 4 metros necesitan 1200 champas como antes no existía calaminas ni fierros tenían que construir así para usar como casa o cocina. Tradicionalmente las mujeres se dedican a cocinar el desayuno y luego su fiambre mientras sus esposos trabajan, si alguien trae su comida se le llama ayni como fiambre traen sus papas,chuño, habas, quispiño y también lo mezclan con huatia. Los putucos también son utilizados como almacenes ya que no entra frio tampoco calor los alimentos se conservan excelentemente. La construcción del putuco con 2 maestros de obra se puede realizar hasta en 2 días con ayudantes de obra que les ayuden a pasar bien las champas y los maestros solo se dedican a trenzar las champas en las paredes. Se ponen las champasgrandes y las uniones se tapan, el proceso es el mismo hasta la altura, se le ponen 2 palos sobre lo que va a hacer la puerta luego colocan 3 filas más de champas de esquina a esquina si serian champas más gruesassolo se tendría que poner 2 filas, nunca se pone más de
  12. 12. 4 filas entonces de ahí empiezan a hacer la parte ovalada del putuco como una rueda, poco a poco y despacio y sumamente con cuidado hasta que llegue en punta de esa forma se termina de construir, pero siempre dejando unos huecospara que salga el humo si cocinan. Los putucos tienen desde 50 a 100 años de antigüedad no lo hace caer el agua porque las champas se entrelazan bien, desde el 4 de noviembre del 2014 la dirección desconcentrada del ministerio de cultura elaboró elexpediente para queesta tecnología ancestralsea reconocida como patrimonio cultural de la nación porque consideran que es un conocimiento que no debe perderse y que es parte fundamental de esta región (Puno), para que esta tecnología no se pierda, los putucos están ubicados en los distritos de Taraco, Huancané, Samán Arapa y en Azángaro. 4.- CONCLUSIONES. En conclusión, los putucos constituyen una expresión de la ingeniería andina ancestral, que fueron construidos por los guerreros Chiriguanos en el siglo XV. El medio geográfico donde se encuentran los putucos en épocas de lluvias, sufren inundaciones por el desborde del rio Ramis, a pesar de ello siguen vigentes hasta el día de hoy. Pero el valor y la importancia de los putucos ya se están perdiendo. Los aportes tecnológicos constructivos, la forma en que se construye el putuco, base cuadrada o circular desarrollando una pirámide troncal, genera estabilidad y le permite ser asísmico. Es necesario que los programas de vivienda del ministerio de Vivienda, Saneamiento y Construcción u otras instituciones,desarrollen programas respetuosos de la diversidad cultural de cada territorio, para ir en coherencia con los paradigmas que propone el Ministerio de Cultura que son básicamente los de reconocimiento y reapropiación del legado cultural para evitar la
  13. 13. indiferencia de cualquier aspecto cultural que se esté desarrollando en el territorio en especial en las áreas estudiadas de Taraco donde los putucos tienen la declaratoria de Patrimonio Cultural de la Nación, en contraste la población que mayoritariamente aún mantiene el uso de los putucos- cocina o putucos-deposito son la población anciana, que es altamente vulnerable en cualquier condicionante de calidad de vida que enmarcan los índices del INEI.
  14. 14. 5.- BIBLIOGRAFÍA. 1. Rossana Miranda North, Universidad Femenina del Sagrado Corazón Arquitecta con estudios de maestría en arquitectura ambiental y desarrollo sostenible en la Escuela de Postgrado de la UNE y estudios en manejo de gestión ambiental en la PUCP. http://revistas.unife.edu.pe/index.php/consensus/article/view/1737 2. Putucos: La arquitectura vernacular tiene algo que decir sobre sustentabilidad. https://www.archdaily.pe/pe/891480/putucos-la-arquitectura-vernacular-tiene-algo- que-decir-sobre-sustentabilidad 3. Ministerio de Cultura Construcción putucos https://www.gob.pe/institucion/cultura/noticias/47771-ministerio-de-cultura- documenta-construccion-de-dos-putucos-en-provincias-de-azangaro-y-huancane-en- puno 4. Análisis de las características mecánicasy físicas de la unidad de construcción ancestral, denominada Putuco,situada en el Altiplano Peruano. http://www.geocities.ws/equispecuadros/ putucos.html 5. Tecnología constructiva de los putucos de Samán y Taraco en el altiplano puneño. http://tesis.unap.edu.pe/bitstream/handle/UNAP/6813/Apaza_Mamani_Julio_Alexand er.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y

×